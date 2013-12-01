Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) (16218 Views)

"David's Mother Was A Harlot" - Apostle Suleman. Funmi Iyanda & Nigerians React / Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber / Nigerians React To Apostle Suleman's Controversial Statement (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





'This is your man of god with police security's but they sale to you for your protections, annointed wristband, annoited water/oil and car stickers but move around with heavy police security's.Does it mean blood of Jesus cannot protect them'.



What do you think?





Source: A Nigerian man,Sunday Mbah, has taken to Facebook to call out Apostle Suleman after a security man said to be protecting him was pictured opening door for him.Below is what he wrote and how Nigerians reacted...'This is your man of god with police security's but they sale to you for your protections, annointed wristband, annoited water/oil and car stickers but move around with heavy police security's.Does it mean blood of Jesus cannot protect them'.What do you think?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/nigerians-react-as-security-official.html?m=1 10 Likes 3 Shares

This topic should be removed 2 Likes 3 Shares

Isoko1stSon:

This topic should be removed Give strong reasons for it to be removed.



Uncle lalasticlala, Oga seun pls move to permanent site Give strong reasons for it to be removed.Uncle lalasticlala, Oga seun pls move to permanent site 44 Likes 1 Share

lol

The earlier we start seeing these fraudsters for what they are, the better for all.



Selling Jesus protection to buy human protection.... Hypocrites everywhere.



They walk around with tight securities while leaving their church members at the mercy of blood of the goat. 29 Likes 2 Shares

BE SURE OF Wat u SAY B4 U Insult MEN OF GOD.

Cos IF GOD SAYS OR THINKS OTHERWISE, U ARE IN TROUBLE OOOO.....



I REST MY CASE 6 Likes

Wow see swag! Swaggalicious Pastor.

I just dy look at that his police orderly.

See how decent he is dressing with well ironed clothes while those of them guilding and protecting us we the masses are almost dressed in rags with their trousers patched up at every angle.

Also, is this policeman not from the same Nigeria police force that manhandle we the citizens yet see how calm and obedient he is for the pic.

I wish all our policemen can be calm and act orderly like this but they wont instead they will always pour out their frustration on we the masses.



Pastor Suileman should enjoy. Tithe money is really working.

They claim and preach to us that stickers, apron,healing water and heavenly protection will protect and guild their members yet they move about with police escorts without any qualms

May I no talk jare before touch not my anointed crew will devour me raw! 8 Likes

So someone cannot photo bomb in peace again





































it's called "Divine Protection"? 28 Likes 4 Shares

These pastors are also celebrities, who blames them if they tend to secure their themselves and their valuables...

This is not even my own problem, My problem is,



If these pastors are trully not serving the true God, they might still make heaven because they will repent b4 they die and the people criticising them will be somewea else because they get carried away with this pastors out of frustration and insult the true men of God in process... .







Even God has given us the hint alrdy... ''By their fruits, we shall know them''



God Help Us All... 6 Likes

bedspread:

BE SURE OF Wat u SAY B4 U Insult MEN OF GOD.

Cos IF GOD SAYS OR THINKS OTHERWISE, U ARE IN TROUBLE OOOO.....



I REST MY CASE Which of the gods?

These con men puts their sheepie under the curse of god. Wake up bro, it is almost day time. Which of the gods?These con men puts their sheepie under the curse of god. Wake up bro, it is almost day time. 10 Likes

Eyes are opening

Praise da lord!!! 5 Likes 1 Share

bobowaja:



They walk around with tight securities while leaving their church members at the mercy of blood of the goat. You dare call the blood of Jesus the blood of mere goat? Okay tell me how a goat doubles up as a Shepherd of the sheeple You dare call the blood of Jesus the blood of mere goat? Okay tell me how a goat doubles up as a Shepherd of the sheeple 1 Like

Daniella okeke liked his video on instagram. I have a feeling they are still seeing each other now that the matter don die down 3 Likes

OtemSapien:

You dare call the blood of Jesus the blood of mere goat? Okay tell me how a goat doubles up as a Shepherd of the sheeple Leave them to their delusions.

But seriously I wished these sheepie can be "desheeped", it is not entirely their fault - they have been indoctrinated from birth and society and environmental influence is also a major contributing factor. Leave them to their delusions.But seriously I wished these sheepie can be "desheeped", it is not entirely their fault - they have been indoctrinated from birth and society and environmental influence is also a major contributing factor. 3 Likes 1 Share

bobowaja:



Which of the gods?

These con men puts their sheepie under the curse of god. Wake up bro, it is almost day time. BE SURE OF WAT U SAY OR U KEEP SHUT.... COS IF GOD SEES IT OTHERWISE, U PUT YOUR SELF IN A MESS BE SURE OF WAT U SAY OR U KEEP SHUT.... COS IF GOD SEES IT OTHERWISE, U PUT YOUR SELF IN A MESS

.

LesbianBoy:

Daniella okeke liked his video on instagram. I have a feeling they are still seeing each other now that the matter don die down Lol..... Don't tell me what you are thinking Lol..... Don't tell me what you are thinking

bedspread:

BE SURE OF WAT U SAY OR U KEEP SHUT.... COS IF GOD SEES IT OTHERWISE, U PUT YOUR SELF IN A MESS Pls tell your god to login his nairaland account to see my post. Sheepie Pls tell your god to login his nairaland account to see my post. Sheepie 5 Likes 1 Share

This picture says it all 1 Like

LesbianBoy:

Daniella okeke liked his video on instagram. I have a feeling they are still seeing each other now that the matter don die down 6 Likes 2 Shares



Eat

Sleep

Brainwash the sheeples

Repeat





BUT, BUT some people would still choose to remain sheep #freethesheeples They cover the congregation with the blood of Jesus but need police and army for protection. Jesus never needed that, all these pastors are just there for the benefits.EatSleepBrainwash the sheeplesRepeatBUT, BUT some people would still choose to remain sheep 4 Likes 1 Share

lol that guy say na Apornstle Sulele 6 Likes

All pastors will burn in the hell they have created for themselves through " the believe system " but sadly not for eternity. for their souls will realise nobody is punishing them but their own mind that was programmed to create an afterlife damnation!



To hell with religion! And every Sheep,Shepard and Wolf 2 Likes

Tithe money 4 Likes

Nigeria my country. .....

Issa Church Something

bedspread:

BE SURE OF Wat u SAY B4 U Insult MEN OF GOD.

Cos IF GOD SAYS OR THINKS OTHERWISE, U ARE IN TROUBLE OOOO.....



I REST MY CASE

Please explain clearly how you know that he or anyone else is a man of God.

Thanks.













Please explain clearly how you know that he or anyone else is a man of God.Thanks. 7 Likes

what do we expect?



the Apostle pays the oga at the top...who in turn pays the errand police man .





don't complain...once you make the money,you get similar treatment 1 Like 1 Share

Chukazu:

what do we expect?



the Apostle pays the oga at the top...who in turn pays the errand police man .

Business centre masquerading as church to the sheeple.







Business centre masquerading as church to the sheeple. 2 Likes