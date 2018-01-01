Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print (15996 Views)

See more photo below..



http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/01/victoria-kimani-with-no-undies-dazzles.html?m=1 Kenyan dancehall star, Victoria Kimani slays in her recent shoot in a stunning see through African print gown. The sexy popstar had nothing underneath, revealing a little too much for the camera.See more photo below.. 3 Likes

cute and dick taking 8 Likes

Over hyped celebrity whose role model is Lady Gaga. She tries too hard to emulate her. I love her stiletto tho. 15 Likes

Ok

kimbraa:

Nigerian overhyped celebrity whose role model is Lady Gaga. She tries too hard to emulate her. I love her stiletto tho. Kenya not Nigeria if una go gree read even when e short Kenya not Nigeria if una go gree read even when e short 26 Likes

masterchi:

Kenya not Nigeria if una go gree read even when e short Okay, She's a Kenyan, not a Nigerian but signed to a Nigerian recording label. She sells more in the Nigerian Market so I've always assumed she's a Nigerian. Okay, She's a Kenyan, not a Nigerian but signed to a Nigerian recording label. She sells more in the Nigerian Market so I've always assumed she's a Nigerian. 3 Likes

kimbraa:

Okay, She's a Kenyan, not a Nigerian but signed to a Nigerian recording label. She sells more in the Nigerian Market so I've always assumed she's a Nigerian. Smart way to try to deflect the fact that u didnt even read what was written before the picture Smart way to try to deflect the fact that u didnt even read what was written before the picture 51 Likes

at least what she cannot offer intellectually she should be able to offer it sexually.....shameless thing 5 Likes 1 Share

masterchi:

Smart way to try to deflect the fact that u didnt even read what was written before the picture I didn't deflect 'cause I remember affirming to your correction. I won't be surprised if she's based in Lagos. I didn't deflect 'cause I remember affirming to your correction. I won't be surprised if she's based in Lagos. 9 Likes

this na the only thing dem sabi and the one for dah orza room.

men useless oh. babe go just take nyarshh hold men hostage. nyarshh way no be only him get oh. wetin day this one body way e take sultry? 2 Likes

Wooooow so this the kimani they are talking about





Oya come closer 6 Likes 2 Shares

kimbraa:

Over hyped celebrity whose role model is Lady Gaga. She tries too hard to emulate her. I love her stiletto tho.

all you had to do was read before rushing to comment . all you had to do was read before rushing to comment .

I thought careless post like this ended with 2017. smh to the mod that pushed this to FP

that ukwu 4 Likes 1 Share

Abeg come give me chop 1 Like

I'm seeing through indeed! 2 Likes

W

Stop assuming

I have fùcked her before her pussy very loose needs alignment

A woman who finds delight in flaunting her bodily features has nothing at all upstairs - Alexistaiwo

Marketing strategy

All I see is a Sex Object... 3 Likes

jeeqaa7:

Marketing strategy

Clearly its working Clearly its working

she is still intact

anoda Jezebel sighted

okay, sighted

Awwww! See Ukwu. I will somersault thrice on top of bed before sliding my Okporoko on this one