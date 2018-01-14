

THE ANTICHRIST





The antichrist means one who works against Christ and His teachings. It was the antichrist who decieved the people against Our Lord Jesus Christ in His first Advent. So many people think that the antichrist will emerge from no where. This is erroneous, cos the antichrists had always risen from among God's children. The antichrists had always risen from the Church or synagogue (1John 2:18—19). In fact, the antichrist had been and will always be the church. The antichrists are liars who deny both The Father and The Son (1John 2:22).



The denial of The Father and Son by the antichrists can only happen when THE CHRIST assumes a Human Capsule or Nature. This way, The Spirit will be clothed in The Flesh, and Satan will raise so many antichrists to fight Him.



The antichrist is a negative spirit that will possess Clergies and make them believe that Our Lord Jesus Christ has not come in flesh and blood (1John 4:3). This is why The Bible says we should test all spirits so we will know which is of God and which is of the antichrist (1John 4:1—2).



But the antichrist tell their followers not to test all Spirits, cos they know that if they do, their followers will know the Truth and follow the Truth. They tell their followers not to listen to OLUMBA OLUMBA OBU or any of HIS followers.



WHO WERE THE ANTICHRISTS DURING THE FIRST ADVENT OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST



The Spirit of antichrist has always been satan the dragon, while the chief antichrists vessels where Annas and Caiaphas who were the chief priests (Luke 3:2). Other antichrists included the other priests like Alexander, one John, all other priests and many more who where workers in the Synagogue or house of God (Acts 4:6).



I want you to note that, even the prostitutes and robbers are far better in The Sight of God than the antichrists (Matt 21:31—32, luke 23:39—43). The antichrists always rises from among The body of Christ. The antichrist is the church or synagogue.

WHO ARE THE ANTICHRISTS OF THIS GENERATION

Certainly, the antichrists are so many in this last generation. They are the false prophets (2Peter 2:1—3). They have large churches and a huge followership. Just like Caiaphas, Annas, Alexander, etc fought against Christ in His first advent, so are these antichrists of this generation fighting The Returned Christ, HIS HOLINESS OLUMBA OLUMBA OBU.



Just as the antichrists of old believed in the prophets of old (John 8:53—59, John 9:20—29), but never believed in Our Lord Jesus Christ, so do the antichrists of today believe in The old Name "JESUS", but have refused to believe in His New Name: OLUMBA OLUMBA OBU (John 14:17—18). Remember, He revealed to John that He will come back with A NEW NAME (Rev 2:17, 3:12). He also told John that His Name will mean THE WORD OF GOD. We had showed in our Episode 14 that, OLUMBA OLUMBA OBU means THE WORD OF GOD (Rev 19:13). Remember, in His Last Advent, He came as Emmanuel, meaning GOD IS WITH US, which puzzle the whole world failed to get right (Isaiah 7:14). The world always speak good of the antichrists and false prophets, but speak evil of The Prophets of God and even The Son of God and invariably, God Himself (Luke 6:26).





*The false prophet or antichrist will have a form of godliness, but will deny and reject The Power of God (2 Tim 3:5— .

*The antichrists or false prophets will be offering materialism to people. They will make people to believe that, if you are a servant of God, you must be rich in worldly things. This was why Christ admonished us against it earlier in Luke 18:24—25 and Mark 10:23—25. Remember, the devil offered Christ the material things of this world, but Christ rejected them. Sadly enough, satan has raised so many antichrists/false prophets who offer these things to people as a bate and the people of this world are busy swimming in their deceit (Matt 4:8—10). No wonder they call their churches names like "home of success, mountain of fire, home of back to sender, home of prosperity, house of long life, home of signs and wonders, etc.

*The antichrists or false prophets will arrogate to themselves tittles meant for God. You see them today bearing names or titles like: Papa, General Overseer, etc (Matt 23:5—10).

*They give you stickers, bracelets, necklaces, etc for protection, but they themselves have heavily chested men and police security for themselves. Have you ever asked yourselves this question? Did Our Lord Jesus Christ wear all these things? Did His disciples wear them? The Power of God does not need rings, bracelets, bangles, perfumes, necklaces and all the likes as a medium of performance. Please, be not deceived anymore.

*The antichrists are apostles of the dragon. This is why you see them calling Holy Ghost fire every minute. You see them praying with very high degree of aggression, and noise (Rev 13:4—14), even commanding The Holy Spirit to move. All these are attributes of the dragon. The Churches we see today and people flock into them, are all churches of the antichrist. Have you ever seen a LAMB produce fire? Not at all.

*The antichrists\false prophets lie against The Returned Christ and also fight against Him. But has anyone ever fought God and worn? Can anyone fight God and win? Of course never.

*The antichrists\false prophets beat drums in their churches. But Christ didnt beat drums. He and His disciples only sang hymns and spiritual choruses (Matt 26:30, Ephes 5:19, Colo 3:16).

*The antichrists\false prophets wear shoes into their churches. But Our Lord Jesus Christ never did. He and His disciples didnt wear shoes when going on ministry (Luke 10:3—4).

*The antichrists/false prophets talk to God as if He is there mate or subordinate. They can't even shout at their biological Parents like the way they talk and shout at God when praying. Another word for prayer is "request". But the true worshippers of God talk to Him with fear and trembling and with absolute humility and reverence, just like the publican did.



Beloved, a stroke of the cane is sufficient unto the wise. This gospel is for those who have ears to hear.

See you in the next Episode where we shall treat THE BEAST AND HIS MARK.



Peace be unto you all.......

Thank You Father.

