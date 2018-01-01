₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by Angelanest: 6:12pm
It would have been a sad tale for a family who experienced a ghastly motor accident while traveling back from Christmas celebration from the eastern part of the country. According to reports, the accident occurred along Ore road after the driver tried to dodge a pothole as the front tyre got busted.
The car veered off the highway and landed in a ditch with all the occupants coming out with any injuries.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/family-survives-accident-car-fell-ditch-dodging-pothole-photos.html
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by Angelanest: 6:13pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by Evablizin(f): 6:14pm
God is great and He holds the key to everyone's life,once it is not your time to die,the enemy is planning and working in vain.
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by livinus009(m): 6:17pm
Miraculous
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by Homeboiy: 6:23pm
Lahilahi ilala
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by Alariwo2: 6:26pm
It won't pass olori pelebes.. na their way
Modified: I said it...they were returning from the village to their London
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by imhotep: 6:27pm
Alariwo2:To no mans land
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by Alariwo2: 6:33pm
imhotep:
Nope..
To land of gods and right thinking Yorubas.
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by imhotep: 6:51pm
Alariwo2:The land remains no mans land.
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by Beremx(f): 6:56pm
I witnessed an accident two days ago on my way to Lagos from the east along the Benin bypass. The car lost control somersaulted thrice. Thank God the occupants of the car survived. I was like. " Is this how an accident happens "?
Thank God they survived!
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by raker300: 6:58pm
Alariwo2:rebuke this level of afonjarism
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by rifasenate11(m): 6:59pm
Beremx:
the Honda pilot that was been discussed in the other thread right? but they said the father died
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by rifasenate11(m): 7:01pm
Beremx:
the Honda pilot that was been discussed in the other thread right? but they said the father died
link: http://www.nairaland.com/4279747/man-survives-ghastly-accidentcar-somersaults#64043593
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by Beremx(f): 7:06pm
rifasenate11:Not a Honda Pilot but a Peaguot car. No one died. They all came out without serious injuries.
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by Nutase(f): 7:07pm
Alhamdulilah
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by ekems2017(f): 8:33pm
Its not yet their time to die.
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by TwoBottles(m): 8:33pm
No one can cheat death, it is the true enemy and it always wins in the end.
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by Brunosamel(m): 8:33pm
Praise the lord
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by enigma2007(m): 8:33pm
Alariwo2:
You are a fool! All for likes.. Ode oshi
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by SIaye: 8:33pm
if you've watched final destination, then you would have known you can't cheat death, no one escapes death, you can only evade it temporarily but it will get you!
FINAL DESTINATION...
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by staystrong(m): 8:34pm
space for lease,but we aware of my son kamoru,he is a motherfucker
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by gentlezypher(f): 8:34pm
God is great.
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by afbstrategies: 8:34pm
Thank God for them. But they need to proceed to the nearest hospital and check themselves out.
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by asatemple(f): 8:36pm
It can only be God
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by Funkybabee(f): 8:38pm
God is wonderful
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by CaptainJeffry: 8:38pm
Get those kids to hospital asap. God is great.
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by abike12(f): 8:38pm
thank God for them
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by Rscotty55: 8:38pm
Thank God ooo...
But how una take dey do am...Before I read story finish cum comment Na second page my comments dey fall put ooo...una wey dey read n comment still dey fall for front page una dey try o
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by emeijeh(m): 8:39pm
God did it!
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by Honestagbons(m): 8:39pm
God is great,if God say yes,no one can yes no,congratulations to d families
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by asatemple(f): 8:40pm
Thank You Lord. It can only be God
|Re: Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS by CaptainGOOD: 8:41pm
Thank God
