A 22-year-old lady, Bukola who was arrested for random theft has been released after spending one year in prison in Ilesa, Osun state. The young lady who reportedly had a baby inside the prison was arrested and remanded for stealing a dress. According to the president of Behind Bars initiative; Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, the lady has the habit of stealing things both valuable and non-valuable.
She was arrested by the police after she stole a dress and was caught wearing same dress. She was then charged to court and later convicted.
She just left prison yesterday after one year.
According to reports, she has been disowned by her parents as he her siblings don't want to see her.
She is currently in Delta state in the custody of a well meaning Nigerian.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by OceanmorganTrix: 7:46pm
It is very very easy for poverty striken people to disown their children because it is an opportunity for them to reduce responsibilities
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by midolian(m): 7:48pm
She probably stole "the parents" too
On a more serious note, this goes to show that her parents are the reason behind her problem. They are no good parents
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by Pierohandsome: 7:51pm
Who impregnated her in prison?
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by ebujany(m): 7:51pm
Had a nanny inside prison? How is that possible?
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by aolawale025: 7:55pm
The lady must have offended the parents gravely. That's a very difficult and painful decision they took
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by Mrjo(m): 8:00pm
OceanmorganTrix:JESUS!
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by Alexk2(m): 8:09pm
Who impregnated her inside the prison? Too many absurdity in this country and nobody seems to care. The gory story from inside Nigeria prisons is a revelation every sensible Nigerians must care to find out. We are not animals for crying out loud!
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by BlackDBagba: 8:19pm
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by urvillagepeoplee(m): 8:32pm
d baby resemble one brainless pea brain here called landfore1.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by tribalistseun: 8:38pm
So what's up with the selfies, cos to me that's selfish, for those two to be showing her face to the public like that.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by Blue3k(m): 8:49pm
Pierohandsome:
Either some guard did or she went in pregnant.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by CaptainGOOD: 8:51pm
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by DrToche: 8:59pm
Nawao...no love for their daughter
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by Amarabae(f): 9:04pm
Look at that innocent baby boy.
Angels,guide him.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 9:07pm
OceanmorganTrix:
You're right.
But on the other hand, when rich people do the same thing, it's in order to expropriate resources.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by bodyonchecheche(f): 9:28pm
1 year in prison for stealing a dress?
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 9:29pm
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by Exponental(m): 9:29pm
Throwing away the knife does not heal the wound!!!
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by slawomir: 9:29pm
the little kid looks like a future president
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by sod09(m): 9:29pm
midolian:or she stole your brain
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:30pm
One year for stealing dress?
How many years our politicians go get for stealing our future
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by M2dX(m): 9:31pm
Pierohandsome:Good question
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by Viicfuntop(f): 9:31pm
midolian:
And is this suppose to be funny
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by nairavsdollars: 9:32pm
I suspect say na this bros in blue top knack am belle
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by BornAgainMay: 9:32pm
Afonja
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by kingPhidel(m): 9:32pm
Alexk2:
English sweet sha...
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by iyke926(m): 9:32pm
OceanmorganTrix:
Like the almajiri stuff they do up North. Families that can't take care of their little kids give them up to mallams.
But the young lady needs support of the fam.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by guckan(m): 9:33pm
OceanmorganTrix:
You are right
|Re: 22-Year-Old Girl Disowned By Her Parents After Being Released From Prison.Photos by Chubhie: 9:34pm
Fine girl.
