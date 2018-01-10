Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Mixes Co-worker’s Rice With Indian Hemp, Rapes Her (7786 Views)

The accused, a resident of No. 24, Afari-Ogun St., Ikeja, is standing trial on a charge of rape.



The accused, according to Prosecutor Benson Emuerhi, committed the offence on Dec. 24, 2017.



Emuerhi alleged that the accused raped the 22-year-old victim, who works in the same factory with him after drugging her.



“On the 24th of December 2017, Eno drugged his female co-worker after he offered her rice which he had earlier mixed with Indian hemp.



“The victim started feeling dizzy after eating the rice while the accused assaulted her by penetrating her (private parts),’’ he said.



The offence contravened Sections 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



Rape carries life imprisonment in Lagos State.



The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.



In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Bolanle Osunsanmi granted the accused bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.



Osunsanmi said the sureties must be gainfully employed while one of them must be a blood relation and should also show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the government.



She adjourned the case until April 16 for mention.



(NAN)



if you want to control d spread of weed in the society, use herbicides 1 Like

That lady is what the yorubas call abolonjeku, tifun loran, Onijekuje oshi. How can you eat igbo and rice and not notice. When its not vegetable soup. 13 Likes



PMWSpirit:

That lady is what the yorubas call abolonjeku, tifun loran, Onijekuje oshi. How can you eat igbo and rice and not notice. When its not vegetable soup. unfair criticism 17 Likes

NgcoboP:

unfair criticism

what's unfair bro, there's no way you will add igbo to food that you won't taste or smell it, ever eaten brownies, noodles and igbo, beans and igbo. The only free pass you can get with igbo and any food without really noticing it is with vegetables and that's even for a someone who is absolutely ignorant about how igbo tastes and smells when mixed with food. I stand on it she's abolonjeku and tifun loran what's unfair bro, there's no way you will add igbo to food that you won't taste or smell it, ever eaten brownies, noodles and igbo, beans and igbo. The only free pass you can get with igbo and any food without really noticing it is with vegetables and that's even for a someone who is absolutely ignorant about how igbo tastes and smells when mixed with food. I stand on it she's abolonjeku and tifun loran 10 Likes 1 Share

Crime doesn't pay. Before you commit that crime, stop and think of the pains you are about to cause; your friends and families that will run around to clean your mess; your future, job and your relationship with other people. Think also about the spiritual consequences.

Overcome temptations, resist the devil and he will flee from you.

But you must first surrender your life to Jesus Christ before you can be an over comer 7 Likes

Rape has always been a global epidemic because of the way a lot of men reason - you would be shocked to read their minds.



Females too should be less trusting. Being paranoid by default is far safer.



This idiot now has to shell a lot on legal fees, 300k on bail, disruption of his life all because he didn't invest in a prostitute instead of using force.



If he's guilty, I pray he gets a life sentence.



#Say No To Rape# 12 Likes

Some guys eh, i wonder the way people thinks when they want a to commit crime against humanity

PMWSpirit:

That lady is what the yorubas call abolonjeku, tifun loran, Onijekuje oshi. How can you eat igbo and rice and not notice. When its not vegetable soup. You're saying this because you're familiar with weed wella.





Trust me, she won't notice anything (from experience) after spicing things up she'll just thin it's thyme (that's if he decided not to boil it first, then sieves it) even guys fell for this in skul. You're saying this because you're familiar with weed wella.Trust me, she won't notice anything (from experience) after spicing things up she'll just thin it's thyme (that's if he decided not to boil it first, then sieves it) even guys fell for this in skul. 11 Likes

let the law take its course..

Pishur or I don't believe it

Still beats me why people indulge in rape. Bro!!! If you can't control that urge, beat your meat off or go smash a hoe 4 Likes

Life imprisonment is too harsh for culprits.



What deters criminals is fear of apprehension and not stiff sentences.



The country already has tough sentences for crimes such as armed robbery but that activity is still relatively buoyant (depends on where you live) because clear up rates are not high enough.



Why should precious tax payers money be wasted on feeding a rapist for life? 1 Like

I don't really blame him...sometimes we think with our dickss... But God forbid my cucumber pushes me to rape a lady 1 Like

It's high time people became high conscious of what they eat.

I don't understand. Why grant him bail? What's the point? What if you think he can't meet the bail terms, but ends up meeting them?



He escapes punishment and the victim is left to go fuçk herself, right?



He could have spent the money used in buying rice to get a cheap prostitute, if he was so sex-starved. But he decided to act like an animal, so why not treat him like one? This goat deserves to be castrated.

PMWSpirit:

what's unfair bro, there's no way you will add igbo to food that you won't taste or smell it, ever eaten brownies, noodles and igbo, beans and igbo. The only free pass you can get with igbo and any food without really noticing it is with vegetables and that's even for a someone who is absolutely ignorant about how igbo tastes and smells when mixed with food. I stand on it she's abolonjeku and tifun loran

you are saying this because you are a rapist and an Igbo addict. not everybody knows the taste of Igbo. speak only for yourself and stop using hasty generalization. no be everybody Sabi how Igbo dey taste, some people will just think it's thyme.



to think u didn't condemn the act of rape or the rapist baffles me.



so her offence was she was hungry or maybe not , and she trusted her colleague enough to eat his food only to be accused by a rapist that its her fault for eating the food!! you are saying this because you are a rapist and an Igbo addict. not everybody knows the taste of Igbo. speak only for yourself and stop using hasty generalization. no be everybody Sabi how Igbo dey taste, some people will just think it's thyme.to think u didn't condemn the act of rape or the rapist baffles me.so her offence was she was hungry or maybe not , and she trusted her colleague enough to eat his food only to be accused by a rapist that its her fault for eating the food!! 4 Likes

PMWSpirit:

That lady is what the yorubas call abolonjeku, tifun loran, Onijekuje oshi. How can you eat igbo and rice and not notice. When its not vegetable soup.

Do you know the level of hunger in the land? Do you know the level of hunger in the land? 1 Like

see waiting konji dy cause Chai... I pity the girl sha

the life imprisonment part weak me o,him for go commit the crime for ogun state instead of lagos.

OhGeeBee:



You're saying this because you're familiar with weed wella.





Trust me, she won't notice anything (from experience) after spicing things up she'll just thin it's thyme (that's if he decided not to boil it first, then sieves it) even guys fell for this in skul.

No mind am. Like he has not heard storied of guys eating food mixed with weed and going haywire No mind am. Like he has not heard storied of guys eating food mixed with weed and going haywire 2 Likes

Wake people up before it becomes too late. Chicken, Fish, Snails, etc are better alternatives.

Iru awon Omo irole aiye wo ni yi gan sef ... Mo sure pe dem no go fit bail am ... 300k after 5 minute okrikpokri.. Babu lakaiye

In my opinion that girl must be lying. Igbo will spoil the taste of the rice so badly that u can't eat it. The story is fishy.

LIFE IMPRISONMENT..... now we are talking!!

Hmm