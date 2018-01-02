Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table (1741 Views)

Hi everyone. I have an interview tomorrow morning and want to know how best to answer 2 interview questions

1)What are you bringing to the table? 2)How will you make us a household name?

Happy new year and thanks for the response

know what is required in the scope of operations and fill the gap with appropriate words NO FEAR the bigger the better... good luck. know what is required in the scope of operations and fill the gap with appropriate words NO FEAR the bigger the better... good luck. 1 Like

Seriously would love to know too

More profit

Me too





Tell them to stop asking you stupid questions and give you the damn job. 2 Likes

Am bringing anything that is eatable

Looks like you've got the questions before you're asked..expo things

fried yam and plantain with stew 1 Like

Food

...are you kidding me right now?

I want to know too. WHR. Are Them the Problem Solver?

bottle of water, soft drinks pie cakes different things.



house hold name hmmm well not kettle cups spoons, fan any of those house hold names.

All this interview questions don't really determine if the best applicant is employed.

Being a good orator is different from being productive.



I often tell people, just be yourself and avoid getting prepared answers. You might be asked anything hence be thrown off balance. And a good interviewer would be able to tell who is telling the truth against who has prepared for that particular question. 3 Likes

I would advice you to look this up via Google...you would be amazed at the number of responses you would get.



GOOGLE is your best friend. 1 Like

...u can choose ur swallow and I will bring them to the table I am bringing breakfast or lunch to the table...we have afang soup or ewedu and gbegiri...u can choose ur swallow and I will bring them to the table

Your positive and strength in relation to the job description 1 Like

if only it was that simple

Uh

Like someone mentioned above. Anticipate what role is required. What you bring to the table is how you apply your experience and expertise (plus your connection where applicable) to meet and surpass set goals. 2 Likes

I am bringing cutleries to the table. You can help us bring water...

tell them you are bringing your professional skills and experience, and that is something than will change the entire operations of the organization for good. 1 Like

Goat meat pepper soup and cold orijin



Thank me after.... Goat meat pepper soup and cold orijinThank me after....

Tell them if employed ,I would endeavour u use my God given strength and energies in moving the coy forward .

Whatever prompt them to hire more hands.





Highlight your qualification and experiences..

Just explain what an asset u gonna be for the company if you were hired It's similar to why should we hire you...Highlight your qualification and experiences..Just explain what an asset u gonna be for the company if you were hired

In order words, what type of strategy are you bringing on board that will facilitate the Company's growth. You need to let the interviewers know that you are worthy of the job. One of the best ways to respond, for an experience person is to tell them what you did in your previous organisation that got you an accolades from the management but if no experience yet, make sure you ask an experienced person for all the details relating to the scope of work before you go for the interview.



The response to your first question is similar to the second question.





#Sometimes it baffles me that some posters above me are still basking in the euphoria of the year 2017. The guy needs an help.