Members of the public are hereby informed that NO such advertisement emanated from the Commission. The advertisement should be treated as false and therefore be disregarded.



The Commission only advertises vacancies first in the Newspapers and on its website.



We wish to advise members of the public to always visit our authentic website for advertisements and any other necessary information from the Commission.



Signed – Dr Joel O. Oruche





I KNEW IT! 3 Likes

This should be on front page now....Because many people have bought into this lie. Pls save them 2 Likes

Are there jobs in this country?? .. if you there are jobs, click like. if there are no jobs, click share.... meanwhile this government is a Government of denials.



Government of denial and counter claims. 6 Likes

There are no jobs in Nigeria...... anyone who fell for this Na mugu. 4 Likes

Said it.. Story 2 Likes

419 kontri 4 Likes 1 Share

The way Nigerians are looking for job. Someone out of sheer frustration will just create vacancies by himself and apply. The same way some people who don't know the answer to some questions create new questions in an exam hall 9 Likes

9ja d more u see the less u understand.... 1 Like

Nice one this information will save people some valuable time and money.

have you ever said anything truth before Its not a new thinghave you ever said anything truth before 1 Like

Its only in Nigeria that you'll hear there's no vacancy but the same people are secretly employing their own and even selling out job slots. 8 Likes

Perhaps the dashed hopes might prompt many of you to consider dashing out of the country, albeit not through the Libyan route. Dust up your certificates, get them legalised and authenticated at the Ministry y of Foreign Affairs, and then hope for the best. If you're hell bent on 'dashing out', then you might find the information below helpful.....



Perhaps the dashed hopes might prompt many of you to consider dashing out of the country, albeit not through the Libyan route. Dust up your certificates, get them legalised and authenticated at the Ministry y of Foreign Affairs, and then hope for the best. If you're hell bent on 'dashing out', then you might find the information below helpful.....

Sunofgod:

There are no jobs in Nigeria...... anyone who fell for this Na mugu. Who told you?



Maybe you don't know what SLOT and MAN-KNOW-MAN means! Who told you?Maybe you don't know whatandmeans!

Sunofgod:

There are no jobs in Nigeria...... anyone who fell for this Na mugu.



There are of course There are of course

only the gullible ones believed. who gives a crap about FCSC? 1 Like

scammer dem scammer dem 1 Like



Someone who tells lies is definitely a thief. Not so This Buhari is an old man who lies as he breathes.Someone who tells lies is definitely a thief. Not so 1 Like







ImpressionsNG:

The hopes of millions of desirous Nigerian youths dashed yet again. RIP Hope. Long Live Hope.

Just like their hopes for N5,000 welfare was dashed by Buhari and APC.

2019 can’t come too early. Just like their2019 can’t come too early. 1 Like 1 Share

That their website sef is scam.. It's non-functional.



It has never been. I only wonder why they put it even in official statement.



How would citizens get authentic information when a civil service of a country does not have a functional website.



I did a little research and I found out Nigeria is the only country in Africa without a functional civil service website.



It's really sad! 3 Likes

Lomprico2:

419 kontri

Ruled by 419 leader, Buhari and 419 party, APC. Ruled by 419 leader, Buhari and 419 party, APC.

IT IS BEEN CHANGED TO A SECRET RECRUITMENT

What a useless government? Of what benefit would if have been to the online sources that carried those vacancies news if the news were fake? I read them, they directed people to visit the official website of the civil service commission (a website that has never been accessible) or on the alternative, collect form at the civil Service Commission at Abuja or any of its zonal office.

What I see here is the animalistic government of the most useless and most inefficient President trying to take this recruitment from open process to a secret recruitment so as to fill in the vacancies with their family members,friends and cronies. May God scatter the lives of everyone who had used the APC to scatter this country including their zombie supporters. 1 Like

canalily:

Its not a new thing have you ever said anything truth before

Let me ask our minister for misinformation, Alhaji LIE Mohammed Let me ask our minister for misinformation, Alhaji LIE Mohammed

APC and Buhari's propaganda campaign zombies deceiving Nigerians with all sorts of fake recruitments here and there, to boast on how Buhari's government has been creating 3,000,000 jobs through Npower propaganda. 1 Like 1 Share

Chai. Naija which way