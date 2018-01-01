₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:45pm
Below are photos from the burial of Shaheed Ibrahim Gashuwa from Yobe state who was allegedly killed by Nigerian police in Abuja during the ongoing #freezakzakyfortreatment protest.
May his soul RIP!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/photos-from-burial-of-shaheed-ibrahim.html
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:46pm
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by Nukilia: 5:54pm
A government of sorrows, tears and blood
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by Blackfire(m): 6:00pm
When a govt killed her own citizens to prove a point....
They should watch what will happen to there own family members.
It is called karma.
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by falcon01: 6:05pm
keep waiting sit down there and wait untill they kill you all.
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by Evablizin(f): 6:42pm
I feel for them. RIP.
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by amiibaby(f): 8:00pm
Hmmmm Na them them
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by veekid(m): 8:00pm
Buhaaaarriiiiiiiii; your faaaadddddaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by UbanmeUdie: 8:00pm
A very well deserved lying in state!
He died a hero and martyr. The flowers and "shiny-shiny" used to decorate the corpse says it all.
RIP
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by nairaman66(m): 8:01pm
Nigerian government since inception is the most stupid government on earth!!
People of well meaning character should come together to petition the UN to scrab off this government to bring sanity to this system.
APC/PDP are all the same!!
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by Uyiii: 8:01pm
thought this 'man shot dead by police' news ended with 2017.
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by Skynet23(m): 8:01pm
Hmmm... God us watching oo...
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by yungcyrus(m): 8:01pm
..
Buhari, I hail thee
Born outta the ancient rooster of the fulani scum
You have sworn to make Nigeria a land of dead people
First the dead zombies who hail your cursed name
And then the dead ones killed by fulani, and the Shiites.
God shall surely meet you like herod
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by superior1: 8:01pm
Sunni vs Shite
Saudi vs Iran
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by Tekajoi(m): 8:01pm
all those that were chanting SAI BABA, hope this is making you happy
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by terrytileo: 8:02pm
RIP
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by carnegia(m): 8:03pm
Malo
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by ifyan(m): 8:03pm
Rip
Irony. NPF and Nigeria security agencies were created to protect it citizens but the case is different in this country
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by priiince(m): 8:04pm
Synonyms. Religion. Blindfold. Pain. Deceit
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by sademola: 8:06pm
Rubbish post. No date of incidence. Joe recent is recent? There was even a protest today in Abuja, is that the recent one referred to? Just place picture of a random burial procession and give it a label. I am not gullible so, I'm not buying it!
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by FRESHG(m): 8:07pm
IT SHALL NOT BE WELL WITH PROPHET BUHARI S A W INSHA ALLAH AMIN
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by oloriooko(m): 8:07pm
Mztarstrechy:My condolences
But I thought they said they were ready to die for their leader so why the tears
He died for a cause
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by ajepako(f): 8:08pm
Anyone wonder why Trump referred to 3rd world countries including Nigeria as "shiithole countries'?
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by FRESHG(m): 8:08pm
SARRKI NGENEUKWUENU MADRIDGUY ALARIIWO
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by slawomir: 8:09pm
ok
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by FRESHG(m): 8:10pm
ajepako:I TOTALLY AGREE WITH TRUMP THAT AFRICA IS A SH*THOLE
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by BetaThings: 8:11pm
superior1:
Ignorance
Was Jonathan a Sunni in 2014?
https://www.naija.ng/685429-al-zakzakys-detention-iran-digs-deeper-gives-strong-warning-nigeria.html
The group in 2014 was involved in a clash with Nigerian soldiers, and the three sons of al- Zakzaky were among those killed by security operatives
In 2014, Jonathan was president
Please show me your posts condemning Jonathan then
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by Oluwaseyi456(m): 8:16pm
Government
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by willibounce1(m): 8:16pm
What is the offence of this shitte leader self. why can't they charge him to court or just let him go and meet his people. and to the ones protesting too, what is all these unnecessary wahala people put upon themselves. see them wearing agbada and jacket under hot sun. See what religious extremism is doing to people.
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by DeltaOil: 8:19pm
I am beginning to suspect that this fool called sarrki is not well upstairs oh
sarrki:
He spends his time insulting IPOB that don't kill and simply want to live alone,
yet this same fool called sarrki cannot say anything about the murderous Buhari.
What makes me laugh is as the guy sarrki is obsessed with IPOB, he ignores the fulanis who are running amok in his state Benue.
No wonder Benue is hunting ground for the Fulani's with govs like Ortom & foolish indigenes like sarrki,
the State Benue needs prayers.
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by berrystunn(m): 8:21pm
nairaman66:
Which of the UN ?
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears by tubok: 8:26pm
Just 2 weeks madness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyLHHlRStN0
