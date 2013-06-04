₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by Reediano(m): 8:03am On Dec 14
One of the most anticipated new feature on a smartphone for 2017 actually didn't make it to any phone at all and that it the in-display finger print scanner. Apple and Samsung were on the forefront of this but none of them were able to get it right early enough. Samsung ended up moving the FPS to the back while Apple on the other hand used the controversial Face ID scanner instead.
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by realmanarken(m): 8:10am On Dec 14
Na Wa O Wetin Go Cum Do D Ones We Don Buy.
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by guji12(m): 9:33am On Dec 14
realmanarken:I guess same thing dat happened to ur Nokia fones.. will happen again
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by falcon01: 3:34pm On Dec 14
with the Tcp hovering features in samsung device i beleive ther will be holographic control in phones soon
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by Evidence1000(m): 4:22pm On Dec 14
Technology keeps on getting better everyday.
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by Flexyshakur2: 4:34pm On Dec 14
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by nairalandic(m): 6:17pm On Dec 14
keep using ur old phone, only if u wish to upgrade at least fingerscanner is part of the 5th gen security changes
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by PetrePan(m): 10:37pm On Dec 14
This is not for us tecno and infinix users..check 2022
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by Franky826: 10:42pm On Dec 14
What happens when the screen cracks and there's a mismatch in detecting your fingerprint? And coincidentally it's the only way to unlock your phone?
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by WORDWORLD: 11:39pm On Dec 14
The quote gives some insights, i hope people are able to connect the dots as to the message being passed.
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by Reediano(m): 1:22am
Hahaha ...
Sammy taking technology to the next level
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by Nedsnow(m): 6:14am
This is good thou. But I think they can Still work on just making it a particular part of the screen/glass. If it can be the whole screen, that will be wicked.
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by falcon01: 6:55am
Reediano:samsung is legend
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by Olawalesadiq(m): 7:04am
na tecno go first do this feature... watch out
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by Reediano(m): 7:32am
Hahaha
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by yesloaded: 7:40am
My Siemens A35 Rocks
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by WemaAlat: 7:40am
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by BruncleZuma: 7:41am
This will probably be a Xiaomi feature next year.
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by Secur: 7:41am
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by Flexherbal(m): 7:42am
Happy 2018, in advance!
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by tstx(m): 7:43am
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by linearity: 7:44am
Biometric identities be it finger print or facial recognition are always secondary, so you will be forced to define another method of unlocking your fone.
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by Gkemz(m): 7:44am
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by Bueze93: 7:45am
OKON COME AND HEAR THIS
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by lovelylad(m): 7:47am
Back fingerprint scanner is the best for me
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by directonpc(m): 7:47am
Like those fake apps
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by MrRhymes101(m): 7:48am
Technology be improving day by day... wedding MC
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by FitnessDoctor: 7:49am
Consumers prefer fingerprint authentication on the front of the phone, and with the industry quickly shifting to bezel-free OLED infinity displays, the natural placement of the fingerprint sensor is in the display itself.
I still prefer my iphone. but nice improvement.
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by drlaykay(m): 7:49am
I don't even like the idea of finger print. Someone will just place you finger on the sensor while you are asleep. Lobatan! Phone opens. Everything hidden becomes revealed.
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by Esepayan(m): 7:50am
there are always two ways i use iris for my phone but still got the option of pin
|Re: Next Year Smartphones Might Spot In-screen Fingerprint Scanner by icedfire(m): 7:51am
please where did u get this quote from.. a book? share the ful article please
