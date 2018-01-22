Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos (4337 Views)

She was arrested by the police after she stole a dress and was caught wearing same dress. She was then charged to court and later convicted.



She just left prison yesterday after one year.



According to reports, she has been disowned by her parents as he her siblings don't want to see her.



She is currently in Delta state in the custody of a well meaning Nigerian.



It is very very easy for poverty striken people to disown their children because it is an opportunity for them to reduce responsibilities 22 Likes 1 Share

She probably stole "the parents" too



On a more serious note, this goes to show that her parents are the reason behind her problem. They are no good parents

Who impregnated her in prison? 5 Likes







Had a nanny inside prison? How is that possible?

The lady must have offended the parents gravely. That's a very difficult and painful decision they took

JESUS! JESUS!

Who impregnated her inside the prison? Too many absurdity in this country and nobody seems to care. The gory story from inside Nigeria prisons is a revelation every sensible Nigerians must care to find out. We are not animals for crying out loud! 5 Likes

d baby resemble one brainless pea brain here called landfore1. 2 Likes

So what's up with the selfies, cos to me that's selfish, for those two to be showing her face to the public like that. 3 Likes

Who impregnated her in prison?

Either some guard did or she went in pregnant.

Nawao...no love for their daughter

Look at that innocent baby boy.

Angels,guide him. 2 Likes

It is very very easy for poverty striken people to disown their children because it is an opportunity for them to reduce responsibilities

You're right.



You're right.

But on the other hand, when rich people do the same thing, it's in order to expropriate resources.

1 year in prison for stealing a dress? 1 Like

Throwing away the knife does not heal the wound!!!

the little kid looks like a future president

or she stole your brain

One year for stealing dress?

How many years our politicians go get for stealing our future

Good question

She probably stole "the parents" too



And is this suppose to be funny

I suspect say na this bros in blue top knack am belle 1 Like





Who impregnated her inside the prison? Too many absurdity in this country and nobody seems to care. The gory story from inside Nigeria prisons is a revelation every sensible Nigerians must care to find out. We are not animals for crying out loud!



English sweet sha...

It is very very easy for poverty striken people to disown their children because it is an opportunity for them to reduce responsibilities

Like the almajiri stuff they do up North. Families that can't take care of their little kids give them up to mallams.





Like the almajiri stuff they do up North. Families that can't take care of their little kids give them up to mallams.

But the young lady needs support of the fam.

It is very very easy for poverty striken people to disown their children because it is an opportunity for them to reduce responsibilities

You are right