|Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by Automotive1(m): 11:12pm On Jan 03
Nissan will unveil its Brain-to-Vehicle (B2V) system at the CES 2018 trade show, being held next week in Las Vegas.
The automaker shared a look at its B2V tech ahead of the show, demonstrating how it improve reaction times by around 0.2 to 0.5 seconds, which, while a seemingly small period of time, could actually make a big difference on the road, where split-second decision-making can mean the difference between accidents and narrowly avoiding the same.
By catching signs that the driver's brain is about to initiate a movement, such as turning the steering wheel or pushing the accelerator pedal, driver assist technology begins the action more quickly.
During trials, a driver wore a device that measures brain wave activity, which was then analysed by an autonomous system.
By detecting and evaluating driver discomfort, artificial intelligence can change the driving configuration or driving style when in autonomous mode.
B2V is the latest development in Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's vision for transforming how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.
Nissan's goal is to offer the optimum level of driving assistance in manual driving mode so that a driver can be in complete control of his or her car.
And, by measuring brainwaves in real time, the firm can also customise the vehicle's autonomous driving system to best match the driver's style. They hope to implement the technology into their vehicles in between five to 10 years.
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by ijobaooorun(m): 11:14pm On Jan 03
All this oyinbo's building moving computers every day
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by Aldebaran(m): 9:11pm On Jan 04
Good thinking...
Always finding ways to improve on road safety
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by OrestesDante(m): 7:10am
∆ Whao!!! ∆
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by VivaDeAngelo: 7:10am
Nice one....... Somewhere in Africa, Nigeria to be precise.... We are still stuck in partisan politics.
Shamelessly supporting leaders even when they are failing.
I just hope you will have a good thing to tell your children, the questions will come, definitely!
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by cooldipo1(m): 7:11am
The time this AI will start unraveling we will be defenseless o o
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by Mosb(m): 7:11am
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by KushyKush: 7:11am
So imagine I just finished seeing fast and furious. Will the car react to the stunts in my mind too?
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by MaestroJhay: 7:11am
One witch now say i wunt travel to ilu oyinbo
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by OrestesDante(m): 7:12am
cooldipo1:
∆ Too much movies ∆
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by DAREH13: 7:12am
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by maxwell767(m): 7:12am
And my. Dear country is rejoicing over a locomotive train
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by hezy4real01(m): 7:13am
End time cars
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by slowice(m): 7:14am
For naija wey drivers intend to jam the motor in front cause of anger so the car go kuku do am faster
Some naija drivers and craze na 5n6
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by Jammy2012(m): 7:14am
My dream is to be able to control mine anywhere in the world at a touch of screen... Programming is taking the world to binary ... I get inspired to learn more and read more by seeing these. Sooner, I shall graduate to nanotechnology
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by ibkgab001: 7:15am
Innoson comes to mind
Let's patronize our brother from another mother this year
Even though they call me Afonja I wouldn't mind getting IVM 350 this year
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by simplemach(m): 7:15am
Finally, they yaf plan to finish us.
A Nigerian man that his mind, because of frustration thinks 13 different things at a time nko
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by Vondoola: 7:16am
A good one if i may say, but, will it be made to accommodate other members who will also drive the same vehicle? Tailoring it to a particular driver has its demerit as this would make one family to have more vehicles than needed, except that family head is a politician or a civil servant abi?
Automotive1:
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by eleojo23: 7:16am
KushyKush:
The car will advice you not to drive at all...for your own good.
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by simplemach(m): 7:18am
Meanwhile, back here, we still sample for exhibition, wooden or aluminium structures with motorcycle engines as our car innovations.
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by NubiLove(m): 7:19am
Okay.
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by cooldipo1(m): 7:19am
OrestesDante:g
Bro dont you think terrorist can hack then and use them against us?
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by petersos(m): 7:21am
we will get there
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by Crytoninja: 7:24am
Cool
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by johnstar(m): 7:25am
Stupid county wey person jux dey
All d prayers wey dm dey pray for dis country abeg weytn dm dey shout for??
See better country wey nor need prayers to do things
Hu do Africa like dis
Na wao
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by johnstar(m): 7:27am
petersos:
Stop dreaming about that
Instead dream abt traveling to a more civilized country with great mind
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by JUSTLIP: 7:27am
Who do us this thing..... Who do us this thing.....
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by kings09(m): 7:32am
Oyinbo ppl always looking for ways to jet into the future while our dunderhead buhari takes Nigeria back to d stone age.
Buhari till 2099
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by dreamworld: 7:39am
biko we don't want that
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by lipstick2: 7:47am
Nissan cars are horrible.I wish this message gets to them.None of their product can be compared to Toyota.
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by wtfcoded: 8:00am
Nice one from Nissan.
Let's patronize innoson...our very own.
|Re: Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times by AiiVee(m): 8:16am
that's good
