How Does One Start A Beer Distribution Business / How Does MMM And Other Ponzi Scheme Owners Makes Their Money / Wheelbarrow Shopping: Shopping With A Difference

Im thinking of investing in wheel barrows for leasing . what are the pros and cons ?

Info pls!

You buy wheelbarrows,you register with Union,you name and number your fleet of wheelbarrows,you hire to pushers every market morning,at the close of the day,they return the wheel barrow and pay you the stipulated amount for the day,which is minimum of *** naira....(depending on the area)



Risks :

Some wheelbarrow pushers will run away with your barrow,so it's good you mark the barrows very well and try to know the boys you will lease your barrows to,so that when it happens,you can report to the union.



In summary;CLOSE SUPERVISION AND PROPER DOCUMENTATION ARE NECESSARY...goodluck



I want to learn also



Very profitable, especially if you live in proximity to a busy market.

Kindly approach any wheel barrow pusher. Am sure he can give you the required info.



Nice thinking though. God bless your hussle 3 Likes

Leasing out wheelbarrows?



Firstly, what part of Nigeria do you stay?

I've never heard of it in my life

Benue state Governor is in the best position to advice you bro 9 Likes

Kindly approach any wheel barrow pusher. Am sure he can give you the required info.



Nice thinking though. God bless your hussle

Wheel barrow is 9k...why would anyone want to lease??

The idea I have on it is that it can only thrive in market place. Whereby people who escort buyers/shoppers will come over to pick a wheelbarrow for rental fees.



My advice is that your wheelbarrow show be strong enough withstand all loads. Secondly, ensure thieves don't borrow it without returning it. You might pay ground rent fee in the market place.

Just like Okada leasing... Wheelbarrow pusher will come to you, some pay daily, others weekly, depending on your terms...



Also depending on your location, you can get from 200 to 500 daily for each of your wheelbarrows..

Wheel barrow is 9k...why would anyone want to lease??









Na everybody get 9k?

Gov Ortom of Benue has better info. 21st century empowerment. There was a Country

Very profitable



Buy for N9,000.--

Weld with reinforcement rods N1,000

Total investment N10,000.--



You don't even need a shop

Hang it along the road in an are with new developments



You get N400 - N500 a day

Those leasing must drop phone numbers



You get your investments in 1 month









Myopic..... how many times have you used a wheel-barrow in your daily life to purchase it, its better leasing for N500/day and using it for the said purpose.

You must be residing in the Northern Part of d country esp. North East. Its a gud business there but dont try it in d West.

Not bad if you stay close to a large market. However, have a maintenance culture and be weary of criminals who may want to run away with your wheelbarrow. I plan to start my own business or company this year.

Ask Governor Orthom of Benue state because he is a professional in Wheelbarrow business.



Thank me later.

Wheel barrow business ?!? Nawa o