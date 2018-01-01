₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by BloggersNG: 4:07pm
As You Know Your TV screen goddess Mercy Aigbe clocked 40years yesterday, and since its the time which mark a new beginning, Haven spent a whole 40years on earth, the mother of 2 threw a star-studded all white birthday for herself, and the celebrities you anticipate to see were all in attendance.
Nollywood stars like Fathia Williams, Saidi Balogun, Adunni Ade, Halima Abubakar, Doris Simeon, Laide Bakare, Dayo Amusa, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Sola Kosoko, Bimbo Thomas, Ireti Osayemi and many others were spotted at the colorful ceremony.
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/celebs-storms-mercy-aigbes-all-white.html
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by BloggersNG: 4:13pm
More
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by free2ryhme: 4:13pm
The rise of the cougars
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by BloggersNG: 4:14pm
And More
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by Samusu(m): 4:51pm
Hope no be borrow pose
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by KushyKush: 6:26pm
All I see are Lagos coogers
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by NubiLove(m): 6:26pm
Cool.
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by BruncleZuma: 6:26pm
I dey come make I go piss...then again, someone should check those cakes for "Happy Married Life"
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by northvietnam(m): 6:27pm
Ac
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by KINGRUNZZ: 6:27pm
Hmn..
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by nawtyme: 6:27pm
Me I can only see old layers ooo. Why are all of them fair?
7 Likes
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by DhimxyMaxwell(m): 6:28pm
Yfjhdfy
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by Bolustical: 6:28pm
I can bet it that over half of those celebrities in the pictures are either divorcees, separatee or husband snatchers.
They are not even looking inspiring or model-like.
10 Likes
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by kaymandak(m): 6:28pm
Not bad, but the way we abuse English in dis country ehn, I pity the younger gen....MERCified
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by Bolustical: 6:28pm
Ok
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by biggy26: 6:28pm
Your profession can either make you look older or younger than your age.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by sinaj(f): 6:28pm
Women nd Fashion sha!
Wearing different gowns in a ceremony just to show off.
Btw that her wedding gown is fine nd sessy.
Me likey
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by evanso6226: 6:28pm
happy Birthday to her....
IF YOU AR NOT 18+ PLS STAY OUT OF THIS VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLiFpYWq6jI
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by kcmichael: 6:30pm
Vaseline crew activated
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by Olalan(m): 6:30pm
Good for her, seeing loads of members of the bleaching crew. Seems Black isn't acceptable anymore in the comity of celebrities.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by thesettingz(m): 6:30pm
The senators are behind this birthday saga
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by Partnerbiz3: 6:30pm
Money is gud
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by vicadex07(m): 6:30pm
All bleached, ugly, shapeless and old
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by morereb10: 6:31pm
lovely
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by nwoke37: 6:31pm
Meanwhile, Amabode has started 911 emergency service in Lagos!!
Check it out below..
http://www.nairaland.com/4265204/lagos-gets-911-service
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by bokunrawo(m): 6:31pm
Y
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by Sage7(m): 6:32pm
.
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by Yewandequeen(f): 6:32pm
Wow no doubt mercy knows what fits her and got a good tailor.
If there is anything I admire about her it's her fashion sense... Always on point.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by kolawoleibukun: 6:32pm
see mercy arm. the arm alone is almost 65 years. how this babe take be 40? if she put that arm for on top man shoulder she fit press the shoulder pad for man suit fall oh. how much dem take day register for gym abeg?
all the clothes way all these girls wear here we don know where all of them day get am.
make I warn everybody, if you give tailor your material before you collect am or wear am, check the armpit. check the neck or the bottom part. some slay queen go don wear am take pictures for Instagram and facebook.
another thing be say all these celebrities still day sew clothes for tailor? I been think say na designers dem day wear oh
to sew all those clothes way she wear all together no pass 200k if na sewing. so I day imagine the cake weda na real.
the caption of this thread say photos from birthday party. e suppose be "fotos of old women trying to look young at a party"
no better person come the party. No AY, Jide Kosoko, Omotola, Funke Jenifa etc. see her friends. no wonder she get to steal dress take pictures
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by deco22(m): 6:32pm
She has this white gown,why did she have to "steal" that poor girl's wedding dress.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party by koyerita(f): 6:34pm
happy birthday, miss controversy
