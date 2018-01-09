@POLITICSNGR



The Police Command in Rivers says “boys” of late Johnson Igwedibia, aka Don Waney, are regrouping to cause more mayhem in Omoku, Ogba/Ndoni/Egbema Local Government Area and its environs.



The command’s Spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed this in Port Harcourt on Tuesday while speaking to newsmen.



He revealed that intelligence reports showed that the “boys” were regrouping for further killings of innocent persons.



The late Igwedibia, a cultist and terror, had on Jan. 1 killed 23 persons that were returning from crossover night church service in Omoku.



He was equally shot and killed on Jan. 7 at his hideout in Enugu.



Gov. Nysom Wike had in a state broadcast on Tuesday morning charged the command to fish out notorious criminals in Rivers and bring them to justice.



Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the police would “go underground” as well as intensify intelligence gathering to arrest notorious criminals in Rivers.



He appealed to the public to assist the police with meaningful information that could lead to the arrest of criminals in their communities.



“The public should be security conscious and at alert on what is going on in their environment,” Omoni said.



The spokesman said the numerical strength of anti-terror, anti-kidnapping, anti-cultism and anti-robbery units deployed to Omoku in the wake of the Omoku massacre would not be reduced until the community became safe.



