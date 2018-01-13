₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by BrandSpurNG: 5:13pm On Jan 12
Leading mobile phone brand, TECNO Mobile has launched its first frameless full-screen display smartphone – Tecno Camon CM.
The device is the latest in the CAMON Series family and reemphasizes the brand’s knack for designing high-end smartphones with sophisticated cameras.
The Camon series was first introduced in 2015 and over 5 million handsets globally have been sold, helping consumers experience high-quality selfie technology at the touch of a button.
Brand Manager, TECNO Mobile, Mr. Eric Liu, said the company is committed to making revolutionary smartphones that would usher smartphone lovers into an era of endless possibilities on the mobile devices and exceptional photography experiences.
Liu stressed that the Tecno Camon CM smartphone was invented to meet the consumers’ demands and possibly surpass their needs.
In his words, “the smartphone has been reinvented and OEMs globally are always on the lookout for the next big thing to talk about. At TECNO, we take pride in our ability to understand and meet our consumers’ needs, and eventually surpass their expectations.”
With the CAMON CM, TECNO has delivered a very stylish full-screen display smartphone.
The full-view display device produces an immersive experience when consuming videos, reading books, capturing images or even surfing the Internet.
The frame-less device simplifies multitasking and offers users an opportunity to split their screen (18:9 screen support single window 1:1 split-screen operating with only one step ) so that they can handle more than one task while still being able to see more on either of the split windows.
Though it is a common belief that full-view display screens are more susceptible to damage. However, on the CAMON CM, that idea has been negotiated with a 2.5D corning third glass, which does not only ensure that users enjoy better visual effects from the screen but also safeguards it from cracks and delivers smoother touching.
“In accordance with consumers’ preferences, we are gradually becoming camera driven and this trend is evident in the camera-centric designs of our smartphones. Adopting our strategy of ‘think globally, act locally’, we are able to understand our consumers’ preferences and provide them with every support necessary to ensure that they can express themselves wholeheartedly”, Eric added.
On his part, Managing Director, 3C Hub, Mr. Xia Song, who spoke on the exclusive sales and partnership with TECNO Mobile said: “We are excited about our partnership with TECNO and the opportunity to launch the CAMON CM with them. As always, we strive to deliver superior smartphone retail services to end-users thus, signing an exclusive partnership for the launch of the CAMON CM is a big deal for us.”
Some of the features of the smartphone include, Selfies which has just gotten a jig with the CAMON CM’s 13MP front camera module that delivers exceptional HDR portrait with night shot algorithm that lifts weak light, reduces noise in the single frame and captures clearer night shots. Users can adjust the super bright flash of the front camera by pressing the screen to introduce just the right amount of light required to produce a stunning photo.
Similarly, the rear camera dons the same camera rating and its 4-LED ring flash is optimized to fill light till it reaches a more balanced light filling before producing any shot.
With 3 colors of city blue, midnight black and champagne gold, booking of the CAMON CM will run from January 10 – 14 while first sales will follow between January 15 – 20 at 8 selected 3C Hubs across the country. The designated outlets – Ikeja, Apapa, Mushin, Owerri, Artillery 2, Umuahia, Abuja, and Enugu – will service early bird consumers and reward them with exclusive Manchester City gift bags; its exact price will be based on the local market.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/tecno-mobile-launches-full-display-screen-smartphone-camon-cm-pictures/
2 Likes
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by sureinfo: 5:50pm On Jan 12
Tecno on a full screen display level? Hmm this is wonderful
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by postbox: 7:10am
Nice
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by veekid(m): 7:33am
Just gbadun the full display, buh e no go last for market
2 Likes
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by geostrata(m): 7:34am
ok
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by Mrphylor09: 7:34am
Ok
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by zieraw2005(m): 7:35am
I just don't like the BRAND
14 Likes
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by libertyfather(m): 7:35am
All I need is 1 for dash
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by niggi4life(m): 7:35am
Why do we use expensive gadgets nowadays? It's all for the social status.....
So if by so doing why would i want to get a "Tecno" when the likes of Samsung and I-Phone are also flooding the market
Abeg, if e no be Panadal, e no fit be like Panadol
3 Likes
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by Jethrolite(m): 7:35am
Where is the full display? I can still see bezels everywhere.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by SunFlow(m): 7:35am
I love tecno...
Flexing my tecno 3310 smartphone.
I love tecno...
Flexing my tecno 3310 smartphone.
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by skills50(m): 7:35am
issorite....... seen
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by habss: 7:36am
still enjoying my cx
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by skydancer: 7:36am
Beautiful. I love how they are perfectly doing their job as the new Nokia
3 Likes
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by passyhansome(m): 7:36am
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by ncoolsome(m): 7:36am
Y r they using Ibadan girls for the add??
2 Likes
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by shortgun(m): 7:37am
is this what they call full screen?
13 Likes
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by chiwex(m): 7:37am
This is not full screen
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by oribi(m): 7:37am
a little disappointed was expecting something else
2 Likes
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by phlamesG: 7:38am
tecno as in tekno miles??
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by 3millionia: 7:38am
Nice one.
Nice one.
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by akanbiaa(m): 7:38am

1 Like
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by alexistaiwo: 7:38am
Still rocking my tecno w5 since 2016
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by Forceup(f): 7:39am
Tecno is rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by iambabaG: 7:39am
Such effrontery!!
How dare they place their phone side by side with an iphone? Didn’t they see their mates?
The full display isn’t even full in the actual sense of it.. such foolishness!
8 Likes
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by niggi4life(m): 7:40am
ncoolsome:lol
Because they are cheaper to use.
Or u expect them to use Lekki girls?
5 Likes
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by olayinkajnr(m): 7:40am
Full Display with Almighty Bezels. Even Oukitel C8 got better full view 18:9 infinity display than this.
This phone will lag for Africa. 1.25gh quad core processor (MT6737H, same as in Camon CX AIR) with the normal 2gb ram.
I'll pass. All the best to those that wanna ditch their CX for this poo. I won't advise them though.
9 Likes
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by directonpc(m): 7:42am
Finally
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by olayinkajnr(m): 7:43am
iambabaG:
Yet some people dey droll for am o. The average Nigerian smartphone user can be funny sometimes.
2 Likes
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by Bigwig02: 7:45am
More expectation on the ba3 life
|Re: Tecno Mobile Launches Full Display Screen Smartphone, ‘CAMON CM’ by Sweetcollins: 7:45am
I will use this to propose to milady
