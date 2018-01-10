Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking (10418 Views)

See How This Lady Expose Her Butt In This Crazy Denim Jean / Adesua Etomi Wellington Glows As She Rocks Denim Jean / Fan Proposes To Actress Ruth Kadiri After She Posts Hot Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Actress Mercy Aigbe posted a video of them dancing on the stage and people however blast dayo Amusa both on her page and on mercy Aigbe page. See screenshot below





Gist from Praizeupdates



Source :: Actress Dayo Amusa and mercy Aigbe grace a TV show together and Dayo Amusa’s denim jean has got people talking.Actress Mercy Aigbe posted a video of them dancing on the stage and people however blast dayo Amusa both on her page and on mercy Aigbe page. See screenshot belowSource :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/money-cant-buy-class-fans-react-to-actress-dayo-amusa-denim-jean-to-a-tv-show/









See all the hilarious comment and photos here Some one even said she looks like Bag of rice.... LolSee all the hilarious comment and photos here http://www.praizeupdates.com/money-cant-buy-class-fans-react-to-actress-dayo-amusa-denim-jean-to-a-tv-show/

Her mirror must be very dusty 3 Likes

Just imagining how she wee hold dat chia, off her Jeans and slide her pata to d right.

loose like 3button for d cloth so her udders go dey jump upandan as I dey hit her from back.

Vaseline crew, hw u take see am? 11 Likes

she fine Jor.

haters.

Jesus Is Lord !!! wow truthfully money can't buy class or give foolish people sense

What does a bag of Maiduguri beans look like?

Olosho will always be Olosho. I love her boobs sha

nothing sexy about her, her smelly pussy is irrigating me from here, fat ladies always has a smelly pussy, consider mercy johnson, chigul, omawunmi, waje.... all are products of rotten kitten

Mercy Aigbe's legs look like E-money's legs,sexy girl though,yeah,she fine. Dayo Amusa looks like hippopotamus on thorn jeans. fat mess,total turn off

the first girl to comment on that IG is breathtakenly beautiful,Omg. I mean that Velma secret.

Left to me, i see nothing wrong with these pix above. We see things from different perspective sha. Beside it's her life and body. She can put on whatever she likes. 3 Likes

Its so sad that a style of clothing usually associated with mad people has become a trend this days. 2 Likes

alade112:

Left to me, i see nothing wrong with these pix above. We see things from different perspective sha. Beside it's her life and body. She can put on whatever she likes. If you say so sha If you say so sha





Nothing mega Nothing mega

Let her live abeg.

ok

Leave her. Senator Yayi is not complaining

Elnino4ladies:

Olosho will always be Olosho. I love her boobs sha meaning you like Olosho boobs...you go don suck tire...

Her choice really!

Ok.

phemmyfour:

What does a bag of Maiduguri beans look like? if u ask me,na who I go ask if u ask me,na who I go ask 1 Like

Nigerians are the greatest hypocrites on the planet---they venerate a particular way of life (which is why it sells in the first place), and in the same breath condemn it.



Very headless, confused and clueless bunch of nutters.



I hope they won't have to mark your graves with question marks after you die, if at the end, no one can really point at what you stood for while alive.

Some people sha - they don't even know what fits them and what don't

ideabuilder:

Yoruba people shai. And somebody go tell this one she looking beautiful See this mad man, wetin concern been yoruba for this matter now. that why u remain on a spot all the days of ur life. This Is 2018 get sense See this mad man, wetin concern been yoruba for this matter now. that why u remain on a spot all the days of ur life. This Is 2018 get sense 1 Like

Fat Pig 1 Like

MasterKim:

Just imagining how she wee hold dat chia, off her Jeans and slide her pata to d right.

loose like 3button for d cloth so her udders go dey jump upandan as I dey hit her from back.

Vaseline crew, hw u take see am?

You are one sick fuckn' puppy, but I love ur imagination You are one sick fuckn' puppy, but I love ur imagination





When your man cheats on you with all these pino pino girls, she would be crying what does she have that I don't have.



Shut up girl, she has a sexy body and you have nothing but a composition of fats glued together with stretch marks linen I don't have problem with her dressing, I just have problem with her looking like a shapeless shameless amoeba.When your man cheats on you with all these pino pino girls, she would be crying what does she have that I don't have.Shut up girl, she has a sexy body and you have nothing but a composition of fats glued together with stretch marks linen

The load wey she carry for chest na wa



Na the load I dey pity her for



Because to carry this load up & down no be small work o