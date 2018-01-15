Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Pictures Every Year One Student Can Relate To In Schools (4574 Views)

9 pictures you will be related to as a year one student of any higher institution

Everybody turn to your special adviser 3 Likes

Stress of locating the admin block 3 Likes

This one is very annoying 14 Likes

This time you know wan show yourself 17 Likes 2 Shares

Local champion now turn to a learner 8 Likes

When you sef don turn campus babe 2 Likes

#7 2 Likes

Confusion time 4 Likes

#9



Feel free to add yours 6 Likes 1 Share

You missed the "freshers night". I could not count the number of "freshers night" that was organised by churches, individuals and corporate organisations. Enough food everywhere. You would now be contemplating "which one should i attend?"

neolboy:

#9



Feel free to add yours unilorin SUG night A.K.A bonfire ,100level i use leg trek reach quarters i just jejely endure am that year.200level bonfire wey ,no concern me i still go that onr na hin worst pass ,use leg trek reach oke odo before i see taxi.





special shoutout to that unilorin guy that sang YANMIJE AND MAFIMISILE NEVER KNEW WHY THAT GUY DIDNT LATER BLOW

unilorin SUG night A.K.A bonfire ,100level i use leg trek reach quarters i just jejely endure am that year.200level bonfire wey ,no concern me i still go that onr na hin worst pass ,use leg trek reach oke odo before i see taxi.

special shoutout to that unilorin guy that sang YANMIJE AND MAFIMISILE NEVER KNEW WHY THAT GUY DIDNT LATER BLOW

THE GUY WAS GOOD

LMAO I can relate





You no put all these fellowship fresher's night. De chop upandan



Another year to de go chop am again, but e go hard, they already know my face 2 Likes





When you make the first "A" and no one in your family has ever gone to the university before... 6 Likes

9 Likes

Can relate to some.

lol funny as Bleep! you skipped the part some small small boys will just be asking for your number, claiming they are cultist and you must fear them if you want a peaceful stay in campus..... Gosh!

You try





She, when guys starts coming around her BUT her mom has warned her about the schemes guys use...

Ajewealth123:

unilorin SUG night A.K.A bonfire ,100level i use leg trek reach quarters i just jejely endure am that year.200level bonfire wey ,no concern me i still go that onr na hin worst pass ,use leg trek reach oke odo before i see taxi.





special shoutout to that unilorin guy that sang YANMIJE AND MAFIMISILE NEVER KNEW WHY THAT GUY DIDNT LATER BLOW

lol naxo ...I don trek reach gate con dey wonder who send me

winkmart:

You try



How you run for lectures...Good student.







Two years after...

4 Likes





Lemme not show my weyrey



Acting like I couldn't hurt a fly(still can't doh literally) Chai! I was SOOO no 4Lemme not show my weyreyActing like I couldn't hurt a fly(still can't doh literally)

Trying to cover the whole syllables in one night

Nigeria school system

So funny. School no be moi moi