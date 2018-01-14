₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by sholly2017: 5:02pm
THE SECOND ADVENT OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST: HOW, WHERE AND WHEN? Text: Luke17:20—37.
THE ANTICHRIST
The antichrist means one who works against Christ and His teachings. It was the antichrist who decieved the people against Our Lord Jesus Christ in His first Advent. So many people think that the antichrist will emerge from no where. This is erroneous, cos the antichrists had always risen from among God's children. The antichrists had always risen from the Church or synagogue (1John 2:18—19). In fact, the antichrist had been and will always be the church. The antichrists are liars who deny both The Father and The Son (1John 2:22).
The denial of The Father and Son by the antichrists can only happen when THE CHRIST assumes a Human Capsule or Nature. This way, The Spirit will be clothed in The Flesh, and Satan will raise so many antichrists to fight Him.
The antichrist is a negative spirit that will possess Clergies and make them believe that Our Lord Jesus Christ has not come in flesh and blood (1John 4:3). This is why The Bible says we should test all spirits so we will know which is of God and which is of the antichrist (1John 4:1—2).
But the antichrist tell their followers not to test all Spirits, cos they know that if they do, their followers will know the Truth and follow the Truth. They tell their followers not to listen to OLUMBA OLUMBA OBU or any of HIS followers.
WHO WERE THE ANTICHRISTS DURING THE FIRST ADVENT OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST
The Spirit of antichrist has always been satan the dragon, while the chief antichrists vessels where Annas and Caiaphas who were the chief priests (Luke 3:2). Other antichrists included the other priests like Alexander, one John, all other priests and many more who where workers in the Synagogue or house of God (Acts 4:6).
I want you to note that, even the prostitutes and robbers are far better in The Sight of God than the antichrists (Matt 21:31—32, luke 23:39—43). The antichrists always rises from among The body of Christ. The antichrist is the church or synagogue.
WHO ARE THE ANTICHRISTS OF THIS GENERATION
Certainly, the antichrists are so many in this last generation. They are the false prophets (2Peter 2:1—3). They have large churches and a huge followership. Just like Caiaphas, Annas, Alexander, etc fought against Christ in His first advent, so are these antichrists of this generation fighting The Returned Christ, HIS HOLINESS OLUMBA OLUMBA OBU.
Just as the antichrists of old believed in the prophets of old (John 8:53—59, John 9:20—29), but never believed in Our Lord Jesus Christ, so do the antichrists of today believe in The old Name "JESUS", but have refused to believe in His New Name: OLUMBA OLUMBA OBU (John 14:17—18). Remember, He revealed to John that He will come back with A NEW NAME (Rev 2:17, 3:12). He also told John that His Name will mean THE WORD OF GOD. We had showed in our Episode 14 that, OLUMBA OLUMBA OBU means THE WORD OF GOD (Rev 19:13). Remember, in His Last Advent, He came as Emmanuel, meaning GOD IS WITH US, which puzzle the whole world failed to get right (Isaiah 7:14). The world always speak good of the antichrists and false prophets, but speak evil of The Prophets of God and even The Son of God and invariably, God Himself (Luke 6:26).
*The false prophet or antichrist will have a form of godliness, but will deny and reject The Power of God (2 Tim 3:5—.
*The antichrists or false prophets will be offering materialism to people. They will make people to believe that, if you are a servant of God, you must be rich in worldly things. This was why Christ admonished us against it earlier in Luke 18:24—25 and Mark 10:23—25. Remember, the devil offered Christ the material things of this world, but Christ rejected them. Sadly enough, satan has raised so many antichrists/false prophets who offer these things to people as a bate and the people of this world are busy swimming in their deceit (Matt 4:8—10). No wonder they call their churches names like "home of success, mountain of fire, home of back to sender, home of prosperity, house of long life, home of signs and wonders, etc.
*The antichrists or false prophets will arrogate to themselves tittles meant for God. You see them today bearing names or titles like: Papa, General Overseer, etc (Matt 23:5—10).
*They give you stickers, bracelets, necklaces, etc for protection, but they themselves have heavily chested men and police security for themselves. Have you ever asked yourselves this question? Did Our Lord Jesus Christ wear all these things? Did His disciples wear them? The Power of God does not need rings, bracelets, bangles, perfumes, necklaces and all the likes as a medium of performance. Please, be not deceived anymore.
*The antichrists are apostles of the dragon. This is why you see them calling Holy Ghost fire every minute. You see them praying with very high degree of aggression, and noise (Rev 13:4—14), even commanding The Holy Spirit to move. All these are attributes of the dragon. The Churches we see today and people flock into them, are all churches of the antichrist. Have you ever seen a LAMB produce fire? Not at all.
*The antichrists\false prophets lie against The Returned Christ and also fight against Him. But has anyone ever fought God and worn? Can anyone fight God and win? Of course never.
*The antichrists\false prophets beat drums in their churches. But Christ didnt beat drums. He and His disciples only sang hymns and spiritual choruses (Matt 26:30, Ephes 5:19, Colo 3:16).
*The antichrists\false prophets wear shoes into their churches. But Our Lord Jesus Christ never did. He and His disciples didnt wear shoes when going on ministry (Luke 10:3—4).
*The antichrists/false prophets talk to God as if He is there mate or subordinate. They can't even shout at their biological Parents like the way they talk and shout at God when praying. Another word for prayer is "request". But the true worshippers of God talk to Him with fear and trembling and with absolute humility and reverence, just like the publican did.
Beloved, a stroke of the cane is sufficient unto the wise. This gospel is for those who have ears to hear.
See you in the next Episode where we shall treat THE BEAST AND HIS MARK.
Peace be unto you all.......
Thank You Father.
By Kingso Quintin Osuogim
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by MasterRahl(m): 7:19pm
Hmmmm. Lalasticlala, what's your view on this?
Modified:
So the mods obeyed & moved it to the front page. Perhaps one of them attends the white garment church
On a lighter note, posts like this lends credence to the saying that Nairaland is the center of comic relief.
But let's be serious for once. The issue of prayer baffles me greatly. The way we Christians shout at the top of our voices during prayers makes me wonder if we would do same if we were PHYSICALLY IN GOD'S PRESENCE. Would we shout and bang our legs in order to get his attention?
Other points mentioned by the OP does not hold water. Nevertheless, I'll read again.
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by sholly2017: 7:56pm
Hmm. Bro, Many will still argue. Perhaps they are skeptical of the name Leader Olumba. Also the fear of accepting the truth may cost them losing family, not be accepted among their peers and colleagues etc. The Christian churches should be aware because "The Beast has overcome the churches. God has always come in a unique and unexpected way that is unacceptable by the masses but the few.
Pray fervently to Christ Jesus to reveal Himself to you.For it's by a DIRECT revelation from God not a pastor or prophet
1 Like
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by lordm: 8:55pm
Blah blah blah
2 Likes
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by Gungnir: 8:56pm
I think a post by incrizz was more accurate and explicit.
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by DAVE41(m): 8:56pm
[center]SO YOU re telling DAddy freeze is an Antichrist or what ??[/center]
1 Like
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by mccoy47(m): 8:56pm
Dragon dis dragon dat, na Harry Porter?
5 Likes
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by Chidexter(m): 8:56pm
Hmm, that first part nearly made to stop reading. AS I went further I got more confused. I shouldn't have continued sef.
The Op sounds like an Antichrist
Above all, God knows best
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by Fynestboi: 8:56pm
Reading.
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by Jamariwolf4(f): 8:56pm
Team atheist.
This long crap is BS
6 Likes
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by velai(m): 8:56pm
As I read Olumba Olumba Obu, I got your message. You are entitled to your own belief.You are free to worship any god that you choose. It is your right.
But as for me, I do not know of any other Christ except JESUS CHRIST, who died, who rose and who will come again.
Every other Christ is fake. I mean fake!
Your own Jesus was a vegetarian and wore no sandals.No broblem bro, it is OK.
You are right, just like I am.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by slawomir: 8:57pm
fucckk
who still believe in that poor low budget asss moda fucker called Jesus whose father was a mere carpenter through him the world was deceived into believing that there is one imaginary being up there in the sky called God.
religion is a scam
abeg osazee give me the other wrap make I light am up. we niggarz are gonna fall so many weed this night in Benin City.
we will smoke until we become the most high
all these Christians think only their Jah(God) is the most high
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by MensesDoctor: 8:57pm
n
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by hidhrhis(m): 8:58pm
from this write up that means daddy freeze is also anti christ
most of the church in my country practice all what u wrote especially the beating of drum where u dance away Ur sorrow
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by mrvitalis(m): 8:58pm
Olumba is dead
Tell him to settle the case between his son and daughter then make a live brodcast then I would believe him
Seriously people believe anything
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by obojememe: 8:58pm
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by khalids: 8:59pm
Watch this ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pQvM9ZY41k
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by Chidexter(m): 8:59pm
khalids:.
Two hours video, with which mb ??
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by Oyindidi(f): 8:59pm
Mtcheeeeeew
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by vibort: 9:00pm
mccoy47:lol
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by Theydontcare: 9:00pm
sholly2017:
Really dont know what to believe any more..
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by CzarChris(m): 9:01pm
Dear OP, some of us still read the Bible and the Bible was explicit in its teachings on eschatology. Stop trying to brainwash people here in other to further the cause of your own religious sect. You smartly evaded Matthew 28, the book of Daniel and the entire book of Revelations(picking only Revelations 13 was hilarious) in your false teachings.
Enough of all these irrelevant nonsense you are talking about.
For those seeking a clearer knowledge of the end times Google both Christian and Islamic eschatology for better understanding.
1 Like
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by room089: 9:02pm
Olumba olumba the 'returned christ'?
From your write up, I now know who an anti christ is.
1 Like
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by Chuukwudi(m): 9:02pm
I'm coming
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by coolestchris(m): 9:02pm
for the sheeples
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by Castleberry(f): 9:03pm
V
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by imstrong1: 9:03pm
So commanding the spirit to move and shouting holy fire every minute are signs of the anti christ? GOD Help us
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by goestohell: 9:04pm
The antichrist will be a Muslim
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by Akalia(m): 9:04pm
Jamariwolf4:Atheist wanabe.
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by CzarChris(m): 9:06pm
Chidexter:Ask am o!
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by Piercy(m): 9:07pm
The Churches we see today
and people flock into them, are all churches of the antichrist.
Have you ever seen a LAMB produce fire? Not at all.
*The antichrists\false prophets lie against The Returned Christ
and also fight against Him. But has anyone ever fought God
and worn? Can anyone fight God and win? Of course never.
*The antichrists\false prophets beat drums in their churches.
But Christ didnt beat drums. He and His disciples only sang
hymns and spiritual choruses (Matt 26:30, Ephes 5:19, Colo
3:16).
*The antichrists\false prophets wear shoes into their churches.
But Our Lord Jesus Christ never did. He and His disciples
didnt wear shoes when going on ministry (Luke 10:3—4).
*The antichrists/false prophets talk to God as if He is there
mate or subordinate. They can't even shout at their biological
Parents like the way they talk and shout at God when praying.
Another word for prayer is "request". But the true worshippers
of God talk to Him with fear and trembling and with absolute
humility and reverence, just like the publican did.
You are wrong sir and if you ever have truly opened your bible then understand this " You are terribly mistaken the truth"
it saddens me to see born again stray from the word erroneously .
I do not seek to persuade your delusions of what you believe already but if you seek the truth then go find your bible
1 Like
|Re: The Unrevealed Truth Of The Antichrist by maximunimpact(m): 9:07pm
Jesus came a long time ago, except u mean third coming
