Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With (4287 Views)

'Edo Ladies In Italy Have Sex In The Bush, I'm Ashamed Of Them" - Edo Guy / Lies Nigerian Ladies Tell (with Pictures) / 8 Most Handsome Guys On Nairaland romance section (with Pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Three bush animals were caught in a forest close to my area in the early hours of Monday. The animals include African civet, grass cutter and the other one which I don't know it's name.

They were caught by traps set for them. You know where meat like these ends? of course they were used to make pepper soup.

May their souls rest in peace

GnyOverlord:

Three bush animals were caught in a forest close to my area in the early hours of Monday. The animals include African civet, grass cutter and the other one which I don't know it's name.

They were caught by traps set for them. You know where meat like these ends? of course they were used to make pepper soup.

May their souls rest in peace



cc: Lalasticlala, mynd44

The first picture is hyena The first picture is hyena 2 Likes

homealone:



The first picture is hyena hyena is scarier and weirder than than this hyena is scarier and weirder than than this 1 Like

You kitchen will be very busy today! 1 Like

People eat virtually everything these days 7 Likes

Wow,enjoy but make sure you invite Lalasticlala.

At this soon all the animals in the wild will soon go extinct, and nairaland contributed to it 5 Likes

la-la on his way 4 Likes

Chae, na onley you waka come?!

Onley you, tiri-in-one blessing!

Meanwhile, as snake no dey, lalasticlala's why-you-cum-mention-my-name face : 2 Likes

These bush meat scare me. Who knows what variant of rabies they are infested with or if they have forest AIDS? 1 Like

Nice catch, I miss village life

Civet cat

Sha cook it well o, we don't want any new endemic disease.

EDI, IKPIPKAI, NCHI. 2 Likes

@o.p hope village people didn't sent those bush meat...

Husband material

Rickjordan:

@o.p hope village people didn't sent those bush meat... I'll gladly thank the village people for these gifts I'll gladly thank the village people for these gifts

GnyOverlord:

I'll gladly thank the village people for these gifts Lol enjoy your meal Lol enjoy your meal

Rickjordan:

@o.p hope village people didn't sent those bush meat...

I'll gladly thank the gods for the gifts I'll gladly thank the gods for the gifts

bujebudanu1:

Husband material the guy holding it ba? the guy holding it ba?

festwiz:

These bush meat scare me. Who knows what variant of rabies they are infested with or if they have forest AIDS?

forget AIDS... come chop forget AIDS... come chop

Blakjewelry:

At this soon all the animals in the wild will soon go extinct, and nairaland contributed to it

so make we no chop fresh meat again so make we no chop fresh meat again

The bigger animal looks like a raccoon kinda but op why na, lol.



Lala may not like this, u know he's a reptile lover not a mammal lover. Lol





And your address? And your address?

I pray the day never comes when the hunter will become the hunted. 1 Like

G

GnyOverlord:

Three bush animals were caught in a forest close to my area in the early hours of Monday. The animals include African civet, grass cutter and the other one which I don't know it's name.

They were caught by traps set for them. You know where meat like these ends? of course they were used to make pepper soup.

May their souls rest in peace



Op, point of correction! In Nigeria, animals souls don't rest in peace, they rest in belly. Op, point of correction! In Nigeria, animals souls don't rest in peace, they rest in belly.

MhizzAJ:

People eat virtually everything these days



Shut up. These lines are boring already Shut up. These lines are boring already

festwiz:

These bush meat scare me. Who knows what variant of rabies they are infested with or if they have forest AIDS? don't worry dear, it'll they'll receive cure in the belly of the dude. don't worry dear, it'll they'll receive cure in the belly of the dude.

Nigerians can eat anything.



Some people have unconsciously eaten their ancestors as bush meat