Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by profmsboi(m): 12:58pm On Jan 05
1. How 'Awo Boys' welcome freshers to school

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by profmsboi(m): 1:08pm On Jan 05
2. When someone tells you they got admission to study Geology...

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by EbukaHades10(m): 1:11pm On Jan 05
A
Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by profmsboi(m): 1:11pm On Jan 05
3. How Amphi Theatre looks like when you attend your first lecture

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by latexxbro(m): 1:11pm On Jan 05
In Nigeria schools cheesy
Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by zephry(m): 1:12pm On Jan 05
booked
Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by profmsboi(m): 1:13pm On Jan 05
4. When you see year one students talking about graduating with first class

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by profmsboi(m): 1:14pm On Jan 05
5. How you line up to enter Hezekiah Oluwasanmi Library to read when Exam timetable is out

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by profmsboi(m): 1:16pm On Jan 05
6. After two weeks of resumption, and you hear O.A.U want to go on another strike

You will be like;
Chai God!, which kind school be this na?

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by profmsboi(m): 1:17pm On Jan 05
7. Boys preparing for 'Moz 101'

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by profmsboi(m): 1:19pm On Jan 05
8. When you haven't finished reading for Exam, and you hear they want to do Aluta

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by profmsboi(m): 1:21pm On Jan 05
9. How 'Anglomoz' and 'Mozambique Hall' looks like every new session

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by profmsboi(m): 1:31pm On Jan 05
10. How 'Awo Boys' walks in when there is a show at Amphi

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by profmsboi(m): 1:32pm On Jan 05
11. How you hail Pharmacy students that have managed to reach Final Year

Oga, na you ooo

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by profmsboi(m): 1:54pm On Jan 05
12. When you see that lecturer, that say you won't graduate

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by profmsboi(m): 1:56pm On Jan 05
Add yours


CC; Seun, Lalasticlala
Mynd44, Fynestboi
Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by gloria34(f): 3:26pm On Jan 05
school wahala
Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by oneolajire: 3:31pm On Jan 05
1.When you queue up to buy risky burger
2. When a badly dressed lady walks into Awo hall when most Awo boys are in the corridor

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by otipoju(m): 3:34pm On Jan 05
When NEPA takes light at night and you hear the challenge from the opposite block

" Ejade eje ka bu ra wa oo."

translated " come out and let us abuse ourselves oo"

In one of our sparrings in Angola B10 year 2001

I remember asking my room mate " Ajibola Israel" if his noisy fan was really a fan or a sowing machine?, he took it in stride and cheekily asked if it was a human being talking to him or a grinding machine?

OAU was mad fun. 2000-2005.

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by Hollawaley(m): 6:31pm On Jan 05
shotgun!
Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by IFEOLUWAKRIZ(m): 8:04pm On Jan 05
grin grin funny
Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by OrestesDante(m): 8:16pm On Jan 05
angry



∆ When you are hoping to see a D only for you see F ∆

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by zurielsam(m): 11:34pm On Jan 05
profmsboi:
2. When someone tells you they got admission to study Geology...

english too o
Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by iyke926(m): 12:20am On Jan 06
When you are hoping to see an F only for you see a D.

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by profmsboi(m): 8:14am On Jan 06
zurielsam:

english too o
Yeah

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by dolphinife: 4:06pm On Jan 06
In the course f my studentship in OAU, I never pay a dime for any show.....we AWO BOYS know how we dey terrorise all those security guys at the entrance to Amphi
Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by Johnhug66(m): 4:17pm On Jan 06
profmsboi:
2. When someone tells you they got admission to study Geology...
can u explain this pls
Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by tinutunde(f): 5:35pm On Jan 06
I miss Awo guys like kilode

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by edoman2016: 7:55pm On Jan 06
When you see a guy and a girl alone at motion ground in the night?

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by dolphinife: 10:33pm On Jan 06
Johnhug66:
can u explain this pls

That's the most dreaded and difficult department in the whole of OAU

Re: Pictures Only People Who Attend Obafemi Awolowo University Will Relate To by giftedheart1(m): 11:16pm On Jan 06
great Ife! Africa most beautiful campus!

