Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin (8298 Views)

Nigerian Army Begins 2018 Recruitment Of 77 Regular Recruits: How To Apply / Police To Conduct Lie Detector "Polygraph" Test For New 10,000 Recruits / Metro Taxi Recruits Over 100 Drivers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



A GIS spokesman told the BBC this was because people with such marks might bleed during the "strenuous" training.

Some Ghanaians condemned the bar as sexist and unfair. Those with tattoos, dreadlocks and "bow legs" were also disqualified from the exercise.

The GIS received some 84,000 applications for just 500 jobs.

The kind of work we do, it's strenuous and the training is such that if you have bleached skin or surgical marks on your body during training exercises, you may incur some bleedings," Superintendent Michael Amoako-Attah, told BBC Pidgin.

Candidates must undergo a medical and a full body check as part of the GIS recruitment process.

It is the ban on stretch marks which has aroused most anger on social media.

While others praised the move against women who lighten their skin.

This is the latest controversy surrounding the GIS recruitment exercise.

Ghanaians also reacted angrily when the agency revealed it was only recruiting 500 people, after some 84,000 people had paid 50 cedis ($11; £ each for an application form.

A local MP, Richard Quashigah, has urged rejected applicants to take the GIS to court to recover the application fee.



http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-42609783



Lalasticlala The Ghanaian Immigration Service (GIS) has disqualified candidates with bleached skin and stretch marks from a massive recruitment exercise.A GIS spokesman told the BBC this was because people with such marks might bleed during the "strenuous" training.Some Ghanaians condemned the bar as sexist and unfair. Those with tattoos, dreadlocks and "bow legs" were also disqualified from the exercise.The GIS received some 84,000 applications for just 500 jobs.The kind of work we do, it's strenuous and the training is such that if you have bleached skin or surgical marks on your body during training exercises, you may incur some bleedings," Superintendent Michael Amoako-Attah, told BBC Pidgin.Candidates must undergo a medical and a full body check as part of the GIS recruitment process.It is the ban on stretch marks which has aroused most anger on social media.While others praised the move against women who lighten their skin.This is the latest controversy surrounding the GIS recruitment exercise.Ghanaians also reacted angrily when the agency revealed it was only recruiting 500 people, after some 84,000 people had paid 50 cedis ($11; £each for an application form.A local MP, Richard Quashigah, has urged rejected applicants to take the GIS to court to recover the application fee.Lalasticlala

Stop bleaching... No matter how hard you bleach, you can never bleach you butt to have the same colour as your face, the same applies to your butt holes 25 Likes 2 Shares

Where are the slay bleaching queens when you need them?? 6 Likes 1 Share

Ok





Pen*s Bleaching Is Now A Thing the guy above me said no matter how long you bleach you cant bleach your butt to have the same color as your face... But he doesn't know what he is saying.... If you have money to throw around you can bleach any part of your body. Even your Peni*. 1 Like

Yeligray:

Stop bleaching... No matter how hard you bleach, you can never bleach you butt to have the same colour as your face, the same applies to your butt holes Well I hope Bob Risky is on Nairaland to see this Well I hope Bob Risky is on Nairaland to see this

Do this in Nigeria and Afonjas will be affected badly 11 Likes

lol.....









GIS wan do them MMM for January



i imagine paying $11 before hearing the terms and condition lollllll...... Africa my Africa where do u get it wrong







$11 × 84,000 = $924,000





yeahhhhhhhh 10 Likes

No be small thing 6 Likes

Stretch marks kwa!

OK. Am cuming 1 Like

5 Likes

That is only possible where recruitment process is fair. I know a country where jobs are awarded on 'slot, basis. 2 Likes 1 Share

Not fair on people with stretch mark. They can't help it. Bleaching? Well can you imprison those ones please.. 1 Like

Some persons won’t like this.

good move, looking for ways to reduce d numbers of applicant, what a country

Lolzzzz if na 9ja all dis afonjas will b disqualified 2 Likes

very mumu post I wonder hw it made FP

Which kind yeye joke be that?

I want to hear about NIS abeg.

I don't see any why there should be a controversy over this issue, some jobs are not meant for everyone. If the job description doesn't suit, then try elsewhere. My own piece of mind 4 Likes

seriously? seriously?

ogilivictor:

Lolzzzz if na 9ja all dis afonjas will b disqualified which tribe get stretch mark reach ur tribe Una de even use am as custume which tribe get stretch mark reach ur tribe Una de even use am as custume 3 Likes

I keep on saying it

Bleaching is BAD

but I don't blame d ladies

Most guys r always after fair ladies especially here in

D north no matter how ugly she is

Abi Ghana want join kenya ni

chyckxx:

Some persons won’t like this. They Plenty Gan They Plenty Gan

Strechmarks are natural,,you can't do anything bout it..

Whatever floats there boat tho... 1 Like

They didn't give themselves stretch marks na, so the ban should be lifted on them.



As for the bleached skin, I support the ban 100%! 2 Likes

.

they planned to take jst 500 applicant nd yet they still continue the sale of form...it jst so obvious 84,000/500 ,, what a way to make money