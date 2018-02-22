₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 8:18pm On Feb 22
Nigerian Soldier Faith Ogochukwu Killed An Animal In Her Farm Today
Our old post about Faith http://www.nairaland.com/3948326/faith-ogochukwu-nigerian-soldier-rice
A female Nigerian soldier Faith Ogochukwu who won the hearts of many Nigerians. After she shows the world that she can do it all. Aside from working as a defender of Nigeria, the soldier is also a successful farmer.
Today, Faith caught and killed the animal below with her bare hands.
A chat with Faith by Mandynews.com, the gallant soldier said she caught the animal with her bare hands
"It was actually with small ones, so it refused to go because of the babies. That was how i caught it and my sister used cutlass on the head"
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/22/nigerian-soldier-faith-ogochukwu-killed-an-animal-in-her-farm/
What Is The Name Of This Animal?
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:50pm On Feb 22
Madam say the truth and shame the devil, are you the one that killed this Civet?
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by PastorLucifer: 8:51pm On Feb 22
That's an African Civet OP edit
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:08pm On Feb 22
Naija soldiers sef,
Why did she kill that octopus?
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by TallPck1: 10:08pm On Feb 22
Oh why? You just murdered this beautiful creature.
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by sirugos(m): 10:08pm On Feb 22
My hapiness is that come nxt year bubu is going back to daura
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by Lawalemi(m): 10:09pm On Feb 22
And some men cannot kill chicken.
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by hahn(m): 10:09pm On Feb 22
Africans love to kill
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by aleztaye(m): 10:09pm On Feb 22
That is why she is a military woman, strong and powerful, but why the pic with the car.
see thiis woman o..
.
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 10:09pm On Feb 22
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by Stormyharper(m): 10:09pm On Feb 22
Confused
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by crisycent: 10:09pm On Feb 22
Ahh...see double meat for oga.
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by Drabrah(m): 10:09pm On Feb 22
Job well done. Before u go here say d animal don chop her battalion money.
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by alexie4real(m): 10:09pm On Feb 22
Drop am as e ey hot
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by cashcity: 10:10pm On Feb 22
Poor animal tryin to defend its kids. It's really unfair how we don't have sympathy to other animals especially the ones with younger ones struggling to be a good mother.
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:10pm On Feb 22
This one na burutai them they chop them
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by christejames(m): 10:10pm On Feb 22
She killed it herself or she just took pictures with it...
Everything in those pictures reek of food for the Ogas at the top.
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 10:10pm On Feb 22
Murderer! Kill BH u won’t, its to be killing innocents civets protecting their babies
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by cerowo(f): 10:10pm On Feb 22
she tried
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by aniblue(m): 10:11pm On Feb 22
this one na master's food
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by Illegal44: 10:11pm On Feb 22
Nice one and you're so pretty
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by TallPck1: 10:11pm On Feb 22
sirugos:
I wish same. But how are we sure INEC has not been compromised?
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by Samogbo1(m): 10:11pm On Feb 22
hmmm
NwaAmaikpe:
Thank God u r bk, oya dey roll am like b4... lol!
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:12pm On Feb 22
That's good.
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by softRay(m): 10:12pm On Feb 22
1
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by Davindal(m): 10:13pm On Feb 22
Kai! Bloggers can lie eh!! All these paid publicity for 5 mins fame.
I didn't say she can't. I know female colleagues who are as fearful as civilians, though we have amazons in heart amongst us: but this very one is a lie.
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by Cooleasy(m): 10:15pm On Feb 22
cashcity:God bless you!
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by tofolo(m): 10:15pm On Feb 22
Bros.....
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by charles2044: 10:16pm On Feb 22
Fear can't even allow her to touch the dead body of the animal
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by okey777(m): 10:16pm On Feb 22
Next time, don't kill any creature with babies
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by nothernstar: 10:17pm On Feb 22
It's called edi-abali
|Re: Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) by mikebrown92: 10:17pm On Feb 22
she kill common animal dey pose for picx
you better enter sambisa abi nah benue make u go kill BH or Xmen.
