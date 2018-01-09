Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Any ICAN Tutorial Center In Ughelli, Or Warri? (1320 Views)

Please chattered Accountants, ICAN students in the house and every other knowledgeable person especially those in delta state.

I'm making an inquiry as to the knowledge of any ICAN center around town.

I reside in Ughelli, and I'm not so sure if there's any here.



Please I would be so glad if I can get any ideas of centres around Ughelli/Warri axis.

I am considering starting registration this month. So any help and information regarding this would be of utmost help.



Thanks.

G





Pls is it just for Accounting students? Pls is it just for Accounting students?

Google "ICAN Tuition Centres"... You will get a pdf file which contains list of all accredited ICAN centres in Nigeria.

You can as well visit ICAN website.

brownshooga:

Pls is it just for Accounting students? Not necessarily.

Other related discipline can partake. Not necessarily.Other related discipline can partake.

realone2012:

Google "ICAN Tuition Centres"... You will get a pdf file which contains list of all accredited ICAN centres in Nigeria.

You can as well visit ICAN website. Thanks. Thanks.

Thanks.



Not necessarily.

Other related discipline can partake. Pls what is the duration of the course nd how much is the fee likely to be?



Sorry for bothering u. Pls what is the duration of the course nd how much is the fee likely to be?Sorry for bothering u.

brownshooga:

Pls what is the duration of the course nd how much is the fee likely to be?



Sorry for bothering u. Depends on the number of paper you intend writing.

There are also exemption fees.



I intend taking two papers this may and both would cost around 30plusk.



I would also have to pay for exemption fees which is 50plusk, since I would be starting from Skills level.



Registration fees is around 10k. Depends on the number of paper you intend writing.There are also exemption fees.I intend taking two papers this may and both would cost around 30plusk.I would also have to pay for exemption fees which is 50plusk, since I would be starting from Skills level.Registration fees is around 10k.

IamZod:



Depends on the number of paper you intend writing.

There are also exemption fees.



I intend taking two papers this may and both would cost around 30plusk.



I would also have to pay for exemption fees which is 50plusk, since I would be starting from Skills level.



Registration fees is around 10k.

Thank u bro. I appreciate Thank u bro. I appreciate 1 Like

Ok

Yes there is one in Ughelli

brownshooga:

Pls is it just for Accounting students? first class student can apply for ICAN. first class student can apply for ICAN.

Yes, used to attend one in Warri. It's actually called the Warri School of Accountancy and it is run by a certain S. Odogun with their office in an old storey building before Third Marine Gate (before Deco junction). They used to have a huge noticeboard so I don't think you'll miss it. If you're heading towards Deco junction from the Enerhen end, the building is by your right and has a very steep outlying staircase in front of it and it's before Third Marine Gate junction.

The classes holds on weekends at Word of Faith Schools in Jakpa Road Effurun. I think they commence classes around February. 1 Like 1 Share

brownshooga:

Pls is it just for Accounting students?

even people without degrees can take ICAN exams and be chartered even people without degrees can take ICAN exams and be chartered

Chivasex:





even people without degrees can take ICAN exams and be chartered

Can you share more light on this? Thanks Can you share more light on this? Thanks

Chivasex:





even people without degrees can take ICAN exams and be chartered lol... for real? lol... for real?

there is one in warri along warri sapele road by deco junction in front of a building called IPAS. They are called integrity professional there is one in warri along warri sapele road by deco junction in front of a building called IPAS. They are called integrity professional

Chivasex:





even people without degrees can take ICAN exams and be chartered yes bros but is like they have changed it now that you must posses 1st degree yes bros but is like they have changed it now that you must posses 1st degree

ipas along warri sapele road, before agofure motor park

Besides the one along Warri/Sapele already mentioned, there is also one private centre along Jakpa rd, inside Praise Center. Weekends only I think

Mechejy:

yes bros but is like they have changed it now that you must posses 1st degree wrong. If u hv ssce u would start from ican ATS ( ats 1 to 3 four papers each)den use it to reg for d main ican. wrong. If u hv ssce u would start from ican ATS ( ats 1 to 3 four papers each)den use it to reg for d main ican.

AGManuel:

lol... for real? You are lol, it will take you approximately 5yrs to become chartered without a degree, that is if you are smart, if not, it could take longer. You think writing ICAN na to pick beans

You are lol, it will take you approximately 5yrs to become chartered without a degree, that is if you are smart, if not, it could take longer. You think writing ICAN na to pick beans