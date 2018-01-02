₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by Uzobejeme: 9:23pm On Jan 01
Hi everyone. I have an interview tomorrow morning and want to know how best to answer 2 interview questions
1)What are you bringing to the table? 2)How will you make us a household name?
Happy new year and thanks for the response
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by calaway: 9:43pm On Jan 01
Uzobejeme:
know what is required in the scope of operations and fill the gap with appropriate words NO FEAR the bigger the better... good luck.
1 Like
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by IStandWithFynes: 7:10am
Seriously would love to know too
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by Fesomu(m): 7:11am
More profit
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by olamil34(m): 7:11am
Me too
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by dedons: 7:12am
Tell them to stop asking you stupid questions and give you the damn job.
2 Likes
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by lordraiden(m): 7:12am
Am bringing anything that is eatable
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by codedpee(m): 7:13am
Looks like you've got the questions before you're asked..expo things
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by Jhayeahsam01(m): 7:13am
fried yam and plantain with stew
1 Like
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by bankyblue(m): 7:13am
Food
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by todyms: 7:13am
...are you kidding me right now?
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by Johnkennie(m): 7:14am
I want to know too. WHR. Are Them the Problem Solver?
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by cyclops: 7:14am
bottle of water, soft drinks pie cakes different things.
house hold name hmmm well not kettle cups spoons, fan any of those house hold names.
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by drlaykay(m): 7:16am
All this interview questions don't really determine if the best applicant is employed.
Being a good orator is different from being productive.
I often tell people, just be yourself and avoid getting prepared answers. You might be asked anything hence be thrown off balance. And a good interviewer would be able to tell who is telling the truth against who has prepared for that particular question.
3 Likes
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by dmaze: 7:16am
I would advice you to look this up via Google...you would be amazed at the number of responses you would get.
GOOGLE is your best friend.
1 Like
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by pinkcottoncandy: 7:17am
I am bringing breakfast or lunch to the table...we have afang soup or ewedu and gbegiri ...u can choose ur swallow and I will bring them to the table
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by ironheart(m): 7:18am
Your positive and strength in relation to the job description
1 Like
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by Tapout(m): 7:19am
dedons:
if only it was that simple
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by propanet(m): 7:19am
Uh
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by Chuks9000: 7:20am
Like someone mentioned above. Anticipate what role is required. What you bring to the table is how you apply your experience and expertise (plus your connection where applicable) to meet and surpass set goals.
2 Likes
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by sucess001(m): 7:21am
I am bringing cutleries to the table. You can help us bring water...
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by lyricalz(m): 7:21am
tell them you are bringing your professional skills and experience, and that is something than will change the entire operations of the organization for good.
1 Like
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by stubbornman(m): 7:25am
Goat meat pepper soup and cold orijin
Thank me after....
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by ksbusari(m): 7:26am
dmaze:This nairaland tread is the first link given by google although there r other anwers too.
1 Like
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by zolapower: 7:26am
Tell them if employed ,I would endeavour u use my God given strength and energies in moving the coy forward .
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by oyeb15: 7:26am
Whatever prompt them to hire more hands.
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by Richy4(m): 7:28am
It's similar to why should we hire you...
Highlight your qualification and experiences..
Just explain what an asset u gonna be for the company if you were hired
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by Donbabaj: 7:29am
In order words, what type of strategy are you bringing on board that will facilitate the Company's growth. You need to let the interviewers know that you are worthy of the job. One of the best ways to respond, for an experience person is to tell them what you did in your previous organisation that got you an accolades from the management but if no experience yet, make sure you ask an experienced person for all the details relating to the scope of work before you go for the interview.
The response to your first question is similar to the second question.
#Sometimes it baffles me that some posters above me are still basking in the euphoria of the year 2017. The guy needs an help.
|Re: Urgent Tips On How To Answer The Interview "What Are You Bringing To The Table by geostrata(m): 7:32am
Am bringing a He goat as a burnt offering
