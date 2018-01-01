Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition (8518 Views)

Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition / Young Boy Slowly Transforming Into A Stone Due To A Skin Condition (pics) / Serious Skin Care The Ultimate Guide To Beautiful Skin Lift X (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dermatologist in the house kindly help on how to treat this serious skin condition. A lot of drugs and treatment has been prescribed and used and still no big changes. I have used 20% SSA, Momento loratidin tablet, Nizoral shampoo, Ketoconazole cream to mention but few...please kindly help on a lasting solution to this unpleasant skin condition. 1 Like 1 Share

Look like ur using strong soap or cream

FTC



Thatz a reactor from a certain soap/cream 1 Like 1 Share

Bro I advice yhu 2 use Erythromycin tablet Nd Funbact A ...It works allot... 1 Like 2 Shares





Awon Iya olose dudu. Approach one of those traditional soap sellers and demand for a potent soap to help clear these bullsheet.Awon Iya olose dudu. 6 Likes

you need to see a dermatologist 9 Likes

just buy funbact-a cream.

if it does not work then see a dermatologist. 1 Like 1 Share

What you are suffering from there is seborrheic dermatitis. 5 Likes

whatever product you're using just stop it already. looks like some product is Reacting with your skin.



oga see a dermatologist asap and stop wasting your time online 6 Likes

Woow ths is serious

We don see your head

Consult me so I can take your history and make good recommendations or treatment plan.

use sheal butter(ori) it does wonders

I advice you use herbs

Visit the Dermatologist Bro

Nothing much,u are shedding skin like snake 1 Like

Visit iya agbo. The once in Abuja have nafdac number and id card. Pele

This is village people at work. Who did you sleep with or who did you offend.



Oya run to a white garment church and see how this poo will disappear.

Go to eleweomo , complain to them within some days, it will disappear, trust me 2 Likes

Neo Medrol works. But I will suggest a blood culture first.

cowleg:

Consult me so I can take your history and make good recommendations or treatment plan. I don't like your username but you sound competent I don't like your username but you sound competent

1st of all go for blood test

Stop using your current cream, soap n see your dermatologist

Funbat A works

Mix snipper with break oil 1 Like

Try vaseline or baby oil..

Hmmm..rob honey and olive oil

Philpham:

Is this how ugly and dirty nairaland boys look like, tomorrow they will start talking rubbish about women, looking for wife material . This guy should go and have a shower and clean up. Na dirty dey worry am. just keep quiet and get out If you have nothing to say....







Op sorry o.... please don't use funbact A..it will bleach you up....go to the chemist ..or use ermmm epiderm...that might bleach you also buh dont use it regularly........just go to a chemist ,dey will give you something... just keep quiet and get out If you have nothing to say....Op sorry o.... please don't use funbact A..it will bleach you up....go to the chemist ..or use ermmm epiderm...that might bleach you also buh dont use it regularly........just go to a chemist ,dey will give you something... 7 Likes 1 Share

holafloyd:

Dermatologist in the house kindly help on how to treat this serious skin condition. A lot of drugs and treatment has been prescribed and used and still no big changes. I have used 20% SSA, Momento loratidin tablet, Nizoral shampoo, Ketoconazole cream to mention but few...please kindly help on a lasting solution to this unpleasant skin condition.

Nizoral tablets + Nizoral cream. However, see a dermatologist first. Nizoral tablets + Nizoral cream. However, see a dermatologist first. 1 Like

i hope datz nt a sign of dangeros bacteria? go for blood/urine test asap n thank me later.



howeva, use ketofung ointment for d rash or simply apply damatol cream regularly

Philpham:

Is this how ugly and dirty nairaland boys look like, tomorrow they will start talking rubbish about women, looking for wife material . This guy should go and have a shower and clean up. Na dirty dey worry am.