Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by jamesibor: 7:03pm
Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-Raising Match For Distressed Oruma
Peter Oriaku
1 min ago
By Johnny Edward:
Former Super Eagles captains, Augustine Eguavoen, Samson Siasia and Nwankwo Kanu, have all agreed to take part in a football game to raise funds in a bid to aid the recovery of their former teammate Wilson Oruma who is still in mental distress after losing most of his money to swindlers six years ago, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
The game has been proposed to hold in Lagos in February, former Super Eagles midfielder and ex-Chairman of Lagos State Football Association Waidi Akanni revealed told CSN.
Oruma, 41, who played for Lens, Marseille and Lens in France as well as other European clubs, was allegedly defrauded by a clergy man and some fake oil businessmen to the tune of N1.2 billion in December 2012 and his ex-teammates have agreed to play a novelty game to raise funds for the former Nigeria U-17 captain.
They also intend to use the medium to share their experiences to the current players on how well to manage their finances and life after retiring from football in a career talk programme during the event.
Former Chairman of Lagos State Football Association, Waidi Akanni, who is also a former Nigeria international told Completesportsnigeria.com that a delegation will be sent to meet with Oruma’s family to know how they can help him fully recover.
“Since the news broke that he (Oruma) had a relapse of an emotional disorder, his former teammates having been trying to reach out to people around him to show love to him,” Akanni told CSN on Thursday.
“Taribo, Kanu and some of the Atlanta 96 set are keen to turn out for their former teammate.
“They have all agreed to reach out to his family to see how they can help him out and also use the opportunity to educate the current players on how to plan their future after retirement.
“I’m sure other players who will be contacted later will be willing to take part just as the Lagos State government and the Delta State government, where Oruma hails from.”
https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/kanu-eguavoen-siasia-akanni-play-fund-raising-match-distressed-oruma/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by nely(m): 7:08pm
Nice one but
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by nely(m): 7:08pm
Nice one but he might finally loss it before then
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by Sleekydee(m): 7:09pm
long overdue, still..better late than never
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by Sleekydee(m): 7:13pm
nely:
how is it impossible for u to be positive or act positive.
it doesn't take anything, just say " today I am gonna b positive" put on a sch kid pride and bounce along singing positivity
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by nely(m): 7:22pm
Sleekydee:oga don't you understand English in said he might not he will
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by Alphasoar(m): 7:27pm
Ok. But why is this in politics section.
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by DaniDani(m): 7:32pm
1.2billion what? Terrible!
They should also help him to reach out to EFCC and see how they can track the fraudster charlatan. People are terribly wicked.
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by Jabioro: 7:37pm
God of Nazareth!...
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by oshe11(m): 7:53pm
wat abt jay jay Okocha
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by oshe11(m): 7:54pm
jamesibor:Why humans be like this.....
no 1 wana help as far U aint dead nor seriously sick bt wen U comit suicide nw U wud hear people sayin WHY DID HE COMIT SUICIDE
I Wud av help him wit 200k, etc
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by IMASTEX: 7:54pm
Nice one
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by dogstyle007(m): 7:54pm
Hmmmm
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by Millz404(m): 7:54pm
Eya sorry to the guy... Make them join me for d fund raising na.... Me self need cash
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by authehighness: 7:56pm
this kind news should end with oruma case,other active players,should learn how to manage their resources,making money is different from managing money
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by 1shortblackboy: 7:56pm
why dem no fit just find their guy some money enh
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by nwobiebuka(m): 7:56pm
hw did dey defraud him of such?
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by ekmike(m): 7:58pm
I pray he gets all the help he need. Things like this happen to teach others a lesson.
May other people not learn from your misfortune.
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by priceaction: 7:59pm
How can someone invest all this gathem money in a single business. Common, na mmm with mumu greed family dem me.
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by safarigirl(f): 7:59pm
authehighness:oga, he did not waste the money on drugs and women, he was defrauded. It can happen to anyone, even the most prudent people, bad investments happen
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by Edopesin(m): 7:59pm
Millz404:You Don Kolo Shey
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by Akiika: 8:00pm
What he needs is psychological treatment, but it's juju men you will be seeking help from. He's probably still in shock from the loss.
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by kingthreat(m): 8:00pm
The scam was done in Fireman's church
Fireman should be investigated. Using the House of the Lord as a den of thieves.
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by DrToche: 8:01pm
it is well
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by zombieTRACKER: 8:01pm
Nice one....
Please help raise awareness about the need to send buhari back to daura
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by Saintsbrown(m): 8:01pm
The last thing I will do is to trust any pastor.
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by mohciz69(m): 8:02pm
Good development
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by AngelicBeing: 8:02pm
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by Haykinsofficial(m): 8:03pm
So pathetic!
His village folks finally get his pword.
***A minute silence for Oruma***
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by highchief1: 8:03pm
oshe11:nonody from his village is responsible(ogwashi uku).
Re: Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-raising Match For Distressed Oruma by kat72: 8:03pm
