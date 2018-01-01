The once wen dem dey arraign since, where them dey; have they killed any or even sentence to prison? Mtchewww. This is just for show n a waste of time The solution is; Benue people, get ur guns ready, any Fulani man u see in ur land just kill him; don't ask questions, just open fire; they re not humans. No body is going to fight ur fight for u; if u re waiting for buhari to come n fight his brothers for u or the Nigerian police, then all I can say is sorry

Fulfude people are also killed everyday by the natives of this land but the media don't usually report such killings. How can there even be lasting peace in this troubled areas if only the atrocities of the herdsmen are the only things people see in the media?



Innocent Fulani women and children were slaughtered like chickens in Adamawa state just two months ago, nobody is saying anything(heck, some people were even justifying the killings). Fulani people were killed in their dozens in this same benue state and nobody said anything about it because according to Nigerians, the fulfude people are the villains, the fulfude people are the bad guys, the fulfude people are the oppressors, so killing them is like winning a trophy(the average Nigerian mindset). Fulfude women and children were butchered in their sleep in plateau and what happened next, people only crucified the dead fulfude women/kids and applauded the perpetrators of the dastardly act.



Injustice to one is injustice to all. We can't continue to be going in circles and still hope for some solutions. Every perpetrator in this inhumane massacres should be brought to book including the people who killed innocent Fulani women and kids just because they had some issues with herdsmen. And this is what is called JUSTICE.



This is my take on this endless bloodbath between the herdsmen and the farmers. You can insult me all you want, but who cares?



I stand for JUSTICE for/to all. Nonetheless, I really do hope that the herdsmen VS farmers crisis will be solved ASAP. This I sincerely wish. 2 Likes 1 Share