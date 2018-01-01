₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,944,731 members, 4,027,740 topics. Date: Monday, 15 January 2018 at 09:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) (2397 Views)
Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics / Soldiers Kill Notorious Cultist 'The Supreme' In Rivers (Graphic Pics) / Police Kill Notorious Kidnappers In Rivers State, Recover Cars (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by stephenduru: 6:08pm
Report reaching us has it that the Ukanafun notorious kidnapper/cultist, Iso Akpafid has been killed by police.Iso Akpafid was killed in the early hours of today Monday in Rivers State by security operatives.
According to report,the body of Iso Akpafid is currently being displayed at various locations in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.
More details later
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/police-finally-gun-down-ukanafun.html?m=1
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by stephenduru: 6:09pm
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 6:09pm
Kudos to them.
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by Oblitz(m): 6:12pm
Hmm
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by hisgrace090: 6:13pm
Crime does not pay, say no to crime.
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by EastGold(m): 6:15pm
Clear them all
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by madridguy(m): 6:22pm
Na bullet comot him cloth too
3 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by Yeligray(m): 6:29pm
This is always the result, death... What a shameful way to die and what a shameful image he left behind
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by uyaima: 6:29pm
If na dat mumu be dat,i thank God oh.dat fool do i no go village (Ukanafun)
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by Yeligray(m): 6:30pm
madridguy:bros, na only naija bullet fit comot person cloth like that ooh.. When once e land your body, you go Unclad. The bullet d Aba.. U go buy?.
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by decatalyst(m): 6:37pm
It seems it is the season of doom for kidnappers and evil doers.
May God empower the various security agencies to do more.
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by GavelSlam: 6:56pm
Some people just came to this world to be used as examples.
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by madridguy(m): 7:28pm
Buy wetin
Yeligray:
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by Fourwinds: 7:43pm
e clear say that guy don enter museum be that
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by Blackfire(m): 8:37pm
A hero or villian that devour his own people to prove his might.... will always be disgraced.
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by nizelgirl(f): 9:24pm
So this guy can actually die, so he couldn't disappear again. To God be the glory imagine. At last Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo can now experience peace. Kudos to the commissioner for local gov't in AKS cos I'm very certain he made the move cos of the death of his younger sister cause by this useless guy and other harmless people he killed at Ikot Oku Using Ukanafun. Rip to them especially Idara.
3 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by free2ryhme: 9:39pm
one less miscreant to worry about
he lived by the gun and died by it
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by jericco1(m): 9:40pm
and why's he Unclad?
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by davodyguy: 9:42pm
Why not against the killers in Benue?
I'm so happy with the successes being recorded in other states, but why not arrest a single person in Benue?
Ipob noise was silenced
Rivers cult man was killed
IMO cultists were killed
Akwa Ibom now
Why not Benue? May be its true that the issues are communal clashes and not terrorism related
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by uglodoh(f): 9:42pm
Each state has its notorious kidnappers and cultists. I am waiting to read of other states.
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by anyimontana(m): 9:43pm
Wages of sin is death,...no b for dis kind of ppl
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by trolley: 9:44pm
"iso akpafid". Hahahaha. Don't ask me what the name means.
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by msmarty(f): 9:44pm
Hope they are not trying to stop this people from calling the names of the big men using them, if not why do they keep killing them and not just arrest them?
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by dayveed1(m): 9:48pm
Uhmmmm If not for yahoo the rate of robbery / kidnapping in this country will be something else I mean Nigeria will be leading the world in crime scandals...
|Re: Police Kill Iso Akpafid Kidnapper & Cultist In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) by HsLBroker(m): 9:49pm
free2ryhme:
(0) (Reply)
Mend Militant Attack Shell Off Shore Facility / Ritualists Kidnap Girl; Remove Tongue, Breasts, Clitoris / Boko Haram Commanders Attack Police Anti- Robbery Squad Offices In Abuja
Viewing this topic: Habibsocial080, lafuria1(m), hedonistical, promisechild(m), obict, wisdom2017, iyatrustee(f), sheddo619(m), Godfirst2014, rayboym, oz4real83(m), mexzony, ClickSis, Bleon99, MrEazi223(m), Kadri4(m), rhajaan(m), Kemillion(m), lahm232, zikodem, rhidollah(m), ndimmadu, sierralleone197(m), oteneaaron(m), Akan7, justscorchone(m), softclickppc(m), chalsixtus(m), Neob04(m), UyaiHarley(m), nathanomochi(m), tiswell(m), Bunnatex(m), jidestroud(m), Mztarstrechy(m), purples25(f), femifalade55(m), Qasim6(m), itslyrix, annyronnie(f), nattyGENT, 1stladdy(f), AceVentura, Benfornimo(m), Fistop, capsogiga(m), EmperorKpee(m), cassette(m), umuna(m), xeros20(m), omowolewa, LadyCherish(f), Aroboi(m), ScalarD(m), rafabenitez, TimAllen, higherpower, acume, mrhm(m), jovincyy10(m), DeavonP(m), samdior(m), smokes(m), LeeMason, kellybaba(m), Putin1(m), ojayunited(m), tobe4real(m), yinusabass(m), olabisimichael, ollyson2018, biteck(m), dapaiks, ini4brandon(m), deewhy2, OlaLiberty(m), dayveed1(m), Thomps2, marylanderr, sannibello(m), Guilderland1(m), segzyndpep(m), Blitz888(m), Osejie(m), daviejay, Maxigrid, kokosheen(m), nigeriafilm(m), Bmedels26(m), adslipps, sonofoluku, Emarc16(m), surgecom(m), Syphax(m), HsLBroker(m) and 184 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20