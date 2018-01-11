Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / The Arrest Of Don Waney's Mother Was Why We Killed Worshippers In Omoku– Okotubo (21199 Views)

The 32-year-old suspect, Desmond Okotubo, who is a father of three, hails from Egbenma in Unelga Local Government Area of Rivers State.



He told newsmen in Abuja that, “the arrest and humiliation of the mother of Don Waney , coupled with the destruction of Waney’s mansions was the main reason for the New Year attack in Omoku.”



He also revealed, “that the plan to invade Omoku was hatched in Owerri, Imo State,” adding that Omoku vigilante group members were their original targets and not church worshippers.



Okotubo further explained that their decision to vent their anger on the worshippers came when they could not track down the vigilante group members.



He said vigilante members were instrumental to the arrest of Don Waney’s mother and tracing of his mansions for destruction by government.







Lalasticlala make it happen Abeg, see full Tory here.. .. 1 Like 1 Share

It shall not be well with u.... 19 Likes 1 Share

All this one's are story 1 Like 1 Share

Now, una don know say crime no dey pay sha 1 Like

Heartless

Somehow I don't believe his story. 136 Likes 21 Shares





I see!



This guy na 32 yas old?



I'm beginning to agree with the poster above me. Coming through...I see!This guy na 32 yas old?I'm beginning to agree with the poster above me. 7 Likes

Truth or cooked up? I don't believe any.



Why would any sane human transfer an agression to innocent people to the extent of causing deaths.



No Humans Don't Do Such Only Animals Do. 1 Like

Buh I thought the guy is dead na

Useless criminals next time when una see Lords chosen una go run 1 Like

Hmmm



So the video of the demolition is even old?



And what's with arresting a mother? Even if na devil, he is over 18 and should answer for his crimes. Not his mom.

Criminal elements.





Hatched in owerri

princeSammyz:

Heartless

For shedding innocent blood, you'll die thousands of times, even in death, you'll keep dying.

Your souls will never find Peace, the voices of those you killed will keep on crying out for judgment for your souls.

Then you all will realize the torment of the flesh is nothing compared to the torment of the soul. 2 Likes

First..Why arrest his Mother?



Secondly this guy including his story looks like tales by moonlight.... believe NPF and believe anything

Goodluck Jonathan for 2019!!! 2 Likes

IYANGBALI:

Na dem sabi





Abeg na who get used condoms make him borrow me two joke is void of intelligence... boring joke is void of intelligence... boring 4 Likes

eyes don clear....

STORY FOR THE GODS.



HE WHO LIVE BY THE SWORD! DIE BY THE SWORD!



Don Waney death is a lesson to people who believe in violence.



Now Rivers state and Nigeria can heave a sea of relief. 2 Likes

kill them straight instead of charging them to court that we won't hear the feedback 1 Like

And thts y u wasted lives u cant give.



I saw a fallen Chosen mopol member in his uniform, that was when I knew their end was near, im not a chosen member but i believe something abt them.



God decided to revenge fast.



If u re a robber, rob while u still hav grace cos u will surely be caught someday, but pls pls and pls stop the killings.



Why kill me to take whts not urs. Y?



Taking wht belongs to me is bad enof but y kill me join, this goes to every other criminal out there.

Rob since thts ur hobby but dnt kill, once blood is involved, u will become Cane. 3 Likes 1 Share

Kill those blind idiots before buhari and his family will die

majekdom2:

joke is void of intelligence... boring ns you sabi, carry the matter put for head go grave ns you sabi, carry the matter put for head go grave