Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake, Says NUC (5670 Views)

University Ratings Over The Years Are Fake - NUC / My Course Was Unaccredited By NUC. What's Next? / Candidates Should NOT Buy Post-utme Forms As Post UTME Remains Cancelled-nuc (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Abdulrasheed said that NUC had not conducted no such exercise for many years now .

The NUC boss stated this while fielding questions from journalists after 2018 budget defence session with the senate committee on Tertiary Education and TETFUND .

He said that NUC has just constituted a high powered committee headed by the erstwhile Executive Secretary, Professor Peter Okebukola to advise the Commission on the ranking of Nigeria universities.

He noted that a group of people would use social media to publish fake ‘ranking of Nigerian Universities.

He said, “The NUC has constituted a high powered committee to reposition Nigerian Universities.’

“They include prominent academics to help produce good, quality post graduate studies.”

“The Committee which is chaired by former Executive Secretary, Professor Peter Okebukola will help to review our curriculum for Nigeria Universities.’

“NUC has not ranked any University for several years. The Committee will advise us on ranking of Universities because we have not done that for several years”, he explained .

He added that the NUC has drafted a document that will reduce academic period for PhDs to a minimum of three years.

He also disclosed that Universities in Nigeria were being positioned to ensure that PhD holders would be retained after graduation, saying, other African Universities have expressed their readiness to cooperate with Nigeria.





http://thenationonlineng.net/university-ratings-years-fake-says-nuc/amp/ Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission ( NUC ), Prof. Adamu Abubakar Abdulrasheed on Monday said that reports showing ratings of universities in Nigeria by NUC are fake.Abdulrasheed said that NUC had not conducted no such exercise for many years now .The NUC boss stated this while fielding questions from journalists after 2018 budget defence session with the senate committee on Tertiary Education and TETFUND .He said that NUC has just constituted a high powered committee headed by the erstwhile Executive Secretary, Professor Peter Okebukola to advise the Commission on the ranking of Nigeria universities.He noted that a group of people would use social media to publish fake ‘ranking of Nigerian Universities.He said, “The NUC has constituted a high powered committee to reposition Nigerian Universities.’“They include prominent academics to help produce good, quality post graduate studies.”“The Committee which is chaired by former Executive Secretary, Professor Peter Okebukola will help to review our curriculum for Nigeria Universities.’“NUC has not ranked any University for several years. The Committee will advise us on ranking of Universities because we have not done that for several years”, he explained .He added that the NUC has drafted a document that will reduce academic period for PhDs to a minimum of three years.He also disclosed that Universities in Nigeria were being positioned to ensure that PhD holders would be retained after graduation, saying, other African Universities have expressed their readiness to cooperate with Nigeria. 1 Like

I knew it cos the so-called rankings had high variance and standard deviations.



Why we thrive in publishing false information is what I can't grab.



Federal universities rock anyhow Sha... 6 Likes

The only thing I believe in this country now is the one that happen in my presence.



Jeez, lies everywhere......





I won't be surprised to wake up one day and be told that the sun that has been shining for the past two years is fake 15 Likes 2 Shares

Oya, give us the original rating and not Buhari Rating.



I think it's better NUC posts the ratings and it's basis on their official website either monthly or quarterly 1 Like 2 Shares

So all this 1st position the conheads have been dragging has been fake......







Conheads and dragging 5 Likes

Na wa ooooooo

there was a country.lies everywhere!

Is there anything in Nigeria that isn't really fake, even including this present government 7 Likes

How does that concern university graduates? We don't give a bleep about the ratings.. na ratings go make guys get job after graduation. Whole lot of BS. 2 Likes

Useless people.

Probitas Doctrina please

So if they have not been ranking. Who is?

Everything about Nigeria is fake. Even the air we breathe.

And some had already shouted over the fake rating

Nigeria is useless to the core! The garbage in this country is too much!!

Tooor! Na now them know? They will soon tell us our certificates are fake and all we've been thought don't exist. 1 Like

Nigerian Federal and state universities are not universities but rather compounds for producing half baked graduates and at most times derail their destinies instead of helping to build it. 1 Like

We dont need to be told!!!! Just start ranking them now 1 Like





And we were killing ourselves arguing and using them as defence in those good old university days.

I remember when uniben was ranked first my friends in other schools had it hot from me, especially UI. My defence went down when uniben became 7th one time, and from that day it was fake to me (don't call me bias) Always knew they were fake, crafted by one idiot in his cubicle using an outdated PC with I better pass my neighbour generator.And we were killing ourselves arguing and using them as defence in those good old university days.I remember when uniben was ranked first my friends in other schools had it hot from me, especially UI. My defence went down when uniben became 7th one time, and from that day it was fake to me (don't call me bias) 6 Likes

Then do come up with the real NUC rating if not the fake ones will keep coming up. Most of the illegal activities is make possible owing to govt dullness.



NUC has not conducted universities rating for years now ,yet! you people kept quiet for this long. 1 Like

Imagine covenant university being rated more than many prestigious universities.

If only these peddlers know how these things are done, they will know that it will take covenant and co many years of doing the right things to get to that.



UNN has never gone below the third position yet I kept seeing 7th from these fools.

Mumu dem gang 3 Likes







University of Ibadan Nairaland students will be like University of Ibadan Nairaland students will be like

InyinyaAgbaOku:

Imagine covenant university being rated more than many prestigious universities.

If only these peddlers know how these things are done, they will know that it will take covenant and co many years of doing the right things to get to that.



UNN has never gone below the third position yet I kept seeing 7th from these fools.

Mumu dem gang

Not again.



You do know there is the webometric ranking every year right... Not again.You do know there is the webometric ranking every year right... 2 Likes

Nawawoo

Dis country self

So all d rating r fake

Chaii!!! !!

And u r proud to say it

We r backward nt just as a country

Bt even psychologically

Nigeria needs to evolve

This is laughable

Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...





Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...







Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...



Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...







Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...







Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...





Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...





Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...





Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...







Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...







Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...







Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...







Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...





Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...





Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...





Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake...









Afonjas and fake statistics....... I always know that all this statistics Afonjas are producing here are all fake... 1 Like

Hj

ebujany:

So all this 1st position the conheads have been dragging has been fake......







Conheads and dragging Dopemu Dopemu

Fuvk Buhari, fuvk Nigeria education system, bleep Nigeria as a whole Fuvk Buhari, fuvk Nigeria education system, bleep Nigeria as a whole Fuvk Buhari, fuvk Nigeria education system, bleep Nigeria as a wholeFuvk Buhari, fuvk Nigeria education system, bleep Nigeria as a whole