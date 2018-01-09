₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,942,102 members, 4,018,469 topics. Date: Thursday, 11 January 2018 at 09:03 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning (7423 Views)
Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner / See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 / Vivo Beats Apple To An Under-display Fingerprint Scanner (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by 247TechBlog(m): 3:51pm On Jan 10
As have previously been touted in rumors spanning as far back as November, Vivo, a young smartphone brand based out of Dongguan in China, has come up with the world’s first in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone.
Introduced at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Vivo set the standards and defines a new era in mobile interaction with its futuristic in-display fingerprint smartphone
The in-display fingerprint technology supported by Synaptics supports multiple interfaces which are activated only when needed. In its workings, a GUI will show up on the screen when needed while it looks like a regular display when not called up to function. An indicator asks you to place a finger on it to unlock your or while using got mobile payment purposes.
This technology is heralded as better and more convenient than other authentication options currently available to smartphones without sacrificing design or simplicity.
In a press release which went out today, Alex Song, Senior Vice President of Vivo said;
“With our efforts in extensive consumer research and long-term R& investment, Vivo is well positioned to pioneer the development of fingerprint scanning technology. We first presented a prototype of our fingerprint scanning solution at MWC Shanghai 2017 based on an ultrasonic sensor, and have remained committed to realizing our vision for future smartphones"Today’s showcase of a ready-to-produce in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone featuring an optical fingerprint sensor is a big leap forward in bringing consumers this long-awaited, futuristic mobile experience. We are very excited to make it available to consumers soon”
The availability of Vivo’s first in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone will be announced in early 2018.
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by 247TechBlog(m): 3:53pm On Jan 10
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by YoungRichRuler(m): 4:42pm On Jan 10
Good
Now I can buy note 4 UK used
5 Likes
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by 247TechBlog(m): 4:51pm On Jan 10
YoungRichRuler:
Please check out my blog and comment .
The note 4 is coming for sure, maybe a Note 8
Ask God and it shall be given unto you
1 Like
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by BabaOwen: 6:38pm On Jan 10
Who fit dash me this phone
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by CivilzedTyger(m): 7:54pm On Jan 10
BabaOwen:Baba even small Leagoo I dey try buy since last year money never reach
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by sinaj(f): 8:17pm On Jan 10
Nice one
I thought samsung would av produced it first tho.
1 Like
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by austinereds(m): 8:59pm On Jan 10
this is a game changer. now there is a prototype to trend this year. another hike in phone price but back placed fingerprints phones price won't shift.
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by DjAndroid: 10:35pm On Jan 10
Nokia 6 has that feature already.
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by Jethrolite(m): 7:00am
austinereds:Samsung moving the finger print scanner to the back made the phone look like low grade Chinese phones. I'm hoping they will take after vivo, until then, I'm quite satisfied with my year old S7 edge duos.
1 Like
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by QuitNotice(m): 7:32am
Nice one. China again
1 Like
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by Omuneizzy6(m): 7:32am
non of Vivo parts dey nigerian market... What are talking about?
1 Like
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by itzMizELo(f): 7:32am
K
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by vokwa: 7:33am
sinaj:
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by KingMicky3286: 7:33am
BabaOwen:
You get am , dash am another Yam leg Slay Queen....
1 Like
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by phlamesG(m): 7:33am
I don't see what d big deal is
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by Harrynight(m): 7:34am
Vivo?
Instead of me to buy that thing, I rather make my own phone
2 Likes
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by Neoteny(m): 7:35am
Apple had never intended to embed fingerprint scanners under the display.
They'd always wanted to do Face ID from the moment they bought PrimeSense many years ago.
Phil Schiller said as much months ago.
1 Like
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by OVA200(m): 7:35am
Vivo introduce it Samsung and Apple go trend and make billions with it, All those big brands are just taking the advantage of all this innovative small brand.
God please help me I must not be a small person on Earth big people will just use your idea to fuel their greatness, some small people are behind Dangote.
2 Likes
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by Dontripsy(m): 7:35am
this is on-screen fingerprint not front fingerprint scanner like you have in nokia 6
DjAndroid:
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by helphelp: 7:35am
Iro na ni gbo gbo eee
I wont throw away this infinix until something bad happens.
But if na the Alex song wey i dey reason be VP true true ...i might just change my mind
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by Donald7610: 7:36am
Cool
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by lanre316: 7:36am
Mtcheew. Attention seeking third rate phone manufacturer trying to get noticed by referencing big giants aka Samsung and Apple. You think Samsung won't have done it if they wanted to years ago.
BTW, what is vivo again. Don't tell me it's a afterthought product of Volvo dabbling in phone manufacturing.
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by kings09(m): 7:36am
China shaaa
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by swiz123(m): 7:36am
Dem don try
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by phlamesG(m): 7:37am
sinaj:sarah
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by ashawopikin(m): 7:37am
Baba God give me money
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by eezeribe(m): 7:38am
247TechBlog:Is it God that gives phone to people...
Maybe it's God who also manufactured the on-screen fingerprint scanning technology...
That's why we only know how to consume and review in Nigeria...
2 Likes
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by terrytileo: 7:39am
Nice
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by GreenCampaign: 7:44am
I wonder the kinda dreams these guys in developed countries have when they go to bed.
I'm sure its not the type we have down here.
Some nights you have to choose between "sweating" or letting "mosquitoes" have their meal.
God bless Nigeria Politicians.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by ikeokoye(m): 7:44am
face id still in the making
|Re: Vivo Beats Samsung & Apple To Introduce On-screen Fingerprint Scanning by cypruz(m): 7:44am
hmm and I am still here, commenting from from tecno m3 with broken screen glass, baba God just clear this world,with aliko,bush,and Zuckerberg make all of us come start afresh
2 Likes
Who Knows If Zain Has Started 3g Broadband Internet Connection? / Woo See The Tecno Camon C8 Play Heavy Games On Its 1gb RAM / Bbm For Android Live On My Galaxy Note2
Viewing this topic: maryann04, bily(m), DeutschJunge, Jabioro, bornolowu(m), phnibeogu, johnbull2017(m), bams2999(m), millionz, manmidtexy(m), ironheart(m), lalas14, 1zynnvn(m), lanre316, misB, zivility, PreciousBeauty(f), Sunrule3(m), Movingcoil(m), kinyor10, shakaz(m), Antoeni(m), jblack99, MrHyde, capspeter, Benjaniblinks(m), DrRoyce and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 154