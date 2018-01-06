₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by Automotive1(m): 3:04am
The US Air Force hired Galpin Auto Sports to transform Dodge Challenger into a serious supercar.The result,a Dodge "Vapor" Challenger.
It had previously commissioned the “X-1” Mustang, which saw the regular Ford cabin swapped out for a fighter jet cockpit, ejector seat, and flight stick included. Stepping up its own game, in 2009, the Air Force presents the Dodge Vapor: the Challenger you’ll never see/feel coming.
The Dodge Challenger toured the U.S. for more than seven years(2009-2016) with the Air Force Recruiting Service, educating the public on opportunities for officers and enlisted airmen by showcasing U.S. Air Force ingenuity, state-of the-art technology, and innovation.
The Challenger Vapor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWn1C1n7dh0
The stealth-black Air Force Challenger ‘Vapor’ features a biometric access to open the vertical doors, a custom stealth exhaust mode that allows the vehicle to run in complete silence or the headers can be opened facilitate the aggressive sound of the engine.
The vehicle also boast of a shaker hood, radar-absorbing paint ,proximity sensors and a 360-degree camera with a quarter-mile range.
Interior
The Challenger ‘Vapor’ interior features aircraft style controls, a passenger side steering wheel, GPS tracking, night and thermal vision via a film on the front windshield, and the most technologically-advanced computer system with remote control UAV-type access from anywhere in the world utilizing the Internet. The ‘Vapor’ also comes with two custom flight helmets in line with the Air Force theme of the vehicle.
The Challenger Vapor is now on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
A major part of the museum’s mission is to inspire the youth toward an Air Force or STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) career, and the supercar is an assets been utilize to help them accomplish that goal.
What do you think of the Dodge Challenger Vapor?
Source https://autojosh.com/us-airforces-special-ops-supercarthe-dodge-challenger-vapor-will-blow-mind/
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by Olucheye(m): 3:47am
A Beauty!!!
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by dumo1(m): 6:58am
This one is fighter jet on land. I mean just look at that interior
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by DaddyKross: 7:03am
Mtcheew, something wey i don use before. E dey consume fuel na why i sell am
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by kingpole: 7:03am
Dope stuff
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by wayne4loan: 7:05am
It did not blow my mind
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by icedfire(m): 7:05am
looks like old dastun from the back
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by cooldipo1(m): 7:06am
Money is good.... We keep dreaming!
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by onyx1470(m): 7:07am
DaddyKross:Nigga park well jHor .. have u seen murano on that your village self. ..
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by pussyponder: 7:15am
DaddyKross:sku sku dey u head
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by sirfemoz(m): 7:19am
Government should buy this type for SARS. They are our special ops.
Nice ride, Jet on wheels.
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by nvm27: 7:21am
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by Blackfire(m): 7:23am
I have used it before...
U doubt me.
It has four tyres....one steering...
*winks*
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by edo3(m): 7:24am
sirfemoz:If dem buy am,,dem go convert am to private use..Their children go dey use am for car raise in abuja, so when dem break leg,,dem go come dey ask poor masses to pray for dem..Masses wey dem deprive ooo and wey never eat 3 square meal per day..
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by CaptainJeffry: 7:24am
This is cool.
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by BlackAfrican: 7:25am
Meanwhile, somewhere in Africa, we celebrate someone who's able to assemble a drone or other mechanical or electronic device.
Giant of Africa my foot
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by MichaelSokoto(m): 7:30am
Dino don order one 4 valentine tinz...
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by aonag: 7:30am
dumo1:
if it cant fly its useless
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by sagio09: 7:39am
DaddyKross:Bros if u get money to buy dix car, u go never ever thnk of fuel consumption. If U fit afford dix car, u fit even build mini petrol station for your house.
Money gooood ooo
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by gammarays(m): 7:40am
BlackAfrican:Good citizen.
Can you assemble a toy?
Charity begins at home,Nigeria is doing better than before with individual coys manufacturing and assembling cars,tricyles and motorcycles.
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by lemonys(m): 7:49am
DaddyKross:
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by vioment: 7:49am
In 2001, the US stopped hiding their technology which was the drone that everybody assembles now, they had it before that time but in 2001 it really went on real life experiment in Afghanistan. By 2005, china had mastered the art of drone and then america and china just mass produced it. Meanwhile the ultimate drone is the satellite which many countries have now. My point is, now they are doing this below, when they already built a helicopter.
*to any critic,in one of our school projects, we built drone that goes as high as 300ft and covers as wide as 2 miles. It is team work.
What our country mates are doing as at two years ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5G4Qduvn5og
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by neonly: 7:53am
Buhari sef
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by flamingREED(m): 7:57am
Men,
I can't just
Conjecture
The exotic
Nonpareil
Cars
God is building
In Heaven
For His
Saints!
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by IKON360(m): 8:04am
BlackAfrican:what type of brain do you have? Do you know how much is invested into the U.S. Military that you are comparing what specialists with enormous financial backup did with what four students in a university did? Your sense sef
|Re: This U.S AF's Special Ops Supercar,Dodge Challenger Vapor Will Blow Your Mind by NubiLove(m): 8:29am
okay... mind blown.
