One of the most anticipated new feature on a smartphone for 2017 actually didn't make it to any phone at all and that it the in-display finger print scanner. Apple and Samsung were on the forefront of this but none of them were able to get it right early enough. Samsung ended up moving the FPS to the back while Apple on the other hand used the controversial Face ID scanner instead.



It looks like we might be seeing this new tech on a smartphone next year as a biometrics firm called Synaptics just announced that it has developed the world's first in-display fingerprint scanner named the "Clear ID FS9500." Designed for phones with near bezel-free screens and the new on-screen scanner reads the user's fingerprint with a single touch on a specified part of the glass.



The firm also claims that the in-display fingerprint scanner is already undergoing mass production and will be used on a handset being manufactured by a "Top 5" smartphone manufacturer.



According to a statement by senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Division, Synaptics -Kevin Barber, he said;



"Consumers prefer fingerprint authentication on the front of the phone, and with the industry quickly shifting to bezel-free OLED infinity displays, the natural placement of the fingerprint sensor is in the display itself. Synaptics' Clear ID fingerprint sensors are faster, more convenient, and more secure than alternative biometrics, and this optical technology represents a major innovation shift and opportunity for the smartphone market."

Although no brand was actually mentioned aside the fact that it's one of the top 5 manufacturers, but synaptics might have just hinted the brand when it said "with the industry quickly shifting to bezel-free OLED infinity displays".



At the moment we still don't know for sure what the brand is but it's most likely Samsung as it's one of the top 5 with OLED display and one of the first to spot infinity display this year.

Na Wa O Wetin Go Cum Do D Ones We Don Buy. I guess same thing dat happened to ur Nokia fones.. will happen again I guess same thing dat happened to ur Nokia fones.. will happen again

with the Tcp hovering features in samsung device i beleive ther will be holographic control in phones soon 1 Like

Technology keeps on getting better everyday.

keep using ur old phone, only if u wish to upgrade at least fingerscanner is part of the 5th gen security changes

This is not for us tecno and infinix users..check 2022

What happens when the screen cracks and there's a mismatch in detecting your fingerprint? And coincidentally it's the only way to unlock your phone? 1 Like





WORDWORLD:





"THE TECHNOLOGY RAT RACE IS QUITE IMPRESSIVE AND AT THE SAME TIME DEMEANING.................................ON THE LONG RUN IT WOULD BE UNHEALTHY."



rozay12345 you can say that again and again and again. AND WHAT A PARADOX OF OUR AGE.



Almost every thing about the societal designs in this so called 'MODERN WORLD' is patterned to work on SPEED and "with an elimination of any PRINCIPLE of a HIGHER ORDER, and one might say to turn away from the HEAVENS in the pretext of conquering the EARTH" (Rene Guenon, Crisis of the Modern World) .



"Men are so embedded in MATERIAL THINGS as to be incapable of conceiving anything beyond them. The more they have sought to exploit matter, the more they have become its slaves, thus DOOMING themselves to ever increasing agitation without rule or objective, to a dispersion in pure multiplicity leading to final dissolution (meaning DISASTER)" (Rene Guenon, Crisis of the Modern World)



Hence, "HUMANITY IMPERIL" always SPEEDING and BLINDLY due to unnecessary MUTUAL RIVALRY leading us all on the "PATH TO DISASTER" all because of GREED and PRESTIGE which summation is EGOCENTRITISM. https://chomsky.info/20130604/







rozay12345, Have you been privilege to read a book title: King of the Castle, choice and responsibilty in the modern world, a MASTER PIECE by Charles Le Gai Eaton? (A must read book in a life time really. Like wise Crisis of the Modern world, Rene Guenon)



Let me quote a part that support your very INSIGHTFUL line of thought from the Charles Le Gai's master piece. But before I quote. Let us ask. Is it not mainly all about 'PRESTIGE' 'PRIDE' our race to buy, latest invention which utilization remains as basic functionality as the former?!



"Everything becomes a blur when you travel beyond a certain speed. Distant objects may still be clear in outline, but the blurred

foreground makes it impossible to attend to them. This landscape is unreal and the

passengers in the express train turn to their books, their thoughts or their private fantasies.



The subjectivism of our age has a good deal to do with this imprisonment in a speeding vehicle, and the fact that we made this vehicle ourselves, with all the tireless care that children give to a contrivance of wood and wire, does not save us from the sense of being trapped without hope of escape.



A further effect of such vertiginous (meaning so high that you feel sick and dizzy) speed is a kind of anaesthesia, entirely natural when the operation of the senses by which we normally make contact with our environment is suspended. With no opportunity to assimilate what is going on, our powers of assimilation are inevitably weakened and certain numbness sets in; nothing is fully savoured and nothing is properly understood. Even fear (which exists to forewarn us of danger) is suspended.



This would be so even if speed of change were the only factor involved, but the kind of environment in which a large part of humanity lives today ---the environment created by technology at the service of immediate, short-term needs – does much to intensify this effect. Outside of works of art which embody something beyond our physical needs, our own constructions bore us.



THOSE WHO, WHEN THEY HAVE BUILT SOMETHING AND ADMIRED THE FINISHED PRODUCT FOR A DECENT MOMENT, ARE READY TO PULL IT DOWN AND START ON SOMETHING NEW". (Charles Le Gai Eaton,King of the Castle, Choice and responsibility in the modern world)



Something 'NEW' which is not so much an improvement of the former, than a CONSUMERIST CULTURE of lack of contentment, a societal design reducing humans to like GLUTTONOUS PIGS, never satisfied, MATERIALISM hence world full of people so DEPRESSED and SAD living in a world that constantly invents ILLUSIONS which are no solutions to human affairs as to HEALTHY LIVING but a sharpening of our problems.







The quote gives some insights, i hope people are able to connect the dots as to the message being passed.

falcon01:

with the Tcp hovering features in samsung device i beleive ther will be holographic control in phones soon

This is good thou. But I think they can Still work on just making it a particular part of the screen/glass. If it can be the whole screen, that will be wicked.

Reediano:



What happens when the screen cracks and there's a mismatch in detecting your fingerprint? And coincidentally it's the only way to unlock your phone?





Biometric identities be it finger print or facial recognition are always secondary, so you will be forced to define another method of unlocking your fone. Biometric identities be it finger print or facial recognition are always secondary, so you will be forced to define another method of unlocking your fone. 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't even like the idea of finger print. Someone will just place you finger on the sensor while you are asleep. Lobatan! Phone opens. Everything hidden becomes revealed.

What happens when the screen cracks and there's a mismatch in detecting your fingerprint? And coincidentally it's the only way to unlock your phone?





there are always two ways i use iris for my phone but still got the option of pin there are always two ways i use iris for my phone but still got the option of pin