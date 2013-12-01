₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by zoba88: 10:02am
A Nigerian man,Sunday Mbah, has taken to Facebook to call out Apostle Suleman after a security man said to be protecting him was pictured opening door for him.Below is what he wrote and how Nigerians reacted...
'This is your man of god with police security's but they sale to you for your protections, annointed wristband, annoited water/oil and car stickers but move around with heavy police security's.Does it mean blood of Jesus cannot protect them'.
What do you think?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/nigerians-react-as-security-official.html?m=1
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by zoba88: 10:03am
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:05am
This topic should be removed
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by bobowaja(m): 10:12am
Isoko1stSon:Give strong reasons for it to be removed.
Uncle lalasticlala, Oga seun pls move to permanent site
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by Student125(m): 10:13am
lol
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by bobowaja(m): 10:14am
The earlier we start seeing these fraudsters for what they are, the better for all.
Selling Jesus protection to buy human protection.... Hypocrites everywhere.
They walk around with tight securities while leaving their church members at the mercy of blood of the goat.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by bedspread: 10:32am
BE SURE OF Wat u SAY B4 U Insult MEN OF GOD.
Cos IF GOD SAYS OR THINKS OTHERWISE, U ARE IN TROUBLE OOOO.....
I REST MY CASE
6 Likes
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by Spylord48: 10:47am
Wow see swag! Swaggalicious Pastor.
I just dy look at that his police orderly.
See how decent he is dressing with well ironed clothes while those of them guilding and protecting us we the masses are almost dressed in rags with their trousers patched up at every angle.
Also, is this policeman not from the same Nigeria police force that manhandle we the citizens yet see how calm and obedient he is for the pic.
I wish all our policemen can be calm and act orderly like this but they wont instead they will always pour out their frustration on we the masses.
Pastor Suileman should enjoy. Tithe money is really working.
They claim and preach to us that stickers, apron,healing water and heavenly protection will protect and guild their members yet they move about with police escorts without any qualms
May I no talk jare before touch not my anointed crew will devour me raw!
8 Likes
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:49am
So someone cannot photo bomb in peace again
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by hopefulLandlord: 10:50am
it's called "Divine Protection"?
28 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by Israeljones(m): 10:52am
These pastors are also celebrities, who blames them if they tend to secure their themselves and their valuables...
This is not even my own problem, My problem is,
If these pastors are trully not serving the true God, they might still make heaven because they will repent b4 they die and the people criticising them will be somewea else because they get carried away with this pastors out of frustration and insult the true men of God in process... .
Even God has given us the hint alrdy... ''By their fruits, we shall know them''
God Help Us All...
6 Likes
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by bobowaja(m): 10:55am
bedspread:Which of the gods?
These con men puts their sheepie under the curse of god. Wake up bro, it is almost day time.
10 Likes
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by OtemSapien: 10:59am
Eyes are opening
Praise da lord!!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by OtemSapien: 11:00am
bobowaja:You dare call the blood of Jesus the blood of mere goat? Okay tell me how a goat doubles up as a Shepherd of the sheeple
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 11:04am
Daniella okeke liked his video on instagram. I have a feeling they are still seeing each other now that the matter don die down
3 Likes
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by bobowaja(m): 11:05am
OtemSapien:Leave them to their delusions.
But seriously I wished these sheepie can be "desheeped", it is not entirely their fault - they have been indoctrinated from birth and society and environmental influence is also a major contributing factor.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by bedspread: 11:08am
bobowaja:BE SURE OF WAT U SAY OR U KEEP SHUT.... COS IF GOD SEES IT OTHERWISE, U PUT YOUR SELF IN A MESS
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by Gggg102(m): 11:12am
.
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by bobowaja(m): 11:13am
LesbianBoy:Lol..... Don't tell me what you are thinking
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by bobowaja(m): 11:29am
bedspread:Pls tell your god to login his nairaland account to see my post. Sheepie
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by Spicycat(f): 12:09pm
This picture says it all
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by Spylord48: 12:37pm
LesbianBoy:
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by McBeal10(f): 12:41pm
They cover the congregation with the blood of Jesus but need police and army for protection. Jesus never needed that, all these pastors are just there for the benefits.
Eat
Sleep
Brainwash the sheeples
Repeat
BUT, BUT some people would still choose to remain sheep #freethesheeples
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by McBeal10(f): 12:57pm
lol that guy say na Apornstle Sulele
6 Likes
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by olaleye1355(m): 1:34pm
All pastors will burn in the hell they have created for themselves through " the believe system " but sadly not for eternity. for their souls will realise nobody is punishing them but their own mind that was programmed to create an afterlife damnation!
To hell with religion! And every Sheep,Shepard and Wolf
2 Likes
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by OKorowanta: 1:43pm
Tithe money
4 Likes
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 1:43pm
Nigeria my country. .....
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by Oxster(m): 1:44pm
Issa Church Something
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by anonimi: 1:44pm
bedspread:
Please explain clearly how you know that he or anyone else is a man of God.
Thanks.
7 Likes
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by Chukazu: 1:45pm
what do we expect?
the Apostle pays the oga at the top...who in turn pays the errand police man .
don't complain...once you make the money,you get similar treatment
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by anonimi: 1:46pm
Chukazu:
Business centre masquerading as church to the sheeple.
2 Likes
|Re: Policeman Opens Car Door For Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nigerians React (Photo) by Eazybay(m): 1:46pm
Fraudster is harsh sha!
