Bank Customers, Investors Shun Deposits For Treasury Bills

What is the diffrence btw treasury bill buying and fixed money in account, pls becos i have a brother that want to go it. which one it's ok to invest on 1 Like

TB- interest is received at the point of debit. FD- interest is received when it is terminated.



TB- tenure must be complete before termination. FD- you can terminate anytime.



TB- interest is slightly higher vice-versa 30 Likes 1 Share

TB- interest is received at the point of debit. FD- interest is received when it is terminated.



thanks what is the interest rate of TB AND FD, WHICH ONE IS GOOD TO INVEST ON

Depends on how much you want to invest ...if it is money you won't need till it matures, go for TB. 2 Likes

TB is best for long term investors. While the later for short-term investors.

TB rocks though. 3 Likes

Treasury bills are loans sold by FG and usually have higher interest rates compared to fixed deposits





Fixed deposit on the other is a form of savings with some kind of restrictions and yields interest



For treasury bills, you have no access to your money until it's duration elapses unlike fixed deposits. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Tb is yields more interest and is more secure since it is back up by govt. 1 Like

Both are trash

northvietnam:

Which is better?

Nigerians lazy o. How will someone put money in the bank for a whole month and expect 30%?! Whereas with mental and physical work, he could get 250% with the same money under a month. 5 Likes

TB is no long time ooo...

Mine in Diamond bank is for 90 days.

12%.

FD is sh*t 1 Like

I rather use my money to buy 200 bags of beans from Niger.

Resell in August with almost 100% interest 8 Likes 1 Share



I prefer buying a piece of land or giving out a bus on higher purchase(involve a lawyer in the agreement) than invest in all those trash...



The last one I did made me cry... I prefer buying a piece of land or giving out a bus on higher purchase(involve a lawyer in the agreement) than invest in all those trash...The last one I did made me cry...

Which is better? Treasury bills is better since you don't need to pay a withholding tax, but for some a fixed deposit may be better since you can decide to withdraw before the fixed date. 1 Like

In TB, you'll get ur interest upfront nd the interest is arount 13% but FD interest depends on d amount fixed though usually around 5% and d interest are not opaidaid upfront on like TB. 1 Like 1 Share

Tbills is fix deposit with cbn while the other is with your Bank. Another diff is that tbills Starts from 1m and above while fd is 100k. Tbills has to be either 3months 6months and 1yr while fd is from 1month. Tbills rate is same irrespective of the amount its the tenor that determines the rate while fd ia amount that determines the rate. Fd pays your interest at maturity while tbills pays upfront these are the major diff 19 Likes 3 Shares

No difference. Only difference is just the different names. But both are set up to reap us off. Tell your cousin to go open poultry 1 Like

Treasury bill is when u lend government money and they will issue you contract paper to show they are with ur money, and the paper will contain interest rate....



While fixed deposit is when u lend bank money at a specific interest rate....which will be payable into your acct monthly or annually 4 Likes

TB is the best because it is FG sourced loan which you will receive certificate from CBN on the other hand FTD is sourced by banks to give loan to their customers.



With TB you are more comfortable. 1 Like



With Tbills or a fixed deposit investment you'd aalready be seeing profit in a few months.



I prefer buying a piece of land or giving out a bus on higher purchase(involve a lawyer in the agreement) than invest in all those trash...



You can't make a guaranteed 10% ROI with nearly no risk by buying a land or a bus in 1 year. With Tbills or a fixed deposit investment you'd already be seeing profit in a few months.