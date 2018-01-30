Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) (12253 Views)

Malivelihood Michael Awujoola Proposes To Adeola Smart (Photos) / Davido Acquires A 2017 Porsche 911 Car For Himself, Shows it off (Photos, Video) / Davido Buys A N20m Diamond Chain, Celebrates With Friends (Pics, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He captioned it "30 billion @malivelihood!! My new suit! !"



See photo



Source: The omo baba olowo is at it again with the show of his too much money, he took to instagram a photo showing his brand new diamond necklace and wrist watch....glittery.He captioned it "30 billion @malivelihood!! My new suit! !"See photoSource: http://www.sundayjoe.com/2018/01/30-billion-gang-davido-acquires-new.html

Owo nikan lolese oko 2 Likes

simiboy22:

Iwo nikan lolese oko you wanted to type "owo".......olodo you wanted to type "owo".......olodo 11 Likes 2 Shares

crazymommy:

you wanted to type "owo".......olodo

Omo, I no bother to check wetin I dey type

But u wicked o

Olodo loun loun Omo, I no bother to check wetin I dey typeBut u wicked oOlodo loun loun 9 Likes

simiboy22:





Omo, I no bother to check wetin I dey type

But u wicked o

Olodo loun loun pele...shey wa je eba ati efo riro?? pele...shey wa je eba ati efo riro?? 3 Likes

crazymommy:

pele...shey wa je eba ati efo riro??

Yepaaa!!

Efo riro?

E jowo, mio je

Eyin maami Yepaaa!!Efo riro?E jowo, mio jeEyin maami 12 Likes 1 Share

simiboy22:





Yepaaa!!

Efo riro?

E jowo, mio je

Eyin maami ok ok 2 Likes

crazymommy:

ok

Shema funmi ni indomie ati eyin Shema funmi ni indomie ati eyin 3 Likes

simiboy22:





Shema funmi ni indomie ati eyin mo ma fun e ni igbati ti o gbona mo ma fun e ni igbati ti o gbona 4 Likes

crazymommy:

mo ma fun e ni igbati ti o gbona

Omo, eyin buru gan o

Shey e ni aburo sha Omo, eyin buru gan oShey e ni aburo sha 4 Likes

Damn...How much are those worth..Money good no be small

David!Pls use your wealth judiciously.....We dont want to hear that your are mentally unstable as a result of poor investment leaving you in bankruptcy. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Sha continue

simiboy22:





Yepaaa!!

Efo riro?

E jowo, mio je

Eyin maami

Psycho-logy



You no wan chop efo riro awon aye Psycho-logyYou no wan chop efo riro awon aye 2 Likes

simiboy22:





Omo, eyin buru gan o

Shey e ni aburo sha What is doing these one's What is doing these one's 8 Likes

life is unfair

hmmm

Mod I dun tire for David I story. Fp anything davido

simiboy22:





Shema funmi ni indomie ati eyin

Afonja ppl dm make una carry una useless lifestyle comot here





We dey talk money una dey yan food



Afonja ppl and food



And sex



Mumi ppl













Weytn dey worry una here





Una dey mad Davido dis davido dat





God punish d mod wey put am for front-page



Weytn u wnt wey we wey stil dey manage do



Oppression is all i see





My 58k gold chain is useless compare to dis boi own? Afonja ppl dm make una carry una useless lifestyle comot hereWe dey talk money una dey yan foodAfonja ppl and foodAnd sexMumi pplWeytn dey worry una hereUna dey madDavido dis davido datGod punish d mod wey put am for front-pageWeytn u wnt wey we wey stil dey manage doOppression is all i seeMy 58k gold chain is useless compare to dis boi own? 4 Likes

Waste of money.

He should go to his village and build a health center/maternity there, no matter how small. 11 Likes

money is good.



List of beautiful blog sites at a giveaway price, grab one like a boss ,

Check them out yourself



3 6 0 c l a s s g i s t . g a



And



3 6 0 g i s t 4 u . g a



price lil bit negotiable

crazymommy:

mo ma fun e ni igbati ti o gbona

u funny u funny

When you work hard, you ball hard.. I can't hate



Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get FREE CUSTOMIZATION, YES you heard me right FREE CUSTOMIZATION... New year discount is still on

We dont see this as sign of wealth where I come from cos Rich nigur poor nigur light nigur dark nigur field nigur house nigur chain wearing nigur non chain wearing nigur STILL NIGGER

Use your money and buy the neighbourhood Dumbo

You ever wonder why all the Jewish people own all the properties in america? Ever wonder why the Chinese are so prosperous in business? That's how they did



David O be living rich but will die broke 3 Likes

myners007:

David!Pls use your wealth judiciously.....We dont want to hear that your are mentally unstable as a result of poor investment leaving you in bankruptcy. how him wan take bankrupt poor man mentality. how him wan take bankrupt poor man mentality. 1 Like

Poverty is a bastard!

Amarabae:

Waste of money.

He should go to his village and build a health center/maternity there, no matter how small.

u wan teach am how to spend him money u wan teach am how to spend him money

see wetn Buhari cos

I just hope this guy have better investment somewhere and not just acquiring what won't matter 10yrs from now. 2 Likes

Vanity upon vanity all is vanity, many before have earn more than you so boy be humble. And many will come after you and even earn more than you can ever imagine, such is Life. 1 Like