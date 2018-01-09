₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by IamZod(m): 8:20am On Jan 02
Please chattered Accountants, ICAN students in the house and every other knowledgeable person especially those in delta state.
I'm making an inquiry as to the knowledge of any ICAN center around town.
I reside in Ughelli, and I'm not so sure if there's any here.
Please I would be so glad if I can get any ideas of centres around Ughelli/Warri axis.
I am considering starting registration this month. So any help and information regarding this would be of utmost help.
Thanks.
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by brownshooga(f): 8:24am On Jan 02
IamZod:Pls is it just for Accounting students?
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by realone2012: 8:50am On Jan 02
Google "ICAN Tuition Centres"... You will get a pdf file which contains list of all accredited ICAN centres in Nigeria.
You can as well visit ICAN website.
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by IamZod(m): 8:58am On Jan 02
brownshooga:Not necessarily.
Other related discipline can partake.
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by IamZod(m): 8:58am On Jan 02
realone2012:Thanks.
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by brownshooga(f): 8:25am On Jan 04
IamZod:Pls what is the duration of the course nd how much is the fee likely to be?
Sorry for bothering u.
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by IamZod(m): 2:28pm On Jan 04
brownshooga:Depends on the number of paper you intend writing.
There are also exemption fees.
I intend taking two papers this may and both would cost around 30plusk.
I would also have to pay for exemption fees which is 50plusk, since I would be starting from Skills level.
Registration fees is around 10k.
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by brownshooga(f): 3:26pm On Jan 07
IamZod:Thank u bro. I appreciate
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by Mrphylor09: 7:09am
Ok
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by GIDIBANKZ(m): 7:13am
Yes there is one in Ughelli
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by Abidemiademok21(m): 7:20am
brownshooga:first class student can apply for ICAN.
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by wesley80(m): 7:22am
Yes, used to attend one in Warri. It's actually called the Warri School of Accountancy and it is run by a certain S. Odogun with their office in an old storey building before Third Marine Gate (before Deco junction). They used to have a huge noticeboard so I don't think you'll miss it. If you're heading towards Deco junction from the Enerhen end, the building is by your right and has a very steep outlying staircase in front of it and it's before Third Marine Gate junction.
The classes holds on weekends at Word of Faith Schools in Jakpa Road Effurun. I think they commence classes around February.
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by Chivasex: 7:22am
brownshooga:
even people without degrees can take ICAN exams and be chartered
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by nairaman66(m): 7:25am
Chivasex:
Can you share more light on this? Thanks
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by AGManuel: 7:25am
Chivasex:lol... for real?
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by hadduni(f): 7:25am
IamZod:there is one in warri along warri sapele road by deco junction in front of a building called IPAS. They are called integrity professional
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by Mechejy: 7:38am
Chivasex:yes bros but is like they have changed it now that you must posses 1st degree
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by chivuluv(f): 7:41am
ipas along warri sapele road, before agofure motor park
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by Emusson24: 7:53am
Besides the one along Warri/Sapele already mentioned, there is also one private centre along Jakpa rd, inside Praise Center. Weekends only I think
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by ednut1(m): 7:55am
Mechejy:wrong. If u hv ssce u would start from ican ATS ( ats 1 to 3 four papers each)den use it to reg for d main ican.
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by ogedanny: 7:57am
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by hadeyolla: 8:00am
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by promisechild(m): 8:08am
Location- Kubwa. Abuja
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by NubiLove(m): 8:10am
AGManuel:You are lol, it will take you approximately 5yrs to become chartered without a degree, that is if you are smart, if not, it could take longer. You think writing ICAN na to pick beans
|Re: Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? by asuustrike2009: 8:39am
Good tutorial centres are in Lagos forget the ones in warri and ughelli. Most of them don't teach well na only to dey read study pack.
