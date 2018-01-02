₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by jimjemo: 2:32pm On Jan 01
Im thinking of investing in wheel barrows for leasing . what are the pros and cons ?
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by jimjemo: 5:59pm On Jan 01
Info pls!
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by eezeribe(m): 7:14am
You buy wheelbarrows,you register with Union,you name and number your fleet of wheelbarrows,you hire to pushers every market morning,at the close of the day,they return the wheel barrow and pay you the stipulated amount for the day,which is minimum of *** naira....(depending on the area)
Risks :
Some wheelbarrow pushers will run away with your barrow,so it's good you mark the barrows very well and try to know the boys you will lease your barrows to,so that when it happens,you can report to the union.
In summary;CLOSE SUPERVISION AND PROPER DOCUMENTATION ARE NECESSARY...goodluck
100% from experience....
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by Esomchi44(m): 7:14am
I want to learn also
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by LemuelIrabor: 7:14am
Very profitable, especially if you live in proximity to a busy market.
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by Abbey4life: 7:15am
Kindly approach any wheel barrow pusher. Am sure he can give you the required info.
Nice thinking though. God bless your hussle
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by TyushTal(m): 7:15am
Leasing out wheelbarrows?
Firstly, what part of Nigeria do you stay?
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by IStandWithFynes: 7:15am
I've never heard of it in my life
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by Odobaone: 7:16am
Benue state Governor is in the best position to advice you bro
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by IStandWithFynes: 7:16am
Abbey4life:It is "I'm", not "Am".
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by pinkcottoncandy: 7:16am
Wheel barrow is 9k...why would anyone want to lease??
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by okenwa(m): 7:19am
The idea I have on it is that it can only thrive in market place. Whereby people who escort buyers/shoppers will come over to pick a wheelbarrow for rental fees.
My advice is that your wheelbarrow show be strong enough withstand all loads. Secondly, ensure thieves don't borrow it without returning it. You might pay ground rent fee in the market place.
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by Forceup(f): 7:19am
Just like Okada leasing... Wheelbarrow pusher will come to you, some pay daily, others weekly, depending on your terms...
Also depending on your location, you can get from 200 to 500 daily for each of your wheelbarrows..
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by Diso60090(m): 7:21am
pinkcottoncandy:
Na everybody get 9k?
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by SirLakes: 7:21am
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by M12345: 7:21am
Gov Ortom of Benue has better info. 21st century empowerment. There was a Country
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by megapro(m): 7:22am
Very profitable
Buy for N9,000.--
Weld with reinforcement rods N1,000
Total investment N10,000.--
You don't even need a shop
Hang it along the road in an are with new developments
You get N400 - N500 a day
Those leasing must drop phone numbers
You get your investments in 1 month
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by OrestesDante(m): 7:22am
∆ Second class level...
Go to benue ∆
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by Esseite: 7:22am
pinkcottoncandy:
Myopic..... how many times have you used a wheel-barrow in your daily life to purchase it, its better leasing for N500/day and using it for the said purpose.
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by Forceup(f): 7:22am
Some persons can't even boast of 1k
pinkcottoncandy:
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by Izuogu1(m): 7:23am
pinkcottoncandy:thats a good business.
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by oyeb15: 7:24am
You must be residing in the Northern Part of d country esp. North East. Its a gud business there but dont try it in d West.
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by BlackAfrican: 7:25am
Not bad if you stay close to a large market. However, have a maintenance culture and be weary of criminals who may want to run away with your wheelbarrow. I plan to start my own business or company this year.
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by hatchy: 7:25am
Ask Governor Orthom of Benue state because he is a professional in Wheelbarrow business.
Thank me later.
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by cyclops: 7:31am
IStandWithFynes:
IStandWithFynes:and has this added to ur sense, mumu is it this or these abi diz, ode in 2018.
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by sKeetz(m): 7:32am
Nawa o
Wheel barrow business ?!?
|Re: How Does Wheelbarrow Leasing Run ? by EmekaBlue(m): 7:32am
Nigeria is still backwards
