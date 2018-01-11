₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FRSC Disowns Online Job Advertisements
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has dissociated itself from online sites allegedly advertising application forms for vacant positions in the organisation.
The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that the advertisements did not emanate from FRSC.
Kazeem stated that “the corps’ attention has been drawn to a number of online sites currently advertising application forms for vacant positions at FRSC.
“This is to inform the public that the corps is not responsible for any of the advertisements.
“The FRSC expressly disclaims all liability for extortion of any form arising from reliance on any information contained in these sites.”
He added that any recruitment organised by the corps would be published in national dailies, on
FRSC website, as well as all social media platforms of the agency.
He urged job seekers to be patient and avoid desperation so as not to fall prey to fraudsters.
|Re: FRSC Disowns Online Job Advertisements by afbstrategies: 7:06am
This Country sef
|Re: FRSC Disowns Online Job Advertisements by sunbbo(m): 7:38am
Ok
|Re: FRSC Disowns Online Job Advertisements by matuskyoo7(m): 7:41am
Make una hear now, before some groups people teach you lesson
|Re: FRSC Disowns Online Job Advertisements by abokibuhari: 7:43am
No smoke without a fire
|Re: FRSC Disowns Online Job Advertisements by Godspowerlive: 7:45am
Am sick and tired of this country called Nigeria, plz can someone tell me how much will it cost for someone to get Australian visa? Pz I need urgent respond
|Re: FRSC Disowns Online Job Advertisements by dust144(m): 7:47am
Godspowerlive:Go to Australia embassy.
Google the address.
|Re: FRSC Disowns Online Job Advertisements by IMASTEX: 7:53am
Who still rely on due process to get a Federal job?! Such a fellow is living in Mars
|Re: FRSC Disowns Online Job Advertisements by hisgrace090: 7:53am
Nigerian scamers penetrating with speed of lightening.
|Re: FRSC Disowns Online Job Advertisements by kings09(m): 8:01am
Ok but hope at d end we won't hear of secret recruitment? Cos dis present govt can lie - sarrki, liondeleo, omenkalives, madridguy i lie?
|Re: FRSC Disowns Online Job Advertisements by Olubidex: 8:05am
hisgrace090:I hope you know the organization is the scam here
|Re: FRSC Disowns Online Job Advertisements by Jogunomi1: 8:20am
It shall not be well with all of you from the president to the common councilors.
I passed by FRSC office in my area days ago and saw fresh guys doing screening.
|Re: FRSC Disowns Online Job Advertisements by Trendishine: 8:23am
And d scam instititution in d name of FRSC can never have a job opening , because the criminal occupants of positions in these govmt scams are rolling vacancies in FRSC , NIM, n d lots within their family members n cohorts , as if retirements vacancies are never available in did parastatals, many demonic individuals in d name of rouge civil servants has turned federal n even state parastatals as their own family business, some even sell out slots,...gone are d days when they were decent people in civil services. Now from perm sec n virtually a hand full of tom, dick and harry in civil service are thieves, many of them thieves are the ones civil servicing the criminal politicians....when can FRSC ever have a job opening? .. Ediots in government uniform
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Disowns Online Job Advertisements by klassd(m): 8:32am
FRSC and replacement things, if you have money or strong connection you can get the job.
