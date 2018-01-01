₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Equity transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rebounded yesterday, as virtually all the blue chip companies appreciated in price, causing the All-share index to appreciate by 1.3 per cent.
Yesterday, market capitalisation of listed equities rose by N174billion from N13.589trillion posted on Wednesday to N13.763trillion.
Similarly, the All-share index, which measures the performance of listed companies, improved by 488.84 points or 1.3 per cent from 38,187.28 to 38,676.12.
Seplat topped the gainers’ chart with 23.78 kobo to close at N650.00 per share while FO followed with 2.10 kobo to close at N44.10 per share. International Breweries added 2.00 kobo to close at N56.99 per share.
WAPCO added 2.00 kobo to close at N49.10 per share. Guaranty Trust Bank also garnered 1.54 kobo to close at N42.34 per share. Flour Mills added 1.45 kobo to close at N30.45 per share. Conoil gained 1.40 kobo to close at N29.40 per share.
Zenith Bank garnered 1.30 kobo to close at N27.32 per share. Dangote Flour gained 1.29 kobo to close at N14.04 per share. Nigerian Breweries appreciated by 1.00 kobo to close at N136.00 per share.
National Salt Company of Nigeria added 0.99 kobo to close at N20.79 per share. Cadbury appreciated by 0.55 kobo to close at N15.50 per share. United Bank for Africa garnered 0.47 kobo to close at N11.24 per share. May & Baker also gained 0.25 kobo to close at N2.75 per share.
Nestle topped the losers’ chart with 55.99 kobo to close at N1,500 per share. Mobil followed with 6.80 per share. PZ Cussons lost 0.80 kobo to close at N20.40 per share.
Custodian and Allied Insurance shed 0.19 kobo to close at N3.79 per share. NEM depreciated by 0.08 kobo to close at N1.57 per share. Neimeth also shed 0.03 kobo to close at N0.66 per share.
Meanwhile, Diamond Bank was investors’ delight yesterday with 169 million shares worth N314million. First City Monument Bank followed with 163 million units valued at N297million.
TransNational Corporation accounted for 144 million shares valued at N241million. Skye Bank traded 89 million shares worth N50million. Sterling Bank recorded 37 million shares worth N45million.
http://www.akelicious.com/2018/01/stock-market-all-share-index.html
Nigerians and investors world-wide still have a lot of confidence in the Nigerian Market.
The ROI and turnover is assured so far there is no war in the country, the financial system would continue to find its stability.
