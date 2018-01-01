₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by Admin1992: 5:04am On Jan 04
TECNO WX4 Pro is a decent 4G LTE smartphone that is affordable. The device features 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory with option for expansion via external micro SDcard. It uses Quad-core 1.25GHz MediaTek processor and packs 8MP front and rear cameras respectively.
Remember, there is a "3G only" variant for TECNO WX4 which also has only 1GB RAM so you have to be careful when purchasing it and avoid being deceived when your target is to buy the 4G LTE variant.
TECNO WX4 PRO SPECS HIGHLIGHTS
Android 7 Nougat, 5 inches, 2 GB RAM, 2800mAh, 8MP camera.
TECNO WX4 PRO COMPLETE SPECIFICATIONS AND PRICE
✔️ NETWORKS
2G: GSM, GPRS, EDGE 900 / 1800 MHz
3G: HSDPA 2100 MHz
4G: LTE unspecified frequency bands
SIM Type: Dual Micro-SIM
✔️ PLATFORM
OS: Android 7.1 Nougat + HiOS
✔️ DESIGN
Dimensions: 142.3 x 70.9 x 7.5 mm
Weight: g
Display: 5.0 inches, 1280 x 720 pixels, 2.5D Curved Glass, LCD display
Sensors: Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Proximity, G-Sensor
Build:
Colours: Pink Mauve, Elegant Blue, Champagne Gold, Anthracite Grey
✔️ HARDWARE
Processor Type: 64-bit Quad-core 1.25 GHz Cortex-A53
Processor Name: MediaTek
Graphics Processor:
RAM: 2 GB
Internal Storage: 16 GB
External Storage: microSD, up to 32 GB (hybrid slot)
✔️ CAMERAS
Rear: 8 megapixels, auto-focus, LED flash
Video recording: Yes
Front-facing: 8 megapixels, Screen Flash
✔️ MULTIMEDIA
Music Support: MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player
Audio:
Loudspeaker: Mono
Video Support: MP4/MPEG4/H.263/H.264 player
FM Radio:
✔️ CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth: v4.0
WiFi: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
GPS: Yes
USB: microUSB v2.0, USB-OTG
✔️ MISC
Charging: Regular
Battery Type & Capacity: Li-Ion 2800mAh
Announced: 2017
Availability: 2017
Smartphone Price: To Be Announce
Source: http://www.naijaadvance.com.ng/2018/01/tecno-wx4-pro-complete-phone.html?m=1
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by Admin1992: 5:06am On Jan 04
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by Admin1992: 6:03am On Jan 05
Nice phone
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by omoalajah(m): 12:47am On Jan 07
Great one...
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by datyorubaboy: 1:20am On Jan 07
Beautiful device
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by missslimzy(f): 1:46am On Jan 07
The design is top notch
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by bamac(m): 5:54am On Jan 07
The device is sold at #30,400 on Jumia. Kindly contact me through call/Whatsapp on 08091180137 to order from Jumia.
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by Admin1992: 7:22am
omoalajah:yes
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by oluadex99(m): 7:28am
2800mah in 2018
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by BackToLife: 7:32am
Ok.
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by DEIFIED(m): 7:32am
not bad
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by ipledge10(m): 7:34am
It still chinco. Not interested
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by Eroslee(m): 7:34am
Why on earth will you put a 2800mah on a 4g LTE device. Techno and their bad battery ideas.
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by Mekanus(m): 7:35am
Mtcheww rubbish
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by onilanre(m): 7:40am
oluadex99:
I wonder ooo
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by jmaxjohn(m): 7:40am
Idiot.
You said specs and price, now you're saying price TBA
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by tinny898(m): 7:40am
lyk i care
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by PLATO1U(m): 7:42am
Nice Specs. buh the batterry makes it no.
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by limdude: 7:43am
Tecno is still building the same phone over and over again with different names.....
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by mediocre(m): 7:43am
2800? Mtchew
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by Drbest99(m): 7:44am
Which one be pink mauve again, i no know the person wey no geh work than to dey mix colors...
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by Olawalesadiq(m): 7:45am
no difference from Tecno K7
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by onilanre(m): 7:46am
Another rubbish phone. I've vow not to buy tecno in my life after this their yeye Camon C9 plus that I only used for 2 months and this screen started malfunctioning. I took it to their yeye Carlcare without solution.
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by Youngjoeb(m): 7:46am
jmaxjohn:
The thing taya me o
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by fynex(m): 7:47am
Nice one but am taking a � from tecno for now
Since my W3 just decided to started misbehaving...
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by CornFooPanda(m): 7:50am
Not bezel-less so forget it
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by princemillla(m): 7:51am
Techno and repetition of specs..... These guys are good at making money mehn
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by damiloski3: 7:56am
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by larrychuckz(m): 7:59am
Admin1992:
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by Rigel95(m): 8:03am
Who buys this poo anyways?
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by wildcatter23(m): 8:03am
Q
|Re: Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price by phpfx(m): 8:04am
2800MAh and 2G RAM in this 2018??
how can a phone with 4G LTE survive that.
These Tecno people don see us finish...they would never do production for any other continent other than Africans and south Americans
the only good thing there is the finger print which will stop working after 2 months
