Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Apply For 2018/2019 PTDF PHD And Msc Overseas Scholarsip At The United Kingdom (5846 Views)

Apply for 2018/2019 PTDF Scholarship in Germany/France/China / 2017/2018 PTDF Scholarship Scheme (Overseas And Local) / 2016 PTDF Overseas Scholarship- Check If You Are Shortlisted For Exam (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Requirements



MSc



1. A minimum of Second Class Upper (2.1)

qualification in their first degree or a Second Class

Lower (2.2) with relevant industry experience

2. Must have completed the mandatory National

Youth Service (NYSC)

3. Must be computer literate

4. Possession of 5 O/level credits including English

Language.



PhD



1. Must have completed the mandatory National

Youth Service (NYSC)

2. Must be computer literate

3. A minimum of Second Class Lower (2.2) in their

first degree and a good second degree certificate;

4. Must submit a research proposal relevant to the oil

and gas industry (of not more than 5 pages) to

include: Topic, introduction, objective,

methodology and mode of data collection;

5. Applicants must also include their masters degree

project 7 Likes 3 Shares

Selection Process, Criteria & Requirements



PTDF scholarships are highly competitive and only candidates who are outstanding across the board are selected. A selection committee will be constituted to assess applications using the following criteria;



Academic merit as evidenced by quality of degrees, full academic transcripts, other professional qualifications acquired, and relevant publications to be referenced by applicant (PhD applicants only)

Membership of professional bodies

The viability of the study/research plan.

Applicants are required to make a case for their scholarship by submitting a statement of purpose (maximum 500 words) stating the reason(s) they want to undertake the study, the relevance of the proposed study to the industry and its expected impact on national development. 2 Likes

Requirements Documents



Applicants are advised to scan copies of the following documents and attach to their online application forms:



First Degree Certificate or Statement of Result

NYSC discharge certificate

WAEC/GCE/SSCE/NECO results as well as the PIN numbers on the application forms to enable PTDF view the O’level results on the relevant website).

Recent Passport Photograph

Local Government Identification Letter

Master’s Degree Certificate (PhD Applicants only)

Evidence of membership of professional associations

*Candidates who successfully scale through the first round of screening will be requested to submit their transcripts; all applicants are therefore advised to prepare their transcripts for submission in anticipation of such a request.



Source:



cc: Seun, lalasticlala Applicants are advised to scan copies of the following documents and attach to their online application forms:First Degree Certificate or Statement of ResultNYSC discharge certificateWAEC/GCE/SSCE/NECO results as well as the PIN numbers on the application forms to enable PTDF view the O’level results on the relevant website).Recent Passport PhotographLocal Government Identification LetterMaster’s Degree Certificate (PhD Applicants only)Evidence of membership of professional associations*Candidates who successfully scale through the first round of screening will be requested to submit their transcripts; all applicants are therefore advised to prepare their transcripts for submission in anticipation of such a request.Source: http://ptdf.gov.ng/2017-2018-ptdf-scholarship-scheme-overseas-local/ cc: Seun, lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

I thought the application has since closed for ptdf ? 1 Like

KEY STUFF ON PTDF UNITED KINGDOM SCHOLARSHIP



1. Deadline of application is April 28th, 2018. Apply through the following link:



2. Candidates with minimum of 2.2 in a related discipline can apply for MSc



3. Candidates with minimum of 2.2 in their BSc and Merit i.e PhD grade in their MSc can apply for PhD.



4. Candidates who successfully scale through the first round of screening will be requested to submit their transcripts; all applicants are therefore advised to prepare their transcripts for submission in anticipation of such a request.



5. You are restricted to choose 15 UK universities and some selected courses. Check the universities and courses here:



6. You have the responsibility to secure admission by yourself which would boost your chances. This is unlike France/China/Germany/ scholarship program which PTDF is solely responsible for admission.



6. Check the previous thread to help you out



http://www.nairaland.com/3444534/2017-2018-ptdf-scholarship-scheme



http://www.nairaland.com/3712836/2017-2018-ptdf-scholarship-check



7. For further information on scholarships and empowerment programs come to



From DMainMan

PTDF Scholar

CEO DMainMan and Zeltney Enterprises/Consult,

https://facebook.com/dmainmanfoundation/

https://dmainmanconsult.com/ 1. Deadline of application is April 28th, 2018. Apply through the following link: http://ptdf.flexisaf.com/ 2. Candidates with minimum of 2.2 in a related discipline can apply for MSc3. Candidates with minimum of 2.2 in their BSc and Merit i.e PhD grade in their MSc can apply for PhD.4. Candidates who successfully scale through the first round of screening will be requested to submit their transcripts; all applicants are therefore advised to prepare their transcripts for submission in anticipation of such a request.5. You are restricted to choose 15 UK universities and some selected courses. Check the universities and courses here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wSwGyzSe5u62rkVnlxl6NxINC9ZjxMp0/view 6. You have the responsibility to secure admission by yourself which would boost your chances. This is unlike France/China/Germany/ scholarship program which PTDF is solely responsible for admission.6. Check the previous thread to help you out7. For further information on scholarships and empowerment programs come to http://facebook.com/dmainmanfoundation and like the page to get updates.From DMainManPTDF ScholarCEO DMainMan and Zeltney Enterprises/Consult, 1 Like

LIST OF APPROVED 15 UNIVERSITIES AND COURSES FOR SPONSORSHIP





1. Heriot Watt University



M.Sc



Renewable Energy EngineeringPetroleum Engineering

Reservoir Evaluation and Management

Water and Environmental Management

MEng Chemical Engineering

Oil and Gas Technology)

Petroleum Geosciences



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters



PhD Research Areas at the Institute of Petroleum Engineering

PhD Research Areas at the Energy Academy

PhD Research Areas at the Institute of Mechanical, Process, and Energy Engineering

PhD Research Areas at the Institute of Sensors, Signals and Systems



2. Dundee University



M.Sc



Data Engineering

Renewable Energy and Environmental Modelling

Geotechnical Engineering

Oil & Gas Law and Policy

International Oil and Gas Management

Energy Oil and Gas Economics

Energy Finance

Petroleum Taxation and Finance

Managing in the Energy Industries



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters



Data Systems Engineering

Renewable Energy

Environmental Modelling

Environmental Law

3. Newcastle University



M.Sc



Pipeline Engineering

Subsea Engineering and Management

Offshore Engineering

Petroleum Geochemistry

Civil Engineering

Chemical Engineering with Sustainable Engineering

Environmental Engineering

Geographic Information Science

Chemical Engineering

Chemical Engineering with Process Control

Mechanical Engineering with Bio-Engineering

Marine Technology with Offshore Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Power Engineering

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Electronics & Computer Engineering

Computer Science

Operations, Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Renewable Energy, Enterprise and Management (REEM)

Subsea Engineering and Management



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters



Geomatics

Marine Technology

Materials Engineering

4. University of Manchester



M.Sc



Advanced Process Integration and Design

Corrosion Control, Engineering

Petroleum Geoscience for Reservoir Development and Production

Petroleum Exploration Geoscience

Reliability Engineering and Asset Management

Pollution and Environmental Control

Computer Science

Software Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Computer Systems Engineering

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronic Engineering

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Biotechnology

Operations, Project and Supply Chain Management

Reliability Engineering and Asset Management



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters



Petroleum Exploration Geoscience

Petroleum Engineering

Biotechnology

Multi-scale modelling

Composite Materials

Environmental Geochemistry and Geomicrobiology

Structural and Petrological Geoscience

Petroleum geoscience for reservoir development & production

Renewable energy & Clean Technology

5. University of Salford



M.Sc



Petroleum and Gas Engineering

Data Science

Business Information System

Safety, Health and Environment

Environmental Public Health

Control Systems & Engineering

Biochemistry

Gas Engineering and Management

Environmental Assessment and Management



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters





Gas Engineering

Safety, Health and Environment

Business Information System

Petroleum and Gas Engineering

6. University of Birmingham



M.Sc



Biochemical Engineering

Air pollution Management and Control

Geotechnical Engineering and Management

Chemical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechanical & Material Engineering

Materials Engineering

Civil Engineering

Maths & Computer Engineering

Computer & Software Engineering

Geology

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Environmental Geology

Environmental Science

Biochemistry

Advanced Chemical Engineering

Advanced Computer Science

Biochemical Engineering

Chemistry

Civil Engineering and Management

Electronic and Computer Engineering

Electronic, Electrical and Systems Engineering

Occupational Health, Safety and Environment



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters



Hydrogen and Fuel cells

Atmospheric Air Pollution

7. Cranfield University



M.Sc



Advanced Materials

Petroleum Chemistry and Technology

Computational Fluid Dynamics

Gas Turbine Technology

Process Systems Engineering

Environmental Engineering

Energy and Power

Energy Systems and Thermal Processes

Flow Assurance for Oil & Gas Production

Renewable Energy

Subsea Oil and Gas Exploitation

Offshore and Ocean Technology with Pipeline Engineering

Offshore Engineering

Offshore and Ocean Technology with Risk Management



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters





Risk and Resilience

Energy and Power

Pipeline Engineering

Materials

Corrosion

Pipelines

8. University of Liverpool



M.Sc



Petroleum Reservoir Geoscience

Telecommunications and Wireless Systems

Biomedical Engineering

Environmental Sciences

Chemistry for Sustainable Energy

Civil Engineering

Computer Science & Electronic Engineering

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Project Management – Oil and Gas

Energy and Power Systems

Operations and Supply Chain Management



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters



Earth and Ocean Sciences

Maritime Engineering

9. Imperial College London





M.Sc



Engineering Fluid Mechanics for Offshore, Coastal and Built Environment

Nanomaterials

Petroleum Engineering

Geology & Geophysics

Petroleum Geosciences

Computing

Chemical Engineering

Maths & Computer Science

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Materials Science & Engineering

Civil and Environmental Engineering

Environmental Engineering and Business Management



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters



Petroleum Engineering

Carbonate Sedimentology

Basin and Structures

Rock Mechanics

Environmental Quality

10. King’s College London



M.Sc



Computer System Engineering with Management

Advanced Software Engineering with Management

Environmental Monitoring and Management

Global Air Pollution and Health: Management and Science

Biochemistry

Computer Science

Electronic and Information Engineering

Advanced Computing with Management

Computing and Internet Systems

Computing and Security

Intelligent Systems

Computational Finance

Data Science

Electronic Engineering with Management

Robotics

Telecommunications and Internet Technologies



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters



Imaging and Biomedical Engineering

Pollution Control

Software Engineering

Physics

Mathematics

Chemistry

Informatics

AI Planning

11. University College London



M.Sc



Geophysical Hazards

Energy Systems and Data Analytics

Chemical Process Engineering

Computer Science

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Biochemical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Environmental Geosciences

Geology

Global Management of Natural Resources

Energy Systems and Data Analytics

Environmental Systems Engineering



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters



Chemical Engineering

Environmental Design Engineering

Hazards Mitigation

Environmental Monitoring

12. University of Nottingham



M.Sc



Sustainable Energy Engineering

Energy Process System Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Environmental Engineering

Electrical Engineering & Renewable Energy Systems

Chemical Engineering with Environmental Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronic & Computer Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Environmental Science

Environmental Geosciences

Computer Science

Biotechnology

Biochemistry

Supply Chain and Operations Management



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters



Carbon Capture and Storage

Process optimization

Sustainable Engineering Systems

Flow assurance

13. Robert Gordon University



MSc



Oil and Gas Law LLM/MSc

Oil and Gas Engineering

Oil and Gas Finance

Asset and Integrity Management

Offshore Engineering Systems

Subsea Engineering

I.T. for the Oil & Gas Industry

Drilling and Well Engineering

Purchasing & Supply Chain Management

Fracture Mechanics & Performance



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters



Well Engineering

Production Optimisation in Unconventional & Complex Reservoirs

Flow Assurance

Produced Water Management

Environmental Sensing and Remediation

Mechanistic Models for Sand Transport

I just called flexisaf (those in charge of the PTDF scholarship), they said the portal is not online yet, but it will be live this evening. However, the guy said *'those who applied for France/Germany/China are ADVISED NOT TO APPLY for this one)'.*

14. University of Birmingham



M.Sc



Biochemical Engineering

Air pollution Management and Control

Geotechnical Engineering and Management

Chemical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechanical & Material Engineering

Materials Engineering

Civil Engineering

Maths & Computer Engineering

Computer & Software Engineering

Geology

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Environmental Geology

Environmental Science

Biochemistry

Advanced Chemical Engineering

Advanced Computer Science

Biochemical Engineering

Chemistry

Civil Engineering and Management

Electronic and Computer Engineering

Electronic, Electrical and Systems Engineering

Occupational Health, Safety and Environment



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters



Hydrogen and Fuel cells

Atmospheric Air Pollution

15. University of Portsmouth





M.Sc



Energy and Power System Management

Petroleum Engineering

Energy and Power System Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Petroleum & Gas Engineering

Engineering Geology

Energy and Power Systems Management

Electronic Engineering

Environmental Geology and Contamination

Geological and Environmental Hazards

Crisis and Disaster Management

Geographical Information Systems

Coastal and Marine Resource Management



Ph.D. Research Fields/Groups/Clusters



Reservoir Engineering

Formation Evaluation

Engineering geology and natural hazards

Environmental processes and impacts

Crustal evolution

Engineering geology group

Geological hazards group

Disaster risk reduction group

Energy and resources group

Ecotoxicology and environmental monitoring group

Please when is the local ptdf coming out?

WoW! Another one

otoboson:

I just called flexisaf (those in charge of the PTDF scholarship), they said the portal is not online yet, but it will be live this evening. However, the guy said *'those who applied for France/Germany/China are ADVISED NOT TO APPLY for this one)'.*

Hello, did he tell you the reason why those who applied to France/Germany/China are not allowed to apply? Cos I would like to withdraw that application. Hello, did he tell you the reason why those who applied to France/Germany/China are not allowed to apply? Cos I would like to withdraw that application.



Our mission is to provide our customers with simple and affordable pawn loans to meet their urgent financial needs whilst delivering excellent customer service as well as forming lifetime relationships.

We also offer these services: Payday Loans, Sales, Purchase of items and Buybacks.



You can check our website ET Money Shop is a pawnshop in Lagos which is intended to serve the various financial needs of people who need urgent funds to settle immediate needs. Its operation is to give out secured loans to individuals and organizations that collateralize the loan with personal items.Our mission is to provide our customers with simple and affordable pawn loans to meet their urgent financial needs whilst delivering excellent customer service as well as forming lifetime relationships.We also offer these services: Payday Loans, Sales, Purchase of items and Buybacks.You can check our website www.etmoneyshop.com for more info or Visit us at 2, Tokunbo Alli street, Off Toyin street, Ikeja. You can also call us on 08189221144, 08189221133.

MasterforceII:





Hello, did he tell you the reason why those who applied to France/Germany/China are not allowed to apply? Cos I would like to withdraw that application. I think they are 'allowed to' but 'ADVISED not to', I didn't ask for the reason behind the statement. But you can call them to confirm.

Scholarship Portal Help Desk

Email: flexisaf@ptdf.gov.ng

Phone (9AM - 5PM): 070-6941-4970, 081-0509-0295 I think they are 'allowed to' but 'ADVISED not to', I didn't ask for the reason behind the statement. But you can call them to confirm.Scholarship Portal Help DeskEmail: flexisaf@ptdf.gov.ngPhone (9AM - 5PM): 070-6941-4970, 081-0509-0295

.





otoboson:



I think they are 'allowed to' but 'ADVISED not to', I didn't ask for the reason behind the statement. But you can call them to confirm.

Scholarship Portal Help Desk

Email: flexisaf@ptdf.gov.ng

Phone (9AM - 5PM): 070-6941-4970, 081-0509-0295 Will do. Thanks.

MasterforceII:

Will do. Thanks.



Please drop whatever information you get from them here so that everyone will have access to it. Please drop whatever information you get from them here so that everyone will have access to it.

and I've heard the same from others too They've already warned us on Nairaland that the UK isn't a good place to go if you want to be retained/work after graduationand I've heard the same from others too 3 Likes

otoboson:

I just called flexisaf (those in charge of the PTDF scholarship), they said the portal is not online yet, but it will be live this evening. However, the guy said *'those who applied for France/Germany/China are ADVISED NOT TO APPLY for this one)'.*

But the outcome of that is not out But the outcome of that is not out