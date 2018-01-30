₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by joseph6071: 6:08pm
The omo baba olowo is at it again with the show of his too much money, he took to instagram a photo showing his brand new diamond necklace and wrist watch....glittery.
He captioned it "30 billion @malivelihood!! My new suit! !"
See photo
Source: http://www.sundayjoe.com/2018/01/30-billion-gang-davido-acquires-new.html
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by simiboy22: 6:10pm
Owo nikan lolese oko
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by crazymommy(f): 6:16pm
simiboy22:you wanted to type "owo".......olodo
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by simiboy22: 6:17pm
crazymommy:
Omo, I no bother to check wetin I dey type
But u wicked o
Olodo loun loun
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by crazymommy(f): 6:21pm
simiboy22:pele...shey wa je eba ati efo riro??
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by simiboy22: 6:24pm
crazymommy:
Yepaaa!!
Efo riro?
E jowo, mio je
Eyin maami
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by crazymommy(f): 6:26pm
simiboy22:ok
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by simiboy22: 6:27pm
crazymommy:
Shema funmi ni indomie ati eyin
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by crazymommy(f): 6:31pm
simiboy22:mo ma fun e ni igbati ti o gbona
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by simiboy22: 6:35pm
crazymommy:
Omo, eyin buru gan o
Shey e ni aburo sha
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by Readwarn(m): 8:22pm
Damn...How much are those worth..Money good no be small
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by myners007: 8:22pm
David!Pls use your wealth judiciously.....We dont want to hear that your are mentally unstable as a result of poor investment leaving you in bankruptcy.
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by holluwai(m): 8:23pm
Sha continue
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by LagosCiti: 8:23pm
simiboy22:
Psycho-logy
You no wan chop efo riro awon aye
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by deco22(m): 8:23pm
simiboy22:What is doing these one's
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by neroflo: 8:23pm
life is unfair
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by oluwasegun007(m): 8:24pm
hmmm
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by dennisworld1(m): 8:24pm
Mod I dun tire for David I story. Fp anything davido
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by johnstar(m): 8:25pm
simiboy22:
Afonja ppl dm make una carry una useless lifestyle comot here
We dey talk money una dey yan food
Afonja ppl and food
And sex
Mumi ppl
Weytn dey worry una here
Una dey mad Davido dis davido dat
God punish d mod wey put am for front-page
Weytn u wnt wey we wey stil dey manage do
Oppression is all i see
My 58k gold chain is useless compare to dis boi own?
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by Amarabae(f): 8:25pm
Waste of money.
He should go to his village and build a health center/maternity there, no matter how small.
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by oluwasegun007(m): 8:26pm
crazymommy:
u funny
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by wildchild02: 8:26pm
When you work hard, you ball hard.. I can't hate
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 8:26pm
We dont see this as sign of wealth where I come from cos Rich nigur poor nigur light nigur dark nigur field nigur house nigur chain wearing nigur non chain wearing nigur STILL NIGGER
Use your money and buy the neighbourhood Dumbo
You ever wonder why all the Jewish people own all the properties in america? Ever wonder why the Chinese are so prosperous in business? That's how they did
David O be living rich but will die broke
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by dennisworld1(m): 8:26pm
myners007:how him wan take bankrupt poor man mentality.
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by Alphasoar(m): 8:26pm
Poverty is a bastard!
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by dennisworld1(m): 8:28pm
Amarabae:u wan teach am how to spend him money
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by kingsaif(m): 8:28pm
see wetn Buhari cos
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by policy12: 8:29pm
I just hope this guy have better investment somewhere and not just acquiring what won't matter 10yrs from now.
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by abdul4new: 8:29pm
Vanity upon vanity all is vanity, many before have earn more than you so boy be humble. And many will come after you and even earn more than you can ever imagine, such is Life.
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by fundanfo: 8:30pm
OBO
|Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by Uyeye(m): 8:30pm
