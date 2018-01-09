Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / How Well Did Camon CX Fare In Nigerian Markets? (3437 Views)

Unbiased Review Of The Tecno Camon CX; The Good, The Bad And The Body. / Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences / First 2016 Smartphone Sold Out In Nigerian Markets [HOT] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





First, people complained a lot about the battery draining very fast, and there was also the issue of multitasking.

An update was released recently that's touted to fix that.

In my opinion, I would not say it's a complete fix, but I think that it is better, way better than what I used to experience as per battery issues.



These aside, I really did enjoy using my Camon CX. Of course, I still use it, but I might port soon....even that is hard at this point because I am yet to find a phone that gives me the kind of camera quality that this phone gives to me at its price, or even a bit higher.



Also, I found that the device is quite popular....It gives me a sense of pride knowing I was among its first users and those who spoke glowingly about the device, who knows, my opinion might have influenced a person or two.

Everywhere I turn, I find that someone is using the device, other times, two people maybe.



In my opinion, it did really well in the market, and this should be an avenue for Tecno to consolidate on all what they did right in the Camon CX and work on the things they did not do too well on (battery and multi tasking)





So, fam, whats your take about the Camon CX success rate in your respective states' tech market?



Let's gist.

Happy New Year! I am not privy to Tecno's account books, so I really don't know per se.First, people complained a lot about the battery draining very fast, and there was also the issue of multitasking.An update was released recently that's touted to fix that.In my opinion, I would not say it's a complete fix, but I think that it is better, way better than what I used to experience as per battery issues.These aside, I really did enjoy using my Camon CX. Of course, I still use it, but I might port soon....even that is hard at this point because I am yet to find a phone that gives me the kind of camera quality that this phone gives to me at its price, or even a bit higher.Also, I found that the device is quite popular....It gives me a sense of pride knowing I was among its first users and those who spoke glowingly about the device, who knows, my opinion might have influenced a person or two.Everywhere I turn, I find that someone is using the device, other times, two people maybe.In my opinion, it did really well in the market, and this should be an avenue for Tecno to consolidate on all what they did right in the Camon CX and work on the things they did not do too well on (battery and multi tasking)So, fam, whats your take about the Camon CX success rate in your respective states' tech market?Let's gist.Happy New Year!

That selfie phone.? Girls device.

I think I'll jump and pass on that. 1 Like 1 Share

I won't lie, the camera quality is quite good. 2 Likes 1 Share

am currently using my Camon cx to type this post. it's dope 1 Like





By the way check out my YouTube channel and please support me by subscribing. Thank you.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9I5nzDaror1Kt8ofi_AmUA Yeah, It's what I am currently using and I love it. I use it to shoot my tech videos on YouTube and it's superb. Also it doesn't lag. I recommend it to anyone.By the way check out my YouTube channel and please support me by subscribing. Thank you.

The Camon CX did greatly in the Nigerian market last year....I know tecno would have made alot of money from that device. 2 Likes

Ennyholar:

The Camon CX did greatly in the Nigerian market last year....I know tecno would have made alot of money from that device. Na dem say moni non dey Na dem say moni non dey

MizMyColi:





I am not privy to Tecno's account books, so I really don't know per se.



First, people complained a lot about the battery draining very fast, and there was also the issue of multitasking.

An update was released recently that's touted to fix that.

In my opinion, I would not say it's a complete fix, but I think that it is better, way better than what I used to experience as per battery issues.



These aside, I really did enjoy using my Camon CX. Of course, I still use it, but I might port soon....even that is hard at this point because I am yet to find a phone that gives me the kind of camera quality that this phone gives to me at its price, or even a bit higher.



Also, I found that the device is quite popular....It gives me a sense of pride knowing I was among its first users and those who spoke glowingly about the device, who knows, my opinion might have influenced a person or two.

Everywhere I turn, I find that someone is using the device, other times, two people maybe.



In my opinion, it did really well in the market, and this should be an avenue for Tecno to consolidate on all what they did right in the Camon CX and work on the things they did not do too well on (battery and multi tasking)





So, fam, whats your take about the Camon CX success rate in your respective states' tech market?



Let's gist.

Happy New Year!



My Camon CX battery was great tho, am i alone on this? My Camon CX battery was great tho, am i alone on this?

henry007:





My Camon CX battery was great tho, am i alone on this?

Really?

Interesting. Really?Interesting.

@mizmycoli



hello there. I regularly hear about this tecno phone thingy on nairaland. What is tecno actually? A kind of africa brand?



Can anyone here tell me how good is tecno in comparison to world wide well established brands like Apple or Samsung and HTC? Please educate an ignorant on the issue. 5 Likes 2 Shares

LoJ:

@mizmycoli



hello there. I regularly hear about this tecno phone thingy on nairaland. What is tecno actually? A kind of africa brand?



Can anyone here tell me how good is tecno in comparison to world wide well established brands like Apple or Samsung and HTC? Please educate an ignorant on the issue.



Hi LoJ





Good to have you here!



Tecno is a Chinese Original Equipment Manufacturer in the Smartphone industry.



Before Tecno, lots of people never had access to common smartphone features due to their premium nature at the time.



With the advent of Tecno, people could use smartphones too, and then, there was the innovation of double Sim, triple, even quadruple.



Of course, you might already know that it's a taboo for a Nigerian to own just one phone line.

Tecno was the innovator, or should I say, the company made the concept of two sims in one phone popular in Nigeria.



They market their products in other African countries, and Asia, but not in China, and that's because, according to them, the industry over there is saturated.



The brand is a growing one, one that I have come to deeply associate with, not just because of benefits I get from time to time, but because its story inspires the great lessons of tenacity and self belief despite the hurdles one may cross.



I would not equate it with the likes of Samsung, apple, etc. The brand is still a work in progress.... They have made giant strides nonetheless.



Africans are not really interested in flagships, they prefer budget phones, and Tecno offers that with an array of choices to choose from.

Hi LoJGood to have you here!Tecno is a Chinese Original Equipment Manufacturer in the Smartphone industry.Before Tecno, lots of people never had access to common smartphone features due to their premium nature at the time.With the advent of Tecno, people could use smartphones too, and then, there was the innovation of double Sim, triple, even quadruple.Of course, you might already know that it's a taboo for a Nigerian to own just one phone line.Tecno was the innovator, or should I say, the company made the concept of two sims in one phone popular in Nigeria.They market their products in other African countries, and Asia, but not in China, and that's because, according to them, the industry over there is saturated.The brand is a growing one, one that I have come to deeply associate with, not just because of benefits I get from time to time, but because its story inspires the great lessons of tenacity and self belief despite the hurdles one may cross.I would not equate it with the likes of Samsung, apple, etc. The brand is still a work in progress.... They have made giant strides nonetheless.Africans are not really interested in flagships, they prefer budget phones, and Tecno offers that with an array of choices to choose from. 15 Likes 2 Shares

MizMyColi:

I would not equate it with the likes of Samsung, apple, etc. The brand is still a work in progress.... They have made giant strides nonetheless.



Africans are not really interested in flagships, they prefer budget phones, and Tecno offers that with an array of choices to choose from.

Okay very interesting.



And it is available only in nigeria? I mean if here in europe, I want to get one and try it out, is there any way to do that, aside going to nigeria? Okay very interesting.And it is available only in nigeria? I mean if here in europe, I want to get one and try it out, is there any way to do that, aside going to nigeria? 1 Like

I heard that tecno is releasing something called camon I

LoJ:



Okay very interesting.



And it is available only in nigeria? I mean if here in europe, I want to get one and try it out, is there any way to do that, aside going to nigeria?

They are not yet in Europe.

Eisshhh, I can't think of any viable way for now.

They are not yet in Europe.Eisshhh, I can't think of any viable way for now.

CX rocks

MizMyColi:





Hi LoJ





Good to have you here!



Tecno is a Chinese Original Equipment Manufacturer in the Smartphone industry.



Before Tecno, lots of people never had access to common smartphone features due to their premium nature at the time.



With the advent of Tecno, people could use smartphones too, and then, there was the innovation of double Sim, triple, even quadruple.



Of course, you might already know that it's a taboo for a Nigerian to own just one phone line.

Tecno was the innovator, or should I say, the company made the concept of two sims in one phone popular in Nigeria.



They market their products in other African countries, and Asia, but not in China, and that's because, according to them, the industry over there is saturated.



The brand is a growing one, one that I have come to deeply associate with, not just because of benefits I get from time to time, but because its story inspires the great lessons of tenacity and self belief despite the hurdles one may cross.



I would not equate it with the likes of Samsung, apple, etc. The brand is still a work in progress.... They have made giant strides nonetheless.



Africans are not really interested in flagships, they prefer budget phones, and Tecno offers that with an array of choices to choose from.



Dear, take am easy with this PR and generalisations so you won't sound like Alex the Reporter Dear, take am easy with this PR and generalisations so you won't sound like Alex the Reporter 5 Likes

Ok

Thump up! To chinies product for one thing: here in Africa or Nigeria, it enables the poor to test what is meant for the rich.



Ride on tecno!

The market no move joor, so them want bring camon cm

MizMyColi:





Hi LoJ





Good to have you here!



Tecno is a Chinese Original Equipment Manufacturer in the Smartphone industry.



Before Tecno, lots of people never had access to common smartphone features due to their premium nature at the time.



With the advent of Tecno, people could use smartphones too, and then, there was the innovation of double Sim, triple, even quadruple.



Of course, you might already know that it's a taboo for a Nigerian to own just one phone line.

Tecno was the innovator, or should I say, the company made the concept of two sims in one phone popular in Nigeria.



They market their products in other African countries, and Asia, but not in China, and that's because, according to them, the industry over there is saturated.



The brand is a growing one, one that I have come to deeply associate with, not just because of benefits I get from time to time, but because its story inspires the great lessons of tenacity and self belief despite the hurdles one may cross.



I would not equate it with the likes of Samsung, apple, etc. The brand is still a work in progress.... They have made giant strides nonetheless.



Africans are not really interested in flagships, they prefer budget phones, and Tecno offers that with an array of choices to choose from.

I like the way you write I like the way you write 3 Likes

very USELESS very USELESS

So all the nairaland tecno marketers conducted a meeting at night, then you all decide to log in this early morning and promote tecno cx... Impressive

.

.

Don't quote me oh, that was my observation 6 Likes

nothing is special about the phone, the camera is just average

The battery just won't last.

i sell smart phones, both fairly used nd new...camon cx is really an undisputable selling point...make kul profit out of every sale..

otgtr:

Yeah, It's what I am currently using and I love it. I use it to shoot my tech videos on YouTube and it's superb. Also it doesn't lag. I recommend it to anyone.



By the way check out my YouTube channel and please support me by subscribing. Thank you.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9I5nzDaror1Kt8ofi_AmUA wao... how do you use it for shooting without the video shaking? with your hands or you get something to hold it making the video shooting stable? wao... how do you use it for shooting without the video shaking? with your hands or you get something to hold it making the video shooting stable?

substandard phone with saturated camera. If u don hold better phone before, you won't be obsessed with tecno again. substandard phone with saturated camera. If u don hold better phone before, you won't be obsessed with tecno again. 2 Likes

imo it did well. . .I saw (and still see) it everywhere. I use it too. Its a low budget phone with a great camera which is all I really needed

Awkward, but i haven't met a person using the CX. The CX Air seems to be more popular than the CX.

Substandard Phone mtchewww