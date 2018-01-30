₦airaland Forum

Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by joseph6071: 6:08pm
The omo baba olowo is at it again with the show of his too much money, he took to instagram a photo showing his brand new diamond necklace and wrist watch....glittery.

He captioned it "30 billion @malivelihood!! My new suit! !"

See photo

Source: http://www.sundayjoe.com/2018/01/30-billion-gang-davido-acquires-new.html

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by simiboy22: 6:10pm
Owo nikan lolese oko grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by crazymommy(f): 6:16pm
simiboy22:
Iwo nikan lolese oko grin grin
you wanted to type "owo".......olodo

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by simiboy22: 6:17pm
crazymommy:
you wanted to type "owo".......olodo

Omo, I no bother to check wetin I dey type grin
But u wicked o cry
Olodo loun loun cry

9 Likes

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by crazymommy(f): 6:21pm
simiboy22:


Omo, I no bother to check wetin I dey type grin
But u wicked o cry
Olodo loun loun cry
pele...shey wa je eba ati efo riro?? lipsrsealed

3 Likes

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by simiboy22: 6:24pm
crazymommy:
pele...shey wa je eba ati efo riro?? lipsrsealed

Yepaaa!!
Efo riro?
E jowo, mio je
Eyin maami grin

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by crazymommy(f): 6:26pm
simiboy22:


Yepaaa!!
Efo riro?
E jowo, mio je
Eyin maami grin
grin ok

2 Likes

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by simiboy22: 6:27pm
crazymommy:
grin ok

Shema funmi ni indomie ati eyin grin

3 Likes

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by crazymommy(f): 6:31pm
simiboy22:


Shema funmi ni indomie ati eyin grin
mo ma fun e ni igbati ti o gbona wink

4 Likes

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by simiboy22: 6:35pm
crazymommy:
mo ma fun e ni igbati ti o gbona wink

Omo, eyin buru gan o
Shey e ni aburo sha kiss

4 Likes

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by Readwarn(m): 8:22pm
Damn...How much are those worth..Money good no be small
Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by myners007: 8:22pm
David!Pls use your wealth judiciously.....We dont want to hear that your are mentally unstable as a result of poor investment leaving you in bankruptcy.

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by holluwai(m): 8:23pm
Sha continue
Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by LagosCiti: 8:23pm
simiboy22:


Yepaaa!!
Efo riro?
E jowo, mio je
Eyin maami grin

Psycho-logy grin

You no wan chop efo riro awon aye grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by deco22(m): 8:23pm
simiboy22:


Omo, eyin buru gan o
Shey e ni aburo sha kiss
What is doing these one's

8 Likes

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by neroflo: 8:23pm
life is unfair angry
Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by oluwasegun007(m): 8:24pm
hmmm
Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by dennisworld1(m): 8:24pm
Mod I dun tire for David I story. Fp anything davido
Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by johnstar(m): 8:25pm
simiboy22:


Shema funmi ni indomie ati eyin grin

Afonja ppl dm make una carry una useless lifestyle comot here


We dey talk money una dey yan food

Afonja ppl and food

And sex

Mumi ppl






Weytn dey worry una here


Una dey mad Davido dis davido dat


God punish d mod wey put am for front-page

Weytn u wnt wey we wey stil dey manage do

Oppression is all i see


My 58k gold chain is useless compare to dis boi own?

4 Likes

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by Amarabae(f): 8:25pm
Waste of money.
He should go to his village and build a health center/maternity there, no matter how small.

11 Likes

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by oluwasegun007(m): 8:26pm
crazymommy:
mo ma fun e ni igbati ti o gbona wink

u funny
Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by wildchild02: 8:26pm
When you work hard, you ball hard.. I can't hate

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 8:26pm
We dont see this as sign of wealth where I come from cos Rich nigur poor nigur light nigur dark nigur field nigur house nigur chain wearing nigur non chain wearing nigur STILL NIGGER
Use your money and buy the neighbourhood Dumbo
You ever wonder why all the Jewish people own all the properties in america? Ever wonder why the Chinese are so prosperous in business? That's how they did

David O be living rich but will die broke

3 Likes

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by dennisworld1(m): 8:26pm
myners007:
David!Pls use your wealth judiciously.....We dont want to hear that your are mentally unstable as a result of poor investment leaving you in bankruptcy.
how him wan take bankrupt poor man mentality.

1 Like

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by Alphasoar(m): 8:26pm
Poverty is a bastard!
Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by dennisworld1(m): 8:28pm
Amarabae:
Waste of money.
He should go to his village and build a health center/maternity there, no matter how small.
u wan teach am how to spend him money
Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by kingsaif(m): 8:28pm
see wetn Buhari cos
Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by policy12: 8:29pm
I just hope this guy have better investment somewhere and not just acquiring what won't matter 10yrs from now.

2 Likes

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by abdul4new: 8:29pm
Vanity upon vanity all is vanity, many before have earn more than you so boy be humble. And many will come after you and even earn more than you can ever imagine, such is Life.

1 Like

Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by fundanfo: 8:30pm
OBO
Re: Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) by Uyeye(m): 8:30pm
grin

