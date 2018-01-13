₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by debaj10: 6:32pm On Jan 12
1. most investors are in it Long term, 5 to 50+ years.
2. separate them from stockbrokers who play the market.
3. on an average day, only a few companies' stocks pull up or deflate the market.
4. most other companies take a while to rally under bullish (when there are gains) or bearish (losing) trends.
in the news a few weeks ago we were told that about 40% of the companies in the NSE were flat/dormant all year, 2017.
now we're told of massive gains in 2 weeks; and the highest value in 8 years.
here's the economics:
1. divide the value of the NSE in 2009 by the value of the dollar then; do the same for today.
this gives you a general idea of what kind of growth we've had, based on the naira:dollar exchange.
2. when dollar went from N200 to N300, the value of your 100k shares went from $500 to $333. so your broker would advise against selling, because you've actually lost money in real terms.
therefore to know if the increased share price has covered your losses, calculate for dollar value then factor INFLATION into the result- how many more bags of garri can you buy now, compared to when you first bought shares?
3. a breakdown of the sectors will show you how the real sector of the economy ( companies into manufacturing, construction, healthcare, education and agriculture) benefited from the rise in the index, or if investors are only looking to invest in sectors that will yield quick profits- oil and gas, commodities, etc.
4. rule of thumb: economic growth is measured by growth in the real sector, rather than GDP. the oil industry employs relatively few number of people; how the income is channelled into the economy is therefore crucial to nations like ours.
so while increase in crude prices may benefit the GDP through a few companies, it may have very little impact on the economy.
as they say, the devil is in the details.
so hold off on wailing or cheering until you understand the technicalities and have calculated the real value of the NSE.
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by oko4lucky(m): 7:42am
Na lie
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by akanbiaa(m): 7:43am
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by Troublemaker007(m): 7:43am
oko4lucky:
You didn’t even read the post.
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by nairaman66(m): 7:43am
In Nigeria can tell you everything to believe anything just so many other people will invest and lose their funds in the long run!
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by Sweetcollins: 7:44am
To what end
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by free2ryhme: 7:45am
debaj10:
we dont want to understand
make una dey enjoy una scam unaselves
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by ufotty2001: 7:47am
Am 100% sure that people will not make comments on this post... Thanks op have learnt alot
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by akanbiaa(m): 7:49am
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by spafu(m): 7:49am
I know some useless zombie will come and tell us that Buhari is working.
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by swiz123(m): 7:53am
Actually, I just woke up.. I can't see clearly to read..especially shits
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by danjumakolo: 7:53am
Op.. You talk about gains.
How about when banks and brokers connive to make their stock look attractive but in real sense,a fraud.Remember the bubble that busted some years back?
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by oko4lucky(m): 7:57am
Troublemaker007:
Abeg leave me joooorr.
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by syncACE(m): 7:58am
now we're told of massive gains in 2 weeks; and
the highest value in 8 years.
Wailers over to you
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by syncACE(m): 8:00am
spafu:
why are you always happy to hear bad news concerning the country...
Do bad news give you orgasm?
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by uglodoh(f): 8:08am
danjumakolo:
That was in 2006/2007. I bought from five companies, the stocks are as useless as anything.
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by ashjay001(m): 8:08am
@debaj10, u no try at all, sha!
Ur topic read, understanding d NSE, but in d article, u're still speaking spanish
If u wan break am down, just do that, instead of expecting us to dey find calculator, up n down
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by Celestyn8213: 8:09am
Ok you try, weldone. Buh who is talking about stock market in Nigeria sef?
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by Rich4god(m): 8:10am
Is it just me... I didn't understand anything..
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by Troublemaker007(m): 8:11am
oko4lucky:
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by Nicklaus619(m): 8:11am
This is the kind of topic That I want to see on front page. Thank op for the enlightenment
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by Troublemaker007(m): 8:11am
Rich4god:
Nor worry, we plenty
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by nnachukz(m): 8:13am
syncACE:I know you didn't even understand what the op wrote. He said keep off from wailing or hailing until you have understood the technicality of those statements as it reflects on our economy. Factor in inflation, but you won't do that, would you?
Reason why you support failure, you don't read, if you read you don't comprehend.
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by prince3009(m): 8:14am
Hmmm...i understand cryptocurrency more than this one o
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by misterjosh(m): 8:18am
I still don't understand
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by olaskul(m): 8:20am
Dear friends,
please am a final year student of yabatech and in need of some financial support the money is to repay a debt of 50k which I incurred when my parent house rent was due but the person is hell bent on collecting his money back. Please people help me avert this shame that's about to befall me i plead.
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by Stycon(m): 8:29am
Op, please what exactly are you driving at
I suggest you start by factoring in exchange rate parity and inflation into your country's GDP growth between 2009 and now first. Then compare it with the NSE performance in real and nominal term. This should give you a better and holistic view of the state of the economy vis a viz NSE
Investors are not father Christmas; so what other reason would they invest if not to profit. Yeah if any economy must have a sustainable growth, real sector investment should be prioritised. I guess you should tell that to your government and not to portfolio investors.
And of course, we should avoid the fallacy of composition when viewing the recent rally in the market as it is clear that it doesn't mirror every unit in the bundle of company represented on the bounce but this doesn't means NSE has not improved in recent time.
Btw, you can do us a favour by giving us a more analytical breakdown of the disparity between the nominal and real performance between 2009 and now with real figure and stop peddling assumptions.
Btw, errrrrrrrrm Op, what are saying sef
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by Coolcash1: 8:34am
Look at the low number of comments on the post simply because it's not about Davido or nudity or snakes. God help this generation.
However, the bull is just a mini one because a major one is about to hit the exchange from next week. Any wise person will try and position him or herself to take advantage of the situation....
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by jamace(m): 8:46am
uglodoh:Did you understand the stock market before buying? If I may ask again, do you have a broker? Have you not been getting dividends? Have you submitted your e-dividends form to your broker?
Just like every business, Investing in the stock market is a very serious business and one must be serious with it to make profit from it.
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by spafu(m): 8:47am
syncACE:Why do you like being a zombie?
|Re: Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains by Coolcash1: 8:48am
Stycon:
The OP is trying to say that at current prices shares are trading now, they are grossly undervalued due to exchange rate effect. To foreign investors, they still appear very very cheap. For instance, Nestle shares rose from N800 to circa of N1,500 due to massive mopping by foreign investors. This has also spread across other stocks especially banking stocks enjoying bullish ride at the moment.
To help the OP, to put the factors responsible for the bullish run succinctly, they are; increase in crude oil prices, stability in forex, creation of import and export forex window, changes in pension rule which allows PFAs to invest 25% of pension funds in the stock market and low return on treasury bills.
Hope this helps...
