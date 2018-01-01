Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Family Cheats Death After Their Car Fell Into A Ditch While Dodging Pothole.PICS (3807 Views)

The car veered off the highway and landed in a ditch with all the occupants coming out with any injuries.



According to reports, the accident occurred along Ore road after the driver tried to dodge a pothole as the front tyre got busted. The car veered off the highway and landed in a ditch with all the occupants coming out with any injuries.

God is great and He holds the key to everyone's life,once it is not your time to die,the enemy is planning and working in vain.

Miraculous 5 Likes 1 Share

Lahilahi ilala

It won't pass olori pelebes.. na their way



Modified: I said it...they were returning from the village to their London 4 Likes

To no mans land

Nope..

To land of gods and right thinking Yorubas.

The land remains no mans land.

I witnessed an accident two days ago on my way to Lagos from the east along the Benin bypass. The car lost control somersaulted thrice. Thank God the occupants of the car survived. I was like. " Is this how an accident happens "?



Thank God they survived! 2 Likes

rebuke this level of afonjarism

I witnessed an accident two days ago on my way to Lagos from the east along the Benin bypass. The car lost control somersaulted thrice. Thank God the occupants of the car survived. I was like. " Is this how an accident happens "?

Thank God they survived!



Thank God they survived!

the Honda pilot that was been discussed in the other thread right? but they said the father died

I witnessed an accident two days ago on my way to Lagos from the east along the Benin bypass. The car lost control somersaulted thrice. Thank God the occupants of the car survived. I was like. " Is this how an accident happens "?



Thank God they survived!

http://www.nairaland.com/4279747/man-survives-ghastly-accidentcar-somersaults#64043593

Not a Honda Pilot but a Peaguot car. No one died. They all came out without serious injuries.

Alhamdulilah 1 Like

Its not yet their time to die. 1 Like

No one can cheat death, it is the true enemy and it always wins in the end.

Praise the lord 2 Likes

You are a fool! All for likes.. Ode oshi

if you've watched final destination, then you would have known you can't cheat death, no one escapes death, you can only evade it temporarily but it will get you!



FINAL DESTINATION...

God is great.

Thank God for them. But they need to proceed to the nearest hospital and check themselves out.

It can only be God

God is wonderful

Get those kids to hospital asap. God is great.

thank God for them

Thank God ooo...



But how una take dey do am...Before I read story finish cum comment Na second page my comments dey fall put ooo...una wey dey read n comment still dey fall for front page una dey try o

God did it!

God is great,if God say yes,no one can yes no,congratulations to d families

Thank You Lord. It can only be God