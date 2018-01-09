₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,940,923 members, 4,014,192 topics. Date: Tuesday, 09 January 2018 at 08:49 AM

African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With - Food - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With (4287 Views)

'Edo Ladies In Italy Have Sex In The Bush, I'm Ashamed Of Them" - Edo Guy / Lies Nigerian Ladies Tell (with Pictures) / 8 Most Handsome Guys On Nairaland romance section (with Pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by GnyOverlord: 12:30am
Three bush animals were caught in a forest close to my area in the early hours of Monday. The animals include African civet, grass cutter and the other one which I don't know it's name.
They were caught by traps set for them. You know where meat like these ends? of course they were used to make pepper soup.
May their souls rest in peace

Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by homealone(m): 12:46am
GnyOverlord:
Three bush animals were caught in a forest close to my area in the early hours of Monday. The animals include African civet, grass cutter and the other one which I don't know it's name.
They were caught by traps set for them. You know where meat like these ends? of course they were used to make pepper soup.
May their souls rest in peace

cc: Lalasticlala, mynd44

The first picture is hyena grin

2 Likes

Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by GnyOverlord: 12:50am
homealone:

The first picture is hyena grin
hyena is scarier and weirder than than this

1 Like

Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Flexherbal(m): 12:51am
You kitchen will be very busy today!

1 Like

Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by MhizzAJ(f): 1:00am
People eat virtually everything these days

7 Likes

Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Evablizin(f): 1:13am
Wow,enjoy but make sure you invite Lalasticlala.
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Blakjewelry(m): 1:21am
At this soon all the animals in the wild will soon go extinct, and nairaland contributed to it

5 Likes

Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Sabadon(m): 1:54am
la-la on his way

4 Likes

Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Greenbuoy(m): 4:07am
Chae, na onley you waka come?!
Onley you, tiri-in-one blessing!
Meanwhile, as snake no dey, lalasticlala's why-you-cum-mention-my-name face :

2 Likes

Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by festwiz(m): 6:47am
These bush meat scare me. Who knows what variant of rabies they are infested with or if they have forest AIDS?

1 Like

Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by SolexxBarry(m): 7:00am
Nice catch, I miss village life grin
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by hinograce: 7:45am
Civet cat
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by bqlekan(m): 7:51am
Sha cook it well o, we don't want any new endemic disease.
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Cyoung4real(m): 8:00am
EDI, IKPIPKAI, NCHI.

2 Likes

Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Rickjordan(m): 8:06am
@o.p hope village people didn't sent those bush meat...
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by bujebudanu1(m): 8:12am
Husband material
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by GnyOverlord: 8:16am
Rickjordan:
@o.p hope village people didn't sent those bush meat...
I'll gladly thank the village people for these gifts
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Rickjordan(m): 8:20am
GnyOverlord:
I'll gladly thank the village people for these gifts
Lol enjoy your meal
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by GnyOverlord: 8:21am
Rickjordan:
@o.p hope village people didn't sent those bush meat...

I'll gladly thank the gods for the gifts
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by GnyOverlord: 8:23am
bujebudanu1:
Husband material
the guy holding it ba?
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by GnyOverlord: 8:24am
festwiz:
These bush meat scare me. Who knows what variant of rabies they are infested with or if they have forest AIDS?

forget AIDS... come chop
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by GnyOverlord: 8:25am
Blakjewelry:
At this soon all the animals in the wild will soon go extinct, and nairaland contributed to it

so make we no chop fresh meat again
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by AlexCk: 8:30am
The bigger animal looks like a raccoon kinda but op why na, lol.

Lala may not like this, u know he's a reptile lover not a mammal lover. Lol
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by driand(m): 8:36am
angry

And your address?
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by swiz123(m): 8:37am
I pray the day never comes when the hunter will become the hunted.

1 Like

Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by mybestlove(m): 8:37am
G
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Kizyte(m): 8:38am
GnyOverlord:
Three bush animals were caught in a forest close to my area in the early hours of Monday. The animals include African civet, grass cutter and the other one which I don't know it's name.
They were caught by traps set for them. You know where meat like these ends? of course they were used to make pepper soup.
May their souls rest in peace

Op, point of correction! In Nigeria, animals souls don't rest in peace, they rest in belly.
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by Elnino4ladies: 8:38am
MhizzAJ:
People eat virtually everything these days


Shut up. These lines are boring already
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by driand(m): 8:38am
festwiz:
These bush meat scare me. Who knows what variant of rabies they are infested with or if they have forest AIDS?
don't worry dear, it'll they'll receive cure in the belly of the dude.
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by alexistaiwo: 8:39am
Nigerians can eat anything.

Some people have unconsciously eaten their ancestors as bush meat
Re: African Civet, Grass Cutter: The Bush Animals God Of The Forest Blessed Us With by 2shure: 8:39am
dia animated movies
dey sweet o.

all we knw hw to do
is to consume
we are cursed

(0) (1) (Reply)

Which Brand Readily Comes To Mind When You Hear Milk? / Packaged Home Food For Your Salivation ! / Christmas Cupcakes

Viewing this topic: Follygunners, Sadrey1(m), 1zynnvn(m), haykinzz(m), Johnrake69, continentalceo(m), sammi21(m), Adekdammy, slim002, Deon28(m), onyebaba(m), BanevsJoker(m), ourfather, synergetic, benson4u(m), buskie13(m), dandollar1, davidque007(m), stark(m), 01mcfadden(m), waxcool, Digriz(m), oyesam2004(m), petkoffdrake2(m), Zaheertyler(m), guchi120(m), Sunmolar(m), BossOluwendy(m), limitless777(m), otse22, curvist, mfm04622, ernie4life(m), mojikay, fomosho, osteenbush(m), Nairalandguru, Donald3d(m), dboy07, nedj, GnyOverlord, mrbonesy2k(m), ayitasitis(m), streeetcred, emoa2002(m), duchess02(m), jy2kbeyond(m), babaeto001(m), CaptainSkillz, Niyinficient(m), XDplus, Kelvinkate, puskin, AishaBuhari, King990, hennesseykrane(m), kawkab, teginx, BigBrotherNaija, erico2k2(m), DonSolo3013, xcommando(m), Mrkumareze(m), silentdomain(m), MrToy, KingTom(m), michaeadi(m), adar4222(m), Udembaaham, Oyinlomobambam(m), mukaish, philglo, beeveepee, queenflorish, rocknation62(m), MufasaRebirth, Franky826, shalomm, yusufobinna1(m), EBUBS(m), Bilec, DeltahArmy(m), countsparrow, beesyb(f), enigma2007(m), Chubhie, Adex7004(m), profjones(m), VeeJay95(m), obianoooo, jackson44(m), oluwatodimu1(m), EYIBLESSN(m), Amazondepth(m), Number999, yak(m), zig2ryme04, coolestkc, Realdeals(m), spokesboy, Banwod1st(m), santicruz, Visible007, richard870(m), Luckki1001(m), TOBIeee68(m), aureen, totalhouse(m), jomek(m), pocal, hayjayman(m), ijames, concept86, bumpskeloid(m), dancruz(m), DeRossii, reade, yobozee(m), veil, geebengha, Austin4Jesus, rashydrashyd, ForValour, anyaricu(m), xoxo001(m), chloedogie(m), shadowwriter, Prodigalson1(m), BMCSlayer, adeniyi55, axeman10(m), lordkush, dharts, nysc, Notmyproblem, Farm1, andyoruma, handsomebolanle, kinyor10, Odumanudo, Ollymurs(m), ambMcdobald(m), sollex(m), abbeYhart(m), Aden777(m), adedeji4(m), Funbii(f), olisehcom(f), Tennyrank(m), optimismlaz(m), grace47(f), nnamokenna(m), mobicoal(m), emstyne(m), 2winsboi(m), Julyborn, taiwo8429, sherbol, Mickeywilliams(m), sylvez(m), McPolomy(m), mtthwbar(m), wtracy15(m), Emmaxlee(m), vansledge(m), greatdeal1408(m), me2ulabs, DaBill001(m), lovelove2323, Austino44444, comrrex(m), shiffi(m), Samfigo1(m), tonysmart2017, FATM, ObaKlaz(m), Hunterone(m), Chapecoense(m), Ekun123, awoo47, naijatechgist, ambsteve, obict, Yankee101, Lanre4uonly(m), ugoboss26(m), fantasti, Erngie(f), slimfit2(m), kolafolabi(m), Tolabell(f), AlexCk, casiraghi, tonyeverready(m), Agustephenogwo, J0hnTrevolt(m), paragraph, dumo1(m) and 286 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.