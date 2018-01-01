Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Stray Bullet From Soldiers Celebrating New Year Injures A Boy In Borno(pics) (4496 Views)

'2018 new year come bad 2 me soldiers are celebrating 4 new year flying bullet penetrate into my roof and wounded my son friends I need prayer from u'





Source: A man from Borno state named Alhaji Mustapha has taken to social media to voice out how a stray bullet from soldiers celebrating New Year injured his son.Below is what he wrote....'2018 new year come bad 2 me soldiers are celebrating 4 new year flying bullet penetrate into my roof and wounded my son friends I need prayer from u'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/stray-bullet-from-soldiers-celebrating.html?m=1

And all he needed was prayers and not a report to the army hierarchy? Nigeria is doomed. 1 Like 1 Share







Soldiers should be more careful in using their gun,the new year celebration that puts someone's life in danger,is that one new year celebration?



Soldiers should be more careful in using their gun,the new year celebration that puts someone's life in danger,is that one new year celebration?

Poor boy,sorry sir,you're already taking good care of him medically,God will do the rest. Quick recovery to you,cute boy.







Absurb Absurb 1 Like

Oh Lord! This Is Just Sad, But Wait What Kind Of Material Was Used In Making The Roof









It's actually absurd

reckles Nigerian soldiers

What a careless act 1 Like

Am here to read comments from the military haters 1 Like

And when will stray bullet injure or kill Shekau? Just asking. 1 Like

May we never be at the right place at the wrong time.



Get well soon boy

Look at how they are wasting bullets meant for bokoharam fight. Buhari should be blamed for this.



And all he needed was prayers and not a report to the army hierarchy? Nigeria is doomed.

No dey make me laugh abeg

Muslim girls and marrying men the age of their father are like Pussy and Dickson 1 Like









Get well soon boy.





Just make sure when you are older, you kill enough Nigerian soldiers for this pain they made you go through.



There is no innocence in those eyes but terror and revenge.





BTW, d small boy papa no dey c food chop sef?

He looks like the sick Sadiq Daba.

are you sure it was a mistake?? we can't take anything for granted with Buhari still in office 1 Like

Am sure this kid must be a shitte Muslim! He was lucky to escape the assassination on his life.

ok

Rotten tomato sellers forming activists will soon flood here

I feel for the little boy and call for restraint and cautiousness on the part of our armed forces.



We must appreciate a very true fact that those soldiers are there protecting all of us. Cos of them, Boko Haram hasn't entered Lagos, Abia, Ogun, Delta kebbi and other states in Nigeria.



If you watch AFN(American Forces Network) Average Americans appreciate their Military for the various wars they're fighting in Iraq, Afghanistan etc and preventing another 9/11



May God be with the boy and I see him joining the military in the 20 years and would surely remember this sad occurrence for good, if he eventually becomes COAS

If it was in a sane country that soldier will be sitting in a cell by now



But what do I know



I wish the fine innocent boy quick recovery 1 Like



If it was in a sane country that soldier will be sitting in a cell by now



But what do I know



Stop saying what you don't know. Mistakes happen every where and not all the time that people get jail time for errors, even in UK and USA

Tank God D Bullet Is Nt Dangerous In D Body ,

Dey Shld Just Remove It Nd Life Goes On

why?





Stop saying what you don't know. Mistakes happen every where and not all the time that people get jail time for errors, even in UK and USA

One thing i know for sure, without a shadow of a doubt, if it had happened in the US Army, that Soldier would be in jail waiting for Court Martial. Nigerians can't even identify who the Soldier is and that's a shame.







One thing i know for sure, without a shadow of a doubt, if it had happened in the US Army, that Soldier would be in jail waiting for Court Martial. Nigerians can't even identify who the Soldier is and that's a shame.

You're still wrong. Show a classic exact evidence of same mistake, with no life loss that the US soldier was sent to jail. Just one

