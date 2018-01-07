₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by id2011(m): 11:13am On Jan 06
What is the diffrence btw treasury bill buying and fixed money in account, pls becos i have a brother that want to go it. which one it's ok to invest on
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by Sage7(m): 11:33am On Jan 06
TB- interest is received at the point of debit. FD- interest is received when it is terminated.
TB- tenure must be complete before termination. FD- you can terminate anytime.
TB- interest is slightly higher vice-versa
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by id2011(m): 12:04pm On Jan 06
[quote author=Sage7 post=63943813]TB- interest is received at the point of debit. FD- interest is received when it is terminated.
TB- interest is slightly higher vic, thanks what is the interest rate of TB AND FD, WHICH ONE IS GOOD TO INVEST ON
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by Sage7(m): 12:11pm On Jan 06
Depends on how much you want to invest ...if it is money you won't need till it matures, go for TB.
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by wamiikechukwu(m): 9:44pm On Jan 06
TB is best for long term investors. While the later for short-term investors.
TB rocks though.
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by XXLDICK(m): 7:30am
Treasury bills are loans sold by FG and usually have higher interest rates compared to fixed deposits
Fixed deposit on the other is a form of savings with some kind of restrictions and yields interest
For treasury bills, you have no access to your money until it's duration elapses unlike fixed deposits.
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by YelloweWest: 7:30am
Tb is yields more interest and is more secure since it is back up by govt.
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by northvietnam(m): 7:31am
Both are trash
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by Doerstech(m): 7:33am
northvietnam:Which is better?
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by b0rn2fuck(m): 7:33am
Hope sensibilities topic continue making front page from today
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by ladyF(f): 7:33am
I can't even use my money to do any of the above. I'd rather use it to buy bitcoin when it dips. Bitcoin is bae!
It's LadyF again.
Nigerians lazy o. How will someone put money in the bank for a whole month and expect 30%?! Whereas with mental and physical work, he could get 250% with the same money under a month.
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by pol23: 7:34am
TB is no long time ooo...
Mine in Diamond bank is for 90 days.
12%.
FD is sh*t
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by FrenchWay: 7:34am
I rather use my money to buy 200 bags of beans from Niger.
Resell in August with almost 100% interest
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by Mintayo(m): 7:34am
TB for huge investment...
Help save Anu...http://www.nairaland.com/4239439/please-save-sisters-life
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by nnadychuks(m): 7:35am
Doerstech:
I prefer buying a piece of land or giving out a bus on higher purchase(involve a lawyer in the agreement) than invest in all those trash...
The last one I did made me cry...
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by kingpole: 7:37am
Treasury bills is better since you don't need to pay a withholding tax, but for some a fixed deposit may be better since you can decide to withdraw before the fixed date.
Doerstech:
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by Damidolly: 7:37am
In TB, you'll get ur interest upfront nd the interest is arount 13% but FD interest depends on d amount fixed though usually around 5% and d interest are not opaidaid upfront on like TB.
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by henryomez(m): 7:37am
Tbills is fix deposit with cbn while the other is with your Bank. Another diff is that tbills Starts from 1m and above while fd is 100k. Tbills has to be either 3months 6months and 1yr while fd is from 1month. Tbills rate is same irrespective of the amount its the tenor that determines the rate while fd ia amount that determines the rate. Fd pays your interest at maturity while tbills pays upfront these are the major diff
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by MrRhymes101(m): 7:39am
The poster above me is wise... funny MC
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by 12345baba: 7:39am
No difference. Only difference is just the different names. But both are set up to reap us off. Tell your cousin to go open poultry
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by marooh: 7:40am
Treasury bill is when u lend government money and they will issue you contract paper to show they are with ur money, and the paper will contain interest rate....
While fixed deposit is when u lend bank money at a specific interest rate....which will be payable into your acct monthly or annually
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by Atiku2019: 7:40am
FrenchWay:
Niger state? Or Country Niger?
How much is a bag of beans now over there and how much will it be in August
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by Aslawish(m): 7:40am
TB is the best because it is FG sourced loan which you will receive certificate from CBN on the other hand FTD is sourced by banks to give loan to their customers.
With TB you are more comfortable.
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by kingpole: 7:41am
You can't make a guaranteed 10% ROI with nearly no risk by buying a land or a bus in 1 year.
With Tbills or a fixed deposit investment you'd aalready be seeing profit in a few months.
northvietnam:
|Re: What Is The Difference Btw Treasury Bill And Fixed Deposit by Beress(f): 7:42am
pol23:
Based on this, it means N1m TB will give u N480k in one year... I think is cool sha
