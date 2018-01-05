Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Nissan To Unveil Mind-Reading Car System That Speed Up Drivers Reaction Times (2071 Views)

Nissan To Recall Over 17,000 Units Of Infiniti QX30 / Iceland Tests ‘floating’ Zebra Crossing To Slow Down Speeding Drivers / How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBBxuwdFjMU



Nissan will unveil its Brain-to-Vehicle (B2V) system at the CES 2018 trade show, being held next week in Las Vegas.



The automaker shared a look at its B2V tech ahead of the show, demonstrating how it improve reaction times by around 0.2 to 0.5 seconds, which, while a seemingly small period of time, could actually make a big difference on the road, where split-second decision-making can mean the difference between accidents and narrowly avoiding the same.



By catching signs that the driver's brain is about to initiate a movement, such as turning the steering wheel or pushing the accelerator pedal, driver assist technology begins the action more quickly.















During trials, a driver wore a device that measures brain wave activity, which was then analysed by an autonomous system.



By detecting and evaluating driver discomfort, artificial intelligence can change the driving configuration or driving style when in autonomous mode.



B2V is the latest development in Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's vision for transforming how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.



Nissan's goal is to offer the optimum level of driving assistance in manual driving mode so that a driver can be in complete control of his or her car.



And, by measuring brainwaves in real time, the firm can also customise the vehicle's autonomous driving system to best match the driver's style. They hope to implement the technology into their vehicles in between five to 10 years.



Source https://autojosh.com/nissan-unveil-mind-reading-car-system-speed-drivers-reaction-times/



Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44 Nissan will unveil itssystem at the CES 2018 trade show, being held next week in Las Vegas.The automaker shared a look at itstech ahead of the show, demonstrating how it improve reaction times by around 0.2 to 0.5 seconds, which, while a seemingly small period of time, could actually make a big difference on the road, where split-second decision-making can mean the difference between accidents and narrowly avoiding the same.By catching signs that the driver's brain is about to initiate a movement, such as turning the steering wheel or pushing the accelerator pedal, driver assist technology begins the action more quickly.During trials, a driver wore a device that measures brain wave activity, which was then analysed by an autonomous system.By detecting and evaluating driver discomfort, artificial intelligence can change the driving configuration or driving style when in autonomous mode.B2V is the latest development in Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's vision for transforming how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.Nissan's goal is to offer the optimum level of driving assistance in manual driving mode so that a driver can be in complete control of his or her car.And, by measuring brainwaves in real time, the firm can also customise the vehicle's autonomous driving system to best match the driver's style. They hope to implement the technology into their vehicles in between five to 10 years.Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44 2 Likes

All this oyinbo's building moving computers every day 1 Like

Good thinking...

Always finding ways to improve on road safety 1 Like 1 Share









∆ Whao!!! ∆

Nice one....... Somewhere in Africa, Nigeria to be precise.... We are still stuck in partisan politics.



Shamelessly supporting leaders even when they are failing.



I just hope you will have a good thing to tell your children, the questions will come, definitely! 2 Likes

The time this AI will start unraveling we will be defenseless o o

..

So imagine I just finished seeing fast and furious. Will the car react to the stunts in my mind too? 1 Like

One witch now say i wunt travel to ilu oyinbo 1 Like

cooldipo1:

The time this AI will start unraveling we will be defenseless o o









∆ Too much movies ∆

And my. Dear country is rejoicing over a locomotive train 1 Like

End time cars





Some naija drivers and craze na 5n6 For naija wey drivers intend to jam the motor in front cause of anger so the car go kuku do am fasterSome naija drivers and craze na 5n6 3 Likes

My dream is to be able to control mine anywhere in the world at a touch of screen... Programming is taking the world to binary ... I get inspired to learn more and read more by seeing these. Sooner, I shall graduate to nanotechnology

Innoson comes to mind





Let's patronize our brother from another mother this year





Even though they call me Afonja I wouldn't mind getting IVM 350 this year 1 Like



A Nigerian man that his mind, because of frustration thinks 13 different things at a time nko Finally, they yaf plan to finish us.A Nigerian man that his mind, because of frustration thinks 13 different things at a time nko 1 Like

Automotive1:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBBxuwdFjMU



Nissan will unveil its Brain-to-Vehicle (B2V) system at the CES 2018 trade show, being held next week in Las Vegas.



The automaker shared a look at its B2V tech ahead of the show, demonstrating how it improve reaction times by around 0.2 to 0.5 seconds, which, while a seemingly small period of time, could actually make a big difference on the road, where split-second decision-making can mean the difference between accidents and narrowly avoiding the same.



By catching signs that the driver's brain is about to initiate a movement, such as turning the steering wheel or pushing the accelerator pedal, driver assist technology begins the action more quickly.















During trials, a driver wore a device that measures brain wave activity, which was then analysed by an autonomous system.



By detecting and evaluating driver discomfort, artificial intelligence can change the driving configuration or driving style when in autonomous mode.



B2V is the latest development in Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's vision for transforming how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.



Nissan's goal is to offer the optimum level of driving assistance in manual driving mode so that a driver can be in complete control of his or her car.



And, by measuring brainwaves in real time, the firm can also customise the vehicle's autonomous driving system to best match the driver's style. They hope to implement the technology into their vehicles in between five to 10 years.



Source https://autojosh.com/nissan-unveil-mind-reading-car-system-speed-drivers-reaction-times/



Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44







A good one if i may say, but, will it be made to accommodate other members who will also drive the same vehicle? Tailoring it to a particular driver has its demerit as this would make one family to have more vehicles than needed, except that family head is a politician or a civil servant abi?

KushyKush:

So imagine I just finished seeing fast and furious. Will the car react to the stunts in my mind too?

The car will advice you not to drive at all...for your own good. The car will advice you not to drive at all...for your own good. 1 Like

Meanwhile, back here, we still sample for exhibition, wooden or aluminium structures with motorcycle engines as our car innovations.

Okay.

OrestesDante:













∆ Too much movies ∆ g





Bro dont you think terrorist can hack then and use them against us? Bro dont you think terrorist can hack then and use them against us? 1 Like

we will get there

Cool

Stupid county wey person jux dey





All d prayers wey dm dey pray for dis country abeg weytn dm dey shout for??



See better country wey nor need prayers to do things



Hu do Africa like dis







Na wao

petersos:

we will get there

Stop dreaming about that





Instead dream abt traveling to a more civilized country with great mind Stop dreaming about thatInstead dream abt traveling to a more civilized country with great mind

Who do us this thing..... Who do us this thing.....Who do us this thing.....

Oyinbo ppl always looking for ways to jet into the future while our dunderhead buhari takes Nigeria back to d stone age.



Buhari till 2099

biko we don't want that biko we don't want that

Nissan cars are horrible.I wish this message gets to them.None of their product can be compared to Toyota.

Nice one from Nissan.



Let's patronize innoson...our very own.