4:47pm
The Police Command in Rivers says “boys” of late Johnson Igwedibia, aka Don Waney, are regrouping to cause more mayhem in Omoku, Ogba/Ndoni/Egbema Local Government Area and its environs.
The command’s Spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed this in Port Harcourt on Tuesday while speaking to newsmen.
He revealed that intelligence reports showed that the “boys” were regrouping for further killings of innocent persons.
The late Igwedibia, a cultist and terror, had on Jan. 1 killed 23 persons that were returning from crossover night church service in Omoku.
He was equally shot and killed on Jan. 7 at his hideout in Enugu.
Gov. Nysom Wike had in a state broadcast on Tuesday morning charged the command to fish out notorious criminals in Rivers and bring them to justice.
Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the police would “go underground” as well as intensify intelligence gathering to arrest notorious criminals in Rivers.
He appealed to the public to assist the police with meaningful information that could lead to the arrest of criminals in their communities.
“The public should be security conscious and at alert on what is going on in their environment,” Omoni said.
The spokesman said the numerical strength of anti-terror, anti-kidnapping, anti-cultism and anti-robbery units deployed to Omoku in the wake of the Omoku massacre would not be reduced until the community became safe.
https://politicsngr.com/breaking-don-wanis-boys-regrouping-avenge-leaders-death-police/
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by Airforce1(m): 4:49pm
|Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by Evablizin(f): 4:54pm
They should fight them until they are totally destroyed,no peace for the wicked.
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by Brightology2(m): 4:55pm
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by baralatie(m): 4:55pm
|Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by princechurchill(m): 5:21pm
Without politicians their won't be cultist because na their boys during election
|Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by JONNYSPUTE(m): 5:24pm
Haba police,protect the omoku people na,abi una dey fear?
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by Amarabae(f): 5:28pm
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by Fxmanager(m): 6:35pm
|Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by Mariangeles: 6:38pm
The bad thing about those evil cultists is that, even if you kill them all remaining only one, that one would still attack...
They are totless puppy dogs
They will be met by the same fate as their useless Don.
Don't know why Ogba people love cultism so much
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by northvietnam(m): 6:39pm
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by temmypotter(m): 6:40pm
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by ibkgab001: 6:41pm
Yes kill them all
Yes kill them all
|Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by Snow02(m): 6:41pm
blood everywhere God where is this our 9ja heading to??
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by congorasta: 6:42pm
|Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by Afam4eva(m): 6:42pm
They should sha not bring their madness into Egbema.
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by matmat(m): 6:42pm
Ok....Omoku and environs don suffer
Ok....Omoku and environs don suffer
|Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by Freshbank: 6:42pm
Remove d DON in his name because DONS don't die... As 4 his followers they should get a life, destroy d Shepherd d sheep will lack coordination
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by greiboy(m): 6:42pm
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by salaboiz(m): 6:42pm
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by Edopesin(m): 6:42pm
|Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by dontbothermuch: 6:43pm
Drop your weapons & embrace peace or
Hunger & death will embrace you
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by YelloweWest: 6:46pm
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by Namt: 6:47pm
|Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by Curry30: 6:47pm
Cultists like ATEKE TOM, ASARI & co did it and now they all calmed their heads down.
Don Wanny calm down e no gree, dem beg am e no hear, govt give am amnesty e no gree.
ATEKE beg am him no gree...now where him dey?
Shame on these stupid cultists who want to follow in his footsteps.
PITY
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by Boyooosa(m): 6:48pm
Re: Don Wani's Boys Regrouping To Cause Mayhem In Omoku, Egbema - Police by bigpicture001: 6:49pm
