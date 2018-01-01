₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by holafloyd(m): 5:25pm
Dermatologist in the house kindly help on how to treat this serious skin condition. A lot of drugs and treatment has been prescribed and used and still no big changes. I have used 20% SSA, Momento loratidin tablet, Nizoral shampoo, Ketoconazole cream to mention but few...please kindly help on a lasting solution to this unpleasant skin condition.
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by chidiebere2020(m): 6:04pm
Look like ur using strong soap or cream
FTC
Thatz a reactor from a certain soap/cream
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by Marvin53(m): 6:09pm
Bro I advice yhu 2 use Erythromycin tablet Nd Funbact A ...It works allot...
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by TheHistorian(m): 6:33pm
Approach one of those traditional soap sellers and demand for a potent soap to help clear these bullsheet.
Awon Iya olose dudu.
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by waterhouse071(m): 6:34pm
you need to see a dermatologist
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by donblade85555(m): 6:34pm
just buy funbact-a cream.
if it does not work then see a dermatologist.
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by NwaChibuzor13: 6:34pm
What you are suffering from there is seborrheic dermatitis.
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by numerouno01(m): 6:34pm
whatever product you're using just stop it already. looks like some product is Reacting with your skin.
oga see a dermatologist asap and stop wasting your time online
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by planetuzor(m): 6:34pm
Woow ths is serious
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by okonja(m): 6:35pm
We don see your head
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by cowleg(m): 6:35pm
Consult me so I can take your history and make good recommendations or treatment plan.
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by biolashn(m): 6:35pm
use sheal butter(ori) it does wonders
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by ecto(m): 6:35pm
I advice you use herbs
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by Dammylois(f): 6:36pm
Visit the Dermatologist Bro
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by Queenext: 6:36pm
Nothing much,u are shedding skin like snake
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by dust144(m): 6:36pm
Visit iya agbo. The once in Abuja have nafdac number and id card. Pele
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by dhabrite(m): 6:36pm
This is village people at work. Who did you sleep with or who did you offend.
Oya run to a white garment church and see how this poo will disappear.
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by adidasBarca: 6:36pm
Go to eleweomo , complain to them within some days, it will disappear, trust me
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by maxti: 6:36pm
Neo Medrol works. But I will suggest a blood culture first.
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by 1nigeriamyfoot: 6:37pm
cowleg:I don't like your username but you sound competent
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by Adeyinka123: 6:37pm
1st of all go for blood test
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by ironheart(m): 6:37pm
Stop using your current cream, soap n see your dermatologist
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by amiibaby(f): 6:37pm
Funbat A works
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by tballeyy(m): 6:37pm
Mix snipper with break oil
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by daylyt: 6:37pm
Try vaseline or baby oil..
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by Swiftlee(m): 6:37pm
Hmmm..rob honey and olive oil
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by Nobodys(f): 6:38pm
Philpham:just keep quiet and get out If you have nothing to say....
Op sorry o.... please don't use funbact A..it will bleach you up....go to the chemist ..or use ermmm epiderm...that might bleach you also buh dont use it regularly........just go to a chemist ,dey will give you something...
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by jamesibor: 6:38pm
holafloyd:
Nizoral tablets + Nizoral cream. However, see a dermatologist first.
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by Mandesz(m): 6:38pm
i hope datz nt a sign of dangeros bacteria? go for blood/urine test asap n thank me later.
howeva, use ketofung ointment for d rash or simply apply damatol cream regularly
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by musco4me: 6:38pm
Philpham:
|Re: Remedy Needed For This Serious Skin Condition by MuttleyLaff: 6:39pm
holafloyd:What's your eating regime like?
List what your typical 7 day morning, afternoon and night food intake is, include whats been taken, like snacks, in between
When did the condition start?
Or have you had the condition from the cradle?
Does anyone else in your family apart from you or in family history suffer from this condition?
Is there anywhere else on your body, apart from your face/forehead with this condition?
