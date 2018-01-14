

Commit thy way unto the Lord, trust also in him and he shall bring it to pass

Psalm 37:5



Text:

Commit thy way unto the LORD; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass.

Psalm 37:5





Commit thy works unto the LORD, and thy thoughts shall be established.

Proverbs 16:3





Introduction:

The word COMMIT means to put into charge or trust, ENTRUST. The word entrust means to commit to another with confidence. When Jesus was on the cross, He cried with a loud voice and said “Father, into thy hands I commit my spirit” (Luke 23:46). Jesus is the best example of commitment here. What is more precious than our spirit? Yet, Jesus committed His Spirit into the care and keeping of the Father. Because He knew that His Spirit would be in the best hands. Psalm 55:22 also says, “Cast thy burden upon the LORD, and he shall sustain thee; he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved.” God is asking us to trust Him wholeheartedly and not lean on our own human understanding, when we trust Him and also allow Him to control the circumstances of our lives, we will never be put to shame.

We can strongly rely on the fact that our all-knowing God will never lead His beloved Children to failure. In that case, the best way of pursuing our goals is to let God determine what should be done and when it should be done. The good news is that when we consult Him before we commence on any of our plans, He will bring out the best for us and also ensure that it comes into reality. That is exactly what it means to commit our ways unto Him.



Reasons Why We Must Commit All Our Ways To The Lord.

1. Because God is sovereign: He controls all our plans & actions.

Proverbs 16:1

To humans belong the plans of the heart, but from the LORD comes the proper answer of the tongue.





2. Because God is omniscient: He guides & approves our plans.

Proverbs 16:2

All the ways of a man are clean in his own eyes; but the LORD weigheth the spirits.







3. Because God is faithful: He gives our plans, a fruitful and successful end.

Proverbs 16:3

Commit thy works unto the LORD, and thy thoughts shall be established.



Conclusion:

When we commit our ways and our wok to the Lord, He will bless our efforts according to His perfect Will in ways beyond our understanding. We should serve the Lord faithfully and then leave the rest to Him. Even though we still face difficulty, we can be rest assured that God will be honoured at last in our lives.



Prayer Points.

1. Thank God for His mercy and faithfulness in your life.

2. Pray that God should always guide and guard you.

3. Pray that you will not go out of God’s plan.

4. Pray for Daddy G O and his family.

5. Pray for your nation and your leaders.







