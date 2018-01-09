₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 09 January 2018 at 08:48 AM
|University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by Timekeeper: 5:28am
Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission ( NUC ), Prof. Adamu Abubakar Abdulrasheed on Monday said that reports showing ratings of universities in Nigeria by NUC are fake.
Abdulrasheed said that NUC had not conducted no such exercise for many years now .
The NUC boss stated this while fielding questions from journalists after 2018 budget defence session with the senate committee on Tertiary Education and TETFUND .
He said that NUC has just constituted a high powered committee headed by the erstwhile Executive Secretary, Professor Peter Okebukola to advise the Commission on the ranking of Nigeria universities.
He noted that a group of people would use social media to publish fake ‘ranking of Nigerian Universities.
He said, “The NUC has constituted a high powered committee to reposition Nigerian Universities.’
“They include prominent academics to help produce good, quality post graduate studies.”
“The Committee which is chaired by former Executive Secretary, Professor Peter Okebukola will help to review our curriculum for Nigeria Universities.’
“NUC has not ranked any University for several years. The Committee will advise us on ranking of Universities because we have not done that for several years”, he explained .
He added that the NUC has drafted a document that will reduce academic period for PhDs to a minimum of three years.
He also disclosed that Universities in Nigeria were being positioned to ensure that PhD holders would be retained after graduation, saying, other African Universities have expressed their readiness to cooperate with Nigeria.
http://thenationonlineng.net/university-ratings-years-fake-says-nuc/amp/
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by BlackAfrican: 5:56am
I knew it cos the so-called rankings had high variance and standard deviations.
Why we thrive in publishing false information is what I can't grab.
Federal universities rock anyhow Sha...
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by simplemach(m): 7:11am
The only thing I believe in this country now is the one that happen in my presence.
Jeez, lies everywhere......
I won't be surprised to wake up one day and be told that the sun that has been shining for the past two years is fake
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by sabama007(f): 7:12am
Oya, give us the original rating and not Buhari Rating.
I think it's better NUC posts the ratings and it's basis on their official website either monthly or quarterly
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by ebujany(m): 7:12am
So all this 1st position the conheads have been dragging has been fake......
Conheads and dragging
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by veacea: 7:12am
Na wa ooooooo
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by Libkid(m): 7:12am
there was a country.lies everywhere!
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by Chivasex: 7:13am
Is there anything in Nigeria that isn't really fake, even including this present government
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by DonFreshmoney(m): 7:13am
How does that concern university graduates? We don't give a bleep about the ratings.. na ratings go make guys get job after graduation. Whole lot of BS.
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by AntiWailer: 7:13am
Useless people.
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by otabuko(m): 7:13am
Probitas Doctrina please
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by FerrytimCharis: 7:13am
So if they have not been ranking. Who is?
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by cutestphysically(f): 7:13am
Everything about Nigeria is fake. Even the air we breathe.
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by samijay8(m): 7:13am
And some had already shouted over the fake rating
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by nairaman66(m): 7:13am
Nigeria is useless to the core! The garbage in this country is too much!!
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by bqlekan(m): 7:14am
Tooor! Na now them know? They will soon tell us our certificates are fake and all we've been thought don't exist.
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by SalamRushdie: 7:14am
Nigerian Federal and state universities are not universities but rather compounds for producing half baked graduates and at most times derail their destinies instead of helping to build it.
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by darling4real1: 7:14am
We dont need to be told!!!! Just start ranking them now
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by BruncleZuma: 7:14am
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by thefunclubenterprise(m): 7:15am
Always knew they were fake, crafted by one idiot in his cubicle using an outdated PC with I better pass my neighbour generator.
And we were killing ourselves arguing and using them as defence in those good old university days.
I remember when uniben was ranked first my friends in other schools had it hot from me, especially UI. My defence went down when uniben became 7th one time, and from that day it was fake to me (don't call me bias)
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by eshietIntrepid(m): 7:17am
Then do come up with the real NUC rating if not the fake ones will keep coming up. Most of the illegal activities is make possible owing to govt dullness.
NUC has not conducted universities rating for years now ,yet! you people kept quiet for this long.
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 7:17am
Imagine covenant university being rated more than many prestigious universities.
If only these peddlers know how these things are done, they will know that it will take covenant and co many years of doing the right things to get to that.
UNN has never gone below the third position yet I kept seeing 7th from these fools.
Mumu dem gang
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by ebujany(m): 7:19am
University of Ibadan Nairaland students will be like
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by darkid1(m): 7:21am
InyinyaAgbaOku:
Not again.
You do know there is the webometric ranking every year right...
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by triple996(m): 7:25am
Nawawoo
Dis country self
So all d rating r fake
Chaii!!! !!
And u r proud to say it
We r backward nt just as a country
Bt even psychologically
Nigeria needs to evolve
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by talk2emma: 7:26am
This is laughable
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by uglyafonja: 7:28am
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by ajbabs(m): 7:28am
Hj
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by ipodstinks: 7:30am
ebujany:Dopemu
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by kaluxy007(m): 7:32am
Fuvk Buhari, fuvk Nigeria education system, bleep Nigeria as a whole Fuvk Buhari, fuvk Nigeria education system, bleep Nigeria as a whole
|Re: University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC by ipodstinks: 7:36am
SalamRushdie:All these private university student sha. So you that is full baked, you no get shame and you keep posting on half baked public school site. Go sit down one side.
