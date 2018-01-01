Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Shot Dead By Police During Shitte Protest In Abuja Buried Amidst Tears (7525 Views)

May his soul RIP!







Below are photos from the burial of Shaheed Ibrahim Gashuwa from Yobe state who was allegedly killed by Nigerian police in Abuja during the ongoing #freezakzakyfortreatment protest.May his soul RIP!

A government of sorrows, tears and blood 10 Likes 1 Share

When a govt killed her own citizens to prove a point....





They should watch what will happen to there own family members.





It is called karma. 13 Likes

keep waiting sit down there and wait untill they kill you all. 3 Likes

I feel for them. RIP. 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmmm Na them them

Buhaaaarriiiiiiiii; your faaaadddddaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!! 5 Likes 1 Share









A very well deserved lying in state!



He died a hero and martyr. The flowers and "shiny-shiny" used to decorate the corpse says it all.





RIP

Nigerian government since inception is the most stupid government on earth!!



People of well meaning character should come together to petition the UN to scrab off this government to bring sanity to this system.



APC/PDP are all the same!!

thought this 'man shot dead by police' news ended with 2017.

Hmmm... God us watching oo...





Buhari, I hail thee

Born outta the ancient rooster of the fulani scum

You have sworn to make Nigeria a land of dead people

First the dead zombies who hail your cursed name

And then the dead ones killed by fulani, and the Shiites.

God shall surely meet you like herod 1 Like

Sunni vs Shite

Saudi vs Iran

all those that were chanting SAI BABA, hope this is making you happy 1 Like







RIP

Rip



Irony. NPF and Nigeria security agencies were created to protect it citizens but the case is different in this country

Synonyms. Religion. Blindfold. Pain. Deceit

Rubbish post. No date of incidence. Joe recent is recent? There was even a protest today in Abuja, is that the recent one referred to? Just place picture of a random burial procession and give it a label. I am not gullible so, I'm not buying it!

IT SHALL NOT BE WELL WITH PROPHET BUHARI S A W INSHA ALLAH AMIN

Below are photos from the burial of Shaheed Ibrahim Gashuwa from Yobe state who was allegedly killed by Nigerian police in Abuja during the ongoing #freezakzakyfortreatment protest.



May his soul RIP!







My condolences

But I thought they said they were ready to die for their leader so why the tears

But I thought they said they were ready to die for their leader so why the tears

He died for a cause

Anyone wonder why Trump referred to 3rd world countries including Nigeria as "shiithole countries'? 1 Like

I TOTALLY AGREE WITH TRUMP THAT AFRICA IS A SH*THOLE

Sunni vs Shite

Saudi vs Iran

Ignorance



Was Jonathan a Sunni in 2014?



https://www.naija.ng/685429-al-zakzakys-detention-iran-digs-deeper-gives-strong-warning-nigeria.html



The group in 2014 was involved in a clash with Nigerian soldiers, and the three sons of al- Zakzaky were among those killed by security operatives

In 2014, Jonathan was president

Please show me your posts condemning Jonathan then IgnoranceWas Jonathan a Sunni in 2014?In 2014, Jonathan was presidentPlease show me your posts condemning Jonathan then

Government

What is the offence of this shitte leader self. why can't they charge him to court or just let him go and meet his people. and to the ones protesting too, what is all these unnecessary wahala people put upon themselves. see them wearing agbada and jacket under hot sun. See what religious extremism is doing to people.





Ipobs are fools



Always crying more than the bereaved

He spends his time insulting IPOB that don't kill and simply want to live alone,

yet this same fool called sarrki cannot say anything about the murderous Buhari.



What makes me laugh is as the guy sarrki is obsessed with IPOB, he ignores the fulanis who are running amok in his state Benue.



No wonder Benue is hunting ground for the Fulani's with govs like Ortom & foolish indigenes like sarrki,

He spends his time insulting IPOB that don't kill and simply want to live alone,

yet this same fool called sarrki cannot say anything about the murderous Buhari.

What makes me laugh is as the guy sarrki is obsessed with IPOB, he ignores the fulanis who are running amok in his state Benue.

No wonder Benue is hunting ground for the Fulani's with govs like Ortom & foolish indigenes like sarrki,

the State Benue needs prayers.

Nigerian government since inception is the most stupid government on earth!!



People of well meaning character should come together to petition the UN to scrab off this government to bring sanity to this system.



APC/PDP are all the same!!

Which of the UN ?