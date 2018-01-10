₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,941,871 members, 4,017,767 topics. Date: Wednesday, 10 January 2018 at 08:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) (4371 Views)
Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) / See The Paymaster Caught With N15m Cash That Sacked Ondo Speaker Akindele / Asari Dokubo Open Up On avengers, Biafra Problems. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by Ihatepork: 8:08pm
From Marvel Comics website
http://marvelcinematicuniverse.wikia.com/wiki/Funke_Akindele
Mynd44 lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by Ihatepork: 8:10pm
-John Boyega played Finn in star wars
- Moe Sasegbon played wonder woman in Justice league.
- Mo Abudu/Niyi Akinmolayan just broke records with Wedding party 2 .
- Some of Mo Abudu/Kemi Adetiba's records with Wedding party 1 still stand.
- Wizkid defied the odds to beat the likes of Drake to MOBO awards. Also became the fist Artist to perform at Royal Albert Hall.
Davido broke Naija record for highest grossing Nigerian concert. Funny enough, they are the biggest artistes in Africa today
-Now Funke Akindele just did another one with avengers
All Yorubas.
No one comes close to Yorubas in entertainment. You can't tell me nothing. Funny how we barely even brag about it. Oh well...I just did. Now
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by Ajewealth123(m): 8:14pm
Ihatepork:toor GOD please in your infinite mercy give her a child even if na one
4 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by kunlesufyan(m): 8:36pm
Our Jenifa will have mutant powers abi...she go dey shoot error from her mouth to kill enemies.
10 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by quiverfull(m): 8:41pm
I hope they give her a serious role, not some silly comic role....
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by Ihatepork: 8:41pm
I don't think this has ever been done by a Nigerian - based Actor actress.
A round of applause for my women please
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by bodyonchecheche(f): 8:41pm
Wow, proud of her
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by johnstar(m): 8:41pm
Ok
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by damola1: 8:41pm
no comment, till i see wetin she act. congrats to her still
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by Proffdada: 8:41pm
A true wakanda indigene
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by DAVE41(m): 8:41pm
Hackers have start again
BETTER STILL SHOULD I SAY BLOGGERS
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by macaranta(m): 8:42pm
Interesting... Wonder what her character will be in a movie of super heroes
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by kennygee(f): 8:42pm
DAVE41:
Bad belle, its the truth.
She's one of 80 cast members tho as an Extra, she didn't make noise about it. Some other pple would have blown all the trumpets on social media. Her name is on the credits, so proud of her.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by dkam: 8:43pm
in jenifa's voice " yells, we are heard. Oya cleared road. On a hollyweed sumtin ""
....DKAM
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by Ufranklin92(m): 8:43pm
Ajewealth123:
Amen oo
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by Abbey2sam(m): 8:43pm
Ok
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by CID: 8:43pm
Wow, that lovely.
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by iamtardey: 8:43pm
if she no act na ball she wan play? goodnight jor
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by Edonojie007(m): 8:43pm
This Film With This Girl Go Be Sumtin Else O! ;as She Go Dey Behaive Like Black-American Dey Finish Her Opponents With Mouth.. Chai!!
MUST WATCH!
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by oluwasegun007(m): 8:43pm
let me call her right away to confirm.....
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by shammahyaro(f): 8:44pm
God is taking her places,It is my earnest prayers that the good things planned for I and my family start to manifest early this year.
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by Felixalex(m): 8:44pm
Wow
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by engrjacuzzi: 8:44pm
I don't know her
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by dalass(f): 8:45pm
kunlesufyan:Chai! You wickid lol!!!
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by Sage7(m): 8:45pm
Made in Aba series!
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by rossyc(f): 8:45pm
That's Cool
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by itsRhamzy: 8:46pm
Wow!! I'm so proud of her.. Started from the bottom, now she here...
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by makinson2865: 8:47pm
good for her
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by terrytileo: 8:47pm
Wow.. Just wow
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by Tribesmen: 8:47pm
I hope so too.
quiverfull:
|Re: Funke Akindele Is A Cast On Avengers (infinity Wars) by muhammadmuqtada(m): 8:47pm
how did she pull it?
Kenny G's Wife Files For Divorce / Amber Rose Is ‘loaded’ On Her Second Single / Who Can Recognize That Gadget
Viewing this topic: Softmojo, ojotask, FaniDan(f), ProsperMVE(m), muhammadmuqtada(m), slick708(m), Ayo25, alhajisocrates, atiteb4, nawtibownie(f), AnonyNymous(m), Cyrealmusic(m), AkintundeOGY, olumig(m), santori, zillonnair(m), brainpower(m), hebraheem20(m), LOC1(m), Williamso(m), SmartyPants(m), princeBlack77(m), Dasgoro, starlightRR(m), Profvic107(m), socr, remsonik(f), elyna, Debroslink, thonie11(m), akara(m), akinsto4ever(m), Ibj50(m), Judah95(m), HADEWOYE, Trailblazer93(m), wuntim, blezzy080, parkerchuks(m), Donaltus, gazlyn(f), adeSoft2yk, ikotunboy, Kreasse(m), atilla(m), kaajemaina, papi22(m), opey25(m), adamu257, johnbosco5050(m), Benz4pimp(m), ijoba22(m), khalhokage(m), lanreabbey(m), Abdulasod, Constantiney, pedestal82(m), cardoso111(m), mekuilis(m), ice4u999, ham334488(m), Emeth, larivers, elantraceey(f), prodiga, tee10, taiwoawoniyi(m), oneitalia, RevisedEdition, Tinnytony24(m), boman112, Pappyjandi, dacanv(m), victory148(m), Mrrespect(m), ibnzubair(m), olusesand, doctorkush(m), TortugaPrince, debbykul, narorose, AsapBentley, lordspiritual(m), assyn(m), merryglaze(f), Auckland(m), zwar, Adamkeyj(m), klinlad(m), prestigiouslady, mastercee(m), niyi09(m), eedriyz(m), goods2017, qeemus, bluntjudge, Longnthick, engrjacuzzi, teekay83, dreamchazer, Goodlooks, sanniabiola(m), Deux, Propene, greatgod2012(f), Ayanfeoluwaoba(f), Hapiaka1(m), coolestchris(m), PrettyBoyBreezy(m), Ultimated1(m), benratigan(m), lovelyncakes17, brainhgeek, Blessedman3056, vladhillz(m), tillaman(m), Olisacollins, Banter1, nifty, sholarlarry(f), Marshall2010, Bioanthony(m), solidmyk(m), yusuf01(m), veacea, DeeMain(m), MichaelSokoto(m), sleekyonyx(f), LLcoolKJ(m), Mrokaykay(m), Investorbj, latup4real(m), iamrealdeji(m), Mac05(m), teaseryoh, KiidaACE(m), EmpressEnnie(f), gbengaope, timidapsin(m), tolex34(m), kosablaze(m), mcvion(m), Gemc3(f), Blackfire(m), mcyemite(m), Chamber10(m), olybaby50(m), Josephamstrong1(m), Jossypat89, dlox147(m), dejavubobo1(m), acekhalifa, Venusman(m), flinder, akinszz, Baiysam(m), Thatismayor, mrghost, emmyxtacy, Ishilove, Emmyab(m), shearer1982(m), farellstone, georgementday(m), Stephandeswardt, ebijimi7(m), Fargo66, kulboy(m), ehix89(m), Baraq, tutuwater(m), Eedrix(m), Cyrus01, Ehibiggirl(f), abuhson(m), MyluvI, gbayi4real(m), DAVE41(m), Updownthings, Dioxidane, Chineseface1(f), solastic74, marvelyole(m), midworld, prettigurl16(f), gifted5050, Adeola25(f), Atimeset, Tension532, mosho2good, eesdee, wizzytm(m), Williambanks(m), Bencedar, westluska, wealthyhrt, MhizzAJ(f), Synthase(m), cerowo(f), hinograce, 2chainzz(m), Collinzo4chizi, SirDurkheim, KINGOFJAPAN, daniska3yaro(m), urchpath(m), pahzz(m), leisewogbe(m), EarthXmetahuman, gudnex22(m), Toonz(f), iykezy02(m), KushyKush, StPete, SirBlack999(m), yindamola, blessedroveno(m), lekankolade(m), Yusman316, chywest, wonlasewonimi, Adedolapo1, Mavinkent(m), ChineseBuggati3(m), razykay(m), BanevsJoker(m), snazzy5050(m), pawesome(m), joagboola, mrMeen(m), tchimatic(m), maverick24(m), Afrocatalyst, dominique(f), fr3do(m), gbemmie09(f), mayorbch(m), geebehn(m), kingjomezy(m), donigspain(m), Freciprocal, adegunwa4real(m), Sapphire86(f), Libber(f), Eve4eva(f), vivlyviv, NaoSlay, RangeCars(m), ennytemple, Geedhey(m), EmekaBlue(m), nikas77(m), solomonope(m), Dyt(f), mipemi(m), xremmy(m), YemziAdez(m), CaptainBUGGY, abbey621(m), emperorbukky, Ihatepork, Daviddson(m), Coded7, survLordmayor(m), purplekayc(m), austilo4shot, Angy55(f), Unluckrees(m), kingzic(m), alnino94(m), Moyyo, diuloaku(m), akzjazz(m), Stylz69(m), SHEEGO2015(m), lanrecious(m), femility(m), Ushiefrank(m), Elmojiid(m), mecusbosco(m), wordbank(m), smexy(m), chaliebee(m), obitee69(m), mummyson26(m), BCISLTD, royallord1(m), amclimax(m), Profayo, Ahydee777, bunmila(f), ghanaman5050, boyexale, newtral01(f), OCHIEE18, mrfree(m), doclatom(m), toxxnoni(m), MrWondah(m), Wikidraw, brunofarad(m), hadease(m), zerozeroseven(m), Revibe, YetundeOlatunji, mikuz(m), automatix, Charity05(f), waveman2, wolexter(m), 4kings, JesusDWay(m), dairykidd(m), Lexit, majola(m), Hadeyeancah(m), kabnab(m), emperorzillion, emoa2002(m), 777philosopher(m), Worldbest281, victorvezx(m), Carshopper(m), matrixme(m), Tobycharles and 313 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7