Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 6:23pm
A hyena was recently spotted by the WCS camera-trap at the Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi state. The hyena was caught on camera in the middle of the night as the animal is rarely seen by visitors at the game reserve, according to reports. A magnificent roan antelope was also seen in the Game Reserve.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/hyena-magnificent-antelope-spotted-yankari-game-reserve-bauchi-photos.html

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 6:23pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by dollytino4real(f): 6:39pm
can we kidnap the antelope for choppingson?

9 Likes

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by omowolewa: 7:06pm
Bush meat eaters' association are salivating already

1 Like

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 7:10pm
omowolewa:
Bush meat eaters' association are salivating already
They can not get these.

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by donstan18(m): 7:25pm
Is this not the Hyenana...Hynena, abi Hye-wetin sef?

11 Likes

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by serverconnect: 7:26pm
Meat is ready for hunters.
Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by tayorh(m): 7:26pm
Nice..
Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by Rolly83(m): 7:26pm
omowolewa:
Bush meat eaters' association are salivating already

Yeah I agree.. Those folks are bastards!! Bloody ones at that.
Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by oladjir: 7:26pm
Antelope tongue
Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by zikter(m): 7:26pm
beautiful creatures
Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by rawpadgin(m): 7:26pm
Wen will NAT GEO WILD come to this place to shoot a movie? Oh i forgot, we don eat our wide life finish

7 Likes

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by pennywys: 7:27pm
How exactly is this news in this N250 petrol per litre era?

2 Likes

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by DoTheNeedful: 7:27pm
I just dey imagine the antelope for my cooking pot. Chai tongue

1 Like

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by Tochex101(m): 7:27pm
Flexherbal:

They can not get these.
Amen

1 Like

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by vendenna: 7:27pm
oooooh
Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by BruncleZuma: 7:28pm
Dem go soon go poach am snap put for Nairaland...

1 Like

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by dontbothermuch: 7:28pm
shocked

Na so this place cold.

8C

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by amnesty7: 7:29pm
The hyena is beyond the weak-minded.

1 Like

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by frubben(m): 7:29pm
see meat. chai!!!!!!
Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by dhabrite(m): 7:29pm
Great. Is good to know that there are still animals left in Nigeria for some sight seeing. The tourism industry would make great if all our resources are judiciously harnessed. Say no to poaching!! I plan on visiting the Yankari games reserve in the nearest future. Meanwhile I got to hustle. grin I can't afford to be broke and fantasize some amazing experience with a Bae.

1 Like

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by KlausMike: 7:29pm
Oh boy! cheesy See better meat!
Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by efemena5050(m): 7:30pm
Just imgine this...everyday my friend will be shouting i want to die i want to die infact i want to commit suicide.so out of my benevolence I decided to get him one potent poison this morning....now he is telling me to leave his house... Hmmmmm people r wicked.......the stingy idiot dont want to die the die i want to give him but instead he wants to die the die from his own hand.......

1 Like

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by Omoluabi16: 7:33pm
Very lovely. I"ll love to visit yankari someday. Nigeria has huge tourism potential.. but no, we're all fixated on crude.
Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by Awoleesu: 7:33pm
OP, I think the herbivore is a gazelle... Not "magnificent antelope"wink

9 Likes

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by Donald3d(m): 7:35pm
The Gazelle is beautiful

3 Likes

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:36pm
Gazelle.

Bigger than an antelope.

5 Likes

Re: Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos by DozieInc(m): 7:36pm
Nice

