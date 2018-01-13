Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Understanding The Nigeria Stock Exchange Gains (2648 Views)

Dangote To List Dangote Refinery On The Nigeria Stock Exchange / Bureaux De Change At Risk As Naira Gains More Muscle / Understanding The Basic Principle Of Generating Income Online (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

1. most investors are in it Long term, 5 to 50+ years.

2. separate them from stockbrokers who play the market.

3. on an average day, only a few companies' stocks pull up or deflate the market.

4. most other companies take a while to rally under bullish (when there are gains) or bearish (losing) trends.



in the news a few weeks ago we were told that about 40% of the companies in the NSE were flat/dormant all year, 2017.



now we're told of massive gains in 2 weeks; and the highest value in 8 years.



here's the economics:

1. divide the value of the NSE in 2009 by the value of the dollar then; do the same for today.

this gives you a general idea of what kind of growth we've had, based on the naira:dollar exchange.



2. when dollar went from N200 to N300, the value of your 100k shares went from $500 to $333. so your broker would advise against selling, because you've actually lost money in real terms.

therefore to know if the increased share price has covered your losses, calculate for dollar value then factor INFLATION into the result- how many more bags of garri can you buy now, compared to when you first bought shares?



3. a breakdown of the sectors will show you how the real sector of the economy ( companies into manufacturing, construction, healthcare, education and agriculture) benefited from the rise in the index, or if investors are only looking to invest in sectors that will yield quick profits- oil and gas, commodities, etc.



4. rule of thumb: economic growth is measured by growth in the real sector, rather than GDP. the oil industry employs relatively few number of people; how the income is channelled into the economy is therefore crucial to nations like ours.

so while increase in crude prices may benefit the GDP through a few companies, it may have very little impact on the economy.



as they say, the devil is in the details.

so hold off on wailing or cheering until you understand the technicalities and have calculated the real value of the NSE. 8 Likes

Na lie

Make money by checking signature

oko4lucky:

Na lie

You didn’t even read the post. 10 Likes 2 Shares

In Nigeria can tell you everything to believe anything just so many other people will invest and lose their funds in the long run!

To what end

debaj10:

1. most investors are in it Long term, 5 to 50+ years.

2. separate them from stockbrokers who play the market.

3. on an average day, only a few companies' stocks pull up or deflate the market.

4. most other companies take a while to rally under bullish (when there are gains) or bearish (losing) trends.



in the news a few weeks ago we were told that about 40% of the companies in the NSE were flat/dormant all year, 2017.



now we're told of massive gains in 2 weeks; and the highest value in 8 years.



here's the economics:

1. divide the value of the NSE in 2009 by the value of the dollar then; do the same for today.

this gives you a general idea of what kind of growth we've had, based on the naira:dollar exchange.



2. when dollar went from N200 to N300, the value of your 100k shares went from $500 to $333. so your broker would advise against selling, because you've actually lost money in real terms.

therefore to know if the increased share price has covered your losses, calculate for dollar value then factor INFLATION into the result- how many more bags of garri can you buy now, compared to when you first bought shares?



3. a breakdown of the sectors will show you how the real sector of the economy ( companies into manufacturing, construction, healthcare, education and agriculture) benefited from the rise in the index, or if investors are only looking to invest in sectors that will yield quick profits- oil and gas, commodities, etc.



4. rule of thumb: economic growth is measured by growth in the real sector, rather than GDP. the oil industry employs relatively few number of people; how the income is channelled into the economy is therefore crucial to nations like ours.

so while increase in crude prices may benefit the GDP through a few companies, it may have very little impact on the economy.



as they say, the devil is in the details.

so hold off on wailing or cheering until you understand the technicalities and have calculated the real value of the NSE.

we dont want to understand



make una dey enjoy una scam unaselves we dont want to understandmake una dey enjoy una scam unaselves 2 Likes

Am 100% sure that people will not make comments on this post... Thanks op have learnt alot 6 Likes

Make money by checking my signature, you won't regret

I know some useless zombie will come and tell us that Buhari is working. 2 Likes

Actually, I just woke up.. I can't see clearly to read..especially shits

Op.. You talk about gains.

How about when banks and brokers connive to make their stock look attractive but in real sense,a fraud.Remember the bubble that busted some years back? 1 Like

Troublemaker007:





You didn’t even read the post.

Abeg leave me joooorr. Abeg leave me joooorr.

now we're told of massive gains in 2 weeks; and

the highest value in 8 years.



Wailers over to you 2 Likes

Z wire found the trusted and legit carde



���‍����������

�������



Carding Carding Carding



Pm me for your carding of

IPhone�



At affordable price

IPhone 6----170$

IPhone 7----200$

IPhone 7+--250$

IPhone 8----300$





PC ��



Macbook and any other product



At affordable price



Valid live Cc



Rdp



Bank Log with small and huge balance



� Teaching carding..



VPN



HMA



RDP



All tools for sales





Allah bless our hustle





Drop your whatsapp number

spafu:

I know some useless zombie will come and tell us that Buhari is working.

why are you always happy to hear bad news concerning the country...

Do bad news give you orgasm? why are you always happy to hear bad news concerning the country...Do bad news give you orgasm? 1 Like 1 Share

danjumakolo:

Op.. You talk about gains.

How about when banks and brokers connive to make their stock look attractive but in real sense,a fraud.Remember the bubble that busted some years back?



That was in 2006/2007. I bought from five companies, the stocks are as useless as anything. That was in 2006/2007. I bought from five companies, the stocks are as useless as anything.









Ur topic read, understanding d NSE, but in d article, u're still speaking spanish





If u wan break am down, just do that, instead of expecting us to dey find calculator, up n down @debaj10, u no try at all, sha!Ur topic read, understanding d NSE, but in d article, u're still speaking spanishIf u wan break am down, just do that, instead of expecting us to dey find calculator, up n down 2 Likes

Ok you try, weldone. Buh who is talking about stock market in Nigeria sef?

Is it just me... I didn't understand anything..

oko4lucky:





Abeg leave me joooorr.



This is the kind of topic That I want to see on front page. Thank op for the enlightenment

Rich4god:

Is it just me... I didn't understand anything..



Nor worry, we plenty 1 Like

syncACE:

now we're told of massive gains in 2 weeks; and

the highest value in 8 years.



Wailers over to you I know you didn't even understand what the op wrote. He said keep off from wailing or hailing until you have understood the technicality of those statements as it reflects on our economy. Factor in inflation, but you won't do that, would you?



Reason why you support failure, you don't read, if you read you don't comprehend. I know you didn't even understand what the op wrote. He said keep off from wailing or hailing until you have understood the technicality of those statements as it reflects on our economy. Factor in inflation, but you won't do that, would you?Reason why you support failure, you don't read, if you read you don't comprehend. 1 Like

Hmmm...i understand cryptocurrency more than this one o

I still don't understand

Dear friends,



please am a final year student of yabatech and in need of some financial support the money is to repay a debt of 50k which I incurred when my parent house rent was due but the person is hell bent on collecting his money back. Please people help me avert this shame that's about to befall me i plead. 1 Like





I suggest you start by factoring in exchange rate parity and inflation into your country's GDP growth between 2009 and now first. Then compare it with the NSE performance in real and nominal term. This should give you a better and holistic view of the state of the economy vis a viz NSE



Investors are not father Christmas; so what other reason would they invest if not to profit. Yeah if any economy must have a sustainable growth, real sector investment should be prioritised. I guess you should tell that to your government and not to portfolio investors.



And of course, we should avoid the fallacy of composition when viewing the recent rally in the market as it is clear that it doesn't mirror every unit in the bundle of company represented on the bounce but this doesn't means NSE has not improved in recent time.



Btw, you can do us a favour by giving us a more analytical breakdown of the disparity between the nominal and real performance between 2009 and now with real figure and stop peddling assumptions.



Btw, errrrrrrrrm Op, what are saying sef Op, please what exactly are you driving atI suggest you start by factoring in exchange rate parity and inflation into your country's GDP growth between 2009 and now first. Then compare it with the NSE performance in real and nominal term. This should give you a better and holistic view of the state of the economy vis a viz NSEInvestors are not father Christmas; so what other reason would they invest if not to profit. Yeah if any economy must have a sustainable growth, real sector investment should be prioritised. I guess you should tell that to your government and not to portfolio investors.And of course, we should avoid the fallacy of composition when viewing the recent rally in the market as it is clear that it doesn't mirror every unit in the bundle of company represented on the bounce but this doesn't means NSE has not improved in recent time.Btw, you can do us a favour by giving us a more analytical breakdown of the disparity between the nominal and real performance between 2009 and now with real figure and stop peddling assumptions.Btw, errrrrrrrrm Op, what are saying sef 1 Like 1 Share





However, the bull is just a mini one because a major one is about to hit the exchange from next week. Any wise person will try and position him or herself to take advantage of the situation.... Look at the low number of comments on the post simply because it's not about Davido or nudity or snakes. God help this generation.However, the bull is just a mini one because a major one is about to hit the exchange from next week. Any wise person will try and position him or herself to take advantage of the situation.... 1 Like

uglodoh:





That was in 2006/2007. I bought from five companies, the stocks are as useless as anything. Did you understand the stock market before buying? If I may ask again, do you have a broker? Have you not been getting dividends? Have you submitted your e-dividends form to your broker?



Just like every business, Investing in the stock market is a very serious business and one must be serious with it to make profit from it. Did you understand the stock market before buying? If I may ask again, do you have a broker? Have you not been getting dividends? Have you submitted your e-dividends form to your broker?Just like every business, Investing in the stock market is a very serious business and one must be serious with it to make profit from it. 1 Like

syncACE:



why are you always happy to hear bad news concerning the country... Do bad news give you orgasm? Why do you like being a zombie? Why do you like being a zombie?