In the Southwestern part of the country, introduction ceremonies are significant during the process of getting married. It is where close family members of bride and groom to be, meet officially and get to know relatives of their son and daughter before the wedding day proper. Here are a few things that can go down during this introduction ceremony:





1. So you decide to remove the ‘Yoruba Demon’ tag once and for all by settling down. 26 Likes 3 Shares





Mum go be like, Dayo, Ori e wa nbe! 2. You proceed to tell your parents that you want to settle down and you receive their blessings.Mum go be like, Dayo, Ori e wa nbe! 25 Likes

3. Then you honestly and humbly propose to your Bae.



The proposal line would be like: Honey mi, my super-hot shawama, the only gizzard in my plate of Asun…wee you marry me? 29 Likes 1 Share

Your niggis go dey hail you like: Ose ose omo banke! Ahhh, ota lenu…gbagbe osi! 4. How you and your ‘Retired Demon’ Gang storm your potential Bae’s territory on the introduction D-day. And lo and behold, you are the demon at the center looking gentle as if you haven't broken 100 hearts beforeYour niggis go dey hail you like: Ose ose omo banke! Ahhh, ota lenu…gbagbe osi! 76 Likes 8 Shares

4. How you and your ‘Retired Demon’ Gang storm your potential Bae’s territory on the introduction D-day.



Your niggis go dey hail you like: Ose ose omo banke! Ahhh, ota lenu…gbagbe osi! muaahh dis is cool mehn muaahh dis is cool mehn 12 Likes





Then you begin to think: So I will stain my starched Agbada...aye mi temi bami, Apostle will hear of this 5. You, wondering whether it is even necessary to prostrate and lie on the floor, just to greet your potential in-laws.Then you begin to think: So I will stain my starched Agbada...aye mi temi bami, Apostle will hear of this 29 Likes

5. You, wondering whether it is even necessary to prostrate and lie on the floor, just to greet your potential in-laws.



Then you begin to think: So I will stain my starched Agbada...aye mi temi bami, Apostle will hear of this Not only Apostle, even Lalasticlala and Mynd44 must hear of this Not only Apostle, even Lalasticlala and Mynd44 must hear of this 11 Likes

6. When her father is taking like forever to bless you people and you look up to be sure of what is going on...



Now you begin to murmur "Ejo, Daddy…no be firewood dey for ground o. Na person body." 42 Likes 1 Share

7. That your Aunty whose dress and makeup is so on fleek that one will mistake her for the bride-to-be... 56 Likes 1 Share

8. When you see people (that you don’t even know) at the Introduction Ceremony, and they start famzing and claiming cousins...



Chai! You people will not even wait for the main wedding before doing Mogbo Moya (I hear, I come) 23 Likes 1 Share





Laugh wan kill me die Laugh wan kill me die 9 Likes

9. How your face lights up when you see your bride-to-be coming out in all her glory...



Then you be like: See babe… I swear I sabi better thing… 30 Likes

10. When the Alaga Iduro(MC) asks the bride-to-be whether she knows you and whether she wants to marry you...



Then you go be like: Haaaa! See ehn, Aunty MC no spoil market for me o. I go throway you comot from this place o 16 Likes

11. Your face when the bride-to-be takes sometime before she answers Alaga Iduro’s question...

Then you go be like:

Ife mi, I beg you in the name of God, don’t do this to me, please. 24 Likes 1 Share

12. When they start all those ‘special prayers’ for the well-being of your future family.



Then the pastor praying go be like: My Father, My Lord…we cover this bosom and this prick with the special blood of Jeeeeez 19 Likes 1 Share

13. When you sight that your uncle (that didn’t contribute anything to your education and upbringing) eating goat meat, drinking Goldberg and chopping life...



Then you be like: Onku, enuff is enuff! Haaaaa, wetin carry you come here self? 41 Likes

14. When you get a clue about what the Eru Iyawo (Engagement list) will look like...



Then the list go be:

Owo Ori(Dowry)– N100,000



Owo Ijoko Agba – N100,000,



Owo Ikanlekun – N100,000



Owo Aeroplane – N100,000,



Owo Omo Ile – N250,000

Etc 28 Likes 1 Share

