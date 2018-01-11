₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by Paretomaster(m): 5:49pm
Another armed robbery and kidnap kingpin, who participated in the New Year attack in Omoku, Rivers State was on Thursday, been paraded at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.
The 32-year-old suspect, Desmond Okotubo, who is a father of three, hails from Egbenma in Unelga Local Government Area of Rivers State.
He told newsmen in Abuja that, “the arrest and humiliation of the mother of Don Waney , coupled with the destruction of Waney’s mansions was the main reason for the New Year attack in Omoku.”
He also revealed, “that the plan to invade Omoku was hatched in Owerri, Imo State,” adding that Omoku vigilante group members were their original targets and not church worshippers.
Okotubo further explained that their decision to vent their anger on the worshippers came when they could not track down the vigilante group members.
He said vigilante members were instrumental to the arrest of Don Waney’s mother and tracing of his mansions for destruction by government.
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by Paretomaster(m): 5:54pm
Lalasticlala make it happen Abeg, see full Tory here.. ..
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by Blackfire(m): 5:55pm
It shall not be well with u....
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by Gracespecial101(m): 5:57pm
All this one's are story
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by Manhood85(m): 6:26pm
.
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by okosodo: 6:27pm
Now, una don know say crime no dey pay sha
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by princeSammyz: 7:16pm
Heartless
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by Lomprico2: 7:18pm
In an effort to determine the top security agency in Nigeria, the eminent judges narrowed the field to
three finalists: the SSS, the Army and the Nigeria Police Force. The three contenders were given the
task of catching a rabbit which was released into the forest assigned to each of them.
The SSS went into
the forest and placed animal informants everywhere! They questioned every plant and animal witness
and after three months of extensive investigation, they concluded that rabbits do not exist!
The Army
went into the forest. After two weeks without a capture, they burnt the forest down killing everything in
it, including the rabbit! They made no apologies. "The rabbit deserved it - why was it hiding?" they
thought to themselves.
The Nigeria Police went into the forest. They came out two hours later with a
badly beaten hyena! The hyena kept yelling, "Okay, Okay, I agree, I'm a rabbit, I'm a rabbit!!”
Somehow I don't believe his story.
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by abumeinben(m): 7:27pm
Coming through...
I see!
This guy na 32 yas old?
I'm beginning to agree with the poster above me.
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:27pm
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by greatface(m): 7:28pm
Truth or cooked up? I don't believe any.
Why would any sane human transfer an agression to innocent people to the extent of causing deaths.
No Humans Don't Do Such Only Animals Do.
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by purem(m): 7:28pm
Buh I thought the guy is dead na
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by Mememan: 7:28pm
[center][/center] ft
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by SalamRushdie: 7:28pm
Useless criminals next time when una see Lords chosen una go run
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by VocalWalls: 7:28pm
Hmmm
So the video of the demolition is even old?
And what's with arresting a mother? Even if na devil, he is over 18 and should answer for his crimes. Not his mom.
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by EastGold(m): 7:29pm
Criminal elements.
Bloody civilian
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by IYANGBALI: 7:29pm
Na dem sabi
Abeg na who get used condoms make him borrow me two
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by Snow02(m): 7:29pm
after booking space. I remember I have nothing useful to say I'm just gonna logout now
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by MasterKim: 7:30pm
Hatched in owerri
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by jamesZac: 7:30pm
princeSammyz:
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by Mariangeles: 7:32pm
For shedding innocent blood, you'll die thousands of times, even in death, you'll keep dying.
Your souls will never find Peace, the voices of those you killed will keep on crying out for judgment for your souls.
Then you all will realize the torment of the flesh is nothing compared to the torment of the soul.
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by Doerstech(m): 7:32pm
First..Why arrest his Mother?
Secondly this guy including his story looks like tales by moonlight.... believe NPF and believe anything
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by alexaletor: 7:33pm
Goodluck Jonathan for 2019!!!
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by majekdom2: 7:33pm
IYANGBALI:joke is void of intelligence... boring
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by Jwonder(m): 7:33pm
1
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by eddieguru(m): 7:33pm
eyes don clear....
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by wink2015: 7:34pm
STORY FOR THE GODS.
HE WHO LIVE BY THE SWORD! DIE BY THE SWORD!
Don Waney death is a lesson to people who believe in violence.
Now Rivers state and Nigeria can heave a sea of relief.
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by princeade86(m): 7:34pm
kill them straight instead of charging them to court that we won't hear the feedback
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by skulgen: 7:34pm
Nonsense
And thts y u wasted lives u cant give.
I saw a fallen Chosen mopol member in his uniform, that was when I knew their end was near, im not a chosen member but i believe something abt them.
God decided to revenge fast.
If u re a robber, rob while u still hav grace cos u will surely be caught someday, but pls pls and pls stop the killings.
Why kill me to take whts not urs. Y?
Taking wht belongs to me is bad enof but y kill me join, this goes to every other criminal out there.
Rob since thts ur hobby but dnt kill, once blood is involved, u will become Cane.
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by Machinegun91(m): 7:35pm
Kill those blind idiots before buhari and his family will die
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by IYANGBALI: 7:35pm
majekdom2:ns you sabi, carry the matter put for head go grave
|Re: The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 7:36pm
an Evans in the Makpn
