The US Air Force hired Galpin Auto Sports to transform Dodge Challenger into a serious supercar.The result,a Dodge "Vapor" Challenger.



It had previously commissioned the “X-1” Mustang, which saw the regular Ford cabin swapped out for a fighter jet cockpit, ejector seat, and flight stick included. Stepping up its own game, in 2009, the Air Force presents the Dodge Vapor: the Challenger you’ll never see/feel coming.



The Dodge Challenger toured the U.S. for more than seven years(2009-2016) with the Air Force Recruiting Service, educating the public on opportunities for officers and enlisted airmen by showcasing U.S. Air Force ingenuity, state-of the-art technology, and innovation.



The Challenger Vapor



The stealth-black Air Force Challenger ‘Vapor’ features a biometric access to open the vertical doors, a custom stealth exhaust mode that allows the vehicle to run in complete silence or the headers can be opened facilitate the aggressive sound of the engine.



Interior

The Challenger ‘Vapor’ interior features aircraft style controls, a passenger side steering wheel, GPS tracking, night and thermal vision via a film on the front windshield, and the most technologically-advanced computer system with remote control UAV-type access from anywhere in the world utilizing the Internet. The ‘Vapor’ also comes with two custom flight helmets in line with the Air Force theme of the vehicle.



The Challenger Vapor is now on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

A major part of the museum’s mission is to inspire the youth toward an Air Force or STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) career, and the supercar is an assets been utilize to help them accomplish that goal.



What do you think of the Dodge Challenger Vapor?



Source https://autojosh.com/us-airforces-special-ops-supercarthe-dodge-challenger-vapor-will-blow-mind/



This one is fighter jet on land. I mean just look at that interior 3 Likes

Nice ride, Jet on wheels. Government should buy this type for SARS. They are our special ops.

Meanwhile, somewhere in Africa, we celebrate someone who's able to assemble a drone or other mechanical or electronic device.



Giant of Africa my foot

Meanwhile, somewhere in Africa, we celebrate someone who's able to assemble a drone or other mechanical or electronic device.



Giant of Africa my foot Good citizen.

Can you assemble a toy?

Charity begins at home,Nigeria is doing better than before with individual coys manufacturing and assembling cars,tricyles and motorcycles. Good citizen.Can you assemble a toy?Charity begins at home,Nigeria is doing better than before with individual coys manufacturing and assembling cars,tricyles and motorcycles.

*to any critic,in one of our school projects, we built drone that goes as high as 300ft and covers as wide as 2 miles. It is team work.



What our country mates are doing as at two years ago



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5G4Qduvn5og In 2001, the US stopped hiding their technology which was the drone that everybody assembles now, they had it before that time but in 2001 it really went on real life experiment in Afghanistan. By 2005, china had mastered the art of drone and then america and china just mass produced it. Meanwhile the ultimate drone is the satellite which many countries have now. My point is, now they are doing this below, when they already built a helicopter.*to any critic,in one of our school projects, we built drone that goes as high as 300ft and covers as wide as 2 miles. It is team work.What our country mates are doing as at two years ago

BlackAfrican:

Meanwhile, somewhere in Africa, we celebrate someone who's able to assemble a drone or other mechanical or electronic device.



Giant of Africa my foot what type of brain do you have? Do you know how much is invested into the U.S. Military that you are comparing what specialists with enormous financial backup did with what four students in a university did? Your sense sef what type of brain do you have? Do you know how much is invested into the U.S. Military that you are comparing what specialists with enormous financial backup did with what four students in a university did? Your sense sef