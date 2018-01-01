₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by zoba88: 5:50pm
A man from Borno state named Alhaji Mustapha has taken to social media to voice out how a stray bullet from soldiers celebrating New Year injured his son.Below is what he wrote....
'2018 new year come bad 2 me soldiers are celebrating 4 new year flying bullet penetrate into my roof and wounded my son friends I need prayer from u'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/stray-bullet-from-soldiers-celebrating.html?m=1
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by BankeSmalls(f): 5:51pm
And all he needed was prayers and not a report to the army hierarchy? Nigeria is doomed.
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by Evablizin(f): 5:52pm
Soldiers should be more careful in using their gun,the new year celebration that puts someone's life in danger,is that one new year celebration?
Poor boy,sorry sir,you're already taking good care of him medically,God will do the rest. Quick recovery to you,cute boy.
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by zoba88: 5:55pm
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by Jossyroyal1: 6:05pm
Absurb
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by MrHistorian: 8:00pm
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by Edopesin(m): 8:01pm
Oh Lord! This Is Just Sad, But Wait What Kind Of Material Was Used In Making The Roof
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by Junny04(m): 8:01pm
Jossyroyal1:It's actually absurd
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by autotrader014(m): 8:02pm
reckles Nigerian soldiers
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by ttshems(m): 8:02pm
What a careless act
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by zang(m): 8:04pm
Am here to read comments from the military haters
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:05pm
And when will stray bullet injure or kill Shekau? Just asking.
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by lonelydora(m): 8:05pm
May we never be at the right place at the wrong time.
Get well soon boy
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by Firstorderwizard(m): 8:06pm
Look at how they are wasting bullets meant for bokoharam fight. Buhari should be blamed for this.
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by lonelydora(m): 8:09pm
BankeSmalls:
No dey make me laugh abeg
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by Ifesinachi22(m): 8:10pm
Muslim girls and marrying men the age of their father are like Pussy and Dickson
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by UbanmeUdie: 8:11pm
Get well soon boy.
Just make sure when you are older, you kill enough Nigerian soldiers for this pain they made you go through.
There is no innocence in those eyes but terror and revenge.
BTW, d small boy papa no dey c food chop sef?
He looks like the sick Sadiq Daba.
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by Snow02(m): 8:12pm
are you sure it was a mistake?? we can't take anything for granted with Buhari still in office
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by xcolanto(m): 8:15pm
Am sure this kid must be a shitte Muslim! He was lucky to escape the assassination on his life.
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by slawomir: 8:15pm
ok
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by SWORD419(m): 8:21pm
Rotten tomato sellers forming activists will soon flood here
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by davodguy: 8:25pm
I feel for the little boy and call for restraint and cautiousness on the part of our armed forces.
We must appreciate a very true fact that those soldiers are there protecting all of us. Cos of them, Boko Haram hasn't entered Lagos, Abia, Ogun, Delta kebbi and other states in Nigeria.
If you watch AFN(American Forces Network) Average Americans appreciate their Military for the various wars they're fighting in Iraq, Afghanistan etc and preventing another 9/11
May God be with the boy and I see him joining the military in the 20 years and would surely remember this sad occurrence for good, if he eventually becomes COAS
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by omoiyalayi(m): 8:25pm
If it was in a sane country that soldier will be sitting in a cell by now
But what do I know
I wish the fine innocent boy quick recovery
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by davodguy: 8:31pm
omoiyalayi:Stop saying what you don't know. Mistakes happen every where and not all the time that people get jail time for errors, even in UK and USA
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by Richardabbey(m): 8:31pm
Tank God D Bullet Is Nt Dangerous In D Body ,
Dey Shld Just Remove It Nd Life Goes On
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by NubiLove(m): 8:35pm
why?
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by Bollinger(m): 8:37pm
davodguy:
One thing i know for sure, without a shadow of a doubt, if it had happened in the US Army, that Soldier would be in jail waiting for Court Martial. Nigerians can't even identify who the Soldier is and that's a shame.
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by davodguy: 8:40pm
Bollinger:
You're still wrong. Show a classic exact evidence of same mistake, with no life loss that the US soldier was sent to jail. Just one
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by staystrong(m): 8:43pm
Zb
|Re: Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) by PrecisionFx(m): 8:43pm
Nigeria is a useless hopeless, senseless Country.
