Introduced at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Vivo set the standards and defines a new era in mobile interaction with its futuristic in-display fingerprint smartphone



The in-display fingerprint technology supported by Synaptics supports multiple interfaces which are activated only when needed. In its workings, a GUI will show up on the screen when needed while it looks like a regular display when not called up to function. An indicator asks you to place a finger on it to unlock your or while using got mobile payment purposes.



This technology is heralded as better and more convenient than other authentication options currently available to smartphones without sacrificing design or simplicity.



In a press release which went out today, Alex Song, Senior Vice President of Vivo said;



“With our efforts in extensive consumer research and long-term R& investment, Vivo is well positioned to pioneer the development of fingerprint scanning technology. We first presented a prototype of our fingerprint scanning solution at MWC Shanghai 2017 based on an ultrasonic sensor, and have remained committed to realizing our vision for future smartphones"

Today’s showcase of a ready-to-produce in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone featuring an optical fingerprint sensor is a big leap forward in bringing consumers this long-awaited, futuristic mobile experience. We are very excited to make it available to consumers soon”







Now I can buy note 4 UK used

Good



Now I can buy note 4 UK used





The note 4 is coming for sure, maybe a Note 8



The note 4 is coming for sure, maybe a Note 8
Ask God and it shall be given unto you

Who fit dash me this phone

Baba even small Leagoo I dey try buy since last year money never reach

Nice one



I thought samsung would av produced it first tho.

this is a game changer. now there is a prototype to trend this year. another hike in phone price but back placed fingerprints phones price won't shift.

Nokia 6 has that feature already.

this is a game changer. now there is a prototype to trend this year. another hike in phone price but back placed fingerprints phones price won't shift.
Samsung moving the finger print scanner to the back made the phone look like low grade Chinese phones. I'm hoping they will take after vivo, until then, I'm quite satisfied with my year old S7 edge duos.

Nice one. China again

non of Vivo parts dey nigerian market... What are talking about?

Nice one

Who fit dash me this phone

You get am , dash am another Yam leg Slay Queen....

I don't see what d big deal is





Instead of me to buy that thing, I rather make my own phone

Apple had never intended to embed fingerprint scanners under the display.



They'd always wanted to do Face ID from the moment they bought PrimeSense many years ago.



Phil Schiller said as much months ago.

Vivo introduce it Samsung and Apple go trend and make billions with it, All those big brands are just taking the advantage of all this innovative small brand.



God please help me I must not be a small person on Earth big people will just use your idea to fuel their greatness, some small people are behind Dangote. 2 Likes





Nokia 6 has that feature already. this is on-screen fingerprint not front fingerprint scanner like you have in nokia 6

Iro na ni gbo gbo eee



I wont throw away this infinix until something bad happens.



But if na the Alex song wey i dey reason be VP true true ...i might just change my mind

Cool

Mtcheew. Attention seeking third rate phone manufacturer trying to get noticed by referencing big giants aka Samsung and Apple. You think Samsung won't have done it if they wanted to years ago.



BTW, what is vivo again. Don't tell me it's a afterthought product of Volvo dabbling in phone manufacturing.

China shaaa

Dem don try

Nice one



I thought samsung would av produced it first tho.

Baba God give me money

Please check out my blog and comment .



The note 4 is coming for sure, maybe a Note 8



Ask God and it shall be given unto you Is it God that gives phone to people...

Maybe it's God who also manufactured the on-screen fingerprint scanning technology...

Is it God that gives phone to people...
Maybe it's God who also manufactured the on-screen fingerprint scanning technology...
That's why we only know how to consume and review in Nigeria...

Nice

I wonder the kinda dreams these guys in developed countries have when they go to bed.



I'm sure its not the type we have down here.



Some nights you have to choose between "sweating" or letting "mosquitoes" have their meal.



God bless Nigeria Politicians. 3 Likes 1 Share

face id still in the making