|Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 12:51pm
Requirements
MSc
1. A minimum of Second Class Upper (2.1)
qualification in their first degree or a Second Class
Lower (2.2) with relevant industry experience
2. Must have completed the mandatory National
Youth Service (NYSC)
3. Must be computer literate
4. Possession of 5 O/level credits including English
Language.
PhD
1. Must have completed the mandatory National
Youth Service (NYSC)
2. Must be computer literate
3. A minimum of Second Class Lower (2.2) in their
first degree and a good second degree certificate;
4. Must submit a research proposal relevant to the oil
and gas industry (of not more than 5 pages) to
include: Topic, introduction, objective,
methodology and mode of data collection;
5. Applicants must also include their masters degree
project
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 12:51pm
Selection Process, Criteria & Requirements
PTDF scholarships are highly competitive and only candidates who are outstanding across the board are selected. A selection committee will be constituted to assess applications using the following criteria;
Academic merit as evidenced by quality of degrees, full academic transcripts, other professional qualifications acquired, and relevant publications to be referenced by applicant (PhD applicants only)
Membership of professional bodies
The viability of the study/research plan.
Applicants are required to make a case for their scholarship by submitting a statement of purpose (maximum 500 words) stating the reason(s) they want to undertake the study, the relevance of the proposed study to the industry and its expected impact on national development.
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 12:53pm
Requirements Documents
Applicants are advised to scan copies of the following documents and attach to their online application forms:
First Degree Certificate or Statement of Result
NYSC discharge certificate
WAEC/GCE/SSCE/NECO results as well as the PIN numbers on the application forms to enable PTDF view the O’level results on the relevant website).
Recent Passport Photograph
Local Government Identification Letter
Master’s Degree Certificate (PhD Applicants only)
Evidence of membership of professional associations
*Candidates who successfully scale through the first round of screening will be requested to submit their transcripts; all applicants are therefore advised to prepare their transcripts for submission in anticipation of such a request.
Source: http://ptdf.gov.ng/2017-2018-ptdf-scholarship-scheme-overseas-local/
cc: Seun, lalasticlala
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by IstandWitBuhari: 12:54pm
I thought the application has since closed for ptdf ?
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 12:56pm
KEY STUFF ON PTDF UNITED KINGDOM SCHOLARSHIP
1. Deadline of application is April 28th, 2018. Apply through the following link: http://ptdf.flexisaf.com/
2. Candidates with minimum of 2.2 in a related discipline can apply for MSc
3. Candidates with minimum of 2.2 in their BSc and Merit i.e PhD grade in their MSc can apply for PhD.
4. Candidates who successfully scale through the first round of screening will be requested to submit their transcripts; all applicants are therefore advised to prepare their transcripts for submission in anticipation of such a request.
5. You are restricted to choose 15 UK universities and some selected courses. Check the universities and courses here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wSwGyzSe5u62rkVnlxl6NxINC9ZjxMp0/view
6. You have the responsibility to secure admission by yourself which would boost your chances. This is unlike France/China/Germany/ scholarship program which PTDF is solely responsible for admission.
6. Check the previous thread to help you out
http://www.nairaland.com/3444534/2017-2018-ptdf-scholarship-scheme
http://www.nairaland.com/3712836/2017-2018-ptdf-scholarship-check
7. For further information on scholarships and empowerment programs come to http://facebook.com/dmainmanfoundation and like the page to get updates.
From DMainMan
PTDF Scholar
CEO DMainMan and Zeltney Enterprises/Consult,
https://facebook.com/dmainmanfoundation/
https://dmainmanconsult.com/
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 12:58pm
LIST OF APPROVED 15 UNIVERSITIES AND COURSES FOR SPONSORSHIP
1. Heriot Watt University
M.Sc
Renewable Energy EngineeringPetroleum Engineering
Reservoir Evaluation and Management
Water and Environmental Management
MEng Chemical Engineering
Oil and Gas Technology)
Petroleum Geosciences
Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters
PhD Research Areas at the Institute of Petroleum Engineering
PhD Research Areas at the Energy Academy
PhD Research Areas at the Institute of Mechanical, Process, and Energy Engineering
PhD Research Areas at the Institute of Sensors, Signals and Systems
2. Dundee University
M.Sc
Data Engineering
Renewable Energy and Environmental Modelling
Geotechnical Engineering
Oil & Gas Law and Policy
International Oil and Gas Management
Energy Oil and Gas Economics
Energy Finance
Petroleum Taxation and Finance
Managing in the Energy Industries
Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters
Data Systems Engineering
Renewable Energy
Environmental Modelling
Environmental Law
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 1:01pm
3. Newcastle University
M.Sc
Pipeline Engineering
Subsea Engineering and Management
Offshore Engineering
Petroleum Geochemistry
Civil Engineering
Chemical Engineering with Sustainable Engineering
Environmental Engineering
Geographic Information Science
Chemical Engineering
Chemical Engineering with Process Control
Mechanical Engineering with Bio-Engineering
Marine Technology with Offshore Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Electrical Power Engineering
Electrical/Electronic Engineering
Electronics & Computer Engineering
Computer Science
Operations, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Renewable Energy, Enterprise and Management (REEM)
Subsea Engineering and Management
Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters
Geomatics
Marine Technology
Materials Engineering
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 1:02pm
4. University of Manchester
M.Sc
Advanced Process Integration and Design
Corrosion Control, Engineering
Petroleum Geoscience for Reservoir Development and Production
Petroleum Exploration Geoscience
Reliability Engineering and Asset Management
Pollution and Environmental Control
Computer Science
Software Engineering
Chemical Engineering
Petroleum Engineering
Computer Systems Engineering
Civil Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Mechatronic Engineering
Electrical/Electronic Engineering
Biotechnology
Operations, Project and Supply Chain Management
Reliability Engineering and Asset Management
Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters
Petroleum Exploration Geoscience
Petroleum Engineering
Biotechnology
Multi-scale modelling
Composite Materials
Environmental Geochemistry and Geomicrobiology
Structural and Petrological Geoscience
Petroleum geoscience for reservoir development & production
Renewable energy & Clean Technology
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 1:03pm
5. University of Salford
M.Sc
Petroleum and Gas Engineering
Data Science
Business Information System
Safety, Health and Environment
Environmental Public Health
Control Systems & Engineering
Biochemistry
Gas Engineering and Management
Environmental Assessment and Management
Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters
Gas Engineering
Safety, Health and Environment
Business Information System
Petroleum and Gas Engineering
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 1:05pm
6. University of Birmingham
M.Sc
Biochemical Engineering
Air pollution Management and Control
Geotechnical Engineering and Management
Chemical Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Mechanical & Material Engineering
Materials Engineering
Civil Engineering
Maths & Computer Engineering
Computer & Software Engineering
Geology
Electrical/Electronic Engineering
Environmental Geology
Environmental Science
Biochemistry
Advanced Chemical Engineering
Advanced Computer Science
Biochemical Engineering
Chemistry
Civil Engineering and Management
Electronic and Computer Engineering
Electronic, Electrical and Systems Engineering
Occupational Health, Safety and Environment
Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters
Hydrogen and Fuel cells
Atmospheric Air Pollution
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 1:09pm
7. Cranfield University
M.Sc
Advanced Materials
Petroleum Chemistry and Technology
Computational Fluid Dynamics
Gas Turbine Technology
Process Systems Engineering
Environmental Engineering
Energy and Power
Energy Systems and Thermal Processes
Flow Assurance for Oil & Gas Production
Renewable Energy
Subsea Oil and Gas Exploitation
Offshore and Ocean Technology with Pipeline Engineering
Offshore Engineering
Offshore and Ocean Technology with Risk Management
Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters
Risk and Resilience
Energy and Power
Pipeline Engineering
Materials
Corrosion
Pipelines
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 1:10pm
8. University of Liverpool
M.Sc
Petroleum Reservoir Geoscience
Telecommunications and Wireless Systems
Biomedical Engineering
Environmental Sciences
Chemistry for Sustainable Energy
Civil Engineering
Computer Science & Electronic Engineering
Electrical/Electronic Engineering
Project Management – Oil and Gas
Energy and Power Systems
Operations and Supply Chain Management
Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters
Earth and Ocean Sciences
Maritime Engineering
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 1:11pm
9. Imperial College London
M.Sc
Engineering Fluid Mechanics for Offshore, Coastal and Built Environment
Nanomaterials
Petroleum Engineering
Geology & Geophysics
Petroleum Geosciences
Computing
Chemical Engineering
Maths & Computer Science
Electrical/Electronic Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Materials Science & Engineering
Civil and Environmental Engineering
Environmental Engineering and Business Management
Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters
Petroleum Engineering
Carbonate Sedimentology
Basin and Structures
Rock Mechanics
Environmental Quality
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 1:15pm
10. King’s College London
M.Sc
Computer System Engineering with Management
Advanced Software Engineering with Management
Environmental Monitoring and Management
Global Air Pollution and Health: Management and Science
Biochemistry
Computer Science
Electronic and Information Engineering
Advanced Computing with Management
Computing and Internet Systems
Computing and Security
Intelligent Systems
Computational Finance
Data Science
Electronic Engineering with Management
Robotics
Telecommunications and Internet Technologies
Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters
Imaging and Biomedical Engineering
Pollution Control
Software Engineering
Physics
Mathematics
Chemistry
Informatics
AI Planning
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 1:18pm
11. University College London
M.Sc
Geophysical Hazards
Energy Systems and Data Analytics
Chemical Process Engineering
Computer Science
Electrical/Electronic Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Civil Engineering
Biochemical Engineering
Chemical Engineering
Environmental Geosciences
Geology
Global Management of Natural Resources
Energy Systems and Data Analytics
Environmental Systems Engineering
Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters
Chemical Engineering
Environmental Design Engineering
Hazards Mitigation
Environmental Monitoring
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 1:20pm
12. University of Nottingham
M.Sc
Sustainable Energy Engineering
Energy Process System Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Civil Engineering
Environmental Engineering
Electrical Engineering & Renewable Energy Systems
Chemical Engineering with Environmental Engineering
Electrical Engineering
Electronic & Computer Engineering
Chemical Engineering
Environmental Science
Environmental Geosciences
Computer Science
Biotechnology
Biochemistry
Supply Chain and Operations Management
Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters
Carbon Capture and Storage
Process optimization
Sustainable Engineering Systems
Flow assurance
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 1:22pm
13. Robert Gordon University
MSc
Oil and Gas Law LLM/MSc
Oil and Gas Engineering
Oil and Gas Finance
Asset and Integrity Management
Offshore Engineering Systems
Subsea Engineering
I.T. for the Oil & Gas Industry
Drilling and Well Engineering
Purchasing & Supply Chain Management
Fracture Mechanics & Performance
Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters
Well Engineering
Production Optimisation in Unconventional & Complex Reservoirs
Flow Assurance
Produced Water Management
Environmental Sensing and Remediation
Mechanistic Models for Sand Transport
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by otoboson: 1:48pm
I just called flexisaf (those in charge of the PTDF scholarship), they said the portal is not online yet, but it will be live this evening. However, the guy said *'those who applied for France/Germany/China are ADVISED NOT TO APPLY for this one)'.*
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 1:51pm
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by DMainMan: 1:58pm
15. University of Portsmouth
M.Sc
Energy and Power System Management
Petroleum Engineering
Energy and Power System Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Petroleum & Gas Engineering
Engineering Geology
Energy and Power Systems Management
Electronic Engineering
Environmental Geology and Contamination
Geological and Environmental Hazards
Crisis and Disaster Management
Geographical Information Systems
Coastal and Marine Resource Management
Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters
Reservoir Engineering
Formation Evaluation
Engineering geology and natural hazards
Environmental processes and impacts
Crustal evolution
Engineering geology group
Geological hazards group
Disaster risk reduction group
Energy and resources group
Ecotoxicology and environmental monitoring group
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by beatmonster: 2:15pm
Please when is the local ptdf coming out?
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by stanisbaratheon: 2:51pm
WoW! Another one
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by MasterforceII: 3:13pm
otoboson:
Hello, did he tell you the reason why those who applied to France/Germany/China are not allowed to apply? Cos I would like to withdraw that application.
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by otoboson: 3:38pm
MasterforceII:I think they are 'allowed to' but 'ADVISED not to', I didn't ask for the reason behind the statement. But you can call them to confirm.
Scholarship Portal Help Desk
Email: flexisaf@ptdf.gov.ng
Phone (9AM - 5PM): 070-6941-4970, 081-0509-0295
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by freshniqqa(m): 3:41pm
.
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by MasterforceII: 4:00pm
Will do. Thanks.
otoboson:
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by otoboson: 4:04pm
MasterforceII:Please drop whatever information you get from them here so that everyone will have access to it.
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by AnonyNymous(m): 4:07pm
They've already warned us on Nairaland that the UK isn't a good place to go if you want to be retained/work after graduation and I've heard the same from others too
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by wallmosh: 5:03pm
otoboson:
But the outcome of that is not out
|Re: Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom by wallmosh: 5:05pm
AnonyNymous:
Can you expatiate on this?
Moreso the link to that will be appreciated
