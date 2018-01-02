Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 12 Universities To Choose If From You Want To Study Computer Science (2524 Views)

A senior lecturer at the University of Ibadan identifies 12 universities that bets offer Computer Science.



Computer Science students (Jigpoly)

If Computer Science is the course you choose to study in the university, then you've got to choose the university that best offers the program.

Recently, Pulse informed admission seekers about institutions that best offer Law and Medicine in the country and many UTME candidates are taking advantage of the guide Pulse Student dishes out on the universities that best offer certain courses.



Unlike Law and Medicine, there is no professional body that rates the study of Computer Science in Nigerian Universities, but lecturers with years of experience in both field and lecture rooms can authoritatively recommend the best school to study this course for admission seekers.



Dr Roberts Charles, who is a Senior Lecturer of Computer Science at the University of Ibadan is one of such authorities.



The lecturer who has been teaching the course for 17 years at the premier University identified 12 universities that have proved to be very good at teaching the course.



In a chat with Pulse Students, Dr Roberts said he drew his conclusions based on his interactions with the graduates of the schools who came for master's program at the University of Ibadan.



Here are the Universities he recommends for admission seekers who want to study computer Science.

University of Ibadan



Federal University of Technology, Akure



Federal University of Technology, Minna



Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife



University of Calabar (UNICAL)



University of Benin, (UNIBEN)



Covenant University, Ota



Lagos State University, Ojo (LASU)



Kwara State University, (KWASU)



Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho



Ekiti State University (EKSU)



University of Lagos, Akoka



Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.



The lecturer however blamed incompetent lecturers in the universities for the half baked computer science graduates in the country.



"Most Computer Science students in Nigerian Universities today are not practical oriented and it is because they don't have lecturers that are very competent and that is a problem. When the lecturer is not competent, the students too wont be confident in themselves.''

Don't mislead people bro, computer science over there is basically Applied Mathematics with small computer packaging.





If you're planning on going there, ask yourself can you cope in Maths department.. if you can, good, then go ahead.



Did I just see Federal University of Technology Minna there
Don't mislead people bro, computer science over there is basically Applied Mathematics with small computer packaging.
If you're planning on going there, ask yourself can you cope in Maths department.. if you can, good, then go ahead.
If you can't, please just find another course.

On Elsevier, Covenant and FUTMINNA have the highest number of internationally acceptable research pub respectively for Computer Science.

So if I'm to choose I would choose either of the two. OAU(surprisingly) and futa are well represented on elsevier too.



Elsevier also shows that UNN is a good place to do Comp Science-one of the top ten.







Lalasticlala

I know LASU will be there. That sch is just too good. 1 Like

Good info for those interested.

Most of it is cram and pour



I studied marketing and I can code in four programming languages 1 Like

No Eastern university

OP Abeg give Ceaser him property.



Position IF for him office and FROM for him office to ease understanding.



Na mistakes like this make naija dey inside this fuel subsidy mess so









∆ Whosoever that added OAU to that list no get joy.



Nothing is special in studying Computer Science or Engineering in the university if you can't spend money to learn packages that will build you up as a scientist or an Engineer. Most Universities teach theories and most practical classes are absolutely irrevelant. Imagine University taking FOTRAN as of now.



Computer science is an Endangered specie course like my HOD would say.



A person that studied Psychology or History self with certifications(Web designs, networking, programming/software development) is better than you a computer science graduate with ordinary B.Sc or HND certificate.





What can you offer! Who theory EPP? ∆ 2 Likes

Does it mean that computer science graduates from these schools do not look for job

Mirand606:

On Elsevier, Covenant and FUTMINNA have the highest number of internationally acceptable research pub respectively for Computer Science.

So if I'm to choose I would choose either of the two. Futa and OAU(surprisingly) are well represented on elsevier too.



Lalasticlala



if FUTMINNA can made this list and IBBUL could not then I doubt the authenticity of his saying if FUTMINNA can made this list and IBBUL could not then I doubt the authenticity of his saying

University of ibadan 1st and the Best 1 Like

Great list

Education is an overrated sector in Nigeria When no work I advised my friend to drop out and look for something else to do And he is doing that this year

You must be referring to 8-10yrs ago when it was a double honour course in FUTMx (i.e Maths-Computer)

Around 2011 a big faculty was built and believe you me FUTMx has one of the best computer science dept. in the country.



The lecturer's information is far more updated than yours You must be referring to 8-10yrs ago when it was a double honour course in FUTMx (i.e Maths-Computer)Around 2011 a big faculty was built and believe you me FUTMx has one of the best computer science dept. in the country.The lecturer's information is far more updated than yours

To be a good Computer Scientist, the knowledge of Mathematics is very important because without that you can't be a good programmer. Without Mathematics, you will be at sea with some programming languages like FORTRAN,ADA and even the common ones like Java, C, C+ etc still requires basic mathematics. To be a good Computer Scientist, the knowledge of Mathematics is very important because without that you can't be a good programmer. Without Mathematics, you will be at sea with some programming languages like FORTRAN,ADA and even the common ones like Java, C, C+ etc still requires basic mathematics. 1 Like

FUTminna should be number one.I think it's the best technology university in west Africa. 1 Like 1 Share

olamil34:

Most of it is cram and poor



I studied marketing and I can code in four programming languages

That does not make you a computer scientist in anyway... Programming language is what i think everybody should learn. Computer science is far beyond programming. Programming is just like a prerequisite for all fields in computer science..

Wake up from your slumber bro. That does not make you a computer scientist in anyway... Programming language is what i think everybody should learn. Computer science is far beyond programming. Programming is just like a prerequisite for all fields in computer science..Wake up from your slumber bro.

If you have the finance I’d advise you to choose covenant. It’s a very good school 1 Like

UNN have a very good computer science curriculum, which is close to what most foreign schools do use. 1 Like