|African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by GnyOverlord: 12:30am
Three bush animals were caught in a forest close to my area in the early hours of Monday. The animals include African civet, grass cutter and the other one which I don't know it's name.
They were caught by traps set for them. You know where meat like these ends? of course they were used to make pepper soup.
May their souls rest in peace
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by homealone(m): 12:46am
GnyOverlord:
The first picture is hyena
2 Likes
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by GnyOverlord: 12:50am
homealone:hyena is scarier and weirder than than this
1 Like
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Flexherbal(m): 12:51am
You kitchen will be very busy today!
1 Like
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by MhizzAJ(f): 1:00am
People eat virtually everything these days
7 Likes
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Evablizin(f): 1:13am
Wow,enjoy but make sure you invite Lalasticlala.
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Blakjewelry(m): 1:21am
At this soon all the animals in the wild will soon go extinct, and nairaland contributed to it
5 Likes
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Sabadon(m): 1:54am
la-la on his way
4 Likes
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Greenbuoy(m): 4:07am
Chae, na onley you waka come?!
Onley you, tiri-in-one blessing!
Meanwhile, as snake no dey, lalasticlala's why-you-cum-mention-my-name face :
2 Likes
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by festwiz(m): 6:47am
These bush meat scare me. Who knows what variant of rabies they are infested with or if they have forest AIDS?
1 Like
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by SolexxBarry(m): 7:00am
Nice catch, I miss village life
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by hinograce: 7:45am
Civet cat
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by bqlekan(m): 7:51am
Sha cook it well o, we don't want any new endemic disease.
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Cyoung4real(m): 8:00am
EDI, IKPIPKAI, NCHI.
2 Likes
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Rickjordan(m): 8:06am
@o.p hope village people didn't sent those bush meat...
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by bujebudanu1(m): 8:12am
Husband material
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by GnyOverlord: 8:16am
Rickjordan:I'll gladly thank the village people for these gifts
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Rickjordan(m): 8:20am
GnyOverlord:Lol enjoy your meal
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by GnyOverlord: 8:21am
Rickjordan:
I'll gladly thank the gods for the gifts
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by GnyOverlord: 8:23am
bujebudanu1:the guy holding it ba?
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by GnyOverlord: 8:24am
festwiz:
forget AIDS... come chop
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by GnyOverlord: 8:25am
Blakjewelry:
so make we no chop fresh meat again
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by AlexCk: 8:30am
The bigger animal looks like a raccoon kinda but op why na, lol.
Lala may not like this, u know he's a reptile lover not a mammal lover. Lol
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by driand(m): 8:36am
And your address?
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by swiz123(m): 8:37am
I pray the day never comes when the hunter will become the hunted.
1 Like
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by mybestlove(m): 8:37am
G
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Kizyte(m): 8:38am
GnyOverlord:Op, point of correction! In Nigeria, animals souls don't rest in peace, they rest in belly.
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Elnino4ladies: 8:38am
MhizzAJ:
Shut up. These lines are boring already
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by driand(m): 8:38am
festwiz:don't worry dear, it'll they'll receive cure in the belly of the dude.
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by alexistaiwo: 8:39am
Nigerians can eat anything.
Some people have unconsciously eaten their ancestors as bush meat
|Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by 2shure: 8:39am
dia animated movies
dey sweet o.
all we knw hw to do
is to consume
we are cursed
