Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Hyena And Magnificent Antelope Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi. Photos (17806 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A hyena was recently spotted by the WCS camera-trap at the Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi state. The hyena was caught on camera in the middle of the night as the animal is rarely seen by visitors at the game reserve, according to reports. A magnificent roan antelope was also seen in the Game Reserve.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/hyena-magnificent-antelope-spotted-yankari-game-reserve-bauchi-photos.html 8 Likes 3 Shares

cc; lalasticlala

can we kidnap the antelope for choppingson? 9 Likes

Bush meat eaters' association are salivating already 1 Like

omowolewa:

Bush meat eaters' association are salivating already They can not get these. They can not get these. 26 Likes 1 Share

Is this not the Hyenana...Hynena, abi Hye-wetin sef? 11 Likes

Meat is ready for hunters.

Nice..

omowolewa:

Bush meat eaters' association are salivating already

Yeah I agree.. Those folks are bastards!! Bloody ones at that. Yeah I agree.. Those folks are bastards!! Bloody ones at that.

Antelope

beautiful creatures

Wen will NAT GEO WILD come to this place to shoot a movie? Oh i forgot, we don eat our wide life finish 7 Likes

How exactly is this news in this N250 petrol per litre era? 2 Likes

I just dey imagine the antelope for my cooking pot. Chai 1 Like

Flexherbal:



They can not get these. Amen Amen 1 Like

oooooh

Dem go soon go poach am snap put for Nairaland... 1 Like





Na so this place cold.



8C Na so this place cold.8C

The hyena is beyond the weak-minded. 1 Like

see meat. chai!!!!!!

I can't afford to be broke and fantasize some amazing experience with a Bae. Great. Is good to know that there are still animals left in Nigeria for some sight seeing. The tourism industry would make great if all our resources are judiciously harnessed. Say no to poaching!! I plan on visiting the Yankari games reserve in the nearest future. Meanwhile I got to hustle.I can't afford to be broke and fantasize some amazing experience with a Bae. 1 Like

See better meat! Oh boy!See better meat!

Just imgine this...everyday my friend will be shouting i want to die i want to die infact i want to commit suicide.so out of my benevolence I decided to get him one potent poison this morning....now he is telling me to leave his house... Hmmmmm people r wicked.......the stingy idiot dont want to die the die i want to give him but instead he wants to die the die from his own hand....... 1 Like

Very lovely. I"ll love to visit yankari someday. Nigeria has huge tourism potential.. but no, we're all fixated on crude.

OP, I think the herbivore is a gazelle... Not "magnificent antelope" 9 Likes

The Gazelle is beautiful 3 Likes

Gazelle.



Bigger than an antelope. 5 Likes