|Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by Danpotter(m): 6:06am
Nigerian executed in Saudi Arabia, 14 others to follow
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/nigerian-executed-saudi-arabia-14-others-follow/amp/
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by smulti(m): 6:13am
Nigerians in the Medina Prison awaiting execution are: Lolo Babatunde, Biola Lawal, Hafis Amosu, Jimoh Ishola, Tunde Ibrahim, Abdurimi Aweda, Adam Abubakar, Amode Tunde, Adewumi Adepoju, Saka Riyau, Aliu Muhammed, Abdul Raman, Yekini Yahaya and two other women. Many other Nigerians arrested for drug-related
Buhari the evil terrorist using his terrorist herdsmen to eliminate peasant farmers who are only struggling for their daily bread
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by LionDeLeo: 6:15am
Why the food no get sauce?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by BuariCopyPaste: 6:46am
Afonjas want to establish a drug colony in the holy land. No way!!!
they should be thoroughly dealt with.
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by majamajic(m): 6:50am
Name checkers from the east right now !!!!
64 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by koolaid87: 7:00am
They knew the consequences of their action before taking it. So let them
Face their music peacefully.
They are no more Nigerians.
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by nepapole(m): 7:10am
This is a good development.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by BuariCopyPaste: 7:11am
This is why they will never be seen as true muslims....one hand on the koran and the other use to carry human skull and cocaine while on hajj.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by LionDeLeo: 7:19am
BuariCopyPaste:
Where is the source of this news?
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by Africonji: 8:02am
Afonja and Aboki won't like this.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by biafranation: 8:16am
Afonjas rejoiced at the execution of Biafraans in Malaysia, now is their turn...wicked things. They only have a sense of pity when THEIR OWN IS INVOLVED. As long as it's other tribes, they don't give a damn!
41 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:36am
all of them are afonja and aboki omg
13 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by CaptainG00D: 8:37am
Hmmm.... i thought Yorubas dont do drugs.o
Im shocked.. Even hausas are among.
well...Yorubas are as smart as their Eastern counterparts. But who give Aboki brain to do drugs?
This will prove to the deluded mind tht crime has no tribe
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by NaijaMutant(f): 8:41am
Are they Yorubas and Hausa's? Yes
Are they soiling the image of Nigeria abroad? Yes
Are they Muslims? Yes
Are they Drug peddlers? Yes
Are they criminals ? Yes
Was the crime done in USA or Israel? No
which country is involved? Saudi Arabia
My Verdict:
Let them be executed.
Thanks
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by free2ryhme: 8:41am
Danpotter:
na who send una oooo
It is stated on their visa and its consequence of drug smuggling
it is a pity the law must take its course
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by ayzTIGER: 8:42am
If its not Internet scam in UK, its terrorism in US. If its not skull mining in Abeokuta then its definitely drug peddling in Saudi Arabia. I tire for this people
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by NaoSlay: 8:42am
Drug related activities?
And they're begging for help.
LOL, never knew Afonjas and Hausa dude engage in drug shiiii.
They need to be executed in Saudi Arabia, they don't need to be repatriated over here.
Let them pay for their sins.
Even tho some are my tribesmen, let them pay for their sins .
I won't Blindly support them like how a particular tribe does.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:42am
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by Ihatepork: 8:42am
biafranation:
Hian! You must be really delusional to even think Yorubas care about these ones. We support the execution of drug smugglers. No pity! No fu..cks given! As you can see from all the comments above, No Yoruba person has posted
"why can't the Nigerian embassy fight for them"
"God will punish Buhari for not caring about the lives of Nigerians"
"some of these people are not guilty"
We don't pat people like these on the back in the Southwest unlike land of the rising potorpotor where they get chieftancy titles. These people brought it upon themselves. They knew the rules before doing it. But they thought they could outsmart the authorities
Adieu
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by Statsocial: 8:42am
Saudi of all places
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by dfrost: 8:43am
I don't get it.
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by kenbee(m): 8:43am
Hmmm, which Buhari
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by emeijeh(m): 8:44am
What?!
So Ibos have surrendered development to the other tribe?!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by agadez007(m): 8:44am
I been think say na Only IBO dey do stuff white powdered stuffs in the ass Ashe my Yoloba brothers too sabi am too
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by SalamRushdie: 8:44am
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by ruggedised: 8:44am
Among the Nigerians in the Medina Prison awaiting execution are: Lolo Babatunde, Biola Lawal, Hafis Amosu, Jimoh Ishola, Tunde Ibrahim, Abdurimi Aweda, Adam Abubakar, Amode Tunde, Adewumi Adepoju, Saka Riyau, Aliu Muhammed, Abdul Raman, Yekini Yahaya and two other women.
AFONJA
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by CaptainG00D: 8:44am
O boy
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Executed In Saudi Arabia, 14 Others To Follow by cytell56: 8:44am
Danpotter:
What will this useless government do? A government that was not able to rescue or secure its citizens within its territorial border, will it be able to rescue its citizens abroad?
1 Like
