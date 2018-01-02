₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by Timekeeper: 7:08pm On Jan 01
A senior lecturer at the University of Ibadan identifies 12 universities that bets offer Computer Science.
Computer Science students (Jigpoly)
If Computer Science is the course you choose to study in the university, then you've got to choose the university that best offers the program.
Recently, Pulse informed admission seekers about institutions that best offer Law and Medicine in the country and many UTME candidates are taking advantage of the guide Pulse Student dishes out on the universities that best offer certain courses.
Unlike Law and Medicine, there is no professional body that rates the study of Computer Science in Nigerian Universities, but lecturers with years of experience in both field and lecture rooms can authoritatively recommend the best school to study this course for admission seekers.
Dr Roberts Charles, who is a Senior Lecturer of Computer Science at the University of Ibadan is one of such authorities.
The lecturer who has been teaching the course for 17 years at the premier University identified 12 universities that have proved to be very good at teaching the course.
In a chat with Pulse Students, Dr Roberts said he drew his conclusions based on his interactions with the graduates of the schools who came for master's program at the University of Ibadan.
Here are the Universities he recommends for admission seekers who want to study computer Science.
University of Ibadan
Federal University of Technology, Akure
Federal University of Technology, Minna
Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife
University of Calabar (UNICAL)
University of Benin, (UNIBEN)
Covenant University, Ota
Lagos State University, Ojo (LASU)
Kwara State University, (KWASU)
Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho
Ekiti State University (EKSU)
University of Lagos, Akoka
Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
The lecturer however blamed incompetent lecturers in the universities for the half baked computer science graduates in the country.
"Most Computer Science students in Nigerian Universities today are not practical oriented and it is because they don't have lecturers that are very competent and that is a problem. When the lecturer is not competent, the students too wont be confident in themselves.''
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by akashi01(m): 11:33pm On Jan 01
Did I just see Federal University of Technology Minna there?
Don't mislead people bro, computer science over there is basically Applied Mathematics with small computer packaging.
If you're planning on going there, ask yourself can you cope in Maths department.. if you can, good, then go ahead.
If you can't, please just find another course.
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by Mirand606: 12:51am
On Elsevier, Covenant and FUTMINNA have the highest number of internationally acceptable research pub respectively for Computer Science.
So if I'm to choose I would choose either of the two. OAU(surprisingly) and futa are well represented on elsevier too.
Elsevier also shows that UNN is a good place to do Comp Science-one of the top ten.
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by Dohyn3(f): 1:25am
I know LASU will be there. That sch is just too good.
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by Leonbonapart(m): 7:04am
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by kenyguy(m): 7:05am
Good info for those interested.
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by olamil34(m): 7:06am
Most of it is cram and pour
I studied marketing and I can code in four programming languages
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by KillerBeauty(f): 7:06am
No Eastern university
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by Odobaone: 7:07am
OP Abeg give Ceaser him property.
Position IF for him office and FROM for him office to ease understanding.
Na mistakes like this make naija dey inside this fuel subsidy mess so
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by OrestesDante(m): 7:08am
∆ Whosoever that added OAU to that list no get joy.
Nothing is special in studying Computer Science or Engineering in the university if you can't spend money to learn packages that will build you up as a scientist or an Engineer. Most Universities teach theories and most practical classes are absolutely irrevelant. Imagine University taking FOTRAN as of now.
Computer science is an Endangered specie course like my HOD would say.
A person that studied Psychology or History self with certifications(Web designs, networking, programming/software development) is better than you a computer science graduate with ordinary B.Sc or HND certificate.
What can you offer! Who theory EPP? ∆
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by dedons: 7:08am
Does it mean that computer science graduates from these schools do not look for job
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by philtex(m): 7:09am
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by marwanafrica(m): 7:09am
Mirand606:
if FUTMINNA can made this list and IBBUL could not then I doubt the authenticity of his saying
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by babablogger: 7:10am
University of ibadan 1st and the Best
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by IStandWithFynes: 7:11am
Great list
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by Esomchi44(m): 7:16am
Education is an overrated sector in Nigeria When no work I advised my friend to drop out and look for something else to do And he is doing that this year
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by abujaArchitect(m): 7:16am
akashi01:
You must be referring to 8-10yrs ago when it was a double honour course in FUTMx (i.e Maths-Computer)
Around 2011 a big faculty was built and believe you me FUTMx has one of the best computer science dept. in the country.
The lecturer's information is far more updated than yours
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by Gbotun(m): 7:17am
akashi01:
To be a good Computer Scientist, the knowledge of Mathematics is very important because without that you can't be a good programmer. Without Mathematics, you will be at sea with some programming languages like FORTRAN,ADA and even the common ones like Java, C, C+ etc still requires basic mathematics.
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by Elfaris(m): 7:18am
FUTminna should be number one.I think it's the best technology university in west Africa.
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by Opexzy: 7:18am
olamil34:
That does not make you a computer scientist in anyway... Programming language is what i think everybody should learn. Computer science is far beyond programming. Programming is just like a prerequisite for all fields in computer science..
Wake up from your slumber bro.
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by teamv: 7:19am
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by DoTheNeedful: 7:22am
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by hakeem4(m): 7:23am
If you have the finance I’d advise you to choose covenant. It’s a very good school
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by jackuuu2: 7:26am
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by Vstuffs(m): 7:28am
UNN have a very good computer science curriculum, which is close to what most foreign schools do use.
|Re: 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science by Shittaakeem(m): 7:32am
Gbotun:
What is this one saying
You don't need mathematics to be good in programming.
