|Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by maximunimpact(m): 1:03pm
The attention of the Federal Civil Service Commission has been drawn to the recent online advertisement of job vacancies by the Commission in the media.
Members of the public are hereby informed that NO such advertisement emanated from the Commission. The advertisement should be treated as false and therefore be disregarded.
The Commission only advertises vacancies first in the Newspapers and on its website.
We wish to advise members of the public to always visit our authentic website for advertisements and any other necessary information from the Commission.
Signed – Dr Joel O. Oruche
https://www.financialwatchngr.com/2017/12/10/federal-civil-service-recruitment-2017-fcsc-denies-online-job-advertisement/
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by samlestic(m): 1:36pm
I KNEW IT!
3 Likes
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by NiRfreak(m): 3:39pm
This should be on front page now....Because many people have bought into this lie. Pls save them
2 Likes
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by ukeme200(m): 3:59pm
Are there jobs in this country?? .. if you there are jobs, click like. if there are no jobs, click share.... meanwhile this government is a Government of denials.
I'm getting close to FTC.
Akparawa Ukeme was here
signing out!
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by EsotericMonk: 4:17pm
Government of denial and counter claims.
6 Likes
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by Sunofgod(m): 4:18pm
Ok
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by Sunofgod(m): 4:18pm
There are no jobs in Nigeria...... anyone who fell for this Na mugu.
4 Likes
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by surebona(m): 4:18pm
Said it.. Story
2 Likes
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by Lomprico2: 4:19pm
419 kontri
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by Neochemist: 4:20pm
The way Nigerians are looking for job. Someone out of sheer frustration will just create vacancies by himself and apply. The same way some people who don't know the answer to some questions create new questions in an exam hall
9 Likes
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by Elslim: 4:20pm
9ja d more u see the less u understand....
1 Like
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by firstolalekan(m): 4:21pm
Mumu people...
2 Likes
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by Riversides2003(m): 4:23pm
Nice one this information will save people some valuable time and money.
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by canalily(m): 4:24pm
Its not a new thing have you ever said anything truth before
1 Like
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by AishaBuhari: 4:24pm
Its only in Nigeria that you'll hear there's no vacancy but the same people are secretly employing their own and even selling out job slots.
8 Likes
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by just2endowed: 4:25pm
Na waoh.
Na waoh.
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by ImpressionsNG: 4:25pm
The hopes of millions of desirous Nigerian youths dashed yet again. R.I.P Hope. Long Live Hope.
Perhaps the dashed hopes might prompt many of you to consider dashing out of the country, albeit not through the Libyan route. Dust up your certificates, get them legalised and authenticated at the Ministry y of Foreign Affairs, and then hope for the best. If you're hell bent on 'dashing out', then you might find the information below helpful.....
http://www.impressions.ng/procedure-to-authenticate-legalize-certificates-documents-apostille-stamp-nigeria/
2 Likes
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by happydays1(m): 4:25pm
Yeee! I dey hungry oooo
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by AishaBuhari: 4:27pm
Sunofgod:Who told you?
Maybe you don't know what SLOT and MAN-KNOW-MAN means!
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by Tajbol4splend(m): 4:27pm
Sunofgod:
There are of course
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by AkupeMBANO(m): 4:28pm
only the gullible ones believed. who gives a crap about FCSC?
1 Like
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by itsandi(m): 4:31pm
scammer dem
1 Like
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by seguno2: 4:32pm
This Buhari is an old man who lies as he breathes.
Someone who tells lies is definitely a thief. Not so
1 Like
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by Oblitz(m): 4:34pm
Chai! I wanted to apply o!
Chai! I wanted to apply o!
http://www.nairaland.com/4144979/stamped-concrete-anywhere-nigeria
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by seguno2: 4:34pm
ImpressionsNG:
Just like their hopes for N5,000 welfare was dashed by Buhari and APC.
2019 can’t come too early.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by Kelklein(m): 4:36pm
That their website sef is scam.. It's non-functional.
It has never been. I only wonder why they put it even in official statement.
How would citizens get authentic information when a civil service of a country does not have a functional website.
I did a little research and I found out Nigeria is the only country in Africa without a functional civil service website.
It's really sad!
3 Likes
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by seguno2: 4:36pm
Lomprico2:
Ruled by 419 leader, Buhari and 419 party, APC.
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by spafu(m): 4:36pm
IT IS BEEN CHANGED TO A SECRET RECRUITMENT
What a useless government? Of what benefit would if have been to the online sources that carried those vacancies news if the news were fake? I read them, they directed people to visit the official website of the civil service commission (a website that has never been accessible) or on the alternative, collect form at the civil Service Commission at Abuja or any of its zonal office.
What I see here is the animalistic government of the most useless and most inefficient President trying to take this recruitment from open process to a secret recruitment so as to fill in the vacancies with their family members,friends and cronies. May God scatter the lives of everyone who had used the APC to scatter this country including their zombie supporters.
1 Like
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by seguno2: 4:37pm
canalily:
Let me ask our minister for misinformation, Alhaji LIE Mohammed
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by Jolar101(m): 4:38pm
APC and Buhari's propaganda campaign zombies deceiving Nigerians with all sorts of fake recruitments here and there, to boast on how Buhari's government has been creating 3,000,000 jobs through Npower propaganda.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by izzy4shizzy(m): 4:42pm
Chai. Naija which way
|Re: Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement by fatymore(f): 4:43pm
There is and it has been occupied by your kins and kith ....
