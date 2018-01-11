



The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that the advertisements did not emanate from FRSC.



Kazeem stated that “the corps’ attention has been drawn to a number of online sites currently advertising application forms for vacant positions at FRSC.



“This is to inform the public that the corps is not responsible for any of the advertisements.



“The FRSC expressly disclaims all liability for extortion of any form arising from reliance on any information contained in these sites.”



He added that any recruitment organised by the corps would be published in national dailies, on

FRSC website, as well as all social media platforms of the agency.



He urged job seekers to be patient and avoid desperation so as not to fall prey to fraudsters.



