@TalkTalkTwins



And a friend just bought a domain name from NIRA and they refused to release the domain name, claiming that it was "specially for the sports organisation in Nigeria" and "they can need it anytime..."



My questions are:

How can they seize it after purchase?

Why didn't they specify it as GoDaddy and others do?

Don't you think they want to resell the domain later? This is to the disadvantage of the poor blogger.



They are even asking him to choose another name and people are suggesting that he sue them.

Nigerians shaa...

Nairalanders please put mouth in this matter...

Make una leave all these chamu chamu Nigerian companies and patronize well known international domain sellers like godaddy, namecheap etc

NIRA is definitely run by the same incompetence and impunity fueling corruption in Nigeria. Even the almighty Google had to compensate a dude who accidentally was able to re-register Google.com on their own host. I doubt getting a lawyer would do any good, they are all the same corrupt system. NIRA is definitely run by the same incompetence and impunity fueling corruption in Nigeria. Even the almighty Google had to compensate a dude who accidentally was able to re-register Google.com on their own host. I doubt getting a lawyer would do any good, they are all the same corrupt system. 4 Likes

Sue them. Their reasons for seizing it is baseless. Once a domain is registered, it belongs to you. My thoughts are same as yours, they want to resell it.

And people complain why Nigerians don't patronise Nigerian coys

Yes they can if the domain violates their terms and conditions. But I believe there is no designated mention of sports classification. Person wan use you shine this new year.

This Nigeria company na mumu set of people. I patronize foreign registrar. I will help you design and develop your website...check my signature

NIRA is subject to an international body that oversees domain issues. Let him sue them at the global level.

They gave you the reason already but i think it would have been better if they never allowed you pay for it at first.

NIRA is definitely run by the same incompetence and impunity fueling corruption in Nigeria. Even the almighty Google had to compensate a dude who accidentally was able to re-register Google.com on their own host. I doubt getting a lawyer would do any good, they are all the same corrupt system. please stop using words wrongly, only God is almighty. please stop using words wrongly, only God is almighty.

That is how they stupidly run the place, most top .ng domains usually goes to the highest bidder and that's why foreigners own most of these top .ng domains.

I stopped buying domain from any Nigerian company after those bastards at web4africa stole Nigeriality.com for me. It shall not be well with their company and management, past, present and future. The thing pain me I almost shed a tears. Nothing hurts than not being able to physically harm someone who hurt you that much.