Peter Oriaku

1 min ago

By Johnny Edward:

Former Super Eagles captains, Augustine Eguavoen, Samson Siasia and Nwankwo Kanu, have all agreed to take part in a football game to raise funds in a bid to aid the recovery of their former teammate Wilson Oruma who is still in mental distress after losing most of his money to swindlers six years ago, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.



The game has been proposed to hold in Lagos in February, former Super Eagles midfielder and ex-Chairman of Lagos State Football Association Waidi Akanni revealed told CSN.



Oruma, 41, who played for Lens, Marseille and Lens in France as well as other European clubs, was allegedly defrauded by a clergy man and some fake oil businessmen to the tune of N1.2 billion in December 2012 and his ex-teammates have agreed to play a novelty game to raise funds for the former Nigeria U-17 captain.



They also intend to use the medium to share their experiences to the current players on how well to manage their finances and life after retiring from football in a career talk programme during the event.





Former Chairman of Lagos State Football Association, Waidi Akanni, who is also a former Nigeria international told Completesportsnigeria.com that a delegation will be sent to meet with Oruma’s family to know how they can help him fully recover.



“Since the news broke that he (Oruma) had a relapse of an emotional disorder, his former teammates having been trying to reach out to people around him to show love to him,” Akanni told CSN on Thursday.



“Taribo, Kanu and some of the Atlanta 96 set are keen to turn out for their former teammate.



“They have all agreed to reach out to his family to see how they can help him out and also use the opportunity to educate the current players on how to plan their future after retirement.



“I’m sure other players who will be contacted later will be willing to take part just as the Lagos State government and the Delta State government, where Oruma hails from.”



Nice one but 1 Like

Nice one but he might finally loss it before then

long overdue, still..better late than never

nely:

Nice one but he might finally loss it before then



how is it impossible for u to be positive or act positive.



it doesn't take anything, just say " today I am gonna b positive" put on a sch kid pride and bounce along singing positivity how is it impossible for u to be positive or act positive.it doesn't take anything, just say " today I am gonna b positive" put on a sch kid pride and bounce along singing positivity 29 Likes 2 Shares

Sleekydee:







how is it impossible for u to be positive or act positive.



it doesn't take anything, just say " today I am gonna b positive" put on a sch kid pride and bounce along singing positivity oga don't you understand English in said he might not he will oga don't you understand English in said he might not he will

Ok. But why is this in politics section.

1.2billion what? Terrible!



They should also help him to reach out to EFCC and see how they can track the fraudster charlatan. People are terribly wicked. 9 Likes

God of Nazareth!... 1 Like

wat abt jay jay Okocha

jamesibor:

https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/kanu-eguavoen-siasia-akanni-play-fund-raising-match-distressed-oruma/amp/?__twitter_impression=true Why humans be like this.....

no 1 wana help as far U aint dead nor seriously sick bt wen U comit suicide nw U wud hear people sayin WHY DID HE COMIT SUICIDE



I Wud av help him wit 200k, etc Why humans be like this.....no 1 wana help as far U aint dead nor seriously sick bt wen U comit suicide nw U wud hear people sayin WHY DID HE COMIT SUICIDEI Wud av help him wit 200k, etc 2 Likes

Nice one

Hmmmm

Eya sorry to the guy... Make them join me for d fund raising na.... Me self need cash 1 Like

this kind news should end with oruma case,other active players,should learn how to manage their resources,making money is different from managing money 3 Likes

why dem no fit just find their guy some money enh

hw did dey defraud him of such?

I pray he gets all the help he need. Things like this happen to teach others a lesson.



May other people not learn from your misfortune.

How can someone invest all this gathem money in a single business. Common, na mmm with mumu greed family dem me.

authehighness:

this kind news should end with oruma case,other active players,should learn how to manage their resources,making money is different from managing money oga, he did not waste the money on drugs and women, he was defrauded. It can happen to anyone, even the most prudent people, bad investments happen oga, he did not waste the money on drugs and women, he was defrauded. It can happen to anyone, even the most prudent people, bad investments happen 12 Likes

Millz404:

Eya sorry to the guy... Make them join me for d fund raising na.... Me self need cash You Don Kolo Shey You Don Kolo Shey

What he needs is psychological treatment, but it's juju men you will be seeking help from. He's probably still in shock from the loss.

The scam was done in Fireman's church

Fireman should be investigated. Using the House of the Lord as a den of thieves. 4 Likes

it is well

Nice one....







Please help raise awareness about the need to send buhari back to daura 1 Like

The last thing I will do is to trust any pastor.

Good development

So pathetic!

His village folks finally get his pword.

***A minute silence for Oruma*** So pathetic!His village folks finally get his pword.***A minute silence for Oruma***

oshe11:

wat abt jay jay Okocha nonody from his village is responsible(ogwashi uku). nonody from his village is responsible(ogwashi uku). 1 Like