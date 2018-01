Mr. Daba was full of excitement, and said, his visit was to appreciate the President of Women Arise and Centre for Change Dr Joe Okei Odumakin and all Nigerians, who rallied support towards towards securing medical care, for him.



Mr. Sadiq Daba described Dr Joe Odumakin as an indefatigable woman of esteem and high standards, sincerity, honesty ,love, care ,adoration and an Angel.



