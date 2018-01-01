₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by naptu2: 5:19am
Breaking: Police arraign six herdsmen over Benue killings
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/breaking-police-arraign-six-herdsmen-over-benue-killings/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UePlAMHJpos
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by naptu2: 5:19am
Benue Killings: Police begin aerial surveillance of troubled spots.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3ahrONsato
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by Aonkuuse(m): 5:22am
Ortom give us back our guns you collected in the name of amnesty
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by madridguy(m): 5:24am
Good.
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by noblealuu: 5:26am
I believe they would be properly convicted if found culpable..... No hanky panky in the verdict please.
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by chriskosherbal(m): 5:26am
That was fast !
nice one NPF.
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by Nogodye(m): 5:43am
No need to adjourn the case,just let them be hang till they lose their lives...No Mercy for them
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by Donkay82: 6:13am
Where did they arrest them,I no trust naija police with their arrest a cat beat it till it agrees its a lion
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by LilSmith55(m): 6:26am
Make dem butcher dem jare
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by osscarr(m): 6:27am
The once wen dem dey arraign since, where them dey; have they killed any or even sentence to prison?
Mtchewww. This is just for show n a waste of time
The solution is; Benue people, get ur guns ready, any Fulani man u see in ur land just kill him; don't ask questions, just open fire; they re not humans.
No body is going to fight ur fight for u; if u re waiting for buhari to come n fight his brothers for u or the Nigerian police, then all I can say is sorry
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by mamaafrik(m): 6:37am
Arraign ko arrangee ni,kill them and withhold there cattle
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by 2cato: 6:39am
If you agree that these people are the real headsmen who will commit evil and destruction and wait for the police to come and arrest them click like.
If you agree these people are just innocent passerby who are been used as pawn just to make it look like the "fear fear" police and the clownish apc govt is working clicl share
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by Alaniyiokorausa(m): 6:54am
stupidity and media abracadabra,why arraigning them when they should be executed immediately,benue people should mobilized themselves to the court and carry out justice on them if not Buhari or Satan of sokoto will order for their immediate release before next week.
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by Omeokachie: 7:09am
These people will be let go once the noise dies down and attention wane.
If boko haram suspects can be released by this government, what then about these ones "from Libya"?
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by Evablizin(f): 7:10am
Is a pity,Benue is finished.
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by fiizznation: 7:28am
Fulfude people are also killed everyday by the natives of this land but the media don't usually report such killings. How can there even be lasting peace in this troubled areas if only the atrocities of the herdsmen are the only things people see in the media?
Innocent Fulani women and children were slaughtered like chickens in Adamawa state just two months ago, nobody is saying anything(heck, some people were even justifying the killings). Fulani people were killed in their dozens in this same benue state and nobody said anything about it because according to Nigerians, the fulfude people are the villains, the fulfude people are the bad guys, the fulfude people are the oppressors, so killing them is like winning a trophy(the average Nigerian mindset). Fulfude women and children were butchered in their sleep in plateau and what happened next, people only crucified the dead fulfude women/kids and applauded the perpetrators of the dastardly act.
Injustice to one is injustice to all. We can't continue to be going in circles and still hope for some solutions. Every perpetrator in this inhumane massacres should be brought to book including the people who killed innocent Fulani women and kids just because they had some issues with herdsmen. And this is what is called JUSTICE.
This is my take on this endless bloodbath between the herdsmen and the farmers. You can insult me all you want, but who cares?
I stand for JUSTICE for/to all. Nonetheless, I really do hope that the herdsmen VS farmers crisis will be solved ASAP. This I sincerely wish.
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by hezy4real01(m): 7:58am
Before you know now, you no go hear dem case again
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by uzoclinton(m): 7:58am
Na today we begin hear this one
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by macaranta(m): 7:59am
Hope they are the real guys?
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by NwanyiAwkaetiti: 8:00am
Hang em.
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by Sunnycliff(m): 8:00am
They will soon be released and nothing will happen to them.
Of the killers of Agbahime and Eunice of Deeper life and Redeemed were released, what about this ones?
We no their plan is to douse tension and media comments. Nothing will ever happen to those herdsmen, their blood is blue
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by nairavsdollars: 8:01am
Who are they deceiving? Arrest today; release tomorrow. But the IGP said it is just a communal crisis
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by MrMcJay(m): 8:01am
fiizznation:
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by Elmagnifico9: 8:01am
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by Calmtvmedia(m): 8:02am
hmmmmmmthat good
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by Sunnycliff(m): 8:02am
noblealuu:
Hahaha... You are Yet to understand the Uthman Dan Fodio project
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by cooldipo1(m): 8:02am
We don't know what to believe jare
|Re: Police Arraign Six Herdsmen Over Benue Killings by brunofarad(m): 8:02am
Anybody that expects to hear anything futher after this should relocate to Disney land
