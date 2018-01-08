Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To (8882 Views)

1. How 'Awo Boys' welcome freshers to school 20 Likes 1 Share

2. When someone tells you they got admission to study Geology... 41 Likes 1 Share

3. How Amphi Theatre looks like when you attend your first lecture 36 Likes 1 Share

4. When you see year one students talking about graduating with first class 63 Likes 5 Shares

5. How you line up to enter Hezekiah Oluwasanmi Library to read when Exam timetable is out 35 Likes 1 Share

6. After two weeks of resumption, and you hear O.A.U want to go on another strike



Chai God!, which kind school be this na? 30 Likes 2 Shares

7. Boys preparing for 'Moz 101' 31 Likes 2 Shares

8. When you haven't finished reading for Exam, and you hear they want to do Aluta 31 Likes 1 Share

9. How 'Anglomoz' and 'Mozambique Hall' looks like every new session 20 Likes 2 Shares

10. How 'Awo Boys' walks in when there is a show at Amphi 47 Likes 3 Shares

11. How you hail Pharmacy students that have managed to reach Final Year



Oga, na you ooo 44 Likes 2 Shares

12. When you see that lecturer, that say you won't graduate 34 Likes 1 Share

CC; Seun, Lalasticlala

1.When you queue up to buy risky burger

2. When a badly dressed lady walks into Awo hall when most Awo boys are in the corridor 16 Likes 1 Share

When NEPA takes light at night and you hear the challenge from the opposite block



" Ejade eje ka bu ra wa oo."



translated " come out and let us abuse ourselves oo"



In one of our sparrings in Angola B10 year 2001



I remember asking my room mate " Ajibola Israel" if his noisy fan was really a fan or a sowing machine?, he took it in stride and cheekily asked if it was a human being talking to him or a grinding machine?



OAU was mad fun. 2000-2005. 44 Likes 4 Shares

∆ When you are hoping to see a D only for you see F ∆ 17 Likes 1 Share

profmsboi:

english too o english too o

When you are hoping to see an F only for you see a D. 11 Likes

In the course f my studentship in OAU, I never pay a dime for any show.....we AWO BOYS know how we dey terrorise all those security guys at the entrance to Amphi

I miss Awo guys like kilode 6 Likes

When you see a guy and a girl alone at motion ground in the night? 10 Likes

That's the most dreaded and difficult department in the whole of OAU That's the most dreaded and difficult department in the whole of OAU 6 Likes 1 Share