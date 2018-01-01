₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by TunezMedia: 5:23pm
Kenyan dancehall star, Victoria Kimani slays in her recent shoot in a stunning see through African print gown. The sexy popstar had nothing underneath, revealing a little too much for the camera.
See more photo below..
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/01/victoria-kimani-with-no-undies-dazzles.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by mubarakyoung: 5:28pm
cute and dick taking
8 Likes
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by kimbraa(f): 5:31pm
Over hyped celebrity whose role model is Lady Gaga. She tries too hard to emulate her. I love her stiletto tho.
15 Likes
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by BlackDBagba: 5:39pm
Ok
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by masterchi(m): 5:47pm
kimbraa:Kenya not Nigeria if una go gree read even when e short
26 Likes
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by kimbraa(f): 5:55pm
masterchi:Okay, She's a Kenyan, not a Nigerian but signed to a Nigerian recording label. She sells more in the Nigerian Market so I've always assumed she's a Nigerian.
3 Likes
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by masterchi(m): 5:59pm
kimbraa:Smart way to try to deflect the fact that u didnt even read what was written before the picture
51 Likes
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by Hotshawarma(m): 6:02pm
at least what she cannot offer intellectually she should be able to offer it sexually.....shameless thing
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by kimbraa(f): 6:03pm
masterchi:I didn't deflect 'cause I remember affirming to your correction. I won't be surprised if she's based in Lagos.
9 Likes
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by kolawoleibukun: 6:06pm
this na the only thing dem sabi and the one for dah orza room.
men useless oh. babe go just take nyarshh hold men hostage. nyarshh way no be only him get oh. wetin day this one body way e take sultry?
2 Likes
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by thesettingz(m): 6:07pm
Wooooow so this the kimani they are talking about
Oya come closer
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by mebad(m): 6:08pm
kimbraa:
all you had to do was read before rushing to comment .
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by elChapo1: 6:08pm
I thought careless post like this ended with 2017. smh to the mod that pushed this to FP
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by tzoracle: 6:08pm
that ukwu
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by Abusule007(m): 6:08pm
Abeg come give me chop
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by Cooladex(m): 6:09pm
I'm seeing through indeed!
2 Likes
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by wildcatter23(m): 6:09pm
W
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by caesarsconcept(m): 6:10pm
Stop assuming
[Aquote author=kimbraa post=63895291]Okay, She's a Kenyan, not a Nigerian but signed to a Nigerian recording label. She sells more in the Nigerian Market so I've always assumed she's a Nigerian. [/quote]
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 6:10pm
I have fùcked her before her pussy very loose needs alignment
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by alexistaiwo: 6:10pm
A woman who finds delight in flaunting her bodily features has nothing at all upstairs - Alexistaiwo
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by jeeqaa7(m): 6:10pm
Marketing strategy
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by Troublemaker007(m): 6:13pm
All I see is a Sex Object...
3 Likes
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by nurshah: 6:13pm
jeeqaa7:
Clearly its working
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by BruncleZuma: 6:14pm
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by majamajic(m): 6:14pm
she is still intact
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by Simongabriel(m): 6:14pm
anoda Jezebel sighted
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by goma78: 6:16pm
okay, sighted
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by Amos87(m): 6:17pm
Awwww! See Ukwu. I will somersault thrice on top of bed before sliding my Okporoko on this one
|Re: Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print by Edopesin(m): 6:18pm
Hoe
