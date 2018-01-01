Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) (2397 Views)

According to report,the body of Iso Akpafid is currently being displayed at various locations in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.



More details later





Kudos to them. 1 Like

Hmm

Crime does not pay, say no to crime.

Clear them all

Na bullet comot him cloth too 3 Likes

This is always the result, death... What a shameful way to die and what a shameful image he left behind

If na dat mumu be dat,i thank God oh.dat fool do i no go village (Ukanafun)

madridguy:

Na bullet comot him cloth too bros, na only naija bullet fit comot person cloth like that ooh.. When once e land your body, you go Unclad. The bullet d Aba.. U go buy?. bros, na only naija bullet fit comot person cloth like that ooh.. When once e land your body, you go Unclad. The bullet d Aba.. U go buy?.

It seems it is the season of doom for kidnappers and evil doers.





May God empower the various security agencies to do more.

Some people just came to this world to be used as examples.





Yeligray:

bros, na only naija bullet fit comot person cloth like that ooh.. When once e land your body, you go Unclad. The bullet d Aba.. U go buy?. Buy wetin

e clear say that guy don enter museum be that

A hero or villian that devour his own people to prove his might.... will always be disgraced.

So this guy can actually die, so he couldn't disappear again. To God be the glory imagine. At last Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo can now experience peace. Kudos to the commissioner for local gov't in AKS cos I'm very certain he made the move cos of the death of his younger sister cause by this useless guy and other harmless people he killed at Ikot Oku Using Ukanafun. Rip to them especially Idara. 3 Likes

one less miscreant to worry about



he lived by the gun and died by it

and why's he Unclad?

Why not against the killers in Benue?



I'm so happy with the successes being recorded in other states, but why not arrest a single person in Benue?



Ipob noise was silenced

Rivers cult man was killed

IMO cultists were killed

Akwa Ibom now



Why not Benue? May be its true that the issues are communal clashes and not terrorism related

Each state has its notorious kidnappers and cultists. I am waiting to read of other states.

Wages of sin is death,...no b for dis kind of ppl

"iso akpafid". Hahahaha. Don't ask me what the name means.

Hope they are not trying to stop this people from calling the names of the big men using them, if not why do they keep killing them and not just arrest them?

Uhmmmm If not for yahoo the rate of robbery / kidnapping in this country will be something else I mean Nigeria will be leading the world in crime scandals...