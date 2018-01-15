₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by neolboy(m): 3:46pm On Jan 14
9 pictures you will be related to as a year one student of any higher institution
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by neolboy(m): 3:48pm On Jan 14
Everybody turn to your special adviser
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by neolboy(m): 3:49pm On Jan 14
Stress of locating the admin block
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by neolboy(m): 3:51pm On Jan 14
This one is very annoying
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by constance500: 3:51pm On Jan 14
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by neolboy(m): 3:53pm On Jan 14
This time you know wan show yourself
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by neolboy(m): 3:55pm On Jan 14
Local champion now turn to a learner
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by neolboy(m): 3:56pm On Jan 14
When you sef don turn campus babe
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by neolboy(m): 3:57pm On Jan 14
#7
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by neolboy(m): 3:58pm On Jan 14
Confusion time
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by neolboy(m): 3:59pm On Jan 14
#9
Feel free to add yours
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by Otulord(m): 4:02pm On Jan 14
ROFL
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by unapapadeycraze: 5:17pm On Jan 14
You missed the "freshers night". I could not count the number of "freshers night" that was organised by churches, individuals and corporate organisations. Enough food everywhere. You would now be contemplating "which one should i attend?".
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by Ajewealth123(m): 7:31pm On Jan 14
neolboy:unilorin SUG night A.K.A bonfire ,100level i use leg trek reach quarters i just jejely endure am that year.200level bonfire wey ,no concern me i still go that onr na hin worst pass ,use leg trek reach oke odo before i see taxi.
special shoutout to that unilorin guy that sang YANMIJE AND MAFIMISILE NEVER KNEW WHY THAT GUY DIDNT LATER BLOW
THE GUY WAS GOOD
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by Elnino4ladies: 1:39am
LMAO I can relate
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by jaymejate(m): 9:00am
You no put all these fellowship fresher's night. De chop upandan
Another year to de go chop am again, but e go hard, they already know my face
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by XingXhang(m): 9:00am
When you make the first "A" and no one in your family has ever gone to the university before...
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by jidxin(m): 9:00am
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:00am
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by Pavore9: 9:01am
Can relate to some.
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by Angelinastto(f): 9:01am
lol funny as Bleep! you skipped the part some small small boys will just be asking for your number, claiming they are cultist and you must fear them if you want a peaceful stay in campus..... Gosh!
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by winkmart: 9:01am
You try
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by XingXhang(m): 9:04am
She, when guys starts coming around her BUT her mom has warned her about the schemes guys use...
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by jidxin(m): 9:04am
Ajewealth123:lol naxo ...I don trek reach gate con dey wonder who send me
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by gregboi: 9:08am
winkmart:
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by XingXhang(m): 9:09am
How you run for lectures...Good student.
Two years after...
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by sandrahnaub(f): 9:09am
Chai! I was SOOO no 4
Lemme not show my weyrey
Acting like I couldn't hurt a fly(still can't doh literally)
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by Ezedon(m): 9:19am
Trying to cover the whole syllables in one night
Lol
Nigeria school system
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by richG: 9:19am
So funny. School no be moi moi
|Re: Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools by Divay22(f): 9:20am
Lol
