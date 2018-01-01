Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Tecno WX4 Pro Complete Phone Specifications And Price (5631 Views)

Remember, there is a "3G only" variant for TECNO WX4 which also has only 1GB RAM so you have to be careful when purchasing it and avoid being deceived when your target is to buy the 4G LTE variant.



TECNO WX4 PRO SPECS HIGHLIGHTS

Android 7 Nougat, 5 inches, 2 GB RAM, 2800mAh, 8MP camera.



TECNO WX4 PRO COMPLETE SPECIFICATIONS AND PRICE



✔️ NETWORKS

2G: GSM, GPRS, EDGE 900 / 1800 MHz

3G: HSDPA 2100 MHz

4G: LTE unspecified frequency bands

SIM Type: Dual Micro-SIM



✔️ PLATFORM

OS: Android 7.1 Nougat + HiOS



✔️ DESIGN

Dimensions: 142.3 x 70.9 x 7.5 mm

Weight: g

Display: 5.0 inches, 1280 x 720 pixels, 2.5D Curved Glass, LCD display

Sensors: Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Proximity, G-Sensor

Build:

Colours: Pink Mauve, Elegant Blue, Champagne Gold, Anthracite Grey



✔️ HARDWARE

Processor Type: 64-bit Quad-core 1.25 GHz Cortex-A53

Processor Name: MediaTek

Graphics Processor:

RAM: 2 GB

Internal Storage: 16 GB

External Storage: microSD, up to 32 GB (hybrid slot)



✔️ CAMERAS

Rear: 8 megapixels, auto-focus, LED flash

Video recording: Yes

Front-facing: 8 megapixels, Screen Flash



✔️ MULTIMEDIA

Music Support: MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player

Audio:

Loudspeaker: Mono

Video Support: MP4/MPEG4/H.263/H.264 player

FM Radio:



✔️ CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth: v4.0

WiFi: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot

GPS: Yes

USB: microUSB v2.0, USB-OTG



✔️ MISC

Charging: Regular

Battery Type & Capacity: Li-Ion 2800mAh

Announced: 2017

Availability: 2017

Smartphone Price: To Be Announce

For more pics

Nice phone

Great one...

Beautiful device

The design is top notch

omoalajah:

Great one... yes yes

2800mah in 2018 11 Likes

Ok.

not bad

It still chinco. Not interested

Why on earth will you put a 2800mah on a 4g LTE device. Techno and their bad battery ideas.

Mtcheww rubbish 1 Like 1 Share

oluadex99:

2800mah in 2018

I wonder ooo I wonder ooo

You said specs and price, now you're saying price TBA 1 Like

Nice Specs. buh the batterry makes it no.

Tecno is still building the same phone over and over again with different names..... 4 Likes

2800? Mtchew

Which one be pink mauve again, i no know the person wey no geh work than to dey mix colors...

no difference from Tecno K7

Another rubbish phone. I've vow not to buy tecno in my life after this their yeye Camon C9 plus that I only used for 2 months and this screen started malfunctioning. I took it to their yeye Carlcare without solution.

jmaxjohn:

Idiot. You said specs and price, now you're saying price TBA

The thing taya me o The thing taya me o

Nice one but am taking a � from tecno for now

Since my W3 just decided to started misbehaving...

Not bezel-less so forget it

Techno and repetition of specs..... These guys are good at making money mehn

Admin1992:

Who buys this poo anyways?

Q