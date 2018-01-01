



all the clothes way all these girls wear here we don know where all of them day get am.



make I warn everybody, if you give tailor your material before you collect am or wear am, check the armpit. check the neck or the bottom part. some slay queen go don wear am take pictures for Instagram and facebook.



another thing be say all these celebrities still day sew clothes for tailor? I been think say na designers dem day wear oh



to sew all those clothes way she wear all together no pass 200k if na sewing. so I day imagine the cake weda na real.



the caption of this thread say photos from birthday party. e suppose be "fotos of old women trying to look young at a party"



no better person come the party. No AY, Jide Kosoko, Omotola, Funke Jenifa etc. see her friends. no wonder she get to steal dress take pictures see mercy arm. the arm alone is almost 65 years. how this babe take be 40? if she put that arm for on top man shoulder she fit press the shoulder pad for man suit fall oh. how much dem take day register for gym abeg?all the clothes way all these girls wear here we don know where all of them day get am.make I warn everybody, if you give tailor your material before you collect am or wear am, check the armpit. check the neck or the bottom part. some slay queen go don wear am take pictures for Instagram and facebook.another thing be say all these celebrities still day sew clothes for tailor? I been think say na designers dem day wear ohto sew all those clothes way she wear all together no pass 200k if na sewing. so I day imagine the cake weda na real.the caption of this thread say photos from birthday party. e suppose be "fotos of old women trying to look young at a party"no better person come the party. No AY, Jide Kosoko, Omotola, Funke Jenifa etc. see her friends. no wonder she get to steal dress take pictures