₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,940,923 members, 4,014,192 topics. Date: Tuesday, 09 January 2018 at 08:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin (8298 Views)
Nigerian Army Begins 2018 Recruitment Of 77 Regular Recruits: How To Apply / Police To Conduct Lie Detector "Polygraph" Test For New 10,000 Recruits / Metro Taxi Recruits Over 100 Drivers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by XaintJoel20(m): 10:14pm On Jan 08
The Ghanaian Immigration Service (GIS) has disqualified candidates with bleached skin and stretch marks from a massive recruitment exercise.
A GIS spokesman told the BBC this was because people with such marks might bleed during the "strenuous" training.
Some Ghanaians condemned the bar as sexist and unfair. Those with tattoos, dreadlocks and "bow legs" were also disqualified from the exercise.
The GIS received some 84,000 applications for just 500 jobs.
The kind of work we do, it's strenuous and the training is such that if you have bleached skin or surgical marks on your body during training exercises, you may incur some bleedings," Superintendent Michael Amoako-Attah, told BBC Pidgin.
Candidates must undergo a medical and a full body check as part of the GIS recruitment process.
It is the ban on stretch marks which has aroused most anger on social media.
While others praised the move against women who lighten their skin.
This is the latest controversy surrounding the GIS recruitment exercise.
Ghanaians also reacted angrily when the agency revealed it was only recruiting 500 people, after some 84,000 people had paid 50 cedis ($11; £ each for an application form.
A local MP, Richard Quashigah, has urged rejected applicants to take the GIS to court to recover the application fee.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-42609783
Lalasticlala
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by Yeligray(m): 10:55pm On Jan 08
Stop bleaching... No matter how hard you bleach, you can never bleach you butt to have the same colour as your face, the same applies to your butt holes
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by nairaman66(m): 7:15am
Where are the slay bleaching queens when you need them??
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by Mrphylor09: 7:15am
Ok
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by uzoclinton(m): 7:16am
the guy above me said no matter how long you bleach you cant bleach your butt to have the same color as your face... But he doesn't know what he is saying.... If you have money to throw around you can bleach any part of your body. Even your Peni*.
Pen*s Bleaching Is Now A Thing
1 Like
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by Damoxy(m): 7:16am
Yeligray:Well I hope Bob Risky is on Nairaland to see this
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by sigiyaya(m): 7:17am
Do this in Nigeria and Afonjas will be affected badly
11 Likes
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by personal59(m): 7:17am
lol.....
GIS wan do them MMM for January
i imagine paying $11 before hearing the terms and condition lollllll...... Africa my Africa where do u get it wrong
$11 × 84,000 = $924,000
yeahhhhhhhh
10 Likes
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by Chivasex: 7:17am
No be small thing
6 Likes
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by Lomprico2: 7:17am
Stretch marks kwa!
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by ceezarhh(m): 7:17am
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by ayusco85(m): 7:18am
OK. Am cuming
1 Like
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by BruncleZuma: 7:18am
5 Likes
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by Standardcosting: 7:18am
That is only possible where recruitment process is fair. I know a country where jobs are awarded on 'slot, basis.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by bqlekan(m): 7:19am
Not fair on people with stretch mark. They can't help it. Bleaching? Well can you imprison those ones please..
1 Like
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by chyckxx(m): 7:19am
Some persons won’t like this.
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by computer0810: 7:19am
good move, looking for ways to reduce d numbers of applicant, what a country
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by ogilivictor: 7:19am
Lolzzzz if na 9ja all dis afonjas will b disqualified
2 Likes
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by classicMan22(m): 7:19am
very mumu post I wonder hw it made FP
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by khalhokage(m): 7:19am
Which kind yeye joke be that?
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by emu22(m): 7:19am
I want to hear about NIS abeg.
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by Ngeela: 7:20am
I don't see any why there should be a controversy over this issue, some jobs are not meant for everyone. If the job description doesn't suit, then try elsewhere. My own piece of mind
4 Likes
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by Macgreat(m): 7:21am
seriously?
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by toyinjimoh(m): 7:21am
ogilivictor:which tribe get stretch mark reach ur tribe Una de even use am as custume
3 Likes
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by triple996(m): 7:21am
I keep on saying it
Bleaching is BAD
but I don't blame d ladies
Most guys r always after fair ladies especially here in
D north no matter how ugly she is
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by simplemach(m): 7:22am
Abi Ghana want join kenya ni
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by Edopesin(m): 7:22am
chyckxx:They Plenty Gan
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by GossipGirl1(f): 7:23am
Strechmarks are natural,,you can't do anything bout it..
Whatever floats there boat tho...
1 Like
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by Deseo(f): 7:23am
They didn't give themselves stretch marks na, so the ban should be lifted on them.
As for the bleached skin, I support the ban 100%!
2 Likes
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by DAVE41(m): 7:24am
.
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by perezzie(m): 7:26am
they planned to take jst 500 applicant nd yet they still continue the sale of form...it jst so obvious 84,000/500 ,, what a way to make money
|Re: Ghana Bars Recruits Over Stretch Marks And Bleached Skin by chyckxx(m): 7:26am
Edopesin:But the bow legs discrimination dey actually unfair.
First City Monument Bank Plc Trainee / Baker Hughes Calling For Interview / Is This A Scam ??
Viewing this topic: Lordkratus(m), Masterxmind(m), bunchyproject(m), slowie(m), Ayomide7209(m), Ceasar24(m), Touchey, clusay, mmsen, paranorman(m), koice(m), Nomskybarbie, LessNoise(m), lummyD, megrimor(m), spelleti, missbestie, Kontriboy, andinyanga(m), becksdinho, IamSassy(f), ConsultingX13, ibakakand(m), se0un(m), emmyluvly(m), eistien(m), Dezzx(m), Shittaakeem(m), sleekyoj77, beautyriv, Deicide, DPO2019, olamydey(f), Hunter1990, snassdala86(m), tioluwani(m), katie1234, Audray(f), Lailerh(f), Yobii(m), dandansco(m), LuvU2(f), Swissdist(f), dljbd1(m), Tiwaz2, nnanyereugo, iconize, Timbi, festNgee(m), merteenez(m), CorGier, idsamoo(m), tivta(m), barcelona007(f), Moderate123(m), ojkalito(m), amikeem(m), xpac01(m), assamu1122(m) and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16