₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,941,871 members, 4,017,767 topics. Date: Wednesday, 10 January 2018 at 08:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? (6036 Views)
Wole Ojo And Kehinde Bankole Are In A Relationship? (Photo) / Top 10 Richest Yoruba Actor And Actress And Their Net Worth 2017 / The Resemblance Between Kehinde Bankole & Chioma Chukwuka In Makeup Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by Bhelamblog: 5:42pm
Exclusive News From Ebiwali's Gossip Blog:
Ok, So Am Dropping this as its Hot, Actress and TV Host Kehinde Bankole is the latest baby mama in town, Ya, You heard that right, she just welcomed a cute baby in the UK, she's currently keeping it a deep secret but trust Ebiwali i got the gist first hand, No gossip is secret with me.
So as you know Months ago she was rumored to be pregnant but she neither denied or accept..
Time past, we moved, and News reaching me is that she has giving birth, and she's keeping it secret, Cos she knows the backlash she will recieve as a babymama..
Remember thats how Anna Banner and Yvvonne Nelson hid their own, till they couldn't hide it no more..
Anyway according to a friend close to her who said i should keep her name secret, the actress and the baby is doing fine and are currently in the UK.. You also recall she was in a rumored relationship with Actor Wale Ojo..
She seems to be good in keeping it secret, but things just got south.. And Boom i published it, Sorry, i can't keep my mouth shot.
Anyway Congrats to her and the baby..No need to hide. Expect Photos soon, Remember you read it from Ebiwali First.
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/actress-and-ex-beauty-queen-kehinde.html
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by dominique(f): 5:45pm
Congrats to her
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by unapapadeycraze: 5:55pm
Man wishes to fvck lady's pvssy buh another man was faster.
2 Likes
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by TheHistorian(m): 8:14pm
So??
1 Like
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by itiswellandwell: 8:15pm
Congrats.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by SpareNo1: 8:15pm
Who is she?
2 Likes
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by castrol180(m): 8:16pm
Ok...this is also an actress?
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by favourmic(m): 8:16pm
Have you noticed one "Mysterious " trend in our kitchens? No matter the amount of spoons we buy they disappear one by one Put one million dozen in the cutlery box, we keep buying more. Where Spoons dey go?
22 Likes
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by BruncleZuma: 8:16pm
Question Mark Much?
The dude above me is close to solving the greatest mystery of the known universe.
8 Likes
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by Acecards: 8:17pm
This Ebiwali provokes me, junk journalism
1 Like
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by Edonojie007(m): 8:18pm
These Girls Really Need To Become Responsible In Life; Whats The Trend About Actress And Not Having Appitite For Marriage??
It Makes You Experience The Awesumness Of Womanhood And Motherhood.
Forget What Those Hopeless Olosho-feminist Are Trashing..
1 Like
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by fajob: 8:18pm
Congratulations. From all us @ www.jolagict.com
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by careytommy7(m): 8:20pm
Congrats to her
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by giftcardtrader(m): 8:20pm
Hhh
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by neutrotoba(m): 8:22pm
Congratulations to my former crush
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by terrytileo: 8:23pm
She is really stunning here oo
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by NwanyiAwkaetiti: 8:23pm
Good for her
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by pennywys: 8:24pm
My ex-crush there
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by kings09(m): 8:25pm
Who ?
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by neutrotoba(m): 8:25pm
favourmic:
Y'all bite them everyday, so they grow weak and die and then decompose, that's why the plate rack gets dirty quickly
1 Like
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by longlong: 8:25pm
favourmic:when you solve this mystery please let me know. I have been looking for answers too
3 Likes
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by sisisioge: 8:25pm
Madam tatafo...for certain aged women, its a reasonable plan B. May God bless all aspiring mothers with beautiful healthy babies ojare
2 Likes
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by PenisCaP: 8:26pm
Every dick tom and harry now na actress.
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by bumi10: 8:26pm
nice
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by Kimsunh: 8:26pm
unapapadeycraze:so mans not fast�
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by PenisCaP: 8:29pm
dominique:
If i slap u now eeh
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by parkerchuks(m): 8:29pm
good news
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by elibest360(m): 8:29pm
Ehya..
Chai..
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by Oyekanemmy: 8:29pm
am happy for her congrats
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by 1niche(m): 8:31pm
Acecards:
Please list what provokes you so others can learn.
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by Maychang(f): 8:31pm
How did we get to this level of Ameboism in Naija?
|Re: Kehinde Bankole Welcomes A Baby In The UK? by Adesam09(m): 8:32pm
PenisCaP:She's not every tom dick and harry,she has been around for long.
SpareNo1:Miss tawa from October first..
You will know her if you followed super story series.
2 Likes 1 Share
Ex Beauty Queen, Munachi Abi Talks About Press And Attention / Disregard D Gist Concerning Toni Payne N I, I'm Inluv Wit Vicki Godis: 9ice / Lil Wayne Slipping His Girlfriend A Fat Ring Hidden Inside A Dessert.
Viewing this topic: TMDavidWest(f), Missyetty(f), gomman, Femsyn(m), Moyenii(f), Freshfish, purplebloom, 9hmo(m), Raimarh(f), Andy2274, harmeyd, Akino77(m), Shekinah190(f), Tyenergie, fantasticone1, holluwai(m), zainabromoke(f), eboiga(f), Imole50, Nicemoc(f), batlanta, Osama10(m), Seenyo, mustee14, Henon(m), Thiannah(f), Ks550(f), Divay22(f), mizhanny(f), sexyjennik(f), yettielicious(f), horlanrewhajhu, sophiathefirst, Ekymacz1(f), afbstrategies, Crowny11(f), Abbey2sam(m), macbernard, dechar(m), shogz89, pearls336, Rider23, passionup, Djdamian(m), Rachelsblog(f), sly4reall, kaziblake(f), iwakacome, iamdref, Josephstephen(m), Funkybabee(f), sessibasi, shallysgirl, hakwise(m), Dogeland, uniquebee(f) and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15