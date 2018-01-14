Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Truth Behind "Poll On Twitter Between GEJ And Buhari" (14000 Views)

There's a Nairaland frontpage post about an imaginary poll conducted on twitter. What the @op didn't tell his audience was that the poll was conducted by an APC supporter. (It does not matter you might say but lets check facts).



He is an APC supporter so his audience or his "followers" are overwhelmingly APC supporters.



If a PDP supporter conducted same poll on his timeline the result would be different because the target audience would be overwhelmingly PDP. If I conduct a poll PDP would win 99% because my followers and I are all PDP supporters .

Go to his timeline and check his followers, they are mostly Hausas and Yorubas (about 95%).



The poll would have integrity if it was conducted by saharareporters or punch or vanguard or a recognized news outlet not one conducted by someone with an Igbo name "Ebuka" but has zero Igbo following.



Nairaland and especially lalasticlala have to take cognizance of paid shills trying to propagate false narrative.



Anyway go to Ebuka's twitter page and you'd find out his followers are mostly Hausas and Yorubas, here's a screenshot.

Believe anything from that slowpoke at your own risk. 34 Likes 1 Share

A poll was done between a stone and Buhari, can't find the pic now. Buhari had less than 100 likes as against the stone with over a thousand likes. I think the poll was done by the username naijamutant. 119 Likes 5 Shares

He said most of the followers are hausa and yoruba.



Are these not the same tribes that gave Buhari the 97% he is talking about? And by implication, that same 97% still like him, so what is he talking about?



And if that is the case, the same 97% will still elect him again.



Abeg, 97% is more than sufficient, Atiku and Fayose can share the balance. 57 Likes 6 Shares

So any ediot can just conduct a poll and it is front page, there should be yardstick. 7 Likes 1 Share

A poll was done between a stone and Buhari, can't find the pic now. Buhari had less than 100 likes as against the stone with over a thousand likes. I think the poll was done by the username naijamutant.

Only God knows how much Lai Mohammed transfered to seuns account...ONLY GOD KNOWS! 48 Likes 2 Shares

He said most of the followers are hausa and yoruba.



Is it not the same tribes that Buhari the 97% he is talking about? And by implication, that same 97% still like him, so what is he talking about?



And if that is the case, the same 97% will still election him again.



Abeg, 97% is more than sufficient, Atiku and Fayose can share the balance.

I said the poll was not a real reflection of current mood in the nation. This is different from your 97% analogy because his followers are not just Hausas and Yorubas but APC ardent supporters. Why do you think he has no Igbo followers? I said the poll was not a real reflection of current mood in the nation. This is different from your 97% analogy because his followers are not just Hausas and Yorubas but APC ardent supporters. Why do you think he has no Igbo followers? 25 Likes

NgeleUgwuAnu posted it. Without opening it I knew what it will look like and the component that cast those votes. Even in the same handle, if the question was rephrased to "Has Buhari performed better than GEJ" you will see that the result will change.

The transgendered phrased it in a way to suit his target.

A living dead and an insensitive sycophant is what he is. 16 Likes 1 Share

And it was pdp ardent supporters that voted buhari abi? Don't worry, election is barely a year from now, all these jugunu analyses will be put to rest.

And it was pdp ardent supporters that voted buhari abi? Don't worry, election is barely a year from now, all these jugunu analyses will be put to rest.

For you to find Ebuka's page you have to be a strong and passionate APC supporter not just an ordinary APC supporter.

Conduct same poll on Adeyanju's timeline and see if Buhari gets up to 5%. Target audience is the watchword here, he knew most of his followers are APC. Nairaland should have realized that this was a one-sided poll. For you to find Ebuka's page you have to be a strong and passionate APC supporter not just an ordinary APC supporter.Conduct same poll on Adeyanju's timeline and see if Buhari gets up to 5%. Target audience is the watchword here, he knew most of his followers are APC. Nairaland should have realized that this was a one-sided poll. 11 Likes

idiotic pigs of Biafra refused to follow ebuka an Igbo man because ebuka decide not to be mad like them



Bros carry your crazeman behaviour commot here.

A poll was done between a stone and Buhari, can't find the pic now. Buhari had less than 100 likes as against the stone with over a thousand likes. I think the poll was done by the username naijamutant. 38 Likes 4 Shares

Anyone whose aim is to vote buhari again considering situations @ hand is an idiot by nature. 22 Likes 5 Shares

..

God will bless you, madam give him 5 bottles join my account.



Ordinary stone had 1600 plus likes God will bless you, madam give him 5 bottles join my account.Ordinary stone had 1600 plus likes 7 Likes

God will bless you, madam give him 5 bottles join my account.

lol

For you to find Ebuka's page you have to be a strong and passionate APC supporter not just an ordinary APC supporter.

Conduct same poll on Adeyanju's timeline and see if Buhari gets up to 5%. Target audience is the watchword here, he knew most of his followers are APC. Nairaland should have realized that this was a one-sided poll.

I know, Buhari will not get even 0.5%. I doubt even if his daughter will vote him.



I don hear, Feb 19 is just like tomorrow, all these back and forth will come to rest. I know, Buhari will not get even 0.5%. I doubt even if his daughter will vote him.I don hear, Feb 19 is just like tomorrow, all these back and forth will come to rest. 9 Likes 1 Share

I know, Buhari will not get even 0.5%. I doubt even if his daughter will vote him.



I don hear, Feb 19 is just like tomorrow, all these back and forth will come to rest.

We shall see but Nairaland needs to be a medium for all not just APC supporters. We shall see but Nairaland needs to be a medium for all not just APC supporters. 9 Likes 2 Shares

only GOD KNOW

A poll was done between a stone and Buhari, can't find the pic now. Buhari had less than 100 likes as against the stone with over a thousand likes. I think the poll was done by the username naijamutant.

Here it is Here it is 9 Likes 1 Share

Just saw the poll on nairaland,saw the moniker that brought it,and shook my head for Nland moderators for trying to turn Nland into a child's playground.

A poll by a nonentity on Twitter becomes FP material on nairaland!

It's like an article by Garba Yusuf appearing on the frontpage of the New York Times. 20 Likes 3 Shares

Here it is

Thanks my guy.

that was how idiotic pigs of Biafra were shouting ineffectual buffoon till 2019

How do you say "Get lost in Yoruba"? How do you say "Get lost in Yoruba"? 8 Likes 1 Share