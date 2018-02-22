Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Soldier, Faith Ogochukwu Kills African Civet In Her Farm (Photos) (23564 Views)

Our old post about Faith



A female Nigerian soldier Faith Ogochukwu who won the hearts of many Nigerians. After she shows the world that she can do it all. Aside from working as a defender of Nigeria, the soldier is also a successful farmer.



Today, Faith caught and killed the animal below with her bare hands.



A chat with Faith by Mandynews.com, the gallant soldier said she caught the animal with her bare hands



"It was actually with small ones, so it refused to go because of the babies. That was how i caught it and my sister used cutlass on the head"



Source:



Madam say the truth and shame the devil, are you the one that killed this Civet? Madam say the truth and shame the devil, are you the one that killed this Civet? 40 Likes

That's an African Civet OP edit 2 Likes







Naija soldiers sef,

Why did she kill that octopus? Why did she kill that octopus? 11 Likes 4 Shares

Oh why? You just murdered this beautiful creature. 2 Likes

My hapiness is that come nxt year bubu is going back to daura 3 Likes

And some men cannot kill chicken. 5 Likes 1 Share

Africans love to kill 2 Likes 1 Share

That is why she is a military woman, strong and powerful, but why the pic with the car .

see thiis woman o..

.

Hmmmmmm

Confused

Ahh...see double meat for oga. 1 Like

Job well done. Before u go here say d animal don chop her battalion money. 2 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:







Why did she kill that octopus? Drop am as e ey hot 2 Likes

Poor animal tryin to defend its kids. It's really unfair how we don't have sympathy to other animals especially the ones with younger ones struggling to be a good mother. 39 Likes 4 Shares

This one na burutai them they chop them

She killed it herself or she just took pictures with it...





Everything in those pictures reek of food for the Ogas at the top.

Murderer! Kill BH u won’t, its to be killing innocents civets protecting their babies 9 Likes

she tried

this one na master's food

Nice one and you're so pretty

sirugos:

My hapiness is that come nxt year bubu is going back to daura



I wish same. But how are we sure INEC has not been compromised? I wish same. But how are we sure INEC has not been compromised?





NwaAmaikpe:







Naija soldiers sef,

Why did she kill that octopus?

Thank God u r bk, oya dey roll am like b4... lol! hmmmThank God u r bk, oya dey roll am like b4... lol! 1 Like

That's good.

1

Kai! Bloggers can lie eh!! All these paid publicity for 5 mins fame.



I didn't say she can't. I know female colleagues who are as fearful as civilians, though we have amazons in heart amongst us: but this very one is a lie.

cashcity:

Poor animal tryin to defend its kids. It's really unfair how we don't have sympathy to other animals especially the ones with younger ones struggling to be a good mother. God bless you! God bless you! 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







Naija soldiers sef,

Why did she kill that octopus? Bros.....

Fear can't even allow her to touch the dead body of the animal

Next time, don't kill any creature with babies 7 Likes

It's called edi-abali 1 Like