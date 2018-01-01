₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow - Crime

Crime / Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow

Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by Danpotter(m): 6:06am
Nigerian executed in Saudi Arabia, 14 others to follow


•Save us from being killed like cows,’ they cry to Buhari
•As FG directs envoy to wade in urgently

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor & Victoria Ojeme


Fourteen Nigerians have already been moved to a jail in Medina apparently in preparation for the hangman’s noose. That has sent shivers down their spines forcing them to dispatch a Save-Our-Souls message to President Muhammadu Buhari to do all within his powers to save them from being slaughtered like cows.

They were 15 in number but one of them was executed last year as a common criminal.

The manner, in which Yusuf Yakubu Ajiboye from Kwara State was arrested, hurriedly tried and subsequently killed, made them to entertain fear for their lives and came to the conclusion that the long knife was indeed awaiting them.


“We know they are preparing to kill us but before we die, we are pleading with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to look into the charges preferred against us and see if indeed, we have been given fair hearing for the offences they claim we committed, and whether the Saudi authorities have treated us well under the law,” one of the suspects said in a leaked document made available to Saturday Vanguard from Riyadh.


“They claim that we peddled drugs and committed other drug-related offences, which according to them carry death penalty but we want Nigeria to intervene and give us another chance to live,” the suspect pleaded on behalf of the rest being detained in preparation for their execution in the Middle East country.

Among the Nigerians in the Medina Prison awaiting execution are: Lolo Babatunde, Biola Lawal, Hafis Amosu, Jimoh Ishola, Tunde Ibrahim, Abdurimi Aweda, Adam Abubakar, Amode Tunde, Adewumi Adepoju, Saka Riyau, Aliu Muhammed, Abdul Raman, Yekini Yahaya and two other women.

Many other Nigerians arrested for drug-related offences have also been detained at Jedda, Mecca and Riyadh prisons in Saudi Arabia, awaiting execution.

Sources close to the suspects told Saturday Vanguard that there are no fewer than 25 Nigerian drug suspects being detained in several prisons in Saudi Arabia with the ultimate aim of executing them since the offence carried the maximum death penalty in that country.

But their fear has heightened since they claimed that they contacted the Nigerian Embassy in Riyadh and pleaded with them to take action to at least free them from that country’s jail and repatriate them to Abuja to either live or die and be buried on their father land, but regretted that the appeal fell on deaf ears.

“Our government should act fast to save our lives from the hangman’s noose because delay is dangerous in this case,” one of the suspects told Saturday Vanguard.

FG reacts

The Nigerian Government confirmed yesterday, that it was aware of the detained Nigerians in Saudi Arabia in connection with drug-related offences and had already waded into the matter.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said necessary steps were being taken to engage with the Saudi authorities on the fate of the detained Nigerian drug suspects.

‘’The Minister of Foreign Affairs has directed the Nigerian Mission in Riyadh to look into the detained suspects’ case urgently,” the Spokesman for the Ministry, Dr. Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, said in response to Saturday Vanguard’s enquiry on the matter.

“The Nigerian Government will continue to engage the Saudi authorities in negotiations so that they will not be executed,” the Foreign Ministry assured.

It will be recalled that Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP), a human rights organization, had raised the alarm that no fewer than 300 Nigerians were on death row in prisons across Asian countries.

During the World Day against the Use of the Death Penalty last week, LEPAD once again drew the country’s attention to the rising number of Nigerians awaiting execution in different parts of the world.

Within this period, the number of offenders has doubled as more than 600 Nigerians in South- East Asia countries are awaiting the hangman, most of them on drug-related offences.

The revelations highlight the increasing desperation of some Nigerians in the narcotic trade. More Nigerians are pouring across the borders with hard drugs in spite of the sophistication in technology as well as the stiff punishment mapped out to curb the illegal business.

The boom in the illegal trade perhaps speaks to the fact that the country’s law enforcement agencies still have much work on their hands. Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia are evidently among the active drug routes, judging by the number of traffickers caught regularly. Incidentally, these are countries where it is public knowledge that trafficking in hard drug carries the mandatory death sentence.

Indeed, many convicted drug traffickers had been executed in Asia, from Singapore to Vietnam. Some 120 Nigerians were reportedly on death row in Chinese prisons, due mainly to peddling in narcotics.


Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by smulti(m): 6:13am
Nigerians in the Medina Prison awaiting execution are: Lolo Babatunde, Biola Lawal, Hafis Amosu, Jimoh Ishola, Tunde Ibrahim, Abdurimi Aweda, Adam Abubakar, Amode Tunde, Adewumi Adepoju, Saka Riyau, Aliu Muhammed, Abdul Raman, Yekini Yahaya and two other women. Many other Nigerians arrested for drug-relatedgringringrin


Buhari the evil terrorist using his terrorist herdsmen to eliminate peasant farmers who are only struggling for their daily bread

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by LionDeLeo: 6:15am
Why the food no get sauce?

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by BuariCopyPaste: 6:46am
Afonjas want to establish a drug colony in the holy land. No way!!!
they should be thoroughly dealt with.

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by majamajic(m): 6:50am
Name checkers from the east right now !!!!

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by koolaid87: 7:00am
They knew the consequences of their action before taking it. So let them
Face their music peacefully.

They are no more Nigerians.

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by nepapole(m): 7:10am
This is a good development.

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by BuariCopyPaste: 7:11am
This is why they will never be seen as true muslims....one hand on the koran and the other use to carry human skull and cocaine while on hajj.

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by LionDeLeo: 7:19am
BuariCopyPaste:
This is why they will never be seen as true muslims....one hand on the koran and the other use to carry human skull and cocaine while on hajj.

Where is the source of this news?
Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by Africonji: 8:02am
Afonja and Aboki won't like this.

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by biafranation: 8:16am
Afonjas rejoiced at the execution of Biafraans in Malaysia, now is their turn...wicked things. They only have a sense of pity when THEIR OWN IS INVOLVED. As long as it's other tribes, they don't give a damn!

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:36am
shocked shocked all of them are afonja and aboki omg

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by CaptainG00D: 8:37am
Hmmm.... i thought Yorubas dont do drugs.o
Im shocked.. Even hausas are among.
well...Yorubas are as smart as their Eastern counterparts. But who give Aboki brain to do drugs?

This will prove to the deluded mind tht crime has no tribe

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by NaijaMutant(f): 8:41am
Are they Yorubas and Hausa's? Yes

Are they soiling the image of Nigeria abroad? Yes

Are they Muslims? Yes

Are they Drug peddlers? Yes

Are they criminals ? Yes

Was the crime done in USA or Israel? No

which country is involved? Saudi Arabia



My Verdict:


Let them be executed.

Thanks

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by free2ryhme: 8:41am
Danpotter:


na who send una oooo


It is stated on their visa and its consequence of drug smuggling


it is a pity the law must take its course

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by ayzTIGER: 8:42am
If its not Internet scam in UK, its terrorism in US. If its not skull mining in Abeokuta then its definitely drug peddling in Saudi Arabia. I tire for this people

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by NaoSlay: 8:42am


Drug related activities?

And they're begging for help.


LOL, never knew Afonjas and Hausa dude engage in drug shiiii.

They need to be executed in Saudi Arabia, they don't need to be repatriated over here.

Let them pay for their sins.

Even tho some are my tribesmen, let them pay for their sins .

I won't Blindly support them like how a particular tribe does.

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:42am
.
Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by Ihatepork: 8:42am
biafranation:
Afonjas rejoiced at the execution of Biafraans in Malaysia, now is their turn...wicked things. They only have a sense of pity when THEIR OWN IS INVOLVED. As long as it's other tribes, they don't give a damn!

Hian! You must be really delusional to even think Yorubas care about these ones. cheesy We support the execution of drug smugglers. No pity! No fu..cks given! As you can see from all the comments above, No Yoruba person has posted

"why can't the Nigerian embassy fight for them"

"God will punish Buhari for not caring about the lives of Nigerians"

"some of these people are not guilty"

We don't pat people like these on the back in the Southwest unlike land of the rising potorpotor where they get chieftancy titles. These people brought it upon themselves. They knew the rules before doing it. But they thought they could outsmart the authorities

Adieu grin

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by Statsocial: 8:42am
Saudi of all places lipsrsealed

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by dfrost: 8:43am
angry I don't get it.
Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by kenbee(m): 8:43am
Hmmm, which Buhari
Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by emeijeh(m): 8:44am
What?!



So Ibos have surrendered development to the other tribe?!

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by agadez007(m): 8:44am
I been think say na Only IBO dey do stuff white powdered stuffs in the ass Ashe my Yoloba brothers too sabi am too

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by SalamRushdie: 8:44am
If
Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by ruggedised: 8:44am
Among the Nigerians in the Medina Prison awaiting execution are: Lolo Babatunde, Biola Lawal, Hafis Amosu, Jimoh Ishola, Tunde Ibrahim, Abdurimi Aweda, Adam Abubakar, Amode Tunde, Adewumi Adepoju, Saka Riyau, Aliu Muhammed, Abdul Raman, Yekini Yahaya and two other women.

AFONJA grin cheesy

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by CaptainG00D: 8:44am
O boy

Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by cytell56: 8:44am
Danpotter:


What will this useless government do? A government that was not able to rescue or secure its citizens within its territorial border, will it be able to rescue its citizens abroad?

