Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember
by ademasta(m): 8:32pm On Jan 08
In the Southwestern part of the country, introduction ceremonies are significant during the process of getting married. It is where close family members of bride and groom to be, meet officially and get to know relatives of their son and daughter before the wedding day proper. Here are a few things that can go down during this introduction ceremony:
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 8:33pm On Jan 08
1. So you decide to remove the ‘Yoruba Demon’ tag once and for all by settling down.
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 8:35pm On Jan 08
2. You proceed to tell your parents that you want to settle down and you receive their blessings.
Mum go be like, Dayo, Ori e wa nbe!
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by MayhorE(m): 8:37pm On Jan 08
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by Adukey(f): 8:38pm On Jan 08
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 8:39pm On Jan 08
3. Then you honestly and humbly propose to your Bae.
The proposal line would be like: Honey mi, my super-hot shawama, the only gizzard in my plate of Asun…wee you marry me?
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by CivilianJTF(m): 8:41pm On Jan 08
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 8:42pm On Jan 08
4. How you and your ‘Retired Demon’ Gang storm your potential Bae’s territory on the introduction D-day. And lo and behold, you are the demon at the center looking gentle as if you haven't broken 100 hearts before
Your niggis go dey hail you like: Ose ose omo banke! Ahhh, ota lenu…gbagbe osi!
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by Preetiex(f): 8:45pm On Jan 08
ademasta:muaahh dis is cool mehn
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 8:46pm On Jan 08
5. You, wondering whether it is even necessary to prostrate and lie on the floor, just to greet your potential in-laws.
Then you begin to think: So I will stain my starched Agbada...aye mi temi bami, Apostle will hear of this
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by CivilianJTF(m): 8:48pm On Jan 08
ademasta:Not only Apostle, even Lalasticlala and Mynd44 must hear of this
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 8:50pm On Jan 08
6. When her father is taking like forever to bless you people and you look up to be sure of what is going on...
Now you begin to murmur "Ejo, Daddy…no be firewood dey for ground o. Na person body."
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by jericco1(m): 8:51pm On Jan 08
keep it coming. hot!
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 8:54pm On Jan 08
7. That your Aunty whose dress and makeup is so on fleek that one will mistake her for the bride-to-be...
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 8:55pm On Jan 08
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 8:56pm On Jan 08
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 8:58pm On Jan 08
8. When you see people (that you don’t even know) at the Introduction Ceremony, and they start famzing and claiming cousins...
Chai! You people will not even wait for the main wedding before doing Mogbo Moya (I hear, I come)
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by CivilianJTF(m): 8:59pm On Jan 08
Laugh wan kill me die
9 Likes
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 9:01pm On Jan 08
9. How your face lights up when you see your bride-to-be coming out in all her glory...
Then you be like: See babe… I swear I sabi better thing…
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 9:04pm On Jan 08
10. When the Alaga Iduro(MC) asks the bride-to-be whether she knows you and whether she wants to marry you...
Then you go be like: Haaaa! See ehn, Aunty MC no spoil market for me o. I go throway you comot from this place o
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 9:06pm On Jan 08
11. Your face when the bride-to-be takes sometime before she answers Alaga Iduro’s question...
Then you go be like:
Ife mi, I beg you in the name of God, don’t do this to me, please.
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by Niyeal(m): 9:07pm On Jan 08
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 9:08pm On Jan 08
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 9:10pm On Jan 08
12. When they start all those ‘special prayers’ for the well-being of your future family.
Then the pastor praying go be like: My Father, My Lord…we cover this bosom and this prick with the special blood of Jeeeeez
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by avadella(f): 9:11pm On Jan 08
ademasta:I just dey laugh
3 Likes
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 9:13pm On Jan 08
13. When you sight that your uncle (that didn’t contribute anything to your education and upbringing) eating goat meat, drinking Goldberg and chopping life...
Then you be like: Onku, enuff is enuff! Haaaaa, wetin carry you come here self?
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 9:16pm On Jan 08
CivilianJTF:I know you are still a demon
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by CivilianJTF(m): 9:19pm On Jan 08
ademasta:Team demon till 2023, I still gat 5 more years to groove bro
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 9:20pm On Jan 08
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by ademasta(m): 9:23pm On Jan 08
14. When you get a clue about what the Eru Iyawo (Engagement list) will look like...
Then the list go be:
Owo Ori(Dowry)– N100,000
Owo Ijoko Agba – N100,000,
Owo Ikanlekun – N100,000
Owo Aeroplane – N100,000,
Owo Omo Ile – N250,000
Etc
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by whitebeard(m): 9:25pm On Jan 08
CivilianJTF:we dey guy..we dey.
Re: Things Any Groom At A Yoruba Introduction Ceremony Will Remember by CivilianJTF(m): 9:25pm On Jan 08
ademasta:Hehehe... No be you wan marry?
Do you think you can just go with someone's daughter just like that? Lol
