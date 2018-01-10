₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by pzphoto(m): 4:26am
Actress Dayo Amusa and mercy Aigbe grace a TV show together and Dayo Amusa’s denim jean has got people talking.
Actress Mercy Aigbe posted a video of them dancing on the stage and people however blast dayo Amusa both on her page and on mercy Aigbe page. See screenshot below
Gist from Praizeupdates
Source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/money-cant-buy-class-fans-react-to-actress-dayo-amusa-denim-jean-to-a-tv-show/
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by pzphoto(m): 4:26am
Some one even said she looks like Bag of rice.... Lol
See all the hilarious comment and photos here http://www.praizeupdates.com/money-cant-buy-class-fans-react-to-actress-dayo-amusa-denim-jean-to-a-tv-show/
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by sanchezJ(f): 4:38am
Her mirror must be very dusty
3 Likes
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by MasterKim: 4:49am
Just imagining how she wee hold dat chia, off her Jeans and slide her pata to d right.
loose like 3button for d cloth so her udders go dey jump upandan as I dey hit her from back.
Vaseline crew, hw u take see am?
11 Likes
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by Partnerbiz: 5:12am
she fine Jor.
haters.
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by TechGod(m): 5:19am
Jesus Is Lord !!! wow truthfully money can't buy class or give foolish people sense
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by phemmyfour: 6:01am
What does a bag of Maiduguri beans look like?
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by Elnino4ladies: 6:12am
Olosho will always be Olosho. I love her boobs sha
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by SIMPLYkush(m): 6:39am
nothing sexy about her, her smelly pussy is irrigating me from here, fat ladies always has a smelly pussy, consider mercy johnson, chigul, omawunmi, waje.... all are products of rotten kitten
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by iamrealdeji(m): 7:01am
Mercy Aigbe's legs look like E-money's legs,sexy girl though,yeah,she fine. Dayo Amusa looks like hippopotamus on thorn jeans. fat mess,total turn off
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by iamrealdeji(m): 7:04am
the first girl to comment on that IG is breathtakenly beautiful,Omg. I mean that Velma secret.
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by alade112(m): 7:05am
Left to me, i see nothing wrong with these pix above. We see things from different perspective sha. Beside it's her life and body. She can put on whatever she likes.
3 Likes
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by phlamesG(m): 7:06am
Its so sad that a style of clothing usually associated with mad people has become a trend this days.
2 Likes
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by Larrey(f): 8:02am
alade112:If you say so sha
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by Uyeye(m): 8:05am
Nothing mega
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by pol23: 8:05am
Let her live abeg.
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by lonelydora(m): 8:06am
ok
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by nairavsdollars: 8:07am
Leave her. Senator Yayi is not complaining
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by redness: 8:07am
meaning you like Olosho boobs...you go don suck tire...
Elnino4ladies:
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by Uyeye(m): 8:07am
Her choice really!
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by EternalBeing: 8:07am
Ok.
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by Estellar: 8:11am
phemmyfour:if u ask me,na who I go ask
1 Like
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by Tozara: 8:11am
Nigerians are the greatest hypocrites on the planet---they venerate a particular way of life (which is why it sells in the first place), and in the same breath condemn it.
Very headless, confused and clueless bunch of nutters.
I hope they won't have to mark your graves with question marks after you die, if at the end, no one can really point at what you stood for while alive.
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by Premiumwriter: 8:11am
Some people sha - they don't even know what fits them and what don't
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by Stevengerd(m): 8:13am
ideabuilder:See this mad man, wetin concern been yoruba for this matter now. that why u remain on a spot all the days of ur life. This Is 2018 get sense
1 Like
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by showghan(m): 8:14am
Fat Pig
1 Like
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by lakewise(m): 8:14am
MasterKim:
You are one sick fuckn' puppy, but I love ur imagination
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by 9japrof(m): 8:15am
I don't have problem with her dressing, I just have problem with her looking like a shapeless shameless amoeba.
When your man cheats on you with all these pino pino girls, she would be crying what does she have that I don't have.
Shut up girl, she has a sexy body and you have nothing but a composition of fats glued together with stretch marks linen
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by omoiyalayi(m): 8:16am
The load wey she carry for chest na wa
Na the load I dey pity her for
Because to carry this load up & down no be small work o
|Re: Dayo Amusa's Denim Jean To A TV Show With Mercy Aigbe Got Fans Talking by loadedvibes: 8:19am
Nigerians always reacting
