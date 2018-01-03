₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by Zionadebisi: 5:23pm
What else does he want the old mama to do? Certainly at this her age she need something to keep her company, she got it so please leave her to enjoy her self. LMAO
I can't stop laughing fa
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by Shiifi(m): 5:30pm
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by Shiifi(m): 5:30pm
He only way not to b bothered about these Buhari Administration
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by biacan(f): 5:37pm
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by UdoEya(m): 6:00pm
that's the best gift for her dis year.
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by damola1: 6:51pm
Gangster. Old mama youngie
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by Amberon11: 6:51pm
Hahahahahaha
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by BlackDBagba: 6:51pm
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by MISTAICEY02288(m): 6:52pm
Lol abegi free that grandma ooo make she sef chop life...
Who sabi play game wella here sef ... Me sef I've got a PS4
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by pyod(f): 6:52pm
Cool grandma
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by Ayodejioak(m): 6:52pm
Where in the world is this?
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by Romeo3(m): 6:52pm
3 days straight? can't be Nigeria. Where you wan see light for 3 days straight?
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by Webman007: 6:52pm
IN MAMA PEACE VOICE
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by PMWSpirit(m): 6:52pm
Grandma of life
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by mosho2good: 6:52pm
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by fuckerstard: 6:52pm
Mofoh o
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by Tmelisfon: 6:52pm
Hahahaha
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by Fukafuka: 6:52pm
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by SillyeRabbit: 6:52pm
Old women don't like games like this. I wonder why guys lie on social media all because of stup1d attention.
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by Nathdoug(m): 6:52pm
This woman go sweet to bomb ooo......see client
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by designVATExcel: 6:52pm
That's one cool grandma
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by SirMichael1: 6:52pm
This is lovely
Nathdoug:
This woman go sweet to bomb ooo......see client
I hope the 'bomb' and 'client' isn't what I'm thinking??
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by Akposy(m): 6:52pm
Good child. Awesome gift for her.
May God bless me to be a blessing to my Grandma and the world at large.
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by wayne4loan: 6:53pm
GRANDMOTHER OF THE YEAR
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by Edu3Again: 6:53pm
Bros ur wicked oh!
U wan kill am?
Sabotage the box oh so she can rest.
Young people who play uninterrupted fall ill, let alone a gran ma.
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by cescky(m): 6:53pm
Village people done go Digital
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by LastSurvivor11: 6:53pm
This ur soji grandma sef
Na joke I dey oo
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by miteolu(m): 6:53pm
Her best companion at the moment
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by magiki(m): 6:53pm
|Re: Got My Grandma An Xbox As A Joke For Xmas And Now She's Been Playing For 3 Days by awa(m): 6:54pm
Na you buy am nowwww
