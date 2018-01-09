₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by MizMyColi(f): 5:31pm On Jan 08
I am not privy to Tecno's account books, so I really don't know per se.
First, people complained a lot about the battery draining very fast, and there was also the issue of multitasking.
An update was released recently that's touted to fix that.
In my opinion, I would not say it's a complete fix, but I think that it is better, way better than what I used to experience as per battery issues.
These aside, I really did enjoy using my Camon CX. Of course, I still use it, but I might port soon....even that is hard at this point because I am yet to find a phone that gives me the kind of camera quality that this phone gives to me at its price, or even a bit higher.
Also, I found that the device is quite popular....It gives me a sense of pride knowing I was among its first users and those who spoke glowingly about the device, who knows, my opinion might have influenced a person or two.
Everywhere I turn, I find that someone is using the device, other times, two people maybe.
In my opinion, it did really well in the market, and this should be an avenue for Tecno to consolidate on all what they did right in the Camon CX and work on the things they did not do too well on (battery and multi tasking)
So, fam, whats your take about the Camon CX success rate in your respective states' tech market?
Let's gist.
Happy New Year!
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by Draei: 5:43pm On Jan 08
That selfie phone.? Girls device.
I think I'll jump and pass on that.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by Jaculze(m): 6:20pm On Jan 08
I won't lie, the camera quality is quite good.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by eki2000(m): 6:50pm On Jan 08
am currently using my Camon cx to type this post. it's dope
1 Like
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by otgtr(m): 7:13pm On Jan 08
Yeah, It's what I am currently using and I love it. I use it to shoot my tech videos on YouTube and it's superb. Also it doesn't lag. I recommend it to anyone.
By the way check out my YouTube channel and please support me by subscribing. Thank you.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9I5nzDaror1Kt8ofi_AmUA
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by Ennyholar: 7:25pm On Jan 08
The Camon CX did greatly in the Nigerian market last year....I know tecno would have made alot of money from that device.
2 Likes
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by asuustrike2009: 9:55pm On Jan 08
Ennyholar:Na dem say moni non dey
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by henry007(m): 10:24pm On Jan 08
MizMyColi:
My Camon CX battery was great tho, am i alone on this?
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by MizMyColi(f): 10:38pm On Jan 08
henry007:
Really?
Interesting.
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by LoJ: 10:51pm On Jan 08
@mizmycoli
hello there. I regularly hear about this tecno phone thingy on nairaland. What is tecno actually? A kind of africa brand?
Can anyone here tell me how good is tecno in comparison to world wide well established brands like Apple or Samsung and HTC? Please educate an ignorant on the issue.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by MizMyColi(f): 11:19pm On Jan 08
LoJ:
Hi LoJ
Good to have you here!
Tecno is a Chinese Original Equipment Manufacturer in the Smartphone industry.
Before Tecno, lots of people never had access to common smartphone features due to their premium nature at the time.
With the advent of Tecno, people could use smartphones too, and then, there was the innovation of double Sim, triple, even quadruple.
Of course, you might already know that it's a taboo for a Nigerian to own just one phone line.
Tecno was the innovator, or should I say, the company made the concept of two sims in one phone popular in Nigeria.
They market their products in other African countries, and Asia, but not in China, and that's because, according to them, the industry over there is saturated.
The brand is a growing one, one that I have come to deeply associate with, not just because of benefits I get from time to time, but because its story inspires the great lessons of tenacity and self belief despite the hurdles one may cross.
I would not equate it with the likes of Samsung, apple, etc. The brand is still a work in progress.... They have made giant strides nonetheless.
Africans are not really interested in flagships, they prefer budget phones, and Tecno offers that with an array of choices to choose from.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by LoJ: 11:50pm On Jan 08
MizMyColi:Okay very interesting.
And it is available only in nigeria? I mean if here in europe, I want to get one and try it out, is there any way to do that, aside going to nigeria?
1 Like
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by Vicboi1(m): 12:22am
I heard that tecno is releasing something called camon I
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by MizMyColi(f): 12:27am
LoJ:
They are not yet in Europe.
Eisshhh, I can't think of any viable way for now.
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by pawesome(m): 7:14am
CX rocks
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by BruncleZuma: 7:16am
MizMyColi:
Dear, take am easy with this PR and generalisations so you won't sound like Alex the Reporter
5 Likes
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by money121(m): 7:17am
Ok
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by hisgrace090: 7:21am
Thump up! To chinies product for one thing: here in Africa or Nigeria, it enables the poor to test what is meant for the rich.
Ride on tecno!
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by simplemach(m): 7:23am
The market no move joor, so them want bring camon cm
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by favoured247(m): 7:23am
MizMyColi:I like the way you write
3 Likes
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by ipobarecriminals: 7:24am
very USELESS
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by SilverG33k: 7:26am
So all the nairaland tecno marketers conducted a meeting at night, then you all decide to log in this early morning and promote tecno cx... Impressive
.
.
Don't quote me oh, that was my observation
6 Likes
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by bodmasfem(m): 7:26am
nothing is special about the phone, the camera is just average
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by VocalWalls: 7:26am
The battery just won't last.
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by Allenken225588: 7:32am
i sell smart phones, both fairly used nd new...camon cx is really an undisputable selling point...make kul profit out of every sale..
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by sharpwriter: 7:34am
otgtr:wao... how do you use it for shooting without the video shaking? with your hands or you get something to hold it making the video shooting stable?
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by delikay4luv: 7:36am
substandard phone with saturated camera. If u don hold better phone before, you won't be obsessed with tecno again.
2 Likes
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by AnonyNymous(m): 7:39am
imo it did well. . .I saw (and still see) it everywhere. I use it too. Its a low budget phone with a great camera which is all I really needed
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by festwiz(m): 7:40am
Awkward, but i haven't met a person using the CX. The CX Air seems to be more popular than the CX.
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by henlinks: 7:41am
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by MrGokay: 7:42am
Substandard Phone mtchewww
|Re: How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? by vicben27(m): 7:43am
my camon cx Air went dead last month. barely 4months since i got, wasted 44k. I dont think i'll be buyin any techno. phone. again.
